Lockheed Martin Names Stephanie C. Hill Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Business Development
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has appointed Stephanie C. Hill, 52, senior vice president for Corporate Strategy and Business Development and a corporate officer effective September 11, 2017.
In her new role, Hill will be responsible for global business strategies and overseeing the corporation’s efforts in identifying, assessing, qualifying, and pursuing new business opportunities.
“Stephanie is an experienced leader with more than 30 years of experience effectively leading teams, defining business strategies and delivering outstanding results for our customers,” said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Marillyn A. Hewson. “I’m confident that under Stephanie’s leadership we will continue to strengthen our customer relationships and align our business strategies to adapt to the evolving global security environment.”
Hill is currently the vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Cyber, Ships & Advanced Technologies (CSAT) line of business for Rotary and Mission Systems where she is responsible for overseeing the strategy and execution of all CSAT programs. This includes the Littoral Combat Ship, fixed-wing mission systems, unmanned aerial systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems and cyber security solutions.
Since joining Lockheed Martin in 1987 as a software engineer, Hill has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in two business areas and corporate, including: vice president and general manager of Information Systems & Global Solutions Civil business; vice president of Corporate Internal Audit; and vice president and general manager in Electronic Systems’ Mission Systems & Sensors business. Hill holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Economics from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
