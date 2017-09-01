All
Lockheed Martin Names Stephanie C. Hill Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Business Development

Government
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has appointed Stephanie C. Hill, 52, senior vice president for Corporate Strategy and Business Development and a corporate officer effective September 11, 2017.

In her new role, Hill will be responsible for global business strategies and overseeing the corporation’s efforts in identifying, assessing, qualifying, and pursuing new business opportunities.

“Stephanie is an experienced leader with more than 30 years of experience effectively leading teams, defining business strategies and delivering outstanding results for our customers,” said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Marillyn A. Hewson. “I’m confident that under Stephanie’s leadership we will continue to strengthen our customer relationships and align our business strategies to adapt to the evolving global security environment.”

Hill is currently the vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Cyber, Ships & Advanced Technologies (CSAT) line of business for Rotary and Mission Systems where she is responsible for overseeing the strategy and execution of all CSAT programs. This includes the Littoral Combat Ship, fixed-wing mission systems, unmanned aerial systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems and cyber security solutions.

Since joining Lockheed Martin in 1987 as a software engineer, Hill has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in two business areas and corporate, including: vice president and general manager of Information Systems & Global Solutions Civil business; vice president of Corporate Internal Audit; and vice president and general manager in Electronic Systems’ Mission Systems & Sensors business. Hill holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Economics from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Continue onto Pr Newswire to read the complete article.

First Black Men To Enlist As Marines Honored 75 Years Later

Government
The first African Americans to ever serve in the Marine Crops were honored on Saturday during a special ceremony at Joe C. Davidson Park in Burlington, North Carolina.

For the 75th anniversary of Montford Point Marine Day ― which marks the day President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued an executive order to intregrate the Marines ― the Corps honored the black men who were trained at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina to become Marines in the 1940s.

Between 1942 and 1949, more than 20,000 servicemen received their basic training at Montford Point, according to the Camp Lejeune Globe. About 300 of them are still alive. Four of those men ― John Thompson, Cleo Florence, Robert Thomas and Mack Haynes ― were in attendance for Saturday’s ceremony, the Burlington Times News reports.

“When I went in in 1947, how things was then and how things have progressed and how they are today… there’s been a great change, but there still be more change and we may be able to have one nation under God and one people,” Thomas told WFMY.

Larry Hall, the secretary of the state Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, spoke to the audience about how significant it is to recognize these men, per the Times News.

“We stand on the shoulders of these great men and their families and the community that raised them,” Hall said. “And it is important for the new leaders to let future leaders stand on their shoulders as well.”

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read the complete article.

Portland mayor selects first African American woman to be next chief of police

Government
Danielle Outlaw, a 19-year veteran of the Oakland Police Department who started as a police explorer when she was in high school, will serve as Portland’s next  chief, only the third outsider named to lead the Police Bureau.

Her appointment Monday by Mayor Ted Wheeler comes at a critical time when community and police relations are strained and the force faces a daunting list of federally mandated reforms.

The mayor said Outlaw shares his goals of improving bureau relationships with Portland’s communities of color, increasing diversity on the 950-member force and embracing equity.

Outlaw, 41, who has served as a deputy chief since 2013, rose to the top of a pool of 33 candidates who applied for the job. She becomes the first African American woman to head the bureau.

The mayor selected Outlaw after a national search that lasted less than three months and was conducted largely behind closed doors with input from a select group of community members.

“I have concrete goals for the Portland Police Bureau, all of them challenging to achieve,” Wheeler said in a statement. “I need a partner. I need a leader. More than that, I need someone with a passion for this work who will be in it for the long haul. Danielle Outlaw is that person.’

Continue onto Oregon Live to read the complete story.

Meet the youngest candidate looking to become New Orleans’ next Mayor

Government
Hashim Walters is building the foundation for his mayoral campaign right where he played with his friends as a child.

“I played baseball right here in Norman Park,” Walters said. “I played basketball back here in that court with my friends.”

Thursday he shook hands with people in the park, letting those in his Algiers neighborhood know he is setting his sights on City Hall.

Walters believes those critics who believe he is not qualified as a candidate for Mayor should give him a chance.

“Why not run for Mayor?” Walters said, “There was a time where people said, JFK, that he was inexperienced. They didn’t think that he was qualified to run for president but for his two years in office, he did a great job.”

A graduate of Birmingham Southern College, Walters is the youngest mayoral candidate in this year’s election at 22 years old. It is a position, he believes, puts him at an advantage.

“I believe that people are ready for something different. A new style of politics,” Walters said.

He is using his youth as a means to get other millennials involved in local government.

“This is just a tool or a stepping stone to encourage more millennials to get involved in the political world here in New Orleans and also nationally as well,” Walters said.

Continue onto WWLTV News to read the complete article.

CMD-IT Announces 2017 Richard A. Tapia Award Winner Manuel Perez Quinones

Government
Today, CMD-IT announced the recipient of the 2017 Richard A. Tapia Achievement Award for Scientific Scholarship, Civic Science and Diversifying Computing is Manuel Perez Quinones, Associate Dean, College of Computing and Informatics and Professor, Department of Software and Information Systems, University of North Carolina, Charlotte.

The Richard A. Tapia Award is awarded annually to an individual who demonstrates significant leadership, commitment and contributions to diversifying computing. “Manuel Perez Quinones has a long history of leadership with diversity and inclusion in computer science” said Valerie Taylor, CMD-IT Executive Director. “In addition to his excellent work in human-computer interaction, Manuel has created and led impactful programs for African-Americans, Latinos, LGBTQ, Native Americans, and women students in his role as an academic leader.  Most recently he created a Corporate Mentoring Program at UNC Charlotte for women freshmen students, matching them with female corporate representatives. He continues to co-manage the Hispanics in Computing listserv that he founded, which has over 400 members. Manuel’s work on increasing diversity in computer science has a profound impact on thousands of students, academics and industry professionals.”

The Richard A. Tapia award will be presented at the 2017 ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing Conference. Themed “Diversity: Simply Smarter,” the Tapia Conference will be held September 20-23 in Atlanta Georgia.  The Tapia Conference is the premier venue to bring together students, faculty, researchers and professionals from all backgrounds and ethnicities in computing to promote and celebrate diversity in computing. The Tapia Conference is sponsored by the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) and presented by the Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in IT (CMD-IT).

The Tapia conference sponsors include Platinum Sponsors Cornell Computing and Information Science, Cornell Tech, Georgia Tech, Microsoft, Mozilla, Stanford Engineering, and UC Berkeley. Platinum Government Supporters include the National Science Foundation, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory and Argonne National Laboratory.  Gold Sponsors include Anita Borg Institute, GE Digital, GE Healthcare, IBM, Kennesaw State University, Lyft, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Northrup Grumman, Square, USC Viterbi School of Engineering, and Virginia Tech.

For more information and to register for the Tapia Conference, visit www.tapiaconference.org.

About CMD-IT

The vision of CMD-IT is to contribute to the national need for an effective workforce in computing and IT through inclusive programs and initiatives focused on minorities and people with disabilities. CMD-IT’s vision is accomplished through its mission to insure that underrepresented groups are fully engaged in computing and IT, and promotes innovation that enriches, enhances and enables underrepresented communities. For more information, please visit www.cmd-it.org.

Aja Brown, Compton’s Youngest Mayor, Re-Elected For Second Term

Government
Aja Brown, the incumbent mayor of Compton, California, has been re-elected to lead the city for a second term.

The 35-year-old ― who made history in 2013 at age 31 when she was elected as the city’s youngest mayor ever ― won about 60 percent of the vote, defeating former Mayor Omar Bradley in Tuesday’s election, KABC reported.

During the primary, Brown won by 20 points, a little less than what she needed to avoid a runoff with Bradley, according to KABC. Brown’s campaign strategy was to stress the work that she started and needed to finish in order to improve Compton via a “12-Point Plan.” That includes youth development, economic growth, culture and arts, safety and infrastructure.

Bradley’s conviction for misusing city funds after he left office in 2001, though overturned on an appeal, didn’t help his campaign. Brown told the local outlet that after the city “overcom[ing] decades of corruption,” it’s time for progress.

“Our unemployment rate has dropped from 18.5 percent to 7 percent so we’re focusing on the last 7 percent to make sure Compton residents are involved in the beautiful restoration of our city,” Brown said.

Brown doubled down on her promises to “build a better Compton” in a post-victory statement on Wednesday.

“Throughout this campaign, we witnessed the love that Compton residents have for their city and the interest they have in our shared vision for Compton’s future,” said Brown, who’s campaign slogan was “Let’s Finish The Work.”

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read more about Aja’s work in Compton.

Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams Becomes First Black Nurse to Serve as US Surgeon General

Government
Hampton University alumna Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams is the first African-American non-physician to serve as acting US Surgeon General. Recognized as  “America’s Doctor,” Admiral Trent-Adams is responsible for communicating the best scientific information available on how to improve the country’s health.

A 24-year veteran of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (USPHS)—a group of more than 6,700 public health professionals working throughout the federal government – Trent-Adams served as the agency’s chief nurse officer from 2013 until 2016, advising the department on the recruitment, assignment, deployment and retention of nurse professionals.

Trent-Adams graduated from Hampton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1987 before pursuing an M.S. in Nursing and Health Policy and a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

She formerly was a nurse officer in the Army and also served as a research nurse at the University of Maryland. She joined the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service in 1992 and served as the deputy associate administrator for the HIV/AIDS bureau of the Health Resources and Services Administration before joining the surgeon general’s office.

Continue onto The Walkers Legacy to read the complete article.

April Ryan Named NABJ Journalist Of The Year, Honored As A ‘True Trailblazer’

Government
Journalist April Ryan’s impressive body of work and cutting analysis has landed her a top honor in her field.

The National Association of Black Journalists announced Tuesday that Ryan has been named the organization’s 2017 Journalist of the Year, an annual award given to a black journalist with a distinguished resume including in-depth work that is of importance to people of the African diaspora.

Ryan, who has been a White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks since 1997, is the only black female reporter covering urban issues from the White House, NABJ reported. With over 30 years of experience, Ryan has helped to provide media coverage of the nation’s last three presidents and also just recently signed with CNN as a political analyst.

April Ryan is a true trailblazer and truth seeker. She’s dogged and unapologetic about her pursuit of the story,” NABJ President Sarah Glover said in a statement on Tuesday. “In the White House press corps circle, where too few black women have been given an opportunity to report, April has excelled and persevered in spite of the many obstacles she has confronted. Her work has risen to the top.”

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read the complete article.

The LGBT Asylum Project

Government
The LGBT Asylum Project is non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to providing pro-bono legal representation for LGBT immigrants who are fleeing persecution and seeking asylum in the United States.

Immigration attorneys Okan Sengun and Brooke Westling founded the San Francisco based organization, which had its official public launch in June 2016.

The Board of Directors includes experts in immigration, law, business, finance, LGBT advocacy, and most recently, LGBT immigrants who have successfully completed the asylum process.

The organization was recently honored by BALIF (Bay Area Lawyers for Individual Freedom) with the 2017 Legal Service Award. www.balif.org

Upcoming events include:

2nd Annual Friendraiser – Sunday, April 30 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Qbar, 456 Castro St., San Francisco. Celebrate our first year of success, learn more about what’s to come, and get to know our international LGBT community.

www.facebook.com/events/1174233019354821/

The LGBT Asylum Project will be a beneficiary of San Francisco’s premier Pride event, The Juanita MORE! Pride Party – Sunday, June 25 from noon to 10:00 pm at 620 Jones St., San Francisco. Purchase tickets or become a sponsor at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juanita-more-pride-party-2017-tickets-31689106972?aff=es2

For more information about The LGBT Asylum Project, go to:

www.cipsf.org

Join The LGBT Asylum Project Facebook community at:

www.facebook.com/LGBTAsylumProject

The LGBT Asylum Project video:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzXtMSD9FJk

Google logo pays tribute to Esther Afua Ocloo, ‘microlending’ pioneer

EducationGovernment
Esther Afua Ocloo

Google is using its logo Tuesday to honor the birthday of one of the world’s most important entrepreneurs.

April 18 marks the 98th birthday of Esther Afua Ocloo, a businesswoman from Ghana who helped pioneer microlending, which focuses on lending budding entrepreneurs smaller loans.

Ocloo had less than a dollar when she started a business selling marmalade. She traveled to England to study food processing, sharing skills with other women in Ghana, as well as insight on starting and managing a business.

In 1979, she helped found Women’s World Banking, which offers small loans to low-income women.

“On what would have been her 98th birthday, today’s Doodle shows Esther empowering the women of Ghana with the tools to improve their lives and communities,” reads an excerpt from Google’s Doodle archive on Ocloo’s legacy.

Source: USA Today

From Refugee to the House of Representatives

Government
House of Representatives-refugee

Ilhan Omar made history last fall as the nation’s first Somali-American legislator, winning a seat in the House of Representatives for state of Minnesota. She is the first Somali-American, Muslim woman in the nation to hold public office at this level.

An experienced policy analyst, Omar is a progressive Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) activist, coalition builder and community educator. Most recently, she served as the Director of Policy Initiatives at Women Organizing Women, where she empowered East African woman to take civic leadership roles in their community.

Omar fell in love with politics at the age of 14, when she acted as her grandfather’s interpreter so he could participate in their local DFL caucus, in the district she now represents. Watching neighbors come together to advocate for change at the grassroots-level inspired her to get involved in the democratic process. Committed to unity and justice, Omar is focused on advancing important issues, including raising the minimum to $15 an hour, closing the opportunity gap, and fighting for environmental justice and racial equity.

After advocating as a student organizer at Edison High School, Omar worked as a community health educator at the University of Minnesota, at Minnesota Department of Education and, most recently, a senior Policy Aide for Minneapolis City Council Member Andrew Johnson.

Omar holds degrees in business administration, political science and international studies. She completed a Policy Fellowship at University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. She has also served on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Legal Rights Center, YMCA, Confederation of Somali Community of MN, and the DFL State Central Committee. She is currently the vice president of the DFL Feminist Caucus. Omar has received multiple accolades and awards, including the Rising Star Award from DFL Women’s Hall of Fame and a Community Leadership Award from the Mshale Newspaper for outstanding leadership.

Omar’s policy advocacy accomplishments include:

  • Supporting working families by winning paid parental leave for city employees. Omar also created advisory round tables for businesses run by immigrants, women, and people of color through the Small Business Initiative.
  • Banning environmentally harmful containers, requiring commercial recycling, lifting restrictions on urban agriculture, and restricting the use of pollinator-harming pesticides.
  • Expanding the use of restorative justice in Minneapolis, passing the Indigenous Peoples Day resolution, and forming a task force to examine the disproportionate impact pollution has on communities of color.
  • Securing collaborative urban educator funding from the Minnesota State Legislature to support Augsburg College’s East African Student to Teacher program.
  • Promoting awareness and involvement in the electoral process in city, county and statewide races. As co-founder and chair of the New Americans PAC, she encouraged community members to contribute to the political process and informed them of important political issues.
  • Passing a Minneapolis city ordinance (the first of its kind) to allow businesses to extend their hours 35 days a year to honor, respect and accommodate Muslims celebrating Ramadan.

Source: ilhanomar.com

Rep. McNerney Leads Bipartisan Effort to Save the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

Government
MBDA

In response to President Donald Trump’s proposal to defund the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) led two bipartisan letters to the House Appropriations Committee imploring Congress to fund the MBDA in the FY2018 appropriations, and recommending that MBDA provide an annual policy report to Congress to address gaps in equity between minority and non-minority owned firms.

The MBDA was established by President Richard Nixon in 1969 for “the establishment, preservation, and strengthening of minority business enterprise.” President Trump’s FY18 budget blueprint would defund the MBDA, which is the sole federal agency with the mission to promote the growth of minority-owned businesses.

“This is a historic and exciting time for minority-owned businesses, which are expanding in ever increasing numbers, beyond neighborhood retail and service industries and into modern high-tech and manufacturing,” said Rep. McNerney. “We must make every effort to empower and support the growth of minority-owned businesses; their contributions to local economies and communities cannot be overstated.”

The MBDA, which is a part of the Department of Commerce, is different from other federal agencies in that it focuses on the unique needs of minority-owned businesses and facilitates middle market and private equity financing among other customized and technical services. In addition, MBDA recruits export-ready Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) for Secretarial trade missions, multilateral partnerships, and global supply chains. Furthermore, MBDA assists select MBEs with diversifying revenues from federal to private sector contracting and consumer markets, and assists MBEs with partnering, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions.

“Companies are looking at minority communities as powerful consumers, and we as Americans should look to the same communities as innovators and job creators. MBDA has a significant role in the ecosystem of entrepreneurship and community development. Funding MBDA is and will remain a priority,” said Rep. McNerney.

“The National Urban League has always supported efforts such as the MBDA to help create and grow businesses in communities of color. African American businesses are one of the fastest growing segments in the economy, however unemployment in the African American community is still unacceptably high. MBDA Business Centers in addition to the National Urban League’s Entrepreneurship Centers help grow African American businesses to scale to help them hire other people of color, which African Americans are more likely to do than other races. Any budget cuts to MBDA or other programs that help create jobs are counterproductive and should be voted down. We strongly support Representative McNerney’s efforts to increase funding for MBDA and similar efforts that help to ensure jobs in communities of color,” said Donald Cravins, Jr., Senior Vice President for Policy and Executive Director of the National Urban League Washington Bureau.

Continue onto Rep. McNerney’s newsroom to read the complete press release.

 

‘One Of The Guys’: Alachua County Welcomes First Black Female Firefighter

Government
Alexandria Rolle-Polk is the first black American woman hired as a firefighter by Alachua County Fire Rescue.

The 28-year-old Tallahassee native went to Florida A&M University, completed fire school at Tallahassee Community College and started orientation with Alachua County on Feb. 6.

She’s set to finish training on March 31.

In a video call with WUFT News, Rolle-Polk talked about how she came into the job and what it’s like to be the only woman in a training class of 19.

WUFT: What made you want to become a firefighter?

Rolle-Polk: [I] always wanted to help people. I’m very pro-making someone happy, making someone feel like they deserve another chance at life.

So if I can be that person that saves their lives or gives them a chance of hope, then that’s what I look forward to.

Can you tell me a little bit about your journey to becoming a firefighter?

At first, I was sitting at a desk. I worked for the state, for the Florida Retirement System — just was not enjoying myself anymore. It was just 8 to 5, sitting at a desk — just wasn’t fun anymore.

I sat down and talked with one of my friends who I work out with, and she was a firefighter in Tallahassee. And she just kind of was like, “You should [become a firefighter]. It’s a great career.”

You work 24 hours on, 48 off. That’s a great career. So I just decided to take a leap of faith and went with it.

I found an article online about your CrossFit accomplishments back in Tallahassee. Do you still do CrossFit?

Not as much as I want to, just because of all the training that we’re doing. Once orientation and everything settles down, I definitely plan on getting back into it because I love it. It’s a hard workout, but very, how do I say it — it feels good after.

Do you think that doing CrossFit helped you in your fire-rescue career?

Oh, for sure. It made me a lot stronger, a lot mentally stronger, as well, because sometimes I would walk into a CrossFit workout and be like, “I can’t do this.” And the coach would be like, “Yes, you can.” And I might have moved as slow as a snail, but I made it happen and got through it.

So that definitely helped me. I would say definitely mentally more than physically.

I also read that you’re 5 feet 1 inch. Do you think that has hindered you on the job at all?

In some aspects, like pulling a hose off of a truck. I definitely find myself having to crawl up and put my whole body into it trying to get it down.

But I make it work. There’s steps of how I can make it work for how short I am.

Have you ever experienced discrimination in the workplace due to your gender and/or race?

Not really, not here at least. They’re all sweet guys at [Alachua County Fire Rescue], treat me just like one of the guys.

Sometimes when I’m struggling, they won’t help me. They’re like, “You’re going to have to do this in real life, and you’ve got to figure out how to do it.” And then in some aspects, they will help me. This will be a team thing, so someone will usually be here to help you. So they’ll help me out.

They don’t treat me any different. So I wouldn’t say there’s been any discrimination.

Where do you draw inspiration to accomplish your goals?

I would probably say my grandfather. He’s no longer with us, but he would always have a smile on his face. Even if it was something terrible, he would be like, “It could be worse.”

So I draw my inspiration a lot from him. I have things that remind me of him that I wear, like a necklace. I have a tattoo on me. It just kind of keeps me grounded.

It’s funny because my sister will get pissed, and I’m like, “Dude, it’s no biggie.” Watching some of the comments on Facebook about my article, and she’s like, “Oh, I’m about to go off.”

And it’s like, don’t let that man bother you. It’s not worth it. He’s not worth your time whatsoever. I think he’s my inspiration for most of it.

Continue onto WUFT News to read the complete interview.

America's Leading African American Business and Career Magazine