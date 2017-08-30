First Black Men To Enlist As Marines Honored 75 Years Later

By Rosario B. Diaz

The beauty of Yosemite’s trails and wilderness is what first drew hiking enthusiast Teresa Baker into frequenting more national parks. Like the hundreds of other visitors to the parks, Baker’s attention was turned to the natural landscape, but when the young African American decided to engage in a little people-watching, she noticed something striking. “On one of my Yosemite visits in 2012,” she tells High Country News, “I started to take notice of how many African Americans I encountered. At the end of my second day in the park, I had not seen one other African American.”

This promptly spurred Baker to research people of color and their participation in national parks, and she found that the numbers were not only lacking in visitation, but in the entire makeup of its workforce. In fact, according to PBS News, commissioned studies have found that of the 4 million visitors that parks like Yosemite receive each year, about three quarters are white. Their workforce, meanwhile, doesn’t fare any better, with people of color making up only 27 percent of its workforce.

So where does this gap stem from exactly? Why is it that we see such low turnouts for people in the African American community and in other minority communities? The National Park Service Agency, along with other individuals like Teresa Baker, is tackling those questions and more.

Myron F. Floyd, a scholar at North Carolina State University, has studied ethnicity and race in outdoor recreation and suggests that the issue might stem from two particular reasons. The first explanation suggests that as African Americans and people of color have historically been excluded from such locations and activities, the concept of visiting these parks has never developed in these communities, and thus have never been passed down in generations, like they have with white families.

Floyd’s second explanation points to the same barriers that have consistently barred people of color from entering into higher institutions—not being able to afford to go, no transportation, and not knowing enough about them.

What’s more, African Americans and people of color may not perceive these environments as inviting or welcoming, especially when advertisements marketing such recreational activities fail to display any minorities.

Though it’ll take some time to get these numbers to increase, the National Parks Agency have already begun making efforts to reach out to ethnic communities and make these locations more inviting for them. Bringing on interns from diverse communities and making informational brochures more accessible for visitors who don’t speak English are just some examples of these measures to reach out, but perhaps one of their most substantial efforts is their acknowledging and highlighting of the people of color who have contributed to the development of these parks.

This history is certainly something that Teresa Baker appreciates. In an interview with High Country News, she discusses the Buffalo Soldiers, an African American regiment who were the first regiments to garrison Sequoia, Kings Canyon National Parks, and Yosemite. “Here I am, in love with Yosemite and concerned with the lack of African Americans in our national parks, then one day I find out the very first rangers in our national parks were African Americans. I was beside myself with pride and curiosity.” Moved by this relevancy, Teresa has since gone on to organize events like the Buffalo Soldiers Trail Retracing, and African American National Parks events in order to encourage others in her community to engage more with national parks.

The need for more diversity in the country’s national parks is an important one that both Teresa and the National Park Agency fully appreciate, but the need stems from more than just including communities of color in enriching experiences. Their very presence is crucial to the survival and preservation of these great parks and to the wildlife that inhabits them. It’s estimated that people of color will outnumber Caucasians in the United States before 2050, which means that the inclusion of minorities now into national parks will better serve to aid the continuation of these parks for years to come.