Lena Waithe Becomes the First Black Woman to Win for Comedy Writing at the 2017 Emmy Awards

BusinessEducationEntertainment
LinkedIn
Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe just made Emmy Awards history by becoming the first Black woman to win for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for Master of None. (She was also the first Black woman ever nominated in this category.)

This was a monumental moment in television history, and it wasn’t lost on the celebrities in the audience: Nearly everyone stood up and clapped for Waithe as she walked up to accept her prize.

Waithe’s acceptance speech was emotional; she took time to thank the slew of people in front of and behind the camera on Master of None. However, Waithe really won over the crowd toward the end of her speech when she gave an impassioned message to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I see each and every one of you,” she said. “The things that make us different: those are our superpowers. Everyday when you walked out the door, put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world—because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren’t in it.”

Watch that part of her speech in the video, below:

Here Are the Trailblazing Black Women on TIME’S Lists of ‘Firsts’

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Today, TIME magazine released its list of ‘Firsts’, which highlights 46 women who broke the glass ceiling in politics, athletics, medicine, business, the entertainment industry and more. Might we add, the list features a whole lot of Black girl magic. From media mogul Oprah Winfrey, to pioneering astronaut Mae Jemison, to visionary filmmaker Ava DuVernay, to tennis great Serena Williams.

“Our goal with Firsts is for every woman and girl to find someone whose presence in the highest reaches of success says to her that it is safe to climb, come on up, the view is spectacular,” said TIME of their new multimedia project.

Check out the groundbreaking Black women named on the list below:

1. Patricia Bath- first person to invent and demonstrate laserphaco cataract surgery

2. Ursula Burns -first Black woman to run a Fortune 500 company

Photo credit: Lonnie Major

3. Mo’Ne Davis- first girl to pitch a shutout and win a game in a Little League World Series

4. Gabby Douglas – first American gymnast to win solo and team all-around gold medals in a single Olympics

5. Ava DuVernay- first Black woman to direct a film nominated for a Best Picture Oscar

Spelman Announces Plans To Admit Transgender Women Beginning In 2018

Education
LinkedIn

As the world continues to be more open and accepting of transgender men and women, many barriers are being broken to include their rights. Noted HBCU Spelman College has taken a huge step forward in inclusion by announcing plans to openly admit transgender women.

The conversation surrounding transgender rights and visibility is one of the hottest topics in the country and Spelman is tackling the issue head on with the announcement that beginning in fall 2018, trans women will be open to admission. As expected with any new major change, the response to the change in admission has been mixed, however Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell has made her stance clear on the issue, as reported by The Root.

Via The Root:

Spelman College has stepped up, and President Mary Schmidt Campbell announced that the Atlanta-based school of about 2,200 students will now accept trans women as students starting in the 2018-2019 school year.

In a letter sent out to students Tuesday, Schmidt Campbell noted that the school’s admissions and enrollment policy had been updated. It reads in part:

“Spelman College, a Historically Black College whose mission is to serve high-achieving black women, will consider for admission women students including students who consistently live and self-identify as women, regardless of their gender assignment at birth. Spelman does not admit male students, including students who self-identify and live consistently as men, regardless of gender assignment at birth. If a woman is admitted and transitions to male while a student at Spelman, the college will permit that student to continue to matriculate at and graduate from Spelman.”

In an official statement coinciding with the personal letter sent out to students, Spelman discussed the importance of the Spelman Sisterhood:

“In adopting this admissions policy, Spelman continues its fervent belief in the power of the Spelman Sisterhood,” the [statement] reads. “Students who choose Spelman come to our campus prepared to participate in a women’s college that is academically and intellectually rigorous, and affirms its core mission as the education and development of high-achieving black women.”

What Your Favorite TV Character Says About Your Career Choice

CareersEntertainment
LinkedIn

Ever wanted to grace the offices of Olivia Pope & Associates or Sterling Cooper? It turns out you might be cut out for the life of Scandal’s Olivia Pope or Mad Men’s Don Draper after all.

Our favorite TV shows say a lot about us—and they may offer hints to the careers we’ll find most satisfying. The infographic below shows the various careers of characters on some of television’s most beloved shows. The question is, are their career choices the right ones for you, too?

Find your favorite and see which courses, majors and careers are perfect for you.

Favorite TV Shows

Starbucks names former Sam’s Club CEO Rosalind Brewer as president and chief operating officer

Business
LinkedIn

Starbucks has tapped Rosalind Brewer, the former president and CEO of Sam’s Club, to take on the role of chief operating officer and group president, effective Oct. 2.

Brewer will lead the company’s operating businesses across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, as well as the global functions of supply chain, product innovation, and store development organizations.

“Starbucks is a culture-first company focused on performance and Roz is a world class operator and executive who embodies the values of Starbucks,” Kevin Johnson, Starbucks’ president and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday.

Johnson said that Brewer had been a “trusted strategic counselor” to him since her appointment to the company’s board of directors in January.

Brewer, who has more than 30 years of management experience and 10 years of experience leading multinational retailers, will continue to serve on the board of directors, the company said.

RiRi’s New Makeup Line Brings New Shades To Sephora

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Millennial women and Latinas are fueling a dramatic growth in the cosmetic industry with preferences towards brands that are multiculturally aware. That’s a good sign for RiRi.

The beauty industry can no longer afford to ignore that women come in all colors, and — more importantly — that they are willing to shell out cash for the perfect foundation.

This appears to be at the heart of Rihanna’s makeup line, Fenty Beauty, which was introduced on Friday and — unlike, say, Kim Kardashian’s new makeup line, which has thrived, in part, on its scarcity — is only available at Sephora.

Rihanna, whose iconic style has landed her partnerships with brands like Dior, Balmain and Puma, created a makeup line with women of color in mind: It has 40 shades of matte foundation, 30 shades of makeup sticks, and 6 highlighter shades.

“In every product, I was like, ‘There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl, there needs to be something for a real pale girl, there needs to be something in between,'” Rihanna told reporters ahead of the cosmetic line’s introduction on Thursday. “You want people to appreciate the product and not feel like, ‘Oh that’s cute, but it only looks good on her.'”

The debut of her cosmetics line comes at a time when young women (ages 18 through 34) and Latinas account for almost 60 percent of all beauty sales in 2016, according to TABS Analytics, a marketing consultancy.

The beauty market was worth roughly $25 billion last year. Latinas spent roughly $4.3 billion on beauty products last year, and black women spent $2 billion, according to research by Mintel. Of the $2 billion black women consumers spent on beauty, 47% went towards cosmetics.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line arrives at an opportune time: Analysts who track the market for beauty products say that millennials and women of color have been fueling dramatic growth in the industry. Millennial and Latina women are the biggest buyers of cosmetics, and they tend to gravitate toward brands that cater to diverse racial and ethnic groups, according to a 2016 TABS Analytics report.

Latina women represent 24 percent of “heavy buyers” of cosmetics meaning they buy cosmetics 10 or more times a year, according to TABS Analytics.

Asian and black consumers are driving growth across all personal care products, including skin care and fragrance, Anya Cohen, an analyst at the market research firm IBISWorld, told BuzzFeed News. In 2016, Latinos represented 26% of spending on personal care products, Asians made up 26% and blacks made up 23%, compared with 27% of spending by white consumers, Cohen said.

With such high spending among women of color, Cohen said, this could mean that there is a lot of money to be made in selling products that take into account a broad spectrum of skin tones.

Check Your Phone at the Door! Are You Disrespecting Your Coworkers?

BusinessCareersTechnology
LinkedIn
Cell Phone Etiquette

Nearly everyone has a cell phone. These devices can make our lives easier. They keep us connected to other people and send us continual information. However, there is a time to use them and when we should put them away.

We are all guilty of checking emails, sending text messages, and surfing the web when we were interacting with other people. People do this in meetings, on conference calls, and when grabbing lunch with colleagues. Sometimes we do it out of necessity, but often we do it out of a sense of self-importance.

Let us be honest about this practice. Most of the time it is rude, disrespectful, and annoying. People can tell when you are half listening to them, and they can literally see you pull out your mobile device when they are midsentence. Your behavior is inescapable.

It is time for more of us to start unplugging and reconnecting with people. Why? You could be sending signals that you do not intend — signals that could have negative repercussions on your professional advancement. When you offend people, they take it personally. They tend to remember and stop liking you.

So what messages are you sending when you do not fully engage with others and have your nose in your phone? What is that potential negative blowback from being unable to electronically disconnect?

  1. Sending the Message — I’m Not Listening & You Aren’t Important

Here is the bottom line — people want you to listen when they speak. They do not want to feel like they are talking to themselves. Also, your colleagues do not want to have to repeat themselves at a later time because you missed pertinent information. This wastes their time and is inefficient.

If you cannot actively listen and participate in key conversations, you are saying that the people around the table are not important to you. Your actions are indicating that your collective work is less important than what is in your phone, and that you lack self-awareness and “home training.” You may not want people to assume you are narcissistic, but your actions by their very nature may indicate otherwise.

Therefore, if you are in a planning session at work and brainstorming your team’s next big project, it is the perfect time to disconnect from your phone. Not only will you be perceived as being a more involved team player, but you will actually end up being just that — involved. Go figure!

  1. Relationships Require Facetime — So Stop Showing People the Top of Your Head!

To build relationships with colleagues and clients, you actually needCell Phone-Etiquette to show up and be present. We may live in a virtual world, but relationships need real facetime. There is no substitute for direct involvement and going beyond virtual experiences. Start living and working more in the moment.

You cannot build strong and lasting relationships if you only connect with people virtually. You should strike while the iron is hot and connect with the people physically around you. If you are half engaged with someone else virtually while you have a live human being in front of you, it is a missed opportunity that you elected to squander.

Genuine human connection requires being mentally engaged and showing that you are a full participant in conversations. The best way to form strong relationships is to put the gadgets away so you can become an active listener in real time.

  1. Whatever It Is, It Can Wait!

Unless someone is literally about to die, it is an emergency, or the company or a client relationship is on the verge of falling apart, those texts and emails can wait an hour or two. The world will not crumble if people have to wait a little longer to hear back from you because you are in a meeting. However, what will start to deteriorate is how you are perceived by your fellow team members when you cannot pay attention when others speak.

For those special instances when something truly is urgent that requires your immediate attention, you should alert your colleagues that you have a time-sensitive matter that you are handling simultaneously. This allows you to manage expectations. You should only check your phone periodically. Do not remain glued to your device checking and responding to messages every few minutes. You should only look for messages specifically relating to that urgent topic. Everything else can wait.

However, if you use this “urgency” excuse often, then people will catch onto you. They will believe this is simply how you always operate. Colleagues may become annoyed and think you are just rude and disrespectful. This will become part of your narrative and brand, and who they think you are.

Final Thoughts

While you may try to convince yourself that you can multitask, please do not fool yourself. You will end up doing two things poorly instead of one thing exceptionally well. At the end of the day, everyone wants to feel respected and heard. A good method to signal that you think what your coworkers have to say is important and that their time is valued is to check your cell phone at the door.

Not only will your bonds with your colleagues and clients grow, but you will be more engaged in what takes place around you. You will find that as you increasingly fully engage, it will pay positive dividends in your career and the relationships you develop.

If you resist change and are incapable of disconnecting, then ask yourself this — why would anyone want to invite you to the next client meeting or task you on the next major project if you are oblivious or indifferent to the impact that your phone etiquette and behavior has on the team?

Author
Fatimah Gilliam, CEO, The Azara Group

Morgan Freeman to Receive SAG Life Achievement Award

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Morgan Freeman has been named the 54th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

Freeman will be presented the accolade at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The award is given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

Freeman has won a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Academy Award, HFPA’s Cecil B. DeMille Award, an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, seven Image Awards, a Silver Berlin Bear and a Kennedy Center Honor. SAG-AFTRA made the announcement Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to announce Morgan Freeman as this year’s recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “Some actors spend their entire careers waiting for the perfect role. Morgan showed us that true perfection is what a performer brings to the part. He is innovative, fearless and completely unbound by expectations. As a chauffeur, convicted murderer, boxing gym attendant, pimp or president, Morgan fully realized every character, baring their souls and showcasing their humanity. It has been a privilege to see his genius at work.”

Freeman won an Academy Award in 2005 for Best Supporting Actor for “Million Dollar Baby.” He was nominated for Oscars for “Street Smart” (1987), “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989), “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994) and “Invictus” (2009). He also won a SAG Award for “Million Dollar Baby.”

He has nearly 100 feature film credits including “The Dark Knight,” “The Bucket List,” “Glory,” “Lean on Me,” “Se7en,” “Amistad,” “Bruce Almighty,” and “Along Came a Spider.” Recent credits include “Going In Style,” “Ben-Hur,” “Now You See Me 2” and “London Has Fallen.” Freeman’s upcoming films include “Villa Capri” and Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.”

Freeman broke out in 1971 when he starred in the Children’s Television Workshop show “The Electric Company.” He is an executive producer with Lori McCreary on the Revelations Entertainment series “Madam Secretary” for CBS and he hosts and is an executive producer for the Revelations series “Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman,” which recently completed its seventh season for the Science Channel.

Dick Gregory, Comedian and Civil Rights Activist, Dead at 84

Entertainment
LinkedIn

“Generations will delve into his sacrifice, comedic genius, focus and aptitude,” comedian’s son writes

Dick Gregory, pioneering comedian, author and civil rights activist, died Saturday at the age of 84.

“It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC,” Gregory’s son Christian wrote on the comedian’s Instagram page. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

Gregory had been hospitalized at Washington, D.C.’s Sibley Memorial Hospital since August 9th with a urinary tract infection. “My prognosis is excellent and I should be released within the next few days,” Gregory wrote on August 16th while announcing rescheduled tour dates for the end of the month.

However, while at the hospital, Gregory suffered “a bifurcated thoracic aortic aneurysm,” the family announced Sunday. “For a lifetime, my father took all the hits, however, this hit was too much,” Christian Gregory wrote.

The St. Louis-born Gregory got his start in comedy while serving in the Army in the Fifties, where he worked on his craft in talent shows. After years of performing to predominately black audiences at nightclubs while holding down a day job at the post office, Gregory’s big break came in January 1961, when Hugh Hefner asked him to fill in at the Playboy Club in Chicago.

Hefner signed Gregory to a three-week residency, then extended the contract, the New York Times reports. The residency allowed Gregory to be among the first black comedians to be embraced by white audiences, even as he held a mirror up to them for their role in racial inequality at the time. Both Richard Pryor and Bill Cosby credited Gregory with blazing their path.

One oft-told Gregory bit was about the comedian’s journey to a restaurant in the segregated South. “We tried to integrate a restaurant, and they said, `We don’t serve colored folk here,’ and I said, `Well, I don’t eat colored folk nowhere. Bring me some pork chops.’ And then Ku Klux Klan come in, and the woman say, ‘We don’t have no pork chops,’ so I say, ‘Well, bring me a whole fried chicken.’ And then the Klan walked up to me when they put that whole fried chicken in front of me, and they say, ‘Whatever you do to that chicken, boy, we’re going to do to you.’ So I opened up its legs and kissed it in the rump and tell you all, `Be my guest.’ ”

In the early Sixties, Gregory became a fixture of the Civil Rights Movement: He marched with Martin Luther King, Jr. at Selma, where he and his wife were briefly jailed, he told the Chicago Tribune. He was friends with Malcolm X and Medgar Evers and ran for mayor of Chicago in 1967.

During the tumultuous time around the 1968 Democratic National Convention, Gregory ran for President as a write-in candidate; Hunter S. Thompson was among those who voted for Gregory, as the gonzo journalist revealed numerous times in The Great Shark Hunt. Gregory wrote Write Me In! in 1968 about his presidential bid.

Other notable books by Gregory include his controversial 1963 tome Nigger: An AutobiographyFrom the Back of the Bus and Dick Gregory’s Natural Diet for Folks Who Eat: Cookin’ With Mother Nature, which he wrote after becoming a vegetarian. Gregory also advocated for women’s rights, animal rights and the end of apartheid. Gregory was also close with Michael Jackson, Bill Clinton and Robert Kennedy.

“From comedy to civil rights to a life dedicated to equality, he never waned. Immeasurable generational sacrifice. A transformative blockbuster comedian who obliterated the color line,” Christian Gregory wrote of his father the day after his death.

Lena Waithe Surprised To Learn Her Emmy Nod Marks Historic Moment For Black Women

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Lena Waithe is breaking barriers and making history ― more than she even realized.

The actress, who stars in Netflix’s “Master Of None,” was surprised to learn last week that her July Emmy nomination outstanding writing in a comedy series marked the first time a black woman was up for the award in the category.

Waithe earned the nomination for her work on the highly-acclaimed “Thanksgiving” episode of the series which she wrote along with the show’s star and co-creator Aziz Ansari. The episode shows Waithe, who stars as Denise, coming out to her mother, played by actress Angela Bassett, in a powerful moment highlighting the black lesbian experience on screen.

“I didn’t know I was the first black woman,” Waithe told reporters of her nomination at an event on Friday discussing LGBTQ trends in television, according to Variety.  The site reported that her publicist later confirmed this fact with the Television Academy.

“Hopefully, not the last. We’ve got to work on that,” Waithe added.

Waithe previously told TV Guide that the episode was inspired by her own experience coming out. She said she didn’t initially intend to bring such aspects of her life to the show but later changed her mind after Ansari encouraged her to share her story.

“I’m really grateful to him,” she said at the event. “It’s the blackest piece of television. It’s very black, it’s very female, it’s very gay,“ she added, going on to celebrate the impact the episode has had on those who don’t identify as black or gay.

“When a straight white guy says ‘Thanksgiving’ is my favorite episode,’ that’s when art is doing its job,” she said.

Mindy Kaling became the first woman of color to be nominated in the comedy writing category in 2010 for her work on “The Office” and Ashley Nicole Black, a black woman, was nominated for outstanding writing in a variety series for her work on “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.” However, Waithe’s nomination is not only a big win for black queer women who are underrepresented onscreen. She breaking barriers on both accounts, underscoring exactly why representation matters and the profound power that rests with embracing diversity in film and television.

“I feel very honored and proud that I get to tell this story from my point of view,” Waithe told TV Guide. “I hope that we’re changing the way mothers, daughters, families, view what it means to be gay and black in America now.”

Shonda Rhimes Moves to Netflix From ABC With Huge Overall Deal

Entertainment
LinkedIn

The prolific showrunner behind ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Scandal’ and more has left her longtime home at ABC Studios for the streaming giant.

In a testament to the competition for talent, prolific showrunner Shonda Rhimes — the hit maker behind ABC’s Grey’s AnatomyScandal and more — has jumped ship from ABC Studios to Netflix.

Under the multiple-year deal, Rhimes and her Shondaland banner will create and produce new projects for the streaming giant. Rhimes’ longtime producing partner Betsy Beers will continue to head Shondaland in the move to Netflix. Under what is said to be a rich four-year pact, Rhimes is expected to score a percentage of the back-end on programming she creates for Netflix.

“Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said. “Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. I’ve gotten the chance to know Shonda and she’s a true Netflixer at heart — she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience. We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix.”

The move further aligns Rhimes with Netflix, which has featured the Grey’s Anatomy library that has helped elevate the veteran ABC medical soap to become the network’s most-watched drama — a rare feat for a show in its 13th season. The series heads into season 14 in the fall as it sets its sights on being the longest-running medical drama on television alongside ER.

“Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company,” Rhimes said. “Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for — the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation. The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities.”

ABC will continue to remain home to Grey’s Anatomy and its upcoming spinoff as well as Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder as well as the forthcoming drama For the People. Rhimes had been with ABC Studios for 15 years.

Why Get an MBA Degree?

BusinessCareersEducation
LinkedIn
Why get an MBA

Most people choose to do an MBA degree after concerted deliberation and meticulous planning. A full-time MBA at one of the world’s top business schools can cost anywhere between $30,000 and $200,000, depending on the program length and location you opt for.

When proceeding through a checklist of reasons “for” and “against” enrolling in the degree, one encouraging point to consider is the continued buoyancy of the MBA employment market. Between 2015 and 2016, opportunities for graduates around the world grew by 13%.

To help with the “pro” side of your checklist, here are seven of the most common reasons why candidates choose an MBA, based on responses given to the QS Applicant Survey.

  1. Career acceleration and career change
    Most candidates aiming for an MBA apply because they want to improve their career prospects.

The post-MBA career change also appears to be a growing trend. On the premeditated end of the scale, 40% of candidates choose to do an MBA degree because they aim to change the industry they work in, their job function, their location, or a combination of these three.

In cases where the economy or business is disrupted, the MBA qualification can give students greater flexibility by opening them up to more avenues of opportunity.

  1. The acquisition of new skills
    The MBA degree has experienced something of a transformation over the last few decades, as top business schools remold their business management curricula to fine-tune course contents to the evolving demands of both MBA employers and the global economy.

Today’s MBA employers place importance in interpersonal, leadership, strategic thinking and communication skills. For the 59% of applicants who indicated that they want to acquire new skills, it’s comforting to know that the top business schools focus on teaching what’s relevant and what’s in demand. MBA graduates entering today’s workforce are likely to be better equipped as leaders, communicators and business strategists.

  1. Increasing salary potential and return on investment (MBA ROI)
    Students want a return on their investment (MBA ROI), yet, fewer than a third (30%) of QS’s applicant respondents cited an increase in salary as a primary reason for doing an MBA. Calculating the financial side of your MBA ROI isn’t a precise science and does depend on numerous factors, such as the wage forgone when you leave your existing job to study, the cost of the MBA program you finally choose, measured against the salary you will achieve as a graduate.

The large majority of candidates do earn a higher salary post-MBA, according to QS’s 2015 research into MBA ROI.

  1. Starting your own business
    Around 31% of applicants choose the MBA degree because they consider setting up their own business. Many top business schools offer specializations in entrepreneurship, and more institutions seem to be catering to student demand by building innovation hubs and startup labs where experts can support and guide, and peers can brainstorm.
  2. Top business schools and growing a professional network
    Half of applicants aim to build a professional network. It is estimated that as many as 85% of today’s jobs are filled through networking. Most, if not all, business schools promote the sizes of their alumni network and advertise it at as a key selling point on their websites.
  3. The chance to make a difference within an organization
    Some companies and organizations are willing to partly or fully sponsor their employee’s MBA study. Part-time, online and executive MBA program formats all enable students to work and study in parallel. Much of what is learned in a classroom setting can then be immediately applied in the workplace, allowing candidates to make an impact on business operations as early as week one (to the likely approval of senior management).
  4. The educational value of the MBA qualification and self-development
    In QS’s applicant survey, self-development and educational value are the primary motivators for 28% of applicants. An MBA isn’t purely a qualification on paper—it is the entire student experience, the skills and new information learned, the people and faculty met along the way, and knowledge that can offer career leverage in the short term and contribute toward an MBA graduate’s success throughout a lifetime.

Author-
Karen Turtle

Minor League Baseball Gears up for its Second Annual FIELD Program

BusinessCareersEntertainment
LinkedIn
Minor League Baseball

Diverse group of students to receive hands-on training, real-world connections from professional baseball executives and leaders.

Minor League Baseball® (MiLB™) recently announced that 27 students and recent graduates will participate in its second annual FIELD (Fostering Inclusion through Education and Leadership Development) Program as part of Minor League Baseball’s Diversity Initiative. The 2017 program will be held from Aug. 7-11, at the Minor League Baseball office in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The FIELD Program was created to engage women and minority students who may be interested in pursuing a career in professional baseball. The five-day program will expose participants to the baseball industry through a combination of professional development workshops, skill-specific training, networking sessions and hands-on learning opportunities. The 2017 FIELD Program is highlighted by keynote speaker Justine Siegal, who became the first woman to coach for a Major League Baseball organization when she was hired by the Oakland Athletics as a guest instructor in 2015. She is also the founder of Baseball for All, a national nonprofit that fosters, encourages, and provides opportunities for girls to play baseball.

“This year’s FIELD event will feature an outstanding lineup of notable speakers and presenters to provide the attendees with the necessary tools to prepare for a career in baseball,” said Vincent Pierson, Manager of Diversity & Inclusion for Minor League Baseball. “We look forward to building on the success of last year’s program and continuing our efforts to open doors of Baseball for All or women and minorities seeking to break into the business of baseball.” Minor League Baseball team executives featured as part of this year’s program are Breon Dennis, Vice President of Community Development for the Frisco RoughRiders, Martie Cordaro, President and General Manager of the Omaha Storm Chasers, and Paris Freeman, Account Executive for the San Antonio Missions.

This year’s FIELD Program participants will gain hands-on experience with a visit to George M. Steinbrenner Field, home of the Tampa Yankees.  Attendees will hear from the Tampa Yankees staff prior to the game and will shadow key departments throughout their visit. Career development and preparation will be a key focus for this year’s programming. Resume reviews and mock interviews by some of the industry’s leading executives will ensure that participants know what is expected of them as they look to break into the business of baseball.

Additional guest speakers and presenters for the event include:

Ronnie Burton, Coordinator of Baseball Operations for the Arizona Fall League; Lara Juras, Vice President of Human Resources for the Atlanta Braves; Kelvin Scott, Senior Manager of Human Resources for the Atlanta Braves; Tyra Suggs, Human Resources Generalist for the St. Louis Cardinals; Jennifer Tran, Vice President of Human Resources and Organization Engagement for the Tampa Bay Rays; JC Ayers, Vice President of Human Resources at Seminole Hard Rock; Greg “Kool Papa” Bell, founder and presenter of the Five Tool Selling Workshop and several members of the Minor League Baseball office staff.

Participants in this year’s program represent 18 colleges and universities from across the country. In addition to the programming taking place in St. Petersburg, participants are offered a pathway into professional baseball with an opportunity to expand their networks and compete for job openings at the 2017 Baseball Winter Meetings in Orlando, Florida at the PBEO® (Professional Baseball Employment Opportunities) Job Fair. The event gives individuals seeking employment in the baseball industry the opportunity to meet face to face with club executives and interview onsite for a variety of available positions.

The FIELD Program Class of 2017 and their respective colleges or universities are as follows:

Joseph Berriatua (Santa Clara University), Roya Burton (Michigan State University), Kaitlin Ellenburg (University of Central Florida), Erika Frazier (Hampton University), Sydney Glover (Yale University), Jazzi Harding (Arizona State University), Orenthious Hill (Florida State University), Robert Julien III (Florida A&M University), Haley Keen (University of Central Florida), Tiffany Kukuruda (University of North Carolina at Charlotte), Sable Lee (University of Central Florida), Sherry Lewis (Virginia State University), Kevin Lora (University of South Florida), Grace MacLaughlin (University of Central Florida), Londen Mance (Hampton University), Alex McGill (Georgia State University), Ari’Elle Moore (Hampton University), Marvin Oliva (University of South Florida), Corey Payne (Temple University), Lester Person (Florida International University), Ca’Maya Pierre (Florida State University), Oliver Smith (Virginia Commonwealth University), Tynelle Taylor-Chase (University of Central Florida), Perry Thurston (Morehouse College), Dominick Winters (University of Southern Mississippi), Bertram Wright (Florida A&M University) and Danny Zoegar (Seton Hill University).

For more information about the Minor League Baseball Diversity Initiative, visit MiLB.com.

About Minor League Baseball
Minor League Baseball, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. Fans are coming out in unprecedented numbers to this one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Minor League Baseball ballparks. In 2016, Minor League Baseball attracted 41.3 million fans to its ballparks to see the future stars of the sport hone their skills. From the electricity in the stands to the excitement on the field, Minor League Baseball has provided affordable family-friendly entertainment to people of all ages since its founding in 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com.

 

