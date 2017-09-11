RiRi’s New Makeup Line Brings New Shades To Sephora

Millennial women and Latinas are fueling a dramatic growth in the cosmetic industry with preferences towards brands that are multiculturally aware. That’s a good sign for RiRi.
The beauty industry can no longer afford to ignore that women come in all colors, and — more importantly — that they are willing to shell out cash for the perfect foundation.
This appears to be at the heart of Rihanna’s makeup line, Fenty Beauty, which was introduced on Friday and — unlike, say, Kim Kardashian’s new makeup line, which has thrived, in part, on its scarcity — is only available at Sephora.
Rihanna, whose iconic style has landed her partnerships with brands like Dior, Balmain and Puma, created a makeup line with women of color in mind: It has 40 shades of matte foundation, 30 shades of makeup sticks, and 6 highlighter shades.
“In every product, I was like, ‘There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl, there needs to be something for a real pale girl, there needs to be something in between,'” Rihanna told reporters ahead of the cosmetic line’s introduction on Thursday. “You want people to appreciate the product and not feel like, ‘Oh that’s cute, but it only looks good on her.'”
The debut of her cosmetics line comes at a time when young women (ages 18 through 34) and Latinas account for almost 60 percent of all beauty sales in 2016, according to TABS Analytics, a marketing consultancy.
The beauty market was worth roughly $25 billion last year. Latinas spent roughly $4.3 billion on beauty products last year, and black women spent $2 billion, according to research by Mintel. Of the $2 billion black women consumers spent on beauty, 47% went towards cosmetics.
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line arrives at an opportune time: Analysts who track the market for beauty products say that millennials and women of color have been fueling dramatic growth in the industry. Millennial and Latina women are the biggest buyers of cosmetics, and they tend to gravitate toward brands that cater to diverse racial and ethnic groups, according to a 2016 TABS Analytics report.
Latina women represent 24 percent of “heavy buyers” of cosmetics meaning they buy cosmetics 10 or more times a year, according to TABS Analytics.
Asian and black consumers are driving growth across all personal care products, including skin care and fragrance, Anya Cohen, an analyst at the market research firm IBISWorld, told BuzzFeed News. In 2016, Latinos represented 26% of spending on personal care products, Asians made up 26% and blacks made up 23%, compared with 27% of spending by white consumers, Cohen said.
With such high spending among women of color, Cohen said, this could mean that there is a lot of money to be made in selling products that take into account a broad spectrum of skin tones.
Continue onto Buzzfeed to read the complete article.
Morgan Freeman has been named the 54th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.
Freeman will be presented the accolade at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The award is given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”
Freeman has won a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Academy Award, HFPA’s Cecil B. DeMille Award, an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, seven Image Awards, a Silver Berlin Bear and a Kennedy Center Honor. SAG-AFTRA made the announcement Tuesday.
“I am thrilled to announce Morgan Freeman as this year’s recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “Some actors spend their entire careers waiting for the perfect role. Morgan showed us that true perfection is what a performer brings to the part. He is innovative, fearless and completely unbound by expectations. As a chauffeur, convicted murderer, boxing gym attendant, pimp or president, Morgan fully realized every character, baring their souls and showcasing their humanity. It has been a privilege to see his genius at work.”
Freeman won an Academy Award in 2005 for Best Supporting Actor for “Million Dollar Baby.” He was nominated for Oscars for “Street Smart” (1987), “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989), “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994) and “Invictus” (2009). He also won a SAG Award for “Million Dollar Baby.”
He has nearly 100 feature film credits including “The Dark Knight,” “The Bucket List,” “Glory,” “Lean on Me,” “Se7en,” “Amistad,” “Bruce Almighty,” and “Along Came a Spider.” Recent credits include “Going In Style,” “Ben-Hur,” “Now You See Me 2” and “London Has Fallen.” Freeman’s upcoming films include “Villa Capri” and Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.”
Freeman broke out in 1971 when he starred in the Children’s Television Workshop show “The Electric Company.” He is an executive producer with Lori McCreary on the Revelations Entertainment series “Madam Secretary” for CBS and he hosts and is an executive producer for the Revelations series “Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman,” which recently completed its seventh season for the Science Channel.
Continue onto Variety to read more about Morgan Freeman and his accomplishments.
“Generations will delve into his sacrifice, comedic genius, focus and aptitude,” comedian’s son writes
Dick Gregory, pioneering comedian, author and civil rights activist, died Saturday at the age of 84.
“It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC,” Gregory’s son Christian wrote on the comedian’s Instagram page. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”
Gregory had been hospitalized at Washington, D.C.’s Sibley Memorial Hospital since August 9th with a urinary tract infection. “My prognosis is excellent and I should be released within the next few days,” Gregory wrote on August 16th while announcing rescheduled tour dates for the end of the month.
However, while at the hospital, Gregory suffered “a bifurcated thoracic aortic aneurysm,” the family announced Sunday. “For a lifetime, my father took all the hits, however, this hit was too much,” Christian Gregory wrote.
The St. Louis-born Gregory got his start in comedy while serving in the Army in the Fifties, where he worked on his craft in talent shows. After years of performing to predominately black audiences at nightclubs while holding down a day job at the post office, Gregory’s big break came in January 1961, when Hugh Hefner asked him to fill in at the Playboy Club in Chicago.
Hefner signed Gregory to a three-week residency, then extended the contract, the New York Times reports. The residency allowed Gregory to be among the first black comedians to be embraced by white audiences, even as he held a mirror up to them for their role in racial inequality at the time. Both Richard Pryor and Bill Cosby credited Gregory with blazing their path.
One oft-told Gregory bit was about the comedian’s journey to a restaurant in the segregated South. “We tried to integrate a restaurant, and they said, `We don’t serve colored folk here,’ and I said, `Well, I don’t eat colored folk nowhere. Bring me some pork chops.’ And then Ku Klux Klan come in, and the woman say, ‘We don’t have no pork chops,’ so I say, ‘Well, bring me a whole fried chicken.’ And then the Klan walked up to me when they put that whole fried chicken in front of me, and they say, ‘Whatever you do to that chicken, boy, we’re going to do to you.’ So I opened up its legs and kissed it in the rump and tell you all, `Be my guest.’ ”
In the early Sixties, Gregory became a fixture of the Civil Rights Movement: He marched with Martin Luther King, Jr. at Selma, where he and his wife were briefly jailed, he told the Chicago Tribune. He was friends with Malcolm X and Medgar Evers and ran for mayor of Chicago in 1967.
During the tumultuous time around the 1968 Democratic National Convention, Gregory ran for President as a write-in candidate; Hunter S. Thompson was among those who voted for Gregory, as the gonzo journalist revealed numerous times in The Great Shark Hunt. Gregory wrote Write Me In! in 1968 about his presidential bid.
Other notable books by Gregory include his controversial 1963 tome Nigger: An Autobiography, From the Back of the Bus and Dick Gregory’s Natural Diet for Folks Who Eat: Cookin’ With Mother Nature, which he wrote after becoming a vegetarian. Gregory also advocated for women’s rights, animal rights and the end of apartheid. Gregory was also close with Michael Jackson, Bill Clinton and Robert Kennedy.
“From comedy to civil rights to a life dedicated to equality, he never waned. Immeasurable generational sacrifice. A transformative blockbuster comedian who obliterated the color line,” Christian Gregory wrote of his father the day after his death.
Continue onto the Rolling Stone to read more about Dick Gregory and his ever lasting impact in comedy and the civil rights movement.
Lena Waithe is breaking barriers and making history ― more than she even realized.
The actress, who stars in Netflix’s “Master Of None,” was surprised to learn last week that her July Emmy nomination outstanding writing in a comedy series marked the first time a black woman was up for the award in the category.
Waithe earned the nomination for her work on the highly-acclaimed “Thanksgiving” episode of the series which she wrote along with the show’s star and co-creator Aziz Ansari. The episode shows Waithe, who stars as Denise, coming out to her mother, played by actress Angela Bassett, in a powerful moment highlighting the black lesbian experience on screen.
“I didn’t know I was the first black woman,” Waithe told reporters of her nomination at an event on Friday discussing LGBTQ trends in television, according to Variety. The site reported that her publicist later confirmed this fact with the Television Academy.
“Hopefully, not the last. We’ve got to work on that,” Waithe added.
Waithe previously told TV Guide that the episode was inspired by her own experience coming out. She said she didn’t initially intend to bring such aspects of her life to the show but later changed her mind after Ansari encouraged her to share her story.
“I’m really grateful to him,” she said at the event. “It’s the blackest piece of television. It’s very black, it’s very female, it’s very gay,“ she added, going on to celebrate the impact the episode has had on those who don’t identify as black or gay.
“When a straight white guy says ‘Thanksgiving’ is my favorite episode,’ that’s when art is doing its job,” she said.
Mindy Kaling became the first woman of color to be nominated in the comedy writing category in 2010 for her work on “The Office” and Ashley Nicole Black, a black woman, was nominated for outstanding writing in a variety series for her work on “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.” However, Waithe’s nomination is not only a big win for black queer women who are underrepresented onscreen. She breaking barriers on both accounts, underscoring exactly why representation matters and the profound power that rests with embracing diversity in film and television.
“I feel very honored and proud that I get to tell this story from my point of view,” Waithe told TV Guide. “I hope that we’re changing the way mothers, daughters, families, view what it means to be gay and black in America now.”
The prolific showrunner behind ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Scandal’ and more has left her longtime home at ABC Studios for the streaming giant.
In a testament to the competition for talent, prolific showrunner Shonda Rhimes — the hit maker behind ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and more — has jumped ship from ABC Studios to Netflix.
Under the multiple-year deal, Rhimes and her Shondaland banner will create and produce new projects for the streaming giant. Rhimes’ longtime producing partner Betsy Beers will continue to head Shondaland in the move to Netflix. Under what is said to be a rich four-year pact, Rhimes is expected to score a percentage of the back-end on programming she creates for Netflix.
“Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said. “Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. I’ve gotten the chance to know Shonda and she’s a true Netflixer at heart — she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience. We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix.”
The move further aligns Rhimes with Netflix, which has featured the Grey’s Anatomy library that has helped elevate the veteran ABC medical soap to become the network’s most-watched drama — a rare feat for a show in its 13th season. The series heads into season 14 in the fall as it sets its sights on being the longest-running medical drama on television alongside ER.
“Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company,” Rhimes said. “Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for — the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation. The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities.”
ABC will continue to remain home to Grey’s Anatomy and its upcoming spinoff as well as Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder as well as the forthcoming drama For the People. Rhimes had been with ABC Studios for 15 years.
Diverse group of students to receive hands-on training, real-world connections from professional baseball executives and leaders.
Minor League Baseball® (MiLB™) recently announced that 27 students and recent graduates will participate in its second annual FIELD (Fostering Inclusion through Education and Leadership Development) Program as part of Minor League Baseball’s Diversity Initiative. The 2017 program will be held from Aug. 7-11, at the Minor League Baseball office in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The FIELD Program was created to engage women and minority students who may be interested in pursuing a career in professional baseball. The five-day program will expose participants to the baseball industry through a combination of professional development workshops, skill-specific training, networking sessions and hands-on learning opportunities. The 2017 FIELD Program is highlighted by keynote speaker Justine Siegal, who became the first woman to coach for a Major League Baseball organization when she was hired by the Oakland Athletics as a guest instructor in 2015. She is also the founder of Baseball for All, a national nonprofit that fosters, encourages, and provides opportunities for girls to play baseball.
“This year’s FIELD event will feature an outstanding lineup of notable speakers and presenters to provide the attendees with the necessary tools to prepare for a career in baseball,” said Vincent Pierson, Manager of Diversity & Inclusion for Minor League Baseball. “We look forward to building on the success of last year’s program and continuing our efforts to open doors of Baseball for All or women and minorities seeking to break into the business of baseball.” Minor League Baseball team executives featured as part of this year’s program are Breon Dennis, Vice President of Community Development for the Frisco RoughRiders, Martie Cordaro, President and General Manager of the Omaha Storm Chasers, and Paris Freeman, Account Executive for the San Antonio Missions.
This year’s FIELD Program participants will gain hands-on experience with a visit to George M. Steinbrenner Field, home of the Tampa Yankees. Attendees will hear from the Tampa Yankees staff prior to the game and will shadow key departments throughout their visit. Career development and preparation will be a key focus for this year’s programming. Resume reviews and mock interviews by some of the industry’s leading executives will ensure that participants know what is expected of them as they look to break into the business of baseball.
Additional guest speakers and presenters for the event include:
Ronnie Burton, Coordinator of Baseball Operations for the Arizona Fall League; Lara Juras, Vice President of Human Resources for the Atlanta Braves; Kelvin Scott, Senior Manager of Human Resources for the Atlanta Braves; Tyra Suggs, Human Resources Generalist for the St. Louis Cardinals; Jennifer Tran, Vice President of Human Resources and Organization Engagement for the Tampa Bay Rays; JC Ayers, Vice President of Human Resources at Seminole Hard Rock; Greg “Kool Papa” Bell, founder and presenter of the Five Tool Selling Workshop and several members of the Minor League Baseball office staff.
Participants in this year’s program represent 18 colleges and universities from across the country. In addition to the programming taking place in St. Petersburg, participants are offered a pathway into professional baseball with an opportunity to expand their networks and compete for job openings at the 2017 Baseball Winter Meetings in Orlando, Florida at the PBEO® (Professional Baseball Employment Opportunities) Job Fair. The event gives individuals seeking employment in the baseball industry the opportunity to meet face to face with club executives and interview onsite for a variety of available positions.
The FIELD Program Class of 2017 and their respective colleges or universities are as follows:
Joseph Berriatua (Santa Clara University), Roya Burton (Michigan State University), Kaitlin Ellenburg (University of Central Florida), Erika Frazier (Hampton University), Sydney Glover (Yale University), Jazzi Harding (Arizona State University), Orenthious Hill (Florida State University), Robert Julien III (Florida A&M University), Haley Keen (University of Central Florida), Tiffany Kukuruda (University of North Carolina at Charlotte), Sable Lee (University of Central Florida), Sherry Lewis (Virginia State University), Kevin Lora (University of South Florida), Grace MacLaughlin (University of Central Florida), Londen Mance (Hampton University), Alex McGill (Georgia State University), Ari’Elle Moore (Hampton University), Marvin Oliva (University of South Florida), Corey Payne (Temple University), Lester Person (Florida International University), Ca’Maya Pierre (Florida State University), Oliver Smith (Virginia Commonwealth University), Tynelle Taylor-Chase (University of Central Florida), Perry Thurston (Morehouse College), Dominick Winters (University of Southern Mississippi), Bertram Wright (Florida A&M University) and Danny Zoegar (Seton Hill University).
For more information about the Minor League Baseball Diversity Initiative, visit MiLB.com.
About Minor League Baseball
Minor League Baseball, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. Fans are coming out in unprecedented numbers to this one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Minor League Baseball ballparks. In 2016, Minor League Baseball attracted 41.3 million fans to its ballparks to see the future stars of the sport hone their skills. From the electricity in the stands to the excitement on the field, Minor League Baseball has provided affordable family-friendly entertainment to people of all ages since its founding in 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com.
Growing up, the sound of music was a constant in the Cox household.
As a boy, Roderick Cox joined his mother and brother in their Macon, Georgia, gospel choir. At home he would put on his own concerts in his room — with the help of his action figures.
“They were my chorus,” he remembers. “They were my choir that I could lead.”
It was clear he had a good ear and the passion, but for a while, the furthest point he imagined going in his musical career was becoming a band director. And then his worldview opened up.
Cox began his musical journey at Northwestern University where he studied conducting under the tutelage of famed Russian Conductor Victor Yampolsky. It was actually Yampolsky who planted the seed in the young musician’s mind.
“Yampolsky, who was very charismatic to me, told me ‘You should be a conductor.’ At first – I laughed at him. But after he reiterated that, it started to become a reality for me,” says Cox.
Now two years into his role as associate conductor of the Minnesota Orchestra, he’s come a long way from leading a convocation of action figures.
“Ninty percent of the work happens outside of the actual concert,” says Cox. “Learning the music,really determining a vision for the music, shaping the music, providing structure to the music, and going for the right sound.”
But do top-tier musicians really need a conductor? Cox loves to answer this question.
“There are 80 different artists on stage, 80 different opinions,” he says. “So if first flute feels, ‘Well, I think the tempo should be this way. Or we should phrase it this way,’ but — first principal cello thinks, ‘Well, no, no, I think it should be this way,’ then it’s my job to say, ‘This is what we’re gonna do, ladies and gentlemen. Let’s continue!'”
Cox is just one of a handful of African-American orchestra conductors in the world — and at age 30, certainly one of the youngest. Even with his undeniable talent, the road hasn’t been easy.
“You’re clawing yourself through the profession. I always say you can’t want to be a conductor you have to need to be a conductor,” he says.
It’s having that attitude that helps you withstand, “hundreds of rejections and people, organizations telling you that you’re not good enough,” says Cox.
The space isn’t the most inclusive either. Despite being praised for their genius in so many genres across the musical spectrum, Black folks, have been largely left out of classical music.
Cox said he felt inspired to do his part to change that and is working hard to break down the barriers that exist between different kinds of people from different walks of life. In an effort to do so, Cox and the Minnesota Orchestra will sometimes take their rehearsals outside and perform in front of new crowds.
“I think it’s important for people of different races and backgrounds to see themselves represented onstage,” says Cox.
Continue onto NBC News to read the complete article.
Facebook is continuing to pick away at its diversity problem, which it shares with most companies in Silicon Valley. For the first time since 2014, Facebook has increased the overall representation of black employees from 2 percent to 3 percent in the U.S., according to the diversity report Facebook released today. In 2015, Facebook’s representation of black employees actually dropped to one percent but then bounced back up to 2 percent in 2016.
This year is also the first time Facebook’s representation of white people has dropped below 50 percent. Today, Facebook is 49 percent white. In the last year, Facebook also increased the representation of Hispanic/Latinx employees from 4 percent to 5 percent.
Worldwide, Facebook is 35 percent female compared to 33 percent this time last year. Over the past year, women made up 21 percent of all Facebook’s new technical hires. That helped bump up Facebook’s technical department from 17 percent female last year to 19 percent female this year. Facebook also has slightly more women in leadership roles (28 percent) than last year (27 percent).
Last year, of the 61 percent of employees who responded to Facebook’s LGBTQA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or asexual), 7 percent identified in that way. This year, 67 percent of employees responded, but representation based on self-identification remained at 7 percent.
Facebook, along with several other tech companies, has been releasing diversity reports for several years. Since releasing its first report in 2014, Facebook has made some improvements, but Maxine Williams, Facebook’s global head of diversity and inclusion, recognizes there’s more to do.
“I want to get to excellence,” Williams told me over the phone yesterday. “Excellence means as many as possible. I want to outpace market availability (of underrepresented minorities).”
In the last couple of years, Facebook has implemented unconscious bias trainings and, more recently, trainings around managing inclusion and being an ally. These trainings are designed to grow and keep people. With Managing Inclusion, the idea is to teach managers about the issues marginalized and underrepresented people may face. It’s essentially a training session on managing diverse teams.
Continue onto TechCrunch to read more about Facebook’s diversity.
Watching a black man attempt to do his daughter’s hair has brought a flood of recognition online, compelling people to pledge more than $75,000 in less than a week to create a Pixar-style animated short about it.
“Hair Love” stars a 4-year-old girl named Zuri who is getting ready for a big day while her mother is away for an event, forcing her father to step up. Matthew Cherry, a former professional football player turned filmmaker with a prolific Twitter presence, launched a Kickstarter to bring Zuri and her father Stephen to life on Monday. The project has resonated with so many people that it has already attracted more than four times the amount he has raised for past film projects.
He reached his goal of $75,000 Saturday afternoon to collaborate with with some of the top black artists in animation and others to create a traditional two-dimensional, 5-minute film. But if he raises $100,000 or more by Aug. 9, he’ll upgrade to a Pixar-style short.
The NewsHour Weekend talked to Cherry about the inspiration behind the project, how people are reacting to it and why it is getting so much attention.
How did you come up with the premise?
I just came across a lot of these viral videos of fathers doing their daughter’s hair, especially black dads doing it. And it’s kind of interesting because on one hand I think it’s really dope, but I also think it’s kind of sad because obviously these videos are cute and they’re touching and heartwarming, which is why they’re getting a lot of attention, but it’s also sad because I think the main reason a lot of people are sharing these videos is because they see it as an anomaly.
It’s not something that they’re used to seeing. I’m just trying to normalize that because everybody that I know who’s a father, at some point you’re going to have to do your kid’s head even if the wife does it all the time because things come up.
Also, there are all these little articles that you see, people really try to play it up like black men aren’t involved in their kids’ lives and it’s really not that case at all. I mean obviously you have people who aren’t in their kids’ lives, but I feel more often than not we are. That was the big thing about wanting to focus it around a daughter and a father.
Misty Copeland, who made history as the first African-American female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, is now the newest face of Estée Lauder’s Modern Muse fragrance.
The beauty brand announced that Copeland, 34, will front the campaign across digital, TV and print starting August 2017 in a press release Monday, July 31.
“I am so honored to represent Estée Lauder Modern Muse,” the dancer said in the release. “My two passions are dance and giving back, and I love passing on knowledge to the next generation. I also have a strong connection to the scents I wear when I perform. The Modern Muse campaign is the perfect way to see another side of my story.”
The new Muse also sat down with Estée Lauder to share what beauty means to her in a new interview. “Uniqueness,” she explained, is how she defines the term. “Being different, not fitting into the mold, all of these things — not being able to compare yourself to someone else and say, ‘Oh, I’m just like them.’ Being different makes me beautiful.”
Continue onto US Weekly to read the complete article.
The ‘Scandal’ star will be honored alongside Instagram COO Marne Levine and SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell at a brunch in Beverly Hills this September.
Kerry Washington is one of three recipients of the sixth annual Women Making History awards, an honor bestowed by the National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) to women making significant contributions in their fields.
Each year, the award is presented to groundbreaking women both in Los Angeles and in D.C., where the museum is located. Alongside Washington, this year’s L.A. honorees include Instagram COO Marne Levine and SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell — all of whom are not only making waves in their respective industries, but are also deeply involved in philanthropic endeavors that support young women. The trio will be honored on Sept. 16 during a special brunch event at the Beverly Hills Hotel, sponsored by Glamour magazine and Lifeway Foods.
“We are extremely proud to honor three women with such innovative and extensive bodies of work,” said NWHM board chair Susan Whiting in a release. “Kerry Washington broke barriers by becoming the first African-American woman to headline a network TV drama since 1974,” she added of the actress’ portrayal of the sharp and chic Olivia Pope on Scandal,a role that has earned the actress SAG, Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. The 40-year-old’s role as Anita Hill in the HBO movie Confirmation also earned her SAG and Golden Globe nominations this year.
Oscar and Grammy winner Common surprised a group of New York students by donating $10,000 to help their teachers buy supplies like calculators and science kits.
The rapper-actor partnered with the nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington Stores to give Renaissance School of the Arts in Harlem the funds on Thursday. Students cheered loudly after they learned the musician was at their school.
“I always felt like one of my biggest duties and purposes is to hit the youth with something that’s inspiring, hit young people with something that can motivate them to be in their greatness,” Common, 45, said in an interview with The Associated Press after the event.
Common encouraged the students to keep their grades up and to persevere – in school and in life. He spoke about pushing through when setbacks occur, telling the students about not getting some acting roles he wanted and competing with other musicians to create a song for the film “Selma.” His song from the movie about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. – “Glory” with John Legend – went on to win the Academy Award for best original song in 2015.
Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., said he started writing poetry and songs at age 12.
We all know John Legend as the uber talented singer, songwriter, music producer, and family man married to his gorgeous model wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their baby, but do we know the real John Legend? Catapulting onto the world stage in 2004 with his Grammy Award nominated album, “Get Lifted,” Legend has utilized his stardom to effect change on a larger stage.
Not satisfied with sharing the spotlight alone, Legend has become a leading voice for diversity in Hollywood, among other issues, such as the “Black Lives Matter” campaign.
In 2015, Legend received a coveted Oscar award for his collaboration with hip-hop recording artist and actor Common on the song “Glory” for the acclaimed movie Selma. While it would be easy for Legend to take his 8 ½-pound, 24-karat gold Oscar statuette and run, Legend has used his Hollywood power to challenge the industry to do better.
In an interview with E Online, Legend spoke passionately about the issue of diversity in Hollywood, stating that he thinks “it’s important for the Academy to come closer to reflecting what the real population looks like…I don’t think it’s the Academy’s responsibility solely because so much of the Academy is fed by who’s working in the industry, and if people aren’t getting jobs in the industry, they can’t be in the Academy because they aren’t working,” he explained. “It runs through Hollywood, and it’s a bigger problem than the Oscars themselves and a bigger issue than just the Academy’s membership.”
Showing his own commitment to diversity, just recently, Legend partnered with the virtual reality start-up Baobab Studios to create a new virtual reality series called Rainbow Crow. The series is based on a Native American folk tale that follows a singing crow (voiced by Legend) on its journey of self-discovery and acceptance in a rainforest. Legend told the Screen Daily that the film’s messages can apply to people “from all walks of life.” “Rainbow Crow brings storytelling and music together in a way no one else has yet in virtual reality,” he said. “It’s an incredible medium for inspiring a journey of self-discovery and finding your way in times [of] darkness.”
Rainbow Crow comes on the heels of Legend producing and starring in the 2016 Oscar-nominated film La La Land, and being the executive producer of the WGN America top-rated show Underground, which tells the story of a group of enslaved people attempting to escape slavery.
As a further example of his commitment to diversity in the arts, in 2015, Legend teamed with the A&E Network and other music stars Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys for a one-hour special entitled “Shining a Light: Conversations on Race and America.” The special brought nationwide attention to the issues facing members of the Charleston, Baltimore, and Ferguson communities. Committed to those on the frontlines of these issues, to the surprise of protesters, Legend and his wife sent food trucks to the site of a Black Lives Matter New York protest to help feed and encourage the protesters.
Legend’s work does not end with his activism. He also is on several nonprofit boards, including the Equality Project, Stand for Children, Teach for America, the Harlem Village Academies, and PopTech, a unique innovation network dedicated to accelerating the positive impact of world-changing people, projects, and ideas.
Inspired by his song “Show Me,” in 2007, Legend established the nonprofit, “The Show Me Campaign,” birthed out of his desire to break the cycle of poverty through proven solutions and by impacting education and preparing young adults for the future through partnerships with other nonprofits, such as Teach for America and Teach for All, and Harlem Village Academies.
When InStyle Magazine asked Legend in 2015 why he supports educational causes, Legend responded, “I grew up in a family that didn’t have a lot of money, but I knew education was the path to success.”
Legend also doubles as the national spokesperson for Management Leadership for Tomorrow, a nonprofit organization that assists the next generation of minority business leaders. In partnership with Samsung, Legend supports education initiatives with a special focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). For example, in 2011, Legend partnered with Samsung for a $1M education initiative for the best community-driven curriculum.
Legend also is passionate about issues of mass incarceration. Under “The Show Me Campaign” organization, Legend started the #FreeAmerica campaign, which focuses on criminal prison reform and bringing an end to mass incarceration.
Legend has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2010 BET Humanitarian of the Year honoree, and in 2015, a Triumph Awardee for his philanthropy and community service.
Recognizing the importance of having great role models and mentors, earlier this year, Legend told Billboard Magazine that he counts the great musician and philanthropist Quincy Jones among his role models. He stated, “He’s hugely influential to me, and he’s always been a role model to me. Both of us have been in a position where music has opened up a lot of doors for us and given us a lot of influence, and we wanted to carry that into other areas and particularly into film because music and film are so related.”
Perhaps most interesting about Legend is that he comes from humble beginnings. Born John Roberts Stephens in Springfield, Ohio, Legend’s mother was a seamstress and his father a factory worker and former National Guardsman. Like many artists, he first started singing in his church choir at the age of 4, and he started playing the piano at the age of 7. He also directed his church choir for many years and in college was musical director of a co-ed jazz and pop a cappella group called the Counterparts.
Destined for greatness, Legend was both smart and popular as a young child and teen. At a young age, he won his local spelling bee competition. In high school, he was student body president and prom king. Interestingly, Legend was homeschooled for many years by his mother.
After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied English with an emphasis on African-American literature, Legend moved to New York City, where he pursued his passion for music, while also working as a management consultant for the Boston Consulting Group. Legend had his big break when he met singer Lauryn Hill and had the opportunity to play piano on her beloved song “Everything is Everything.” He later met then rising hip-hop artist Kanye West and was the voice on some of West’s most celebrated early songs. And right before his shows, Legend likes to eat rotisserie chicken — go figure!
So as aspiring leaders and change agents, what do we learn from Legend?
Nothing comes easy — it requires hard work, dedication, and believing in your vision
Sometimes you must pull double duty — working a job, while also doing other things to pursue your true passion
When opportunity knocks, be prepared and ready to take the bull by the horns
To whom much is given, much is required
And most importantly, Legend teaches us that we must have a cause that we are willing to live and stand for. Legend said it best when he said, “When we think about equality and freedom and justice, we know we’ve got more work to do, and we’re going to do that work. We want to do that work, and we hope that our song is inspiration for those who want to do that work as well.”
We applaud and thank Legend for his gift of music to our world. More importantly, we applaud and thank him for his contribution of his time, money, and resources to issues and causes that matter, serving as an example for us all.
About the author:
Reddock-Wright is an employment and labor law attorney, mediator, and arbitrator in Los Angeles and enjoys writing about thought leaders and influencers of our time.
