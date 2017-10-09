SCMSDC to celebrate supplier diversity excellence on October 10

WHAT

Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC) will present 10 awards to individuals and corporations that have made exemplary achievements in supplier diversity at its Leadership Excellence Awards gala. The council will give one of its most prestigious awards – the Leadership Excellence Award — to the first Latina recipient, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez. The award is presented to an individual whose leadership and commitment have resulted in tangible impacts in the minority business community.

The Corporation of the Year Award will be presented to an SCMSDC corporate member for its overall commitment to supplier development and awarding contracts to diverse suppliers. Organizations nominated for corporate awards include: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; Amgen; Burns and McDonnell, Nestlé North America; Southern California Gas Co.; Southern California Edison; Toyota; Turner; and Wells Fargo.

WHEN

Tuesday, October 10
6:15 (reception); 7:15 to 9:30 p.m. (dinner)

WHERE

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
Los Angeles Music Center
135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

SPONSORS

 Event sponsors to date include: (platinum) Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas; (gold) Toyota; (silver) Anthem; (bronze) The Walt Disney Company; Chevron; (corporate) American Honda Motor Co.; Comcast NBCUniversal; Northrop Grumman; Time Warner; (supporter) Spectrum; and AT&T.

ABOUT SCMSDC

Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council is the premier organization strengthening economic ties between large, public-, private- and foreign-owned corporations and minority men- and women-owned business enterprises. As the region’s leading minority business advocacy organization, SCMSDC represents the interests of more than 600,000 minority businesses in its 13-county service area in

Southern California. The council offers nationally recognized certification to minority-owned businesses, strategic networking between corporate members and certified

firms, and education, information, and skills development to help minority businesses enhance their capacity. Headquartered in Los Angeles and one of 23 regional councils in the National Minority Supplier Development Council network, SCMSDC has made a positive impact in the minority business community since its founding in 1973. For more information, visit www.scmsdc.org.

#  #  #

ASHHRA Presents 2017 Keynote Speakers

The American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration (ASHHRA), a personal membership group of the American Hospital Association (AHA), is pleased to announce the keynote speakers for the ASHHRA 53rd Annual Conference & Exposition – Partnering Across the Continuum of Care, the Changing Role of Healthcare Human Resources, in Seattle, Washington.

Kicking off the annual conference on September 16, at the Opening Ceremony is actress, comedian, disability advocate and writer, Maysoon Zayid. Named 1 of 100 Women of 2015 by BBC, Zayid’s TED Talk has more than 4 million views on YouTube and was the number one video of 2014.

On Monday, September 17, the dynamic international speaker and New York Times best-selling author Cy Wakeman will invigorate attendees during the Healthcare Strategy Breakfast. Having spent more than 20 years cultivating a revolutionary approach to leadership, Wakeman has been one of the highest-rated speakers at past ASHHRA annual conferences.

Rounding off the stellar list of keynote speakers is filmmaker, speaker, coach and explorer Ricardo Palomares at the Closing Ceremony Brunch. His most recent project, Pedal South, entailed leading a team on a two-year expedition cycling from Alaska to Argentina.

“We are excited to present such an outstanding lineup of keynote speakers at this year’s annual conference. As the health care landscape continues to evolve, so do the challenges that our members are charged with solving, and ASHHRA is here to provide the right support at the right time,” said ASHHRA Executive Director Catherine

Carruth. “The ASHHRA annual conference is the perfect setting for health care HR professionals to come together as a community and exchange knowledge, best practices and expertise. It’s also the best venue to easily make lasting connections with fellow HR leaders. Our lineup of keynote speakers will provide unique perspectives, stimulate impactful dialogue and illuminate creative ideas that attendees can take with them beyond the conference.”

Learn more about the keynote speakers at ashhra.org/2017keynotes.

About ASHHRA

Founded in 1964, the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration (ASHHRA) is a personal membership group of the American Hospital Association (AHA) and approximately 3000 members nationwide.

ASHHRA leads the way for members to become more effective, valued, and credible leaders in health care human resources. As the foremost authority in health care human resources, ASHHRA provides timely and critical support through research, learning and knowledge sharing, professional development, products and resources, and provides opportunities for networking and collaboration. ASHHRA offers the only certification distinguishing health care human resource professionals, the Certified in Healthcare Human Resources (CHHR). Visit www.ASHHRA.org for more information.

###

2017 ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing Conference Announces Keynote Speakers

June 28, 2017 COLLEGE STATION, Texas. Today, CMD-IT announced keynote speakers for the ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing Conference.   Themed “Diversity: Simply Smarter,” the Tapia Conference will be held September 20-23 in Atlanta Georgia.  The Tapia Conference is the premier venue to bring together students, faculty, researchers and professionals from all backgrounds and ethnicities in computing to promote and celebrate diversity in computing.  The Tapia Conference is sponsored by the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) and presented by the Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in IT (CMD-IT).

Keynote speakers at the Tapia Conference are a highly diverse group and provide both learning and inspiration to the attendees.  The 2017 Tapia Conference features the following keynote speakers:

  • Edward Castillo, Research Scientist, Radiation Oncology Department, Beaumont Health Research Institute, will be presenting Making a Mathematical Diagnosis: How Combining Medical Imaging with Computational Science can Improve Patient Outcomes.
  • Adrienne P. Felt, Google, Chrome Metrics and Usable Security Team, will present Building a Browser for Everyone
  • James Mickens, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Harvard University, will present Leveraging Fine-grained Data Flows in Web Applications.
  • Oyekunle Olukotun, Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Stanford University, will present Making Parallelism Easy: A 25 Year Odyssey.
  • Avani Wildani, Assistant Professor, MathCS and Neuroscience, Emory University, will present New Interfaces in Neural Computing.

The Tapia Conference will feature panels and workshops, birds of a feather sessions, a career fair and a Poster Reception featuring graduate and undergraduate student posters.

The Tapia Celebration banquet will feature guest speaker Randal Pinkett, Founder, Chairman and CEO, BCT Partners.  Dr. Pinkett has received numerous awards for business and technology excellence including the Information Technology Senior Management Forum’s Beacon Award, the National Society of Black Engineers’ Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and the National Urban League’s Business Excellence Award. Dr. Pinkett was the first and only African-American to receive the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship at Rutgers University. He was also the winner of NBC’s hit reality television show, The Apprentice, having been selected as one of 18 candidates chosen from among 1 million applicants to compete for this opportunity.

The Tapia conference sponsors include Platinum Sponsors Cornell Computing and Information Science, Cornell Tech, Georgia Tech, Microsoft, Mozilla, Stanford Engineering, and UC Berkeley. Platinum Government Supporters include the National Science Foundation, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory and Argonne National Laboratory.  Gold Sponsors include Anita Borg Institute, GE Digital, GE Healthcare, IBM, Kennesaw State University, Lyft, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Northrup Grumman, Square, USC Viterbi School of Engineering, and Virginia Tech.

For more information and to register for the Tapia Conference, visit www.tapiaconference.org.

About CMD-IT

The vision of CMD-IT is to contribute to the national need for an effective workforce in computing and IT through inclusive programs and initiatives focused on minorities and people with disabilities. CMD-IT’s vision is accomplished through its mission to insure that underrepresented groups are fully engaged in computing and IT, and promotes innovation that enriches, enhances and enables underrepresented communities. For more information, please visit www.cmd-it.org.

Whoopi Goldberg to Keynote ColorComm 2017

ColorComm Celebrates 4th Annual Conference in Miami at the Ritz Carlton, Key Biscayne

ColorComm, Inc., the nation’s premier membership organization dedicated to advancing the visibility of women of color in communications, will hold its 4th annual conference at the Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida. Whoopi Goldberg, Host of ABC’s Daytime Talk Show The View will serve as the keynote speaker of ColorComm’s Annual Conference.

The ColorComm Conference is an annual business retreat that connects more than 400 executive leaders in communications, marketing, advertising, and digital from across the country. The goal is to create an environment that connects industry thought leaders to conversations that yield business partnerships.

The conference, commonly referred to as #C2Miami, is the only event of its kind which will open with the ColorComm Circle Awards, the highest honor awarded to a select group of women of color changing the face of the communications industry.

Keynote speaker Whoopi Goldberg will speak on the importance of “women helping women” and will discuss how to have a balanced, connected, and vibrant career.

Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO, Interpublic Group; Lisa Sherman, President, The Ad Council; Mike Fernandez, CEO US, Burson-Marsteller; Hildy Kuryk, Executive Director of Communications

Vogue, and many others will join #C2Miami as key speakers of the Conference.

“I was once told that ColorComm’s Conference is the NFL draft of the best talent in the industry. I am delighted to celebrate our 4th conference in Miami and to welcome our dynamic keynote speaker Whoopi Goldberg,” said Lauren Wesley Wilson, President of ColorComm, Inc. “Attendees will gain professional and personal development, business partnerships, and most importantly, genuine relationships.”

This year’s conference theme is “Surprise Yourself.” #C2Miami will focus on empowering women to go outside of the box in their careers and to teach the importance of using their voice to impact change.

Sponsors of the conference include: IPG, Coca-Cola, Comcast, NBC Universal, CBS Entertainment Diversity, Univision, BET Networks, Wells Fargo, Toyota, and many more.

For more information visit: www.colorcommconference.com.

About ColorComm, Inc.

ColorComm Conference: www.colorcommconference.com

ColorComm Network: www.colorcommnetwork.com

ColorComm Fellows Program: https://colorcommfellows.tumblr.com

DIVERGE: www.divergenow.com

Reaching Out MBA (ROMBA) Announces its 2017 Conference Leadership Speakers!

Dominic Barton & Martine Rothblatt Announced as Speakers for 20th ROMBA Conference Leadership Lunch.

Both McKinsey & Company’s Global Managing Partner & United Therapeutics’ CEO will headline the Conference’s Friday Leadership Lunch

For this special 20th ROMBA Conference (Boston, October 12-14), it will be a year like no other!

For this year’s landmark 20th ROMBA Conference we have content for current LGBTQ MBA & grad students, a special day for LGBTQ MBA professionals/alumni, and admissions content for prospective MBAs.

This year’s conference attendees will have the incredible opportunity to hear from two top business leaders at our Friday Lunch, among our highest attended events at the ROMBA Conference.

Dominic Barton, Global Managing Partner at McKinsey & Company, will deliver a keynote address to our attendees at the Friday Leadership Lunch.  He will then be followed by an Keynote Interview with Martine Rothblatt, CEO at United Therapeutics. Learn about both of these dynamic leaders below.

Dominic Barton, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company

A strong longterm ally of the LGBTQ community, Dominic Barton is the global managing partner of McKinsey. He is based in London and leads the firm’s focus on the future of capitalism and the role business leadership can play in creating long-term social and economic value. Before becoming managing partner, Dominic served as McKinsey’s chairman in Asia from 2004 to 2009. He also headed McKinsey’s office in Korea from 2000 to 2004. He serves as an Ally for our Gay and Lesbian At McKinsey (GLAM) group

He is the chair of the Canadian Minister of Finance’s Advisory Council on Economic Growth, the chair of the Seoul International Business Advisory Council, and a cochair of the Focusing Capital on the Long Term initiative. He is also a trustee of the Brookings Institution, a Rhodes trustee, and an adjunct professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Martine Rothblatt, Chief Executive Officer, United Therapeutics

Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D, MBA, J.D. is an American lawyer, author, and entrepreneur.

She started United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) in 1996 and has served as Chairman & CEO since its inception. The company develops and/or commercializes unique analogs of natural molecules for cardiopulmonary disorders, novel monoclonal antibodies for certain cancers, small glycobiologicals for infectious diseases, telemedical services (including for International Space Station astronauts) and nutriceuticals.

Prior to starting United Therapeutics, in 1990 she created Sirius Satellite Radio and served as its first Chairman & CEO. She also initiated and led the effort to get the Federal Communications Commission to create the satellite radio service in which both Sirius and XM operate, based on underutilized frequencies and the novel concept of using GPS-type antennas for digital audio.

Dr. Rothblatt graduated from UCLA with a combined law and MBA degree and received her Ph.D. in Medical Ethics from University of London.

https://www.turner.com/s3fs-public/image_bio/img_tpsacooper.jpg

In case you missed it, Anderson Cooper will headline the 20th ROMBA Conference Gala, aspecial event (sponsored by The Boston Consulting Group) designed for students, alumni & our supports to celebrate. Specially priced alumni tickets are available for this event and students can add it to their conference registration.

Register for these events today at: reachingoutmba.org/register

Aisha Tyler to Host 11th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, Jesse Williams to Receive All-Star Award

ADCOLOR returns to Los Angeles on September 19th for this year’s awards.

ADCOLOR, the premier organization celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, is proud to announce that Aisha Tyler will host this year’s ADCOLOR Awards, and will be awarding Jesse Williams the organization’s esteemed All-Star Award.

“We are honored to have stars like Aisha Tyler and Jesse Williams involved with our event,” said ADCOLOR Founder and President Tiffany R. Warren. “They are great examples of individuals who use their talent and celebrity to champion important causes on behalf of those who aren’t able to wield the limelight. This idea of reaching back to help others is a core value of ADCOLOR.”

Aisha Tyler is a celebrated actor, comedian, director, author and activist who is currently co-host of the hit CBS daytime talk show The Talk. She is also known for voicing spy Lana Kane on F/X’s edgy hit comedy Archer and her role in CBS’s Criminal Minds. In addition to her work in the entertainment space, Aisha is deeply dedicated to charity and volunteerism. She serves on the board of Planned Parenthood, acts as spokesperson the American Red Cross and consults with the trust for Public Land’s Parks for People Project.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting the 11th Annual ADCOLOR Awards,” Aisha Tyler said. “Diversity in perspective, experience, background and vision makes our nation strong and our stories affecting. ADCOLOR is leading the way with its empowerment and mentorship initiatives.”

Jesse Williams will receive this year’s All-Star Award, having been identified as public figure who has used his celebrity to challenge the status quo and champion important causes. The organization is proud to recognize Jesse’s unique contributions to the entertainment industry, which have provided the platform for unlimited progress in diversity & inclusion.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious recognition at this year’s ADCOLOR Awards and Conference.” said actor Jesse Williams. “Activism and awareness has always played a central role in my life and as ADCOLOR knows, it is up to all of us to use the information at our disposal to improve the quality of life for those around us.”

Williams is in his 8th season as Dr. Jackson Avery in ABC’s hit series “Grey’s Anatomy”.  He most recently served as senior producer and correspondent for EPIX docuseries “America Divided” with Norman Lear and executive produced the documentary “Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement”. His feature credits also include Lee Daniels’ The Butler, The Cabin in the Woods and Brooklyn’s Finest. Williams is founder of the production company, farWord Inc. and the executive producer of Question Bridge: Black Males, a series of transmedia art installations, films, and website. He also sits on the Board of Directors of Advancement Project and Sankofa.org.

The show will provide an opportunity for the organization to honor those who embody ADCOLOR’s motto “Rise Up and Reach Back”.  Those honored not only excel in their own careers, but also give back to the community and support their peers. The goal is to create a network of diverse professionals to encourage and celebrate one another.

The event will take place in Los Angeles, at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on September 19th, 2017.

The 11th Annual ADCOLOR Conference & Awards is presented by GSD&M and Omnicom Group and sponsored by DIAGEO NA, ADWEEK, Apple, DAS Global Group of Companies, AOL, Squeaky, BBDO, DDB OmnicomMediaGroup, TBWA\. 2017 Corporate Members are The Advertising Club of New York, American Advertising Federation, AOL, DIAGEO NA, Edelman, Facebook, Omnicom Group, Snake Nation Co., Wieden + Kennedy.

About ADCOLOR®

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. www.adcolor.org

CVS Health Presents: Executive Learning Series for Diverse Suppliers

Learn and grow with CVS Health and the Center for Workforce & Professional Development at the Roger Williams University School of Continuing Studies.

At CVS Health, pursuing diversity within our supply chain is critical to our mission of helping people on their path to better health. Because we’re present in so many moments, big and small, we’re able to positively influence health behavior and shape the future of health care for people, businesses and communities.

As a pharmacy innovation company, we rely on our suppliers to collaborate with our more than 243,000 colleagues across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Brazil to solve cost, quality and access issues in the evolving health care landscape.

CVS Health is committed to helping diverse suppliers learn and grow to prepare them to do business with us and other companies that value supplier diversity. Fifteen business owners and executives will be selected and introduced to the values and competencies held by CVS Health.

The program delivers:

  1. An intensive curriculum designed to expand your capacity, skill level and growth potential in critical areas in both classroom and online forums.
  2. Practical experience, including an opportunity to respond to a sample Request for Proposal.
  3. Support for introductions and relationship building with CVS Health procurement professionals.
  4. The opportunity to join peers in a mutually supportive and lasting network.

The curriculum for this executive training program was established based on the following:

  • CVS Health’s mission, vision and core values support educating the diversity supplier community, with an aim of increasing the success of the diversity-based businesses
  • Feedback given to CVS Health from selected national diversity chamber and council leaders regarding the mission and values of a diverse business.  The chosen national diversity leaders include members of the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, National Minority Supplier Development Council and its affiliates US Business Leadership Network (DSDP), US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce, US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and its Regional Partner Organizations.
  • Feedback provided by students who have completed and been successful with Roger Williams University Center for Workforce & Professional Development executive and administrative series training programs.

Click here to submit your application!

National Minority Supplier Development Council Hosts: Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C.

NMSDC

America’s Leading Corporate Member Organization Looks to Elevate Visibility  And Streamline Policy in Nation’s Capital

On April 26, 2017, The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) will host an Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill. The overall goal of Advocacy Day is to ensure equivalent opportunities for minority businesses in federal entrepreneurship policies and contracting, as well as amplify NMSDC’s thought leadership stance in advocating for minority business growth and development.

The Advocacy Day will be focused on the activities and communications needed to provide legislators with informative data and statistics that reflect the value their Network delivers.  This is the best way to ensure that government officials are well-informed on NMSDC’s value to National corporate members, certified MBEs, and the American economy.

According to President Joset Wright-Lacy of NMSDC, “We want to establish NMSDC’s authority as the go-to resource for comprehensive information and advice concerning policies, regulations, and legislation concerning minority-owned businesses. NMSDC also urges the Trump Administration and Congress to fully enforce existing federal rules concerning MBE diversity and inclusion for direct and federally assisted contracting.”

The overall impact of MBEs on the US economy is over $400 billion dollars, which results in creation and preservation of more than 2.2 million jobs held by minority executives. NMSDC’s Advocacy Day aims to shed more light on the great impact MBEs have upon our nation’s economic growth.

The events participants look to enlighten federal policymakers and others in how NMSDC’s minority supplier development policies and strategies are synonymous with best practices and are key tools for growing mature minority businesses of scale and size across all industry sectors. Every MBE aims to modernize and improve minority business/DBE certification processes and particularly federal certification requirements to better correspond to market realities.

About NMSDC

NMSDC advances business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises and connects them to corporate members. One of the country’s leading corporate membership organizations, NMSDC was chartered in 1972 to provide increased procurement and business opportunities for minority businesses of all sizes. The NMSDC Network includes a National Office in New York and 23 affiliate regional councils across the country. The network also includes five international partner organizations located in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, China and South Africa.

To meet the growing need for supplier diversity, NMSDC matches its 12,000 certified minority-owned businesses to our network of more than 1,400 corporate members who wish to purchase their products, services and solutions. NMSDC, a unique and specialized player in the field of minority business enterprise, is proud of its unwavering commitment to advance Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American suppliers in a globalized corporate supply chain. For more information, visit www.NMSDC.org.

Minority Business Development Agency Seeking Nominations For 2017 MED Week Awards

Agency Marks 35th Anniversary of MED Week Celebration

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) is seeking nominations for the 2017 National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week Awards. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the annual awards designed to honor organizations, businesses and individuals that have demonstrated leadership and commitment in advancing the minority business community and our Nation’s economy.

“This is an excellent opportunity to recognize the many champions within the minority business community on a national stage,” said Acting MBDA National Director Edith J. McCloud. “These awards are part of MBDA’s legacy and we’re extremely proud to host them each year. We encourage everyone to submit their nominations as soon as possible.”

There are three main award categories: Minority-Owned Firms, Champions of Minority Business Development, and Individual Recognition (a complete list of categories is available online at http://medweek.mbda.gov ).

MBDA encourages nominations from chambers of commerce, business and trade associations, prime contractors, federal, state and local government agencies, and individual business owners (self-nominations are allowed). All nominations must be submitted online  at http://medweek.mbda.gov no later than May 1, 2017.

The 2017 MED Week award winners are scheduled to be announced in July and the winners will receive their awards during National MED Week October 22-28, 2017, in Detroit.

For questions, please contact the MBDA National MED Week Program Coordinator Antavia Grimsley at 202-482-7458

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

MBDA, www.mbda.gov, is the only Federal agency dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority-owned businesses. Our programs and services better equip minority-owned firms to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues and expand regionally, nationally and internationally. Services are provided through a network of MBDA Business Centers. After 47 years of service, MBDA continues to be a dedicated strategic partner to all U.S. minority-owned businesses, committed to providing programs and services that build size, scale and capacity through access to capital, contracts and markets. Follow us on Twitter @usmbda.

###

PRISM Presents: D&I Best Practice Leadership Forum for ERGs & Diversity Councils

Are your ERGs and Diversity Councils having real impact?

Are their efforts impacting key organizational & business objectives?

The Best Practice Leadership Forum for ERGs & Diversity Councils provides learning that can be immediately applied. This interactive experience will increase knowledge, skills and leadership capability for improving Employee Resource Group and Diversity Council performance.

Thursday, March 9th in Charlotte, NC

This is an on-site complimentary event.

Attendees will:  This is an on-site complimentary event.
Breakfast & lunch included.

  • Develop breakthrough strategies to improve performance and value
  • Learn some of the latest thinking to increase your capability
  • Gain tools, techniques and methodologies for addressing critical organizational challenges

Program & Presenters

  Employee Resource Groups & Diversity Councils Forum
  Driving Results Through ERG Collaboration
  Unconscious Bias
  SRGs & Councils: Driving Performance, Creating Impact

For more information and to register for this event please visit: prismdiversity.com/cgi-local

National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Annual Convention Set for Launch!

More Than 10,000 Attendees to Address the Theme ‘Engineering Your Foundation’

Two years ago, the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) set a bold, ambitious goal for itself: to lead the United States to graduate 10,000 new black engineers annually by 2025, up from 3,501 African-American engineering graduates in 2014. NSBE’s plan to achieve this goal requires development of a stronger base for the organization and its members: a foundation composed of academic excellence, professional success and commitment to advancement of African-American culture and community.

On March 29–April 2, 2017, at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Mo., NSBE will demonstrate and discuss the underpinnings of its plan to reach its “10K goal,” during the National Society of Black Engineers’ 43rd Annual Convention (#NSBE43). Attendance at the convention will exceed 10,000 aspiring and practicing engineers; educators; members of the Greater Kansas City community and representatives of more than 200 academic institutions, government agencies, corporations and nonprofit organizations. The theme of the event is “Engineering Your Foundation.”

Among the many highlights of the convention’s four-day agenda are high-profile speakers, panel discussions, 120 workshops, networking sessions, company tours, community engagement events, technical and scientific competitions, hands-on engineering and science activities and the premier career fair geared toward African Americans in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). NSBE’s largest event, the Annual Convention showcases black students and professionals who have a passion for STEM, who are high achievers in these fields and who are channeling their dedication to advance their communities and society at large.

“At a time when our organization and the world around us are constantly in flux, we want to ensure our members and the black community have the foundational skills and aspirations to thrive in the international economy,” said Kendra A. Allen, chair of NSBE’s 2017 Annual Convention Planning Committee. “By providing professional development, personal enrichment and service to the community, we hope to inspire our attendees to move forward with a newfound enthusiasm in NSBE’s mission.”

“The Convention Planning Committee has done an excellent job of creating an event with broad appeal and broad social relevance,” said NSBE National Chair Matthew C. Nelson. “The work we will do and the information we will exchange in Kansas City will benefit the African-American community and the U.S. as a whole.”

In addition to events and activities geared toward undergraduates in engineering and other STEM fields, the NSBE Annual Convention includes three “mini-conferences” designed for the Society’s other membership demographics: the Pre-College Initiative (PCI) Conference, for elementary, middle and high school students; the Graduate School Conference (GSC) for current and prospective graduate students; and the Technical Professionals Conference (TPC) for practicing professionals. The TPC is coordinated by NSBE Professionals, the organization for technical professional members of the National Society of Black Engineers.

Richard Z. White is national chair of NSBE Professionals.

“The Annual Convention will be the culmination of a year of breakthroughs for our organization,” White said. “The Technical Professionals Conference will feature our first-ever Chapter Leadership Luncheon as well as a number of other improvements to better engage our NSBE Professionals membership. We urge all STEM workers to get involved!”

“NSBE is grateful for the generous support provided by hundreds of corporate, government, academic and other organizations to make our event possible,” said NSBE Executive Director Karl W. Reid, Ed.D. “NSBE’s 43rd Annual Convention is proof that the future is bright for diversity and inclusion in the field of engineering in America.”

More information about NSBE’s 43rd Annual Convention is available online at convention.nsbe.org. A small sample of newsworthy activities at NSBE’s 43rd Annual Convention follows.

About NSBE

With 278 chapters and nearly 16,000 active members in the U.S. and abroad, the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) is one of the largest student-governed organizations based in the United States. NSBE, founded in 1975, supports and promotes the aspirations of collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in engineering and technology. NSBE’s mission is “to increase the number of culturally responsible black engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally and positively impact the community.” For more information, visit www.nsbe.org.

Sign up to follow NSBE on social media.

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

YouTube

Read about NSBE’s “Be 1 of 10,000” Campaign at Graduate10K.NSBE.org.

Read about NSBE’s #BlackSTEMLikeMe Campaign at BlackSTEMLikeMe.NSBE.org.

NSBE 43rd Annual Convention

PRESS CONFERENCE

Thursday, March 30, 10–11:30 a.m.
Kansas City Convention Center, Room 2209
(Near the 13th Street Underpass)

Speakers:

  • The Honorable Sylvester (“Sly”) James, Mayor, City of Kansas City, Missouri
  • Mark Bedell, Ed.D., Superintendent, Kansas City Public Schools
  • Matthew C. Nelson, NSBE National Chair
  • Kendra A. Allen, Chair, NSBE 2017 Annual Convention Planning Committee
  • Karl W. Reid, Ed.D., NSBE Executive Director

RSVP to Yvette Watson at ywatson@nsbe.org

SAMPLE EVENTS

Career Fair
Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31
Kansas City Convention Center
Participants: All

With more than 200 major employers and academic institutions exhibiting, the NSBE Annual Convention Career Fair offers unmatched opportunities for professional and educational development of attendees.

Executive Roundtables
Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31
Kansas City Marriott Downtown
Participants: Professional

The Executive Roundtables, a signature program of the Technical Professionals Conference, provide premiere speaking opportunities for executive leaders to engage experienced technical and business professionals. This event features a facilitated discussion among vice president and higher senior-level executives covering select topics and critical issues. This year’s Executive Roundtable topics are as follows:

  • Diversity and Inclusion: Navigating a Multigenerational Workforce
  • Women in Leadership: Paths to the C-Suite – Insights from the Top
  • Technology and Innovation: Artificial Intelligence – Can It Go Too Far?
  • Career Advancement: Advancing Your Career with Social Networking
  • Global and Community Impact: Collective Impact – Making 10K by 2025 a Reality

Mr. and Miss #NSBE43 Pageant
Thursday, March 30, 8–10 p.m.
Kansas City Convention Center
Participants: All

#NSBE43 Pageant is an event to empower young, aspiring STEM professionals of NSBE. Participants will benefit from the opportunity to improve their public speaking, boost their self-confidence and promote academic excellence. Mr. and Miss. NSBE for 2017 will be crowned during the convention.

Innovations Lab
Friday, March 31, 7 a.m.–11 p.m.
Kansas City Convention Center
Participants: Pre-College

The Innovations Lab is an event with a show-and-tell format for people of all ages that will bring out the kid in all of us. This unique learning activity will inspire participants to become innovators and gain interest in a STEM field. The lab will showcase incredible projects and provide opportunities for hands-on learning.

Inside the Executive Suite Breakfast
Brought to You by TE Connectivity
Friday, March 31, 9–10:30 a.m.
Kansas City Marriott Downtown
Participants: Professional, Corporate

This event features a one-on-one interview with a high-profile corporate executive, government official, nonprofit leader or celebrity figure with relevance to STEM.

CEO Spotlight
Friday, March 31, 2–3 p.m.
Kansas City Marriott Downtown
Participants: All

Twitter Cofounder and CEO Jack Dorsey leads “The Evolution of Twitter: Tweets for Change,”  a conversation on the history and future of the social media powerhouse. Joining the conversation will be key Twitter influencers Angela Rye, Jamilah Lemieux, April Reign, Johnetta (“Netta”) Elzie and Brittany Packnett to discuss how they use Tweets to drive change for communities and amplify their causes.

‘Dream Big: Engineering Our World’ Screening and Outreach Event
Friday, March 31, 6:15–11:15 p.m.
Cinetopia Theatre and Prairie Fire Museum, Overland Park, Kansas
Participants: All

“Dream Big,” directed by MacGillivray Freeman, is the first giant-screen film that seeks to inspire kids of diverse backgrounds to get involved in STEM, to become the innovators who will improve the lives of people across our entire planet as we move into the heart of the 21st century and beyond. NSBE, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and Bechtel Corporation will team up to screen the movie at two locations.

NSBE Hackathon
Powered by Google, Inc.; Supported by Cox Automotive, Rockwell Collins and Two Sigma
Friday, March 31, 8 p.m.–Saturday, April 1, 2 p.m.
Kansas City Convention Center
Participants: All

The Hackathon showcases the technical and design skills of NSBE members. This event gives participants the opportunity to bring new and innovative ideas to life by building a working prototype alongside industry professionals. This overnight, 18-hour event includes food, snacks and caffeine to keep the hackers energized, as well as great prizes for the winners.

A Walk For Education
Saturday, April 1, 9–11 a.m.
Benjamin Banneker Charter Academy of Technology
Participants: Collegiate

A Walk for Education (AWFE) is a grassroots program in which NSBE members go door to door in underserved black communities and hand out information on college application and enrollment, scholarships, SAT/ACT preparation tools, NSBE membership and the benefits of majoring in STEM fields. The goal of AWFE is to increase awareness of the opportunities available through education, particularly in STEM, and to shatter myths about African Americans studying and working in these fields

NSBE Golden Torch Awards
Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m.
Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City Convention Center
Participants: All

Now celebrating their 20th year, the NSBE Golden Torch Awards are the highest honors given by the National Society of Black Engineers. These awards recognize individuals and organizations that exemplify NSBE’s ideals of academic excellence, professional success and dedication to the advancement of the black community. Since their inception, the NSBE Golden Torch Awards have provided millions of dollars in scholarships for talented high school seniors.

SAMPLE WORKSHOPS

From Impostor to Influencer: Strategies to Get Your Seat at the Table 
Thursday, March 30, 1–2 p.m.

Kansas City Marriott Downtown

Participants: Professional

This workshop, presented by NSBE’s Women in Science and Engineering Special Interest Group, will help reinforce the skills and techniques that women need to battle “the impostor syndrome” and consistently position themselves to be among the decision makers.

Hidden Figures No More: Women Leaders in STEM
Friday, March 31, 1:30–2:30 p.m.
Kansas City Marriott Downtown
Participants: Collegiate, Graduate, Professional

This special presentation and panel discussion, led by NSBE’s Public Policy Special Interest Group, explores the impact women have made on STEM, and the policies that support the advancement of women to leadership positions in industry, academia and government.

###

MBDA and Partners Host Special Upcoming Events!

The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), a job-creating agency, leads Federal efforts to promote the growth and global competitiveness of America’s minority business community.

The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) was originally established as the Office of Minority Business Enterprise by President Richard M. Nixon on March 5, 1969. By establishing a federal agency dedicated exclusively to minority business enterprise, President Nixon recognized the impact of minority businesses on the nation’s economy and on the general welfare of the country.

See the upcoming events MBDA will host with partners below!

Click here to register for this event!

For more information and to register for this event please visit: mbda.gov/openhouse

Click here to register for this event! 

ERG & Council Honors Award™ Application is Now Open!

The ERG & Council Honors Award™ is the premiere annual national award that recognizes, honors and celebrates the outstanding contributions and achievements of Employee Resource Groups and Diversity Councils. These groups lead the diversity and inclusion process within their organizations and demonstrate results in their workforce, workplace and marketplace.

Applicants complete an online application that opens February 21st and closes June 29th. For more information about the award application process. visit Award Application.

The TOP 25 recipients are honored and awarded and their rankings revealed at the 9th annual 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ ceremony during the 2017 ERG & Council Conference set for October 4th-6th at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida.

In its ninth year, the ERG & Council Honors Award™ was established in 2008 by the Association of ERGs & Councils  a practice group of diversity and inclusion consulting and training firm PRISM International, Inc.

ERGs and Diversity Councils are vital links for improving organizational results,” said Linda Stokes, President & CEO of PRISM. “They need opportunities to improve and grow by learning and sharing best practices, gaining important insights, knowledge and skills to increase their impact and effectiveness. They also need to be recognized and awarded for the contribution and results. This is the purpose behind the annual Conference and Honors Award,” concluded Stokes.

Fernando Serpa, Executive Director of the Association of ERGs & Councils remarked,”Our intent is to enable ERGs and Diversity Councils to use this application as a way to learn what they are doing well and how they can continue to improve their impact.”

Please visit the ERG & Council website for more information. 

