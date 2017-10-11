CINCINNATI, OH – Dr. Nadine C. Wheat has one goal – to make better leaders.
Dr. Wheat, the new Union Institute & University Director of the Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL), Bachelor of Science with a major in Organizational Leadership and Undergraduate Business programs, brings corporate and academic experience to the position.
“I worked in corporate America for over 20 years providing analytical and problem solving skills while resolving discrepancies, utilizing leadership skills to several organizations regarding the use of psychological principles and research methods to increase workplace productivity, management efficiency, and employee working styles,” said Dr. Wheat. “I understand the problems of the working adult trying to get ahead in today’s complex workplace. The solution is to learn the skills and knowledge needed to prepare current and emerging managers to solve complex issues through critical and analytical thinking, problem solving skills, and creative solutions.”
Her passion for helping individuals succeed led her to UI&U. “Union’s legacy is transforming the lives of adults by offering the chance to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility. I wanted to be part of that tradition. UI&U’s unique focus of including social justice was especially exciting to me. In today’s society a leader has to be well rounded in all aspects and social justice is an important component of 21st Century leadership,” said Dr. Wheat. “As Director, I will be able to influence a generation to become better and more effective leaders.”
The Organizational Leadership programs at Union both at the undergraduate and graduate level equip students to lead strategically and effectively introducing advanced concepts of critical and systems thinking, social justice and inclusion.
Today is the day to take charge of your career and become an effective leader through the UI&U Bachelor of Science with a major in Organizational Leadership or Master of Science in Organizational Leadership program or call 1-800-861-6400.
About Nadine C. Wheat, Ph.D.
Dr. Wheat holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Capella University, Minneapolis, MN, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from St. John’s University, Queens, NY, and a B.S. in Economics, Minor in Psychology from Iona College, New Rochelle, NY.
Dr. Wheat has taught at the college level for over ten years and served as a Department Chair over a Graduate School of Business. She has served on many dissertation committees and chaired over 20 dissertations. As a consultant for corporations her experience as an Organizational Developer includes training of executive leadership in Fortune 500 companies with the use of psychological principles, business aptitude and research methods to solve problems in the workplace and improve the quality of organizational culture. Dr. Wheat has a penchant for diversity and inclusion issues.
This includes, but is not limited to, matters associated with recruitment, selection and placement, training and development and performance measurement in an effort to increase workplace productivity, management efficiency, and employee working styles.
About Union Institute & University
Union Institute & University is a non-profit, regionally accredited university specializing in providing quality higher education degrees for adults nationwide. Founded in 1964, Union’s academic programs and services are the result of more than five decades of identifying and refining ways to structure and deliver education to meet the needs of adults. Distinguished as the pioneer in adult education, Union perfected the concepts now common in higher education such as the hybrid model, a blend of online and traditional classroom instruction, interdisciplinary studies, and student centered education with socially relevant and applicable learning outcomes in its undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degree programs. The university is guided by its core mission to educate highly motivated adults who seek academic programs to engage, enlighten, and empower them to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility.
Union is a national university with five academic centers located in: Ohio, Florida, California, and Vermont.
For more information about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1- 800-861-6400.
###