Six black women leading NC police departments make history

For the first time in North Carolina history, there are six female, African-American police chiefs.

Four of them are in the Triangle: Raleigh’s Cassandra Deck-Brown, Durham’s CJ Davis, Morrisville’s Patrice Andrews and Fayetteville’s Gina Hawkins.

“When I walked in today, I had to just stop for a second because I saw these women, and I thought, ‘Let me just soak it in,'” Andrews said when the four chiefs met for an interview with WRAL News.

From the first day of police academy, the chiefs said, they quickly got a reality check that they would have to work twice as hard to get through because they were women. Deck-Brown’s class at the Raleigh Police Department had only four women, which she says was a record at the time.

“We’ve broken a glass ceiling,” Deck-Brown said. “So, becoming chief, the honor is knowing that somebody else has that opportunity to get there.”

Davis and Hawkins started out at the Atlanta Police Department, where they said racial diversity wasn’t a problem, but there were only a handful of women.

Being two of only a few women made Davis and Hawkins feel like they had something to prove.

“Even far into our careers, it was always a proving game,” Davis said.

The same was true for Andrews.

“There was a proving ground,” Andrews said. “It wasn’t because I was a black woman. It was because I was a woman, and I think (everyone just wanted) to see, ‘What is she really made of?'”

Their first calls on duty shaped the type of officers they’d become. Both Hawkins and Deck-Brown dealt with death. Deck-Brown said she realized how a family grieves when a loved one dies, and Hawkins found how empathy in the face of death shows an officer’s humanity.

