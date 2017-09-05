How Lawyers Are Working to Change Their Industry’s Diversity Problem

By: Deborah Peters, International Business Accelerator

One way of looking at your life, your relationships, your health and your business or career is identifying what you don’t want it to look like or what you don’t like about it. It is human nature to see things or observe circumstances that we don’t want and is often the catalyst to identifying what we do want.

Many people get stuck here. If you are looking at what you don’t want and giving it your attention then what you don’t want becomes more dominate in your thoughts, your vision and your feelings.

For instance; let’s say there is someone in your life that kind of rubs you the wrong way. This person is annoying, they say things you don’t agree with or behave in ways you find don’t fit with your belief systems or ideas of the way things should be done, so you talk about that with others and you even talk about them with others. It seems like a problem with no solution.

The people you talk with about the situation or the person have many opinions but no solution. So, you talk about the idea of this even more because you are truly feeling annoyed about the whole thing. Then what begins to happen is your friends or colleagues start asking you about the situation. They begin to check in with you about it to “see how you’re dealing with it all” and so you talk about it some more. How bad it is, how annoying that person is, the ridiculous things he or she said or how they made another major error in judgment….and it continues to escalate.

But the escalation isn’t in them, it is in you. You have just created this massive block of energy around what you don’t want to have going on in your life and you’ve made it a thing. It’s now occupying not only your thoughts; but also the thoughts of the people around you with whom you’ve repeatedly discussed the problem.

What has happened is you’ve lost sight of what is good in your life, where you are headed! Instead you’ve created a magnetic pull into more negativity. What we think about the most is what we experience in life. Further, you’ve taken your focus off your path to success by repeatedly shining a light on someone or something that you don’t want to be experiencing.

Let me give you my 5 Steps to Push Through to The Next Level so instead you can use the circumstances and experiences that you don’t want, as leverage to create what you do want, and begin using your circumstances to your advantage.

Step I: Meditate! The running of your Mind is the key to success in every area of your life. It’s simple and free. You don’t require any special classes or instruction. Every morning before you let the world into your Mind, sit down for 15 minutes and Mediate. I have tons of tips and even a guided meditation on my YouTube Channel. Here is an episode on Mindfulness that will help you explore the notion that you can indeed run your Mind.

Step II: Make a decision to never talk about another person or a problem. If there is something someone does that is truly untoward then find an acceptable way to address the issue. In communication, we don’t address the person as if they are the problem, but rather we address the issue WITH the appropriate person. Taking ownership of how you feel is the first step. No one can make you feel anything unless you let them. If it is a problem in your life, business or a relationship simply begin to focus on what IS working and turn your attention away from the problem and TOWARD what is working, toward a goal, toward a happy experience. This is an easy tool to train your Mind. It is like a bicep or quadricep….it requires consistent training to become that which you want.

Step III: Set some goals that are interesting, inspiring, exciting and that you are passionate about. Turn your focus to your own up-level. Having tangible and measurable outcomes to focus on is a very powerful tool. It is important you set goals you believe in yet goals that are challenging. If you are generating $100,000 in sales/year and you want to hit $1MM in sales and don’t believe it, you’ll sabotage yourself. Additionally, pushing through money blocks that keep you stuck at a certain earning or sales or growth level means a shift in belief systems which come from some program that no longer serves you.

Step IV: Ask better questions. I’m not talking about the questions you ask others, although that is very important. I’m talking about the questions, the quality of the questions you ask yourself. Inherent in the results we get in life are the quality of the questions we’ve been asking ourselves. I like to ask loads of “What would it take” questions and “What else is possible” questions. You can apply these questions to any situation.

Step V: Success leaves Clues! And so, does failure. Look at what you’ve done in the past and use that as leverage to move forward. If you did something and it had a dismal result, use that as Feedback. Be honest with yourself; what you were thinking, what you were believing, what you were expecting, what you were feeling….take stock of what was going on within you more, more so than what happened tangibly. Pick a Success and take stock of that journey. Were you happy? Were you expecting to win? Were you feeling better about yourself and taking guided steps toward your goal with a big measure of faith that you would indeed get what you wanted?

A miracle is simply the achievement of something most people don’t think could happen. Due to their fears and doubts when an outcome shows up for someone or even themselves that they doubted, they refer to it as a miracle.

The impossible is happening all the time. The degree to which we believe is what enables us to get into a state of KNOWING.

When you KNOW something is destined to succeed that energy is what draws it to fruition. Countless hours of work without knowing that you are working on is a success, is in my opinion, a waste of time.

Put yourself into STATE every day before you begin. If necessary put yourself into state frequently throughout the day. If you are feeling negative, fearful, doubtful or observing yourself focusing on what has failed, or who has said something you don’t like that is an indication to shift.

Pushing Through to the Next Level is a practice from the inside out.

Deborah Peters is an International Business Coach living a laptop lifestyle globally. She has worked with Fortune 500 companies, Entrepreneurs, Small Business owners and Mid-Size companies in 15 countries as well as Heads of State and Law Enforcement. Deborah is a Professional Speaker, Trainer, Author and her Podcast Neuro Science for Success has a new VLOG series called The Journey of The Mastery of Your Mind. After 20+ years Coaching Deborah designed The Business Success Blueprint System to enable you to Push Through to the Next Level & Thrive! Deborah recently released her first book: Scale-UP; Your Business, Your Relationships, Your SELF & Your Life. You can reach her at 310-459-5111 and info@nei-mind.com.