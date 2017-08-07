All
Minor League Baseball Gears up for its Second Annual FIELD Program

Minor League Baseball

Diverse group of students to receive hands-on training, real-world connections from professional baseball executives and leaders.

Minor League Baseball® (MiLB™) recently announced that 27 students and recent graduates will participate in its second annual FIELD (Fostering Inclusion through Education and Leadership Development) Program as part of Minor League Baseball’s Diversity Initiative. The 2017 program will be held from Aug. 7-11, at the Minor League Baseball office in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The FIELD Program was created to engage women and minority students who may be interested in pursuing a career in professional baseball. The five-day program will expose participants to the baseball industry through a combination of professional development workshops, skill-specific training, networking sessions and hands-on learning opportunities. The 2017 FIELD Program is highlighted by keynote speaker Justine Siegal, who became the first woman to coach for a Major League Baseball organization when she was hired by the Oakland Athletics as a guest instructor in 2015. She is also the founder of Baseball for All, a national nonprofit that fosters, encourages, and provides opportunities for girls to play baseball.

“This year’s FIELD event will feature an outstanding lineup of notable speakers and presenters to provide the attendees with the necessary tools to prepare for a career in baseball,” said Vincent Pierson, Manager of Diversity & Inclusion for Minor League Baseball. “We look forward to building on the success of last year’s program and continuing our efforts to open doors of Baseball for All or women and minorities seeking to break into the business of baseball.” Minor League Baseball team executives featured as part of this year’s program are Breon Dennis, Vice President of Community Development for the Frisco RoughRiders, Martie Cordaro, President and General Manager of the Omaha Storm Chasers, and Paris Freeman, Account Executive for the San Antonio Missions.

This year’s FIELD Program participants will gain hands-on experience with a visit to George M. Steinbrenner Field, home of the Tampa Yankees.  Attendees will hear from the Tampa Yankees staff prior to the game and will shadow key departments throughout their visit. Career development and preparation will be a key focus for this year’s programming. Resume reviews and mock interviews by some of the industry’s leading executives will ensure that participants know what is expected of them as they look to break into the business of baseball.

Additional guest speakers and presenters for the event include:

Ronnie Burton, Coordinator of Baseball Operations for the Arizona Fall League; Lara Juras, Vice President of Human Resources for the Atlanta Braves; Kelvin Scott, Senior Manager of Human Resources for the Atlanta Braves; Tyra Suggs, Human Resources Generalist for the St. Louis Cardinals; Jennifer Tran, Vice President of Human Resources and Organization Engagement for the Tampa Bay Rays; JC Ayers, Vice President of Human Resources at Seminole Hard Rock; Greg “Kool Papa” Bell, founder and presenter of the Five Tool Selling Workshop and several members of the Minor League Baseball office staff.

Participants in this year’s program represent 18 colleges and universities from across the country. In addition to the programming taking place in St. Petersburg, participants are offered a pathway into professional baseball with an opportunity to expand their networks and compete for job openings at the 2017 Baseball Winter Meetings in Orlando, Florida at the PBEO® (Professional Baseball Employment Opportunities) Job Fair. The event gives individuals seeking employment in the baseball industry the opportunity to meet face to face with club executives and interview onsite for a variety of available positions.

The FIELD Program Class of 2017 and their respective colleges or universities are as follows:

Joseph Berriatua (Santa Clara University), Roya Burton (Michigan State University), Kaitlin Ellenburg (University of Central Florida), Erika Frazier (Hampton University), Sydney Glover (Yale University), Jazzi Harding (Arizona State University), Orenthious Hill (Florida State University), Robert Julien III (Florida A&M University), Haley Keen (University of Central Florida), Tiffany Kukuruda (University of North Carolina at Charlotte), Sable Lee (University of Central Florida), Sherry Lewis (Virginia State University), Kevin Lora (University of South Florida), Grace MacLaughlin (University of Central Florida), Londen Mance (Hampton University), Alex McGill (Georgia State University), Ari’Elle Moore (Hampton University), Marvin Oliva (University of South Florida), Corey Payne (Temple University), Lester Person (Florida International University), Ca’Maya Pierre (Florida State University), Oliver Smith (Virginia Commonwealth University), Tynelle Taylor-Chase (University of Central Florida), Perry Thurston (Morehouse College), Dominick Winters (University of Southern Mississippi), Bertram Wright (Florida A&M University) and Danny Zoegar (Seton Hill University).

For more information about the Minor League Baseball Diversity Initiative, visit MiLB.com.

About Minor League Baseball
Minor League Baseball, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. Fans are coming out in unprecedented numbers to this one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Minor League Baseball ballparks. In 2016, Minor League Baseball attracted 41.3 million fans to its ballparks to see the future stars of the sport hone their skills. From the electricity in the stands to the excitement on the field, Minor League Baseball has provided affordable family-friendly entertainment to people of all ages since its founding in 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com.

 

Why Get an MBA Degree?

Why get an MBA

Most people choose to do an MBA degree after concerted deliberation and meticulous planning. A full-time MBA at one of the world’s top business schools can cost anywhere between $30,000 and $200,000, depending on the program length and location you opt for.

When proceeding through a checklist of reasons “for” and “against” enrolling in the degree, one encouraging point to consider is the continued buoyancy of the MBA employment market. Between 2015 and 2016, opportunities for graduates around the world grew by 13%.

To help with the “pro” side of your checklist, here are seven of the most common reasons why candidates choose an MBA, based on responses given to the QS Applicant Survey.

  1. Career acceleration and career change
    Most candidates aiming for an MBA apply because they want to improve their career prospects.

The post-MBA career change also appears to be a growing trend. On the premeditated end of the scale, 40% of candidates choose to do an MBA degree because they aim to change the industry they work in, their job function, their location, or a combination of these three.

In cases where the economy or business is disrupted, the MBA qualification can give students greater flexibility by opening them up to more avenues of opportunity.

  1. The acquisition of new skills
    The MBA degree has experienced something of a transformation over the last few decades, as top business schools remold their business management curricula to fine-tune course contents to the evolving demands of both MBA employers and the global economy.

Today’s MBA employers place importance in interpersonal, leadership, strategic thinking and communication skills. For the 59% of applicants who indicated that they want to acquire new skills, it’s comforting to know that the top business schools focus on teaching what’s relevant and what’s in demand. MBA graduates entering today’s workforce are likely to be better equipped as leaders, communicators and business strategists.

  1. Increasing salary potential and return on investment (MBA ROI)
    Students want a return on their investment (MBA ROI), yet, fewer than a third (30%) of QS’s applicant respondents cited an increase in salary as a primary reason for doing an MBA. Calculating the financial side of your MBA ROI isn’t a precise science and does depend on numerous factors, such as the wage forgone when you leave your existing job to study, the cost of the MBA program you finally choose, measured against the salary you will achieve as a graduate.

The large majority of candidates do earn a higher salary post-MBA, according to QS’s 2015 research into MBA ROI.

  1. Starting your own business
    Around 31% of applicants choose the MBA degree because they consider setting up their own business. Many top business schools offer specializations in entrepreneurship, and more institutions seem to be catering to student demand by building innovation hubs and startup labs where experts can support and guide, and peers can brainstorm.
  2. Top business schools and growing a professional network
    Half of applicants aim to build a professional network. It is estimated that as many as 85% of today’s jobs are filled through networking. Most, if not all, business schools promote the sizes of their alumni network and advertise it at as a key selling point on their websites.
  3. The chance to make a difference within an organization
    Some companies and organizations are willing to partly or fully sponsor their employee’s MBA study. Part-time, online and executive MBA program formats all enable students to work and study in parallel. Much of what is learned in a classroom setting can then be immediately applied in the workplace, allowing candidates to make an impact on business operations as early as week one (to the likely approval of senior management).
  4. The educational value of the MBA qualification and self-development
    In QS’s applicant survey, self-development and educational value are the primary motivators for 28% of applicants. An MBA isn’t purely a qualification on paper—it is the entire student experience, the skills and new information learned, the people and faculty met along the way, and knowledge that can offer career leverage in the short term and contribute toward an MBA graduate’s success throughout a lifetime.

The Young Conductor Paving the Way for Black Musicians in Orchestra

Growing up, the sound of music was a constant in the Cox household.

As a boy, Roderick Cox joined his mother and brother in their Macon, Georgia, gospel choir. At home he would put on his own concerts in his room — with the help of his action figures.

“They were my chorus,” he remembers. “They were my choir that I could lead.”

It was clear he had a good ear and the passion, but for a while, the furthest point he imagined going in his musical career was becoming a band director. And then his worldview opened up.

Cox began his musical journey at Northwestern University where he studied conducting under the tutelage of famed Russian Conductor Victor Yampolsky. It was actually Yampolsky who planted the seed in the young musician’s mind.

“Yampolsky, who was very charismatic to me, told me ‘You should be a conductor.’ At first – I laughed at him. But after he reiterated that, it started to become a reality for me,” says Cox.

Now two years into his role as associate conductor of the Minnesota Orchestra, he’s come a long way from leading a convocation of action figures.

“Ninty percent of the work happens outside of the actual concert,” says Cox. “Learning the music,really determining a vision for the music, shaping the music, providing structure to the music, and going for the right sound.”

But do top-tier musicians really need a conductor? Cox loves to answer this question.

“There are 80 different artists on stage, 80 different opinions,” he says. “So if first flute feels, ‘Well, I think the tempo should be this way. Or we should phrase it this way,’ but — first principal cello thinks, ‘Well, no, no, I think it should be this way,’ then it’s my job to say, ‘This is what we’re gonna do, ladies and gentlemen. Let’s continue!'”

Cox is just one of a handful of African-American orchestra conductors in the world — and at age 30, certainly one of the youngest. Even with his undeniable talent, the road hasn’t been easy.

“You’re clawing yourself through the profession. I always say you can’t want to be a conductor you have to need to be a conductor,” he says.

It’s having that attitude that helps you withstand, “hundreds of rejections and people, organizations telling you that you’re not good enough,” says Cox.

The space isn’t the most inclusive either. Despite being praised for their genius in so many genres across the musical spectrum, Black folks, have been largely left out of classical music.

Cox said he felt inspired to do his part to change that and is working hard to break down the barriers that exist between different kinds of people from different walks of life. In an effort to do so, Cox and the Minnesota Orchestra will sometimes take their rehearsals outside and perform in front of new crowds.

“I think it’s important for people of different races and backgrounds to see themselves represented onstage,” says Cox.

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete article.

Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance Launches Directory of Accounting and Finance Professionals

AFWA’s Find A Pro Directory provides a resource for business owners and individuals to identify accounting and finance partners.

The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance (AFWA) has released a public directory of accounting and finance professionals. The national Directory features more than 200 members of the organization, mostly women. From CPAs to CFPs, and small business owners to the Big 4, AFWA members represent a wide variety of industries and areas of expertise.

AFWA’s Find a Pro Directory is a resource for business owners and individuals to identify accounting and finance professionals to support their personal or professional needs – from bookkeeping, to tax preparation and filing, to audit, to retirement planning and more.

“I’ve always known our members to be strong, intelligent, professionals, who I could rely on for guide and insight. I’m excited for others to have the opportunity to now utilize AFWA as a resource for connecting businesses and individuals with accounting and financial partners,” said AFWA National President, Lori Kelley, CPA.

The organization, which values empowerment, leadership, integrity, and passion, launched this directory in part to serve a public need to find trusted advisors and business partners.

“At AFWA Headquarters, we receive a surprising number of inquiries from individuals and business owners not looking for just any accountant or finance professional, but specifically a female professional. Woman business owners especially, say they feel more comfortable working with another woman,” said AFWA Executive Director, Ericka Harney.

AFWA expects the number of professionals participating in the directory to increase over the next several months. For more information and to browse AFWA’s Find A Pro Directory, visit https://www.afwa.org/find-a-pro

About The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance:
The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance promotes the professional growth of women in accounting and finance. Members of the nationwide association benefit from opportunities to connect with colleagues, advance their careers, and become industry leaders. For more than 75 years, the organization has proudly upheld its mission to enable women in all accounting and related fields to achieve their full potential and to contribute to their profession. Visit www.afwa.org for more information.

Facebook’s black employee representation has increased for the first time since 2014

Facebook is continuing to pick away at its diversity problem, which it shares with most companies in Silicon Valley. For the first time since 2014, Facebook has increased the overall representation of black employees from 2 percent to 3 percent in the U.S., according to the diversity report Facebook released today. In 2015, Facebook’s representation of black employees actually dropped to one percent but then bounced back up to 2 percent in 2016.

This year is also the first time Facebook’s representation of white people has dropped below 50 percent. Today, Facebook is 49 percent white. In the last year, Facebook also increased the representation of Hispanic/Latinx employees from 4 percent to 5 percent.

Worldwide, Facebook is 35 percent female compared to 33 percent this time last year. Over the past year, women made up 21 percent of all Facebook’s new technical hires. That helped bump up Facebook’s technical department from 17 percent female last year to 19 percent female this year. Facebook also has slightly more women in leadership roles (28 percent) than last year (27 percent).

Last year, of the 61 percent of employees who responded to Facebook’s LGBTQA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or asexual), 7 percent identified in that way. This year, 67 percent of employees responded, but representation based on self-identification remained at 7 percent.

This diversity report comes a few months after Facebook rejected claims of gender bias in its engineering department. Based on an analysis by an engineer at Facebook, it seemed that code written by female engineers at Facebook gets rejected more often than code written by men at the company. At the time of that report, Facebook told TechCrunch the analysis was “incomplete and inaccurate.” Then, in June, Facebook shareholders rejected a proposal for a gender pay equity report.

Facebook, along with several other tech companies, has been releasing diversity reports for several years. Since releasing its first report in 2014, Facebook has made some improvements, but Maxine Williams, Facebook’s global head of diversity and inclusion, recognizes there’s more to do.

“I want to get to excellence,” Williams told me over the phone yesterday. “Excellence means as many as possible. I want to outpace market availability (of underrepresented minorities).”

In the last couple of years, Facebook has implemented unconscious bias trainings and, more recently, trainings around managing inclusion and being an ally. These trainings are designed to grow and keep people. With Managing Inclusion, the idea is to teach managers about the issues marginalized and underrepresented people may face. It’s essentially a training session on managing diverse teams.

Continue onto TechCrunch to read more about Facebook’s diversity.

4-year-old character’s ‘big, beautiful’ Afro has the attention of the internet

Watching a black man attempt to do his daughter’s hair has brought a flood of recognition online, compelling people to pledge more than $75,000 in less than a week to create a Pixar-style animated short about it.

“Hair Love” stars a 4-year-old girl named Zuri who is getting ready for a big day while her mother is away for an event, forcing her father to step up. Matthew Cherry, a former professional football player turned filmmaker with a prolific Twitter presence, launched a Kickstarter to bring Zuri and her father Stephen to life on Monday. The project has resonated with so many people that it has already attracted more than four times the amount he has raised for past film projects.

He reached his goal of $75,000 Saturday afternoon to collaborate with with some of the top black artists in animation and others to create a traditional two-dimensional, 5-minute film. But if he raises $100,000 or more by Aug. 9, he’ll upgrade to a Pixar-style short.

The NewsHour Weekend talked to Cherry about the inspiration behind the project, how people are reacting to it and why it is getting so much attention.

How did you come up with the premise?

I just came across a lot of these viral videos of fathers doing their daughter’s hair, especially black dads doing it. And it’s kind of interesting because on one hand I think it’s really dope, but I also think it’s kind of sad because obviously these videos are cute and they’re touching and heartwarming, which is why they’re getting a lot of attention, but it’s also sad because I think the main reason a lot of people are sharing these videos is because they see it as an anomaly.

It’s not something that they’re used to seeing. I’m just trying to normalize that because everybody that I know who’s a father, at some point you’re going to have to do your kid’s head even if the wife does it all the time because things come up.

Also, there are all these little articles that you see, people really try to play it up like black men aren’t involved in their kids’ lives and it’s really not that case at all. I mean obviously you have people who aren’t in their kids’ lives, but I feel more often than not we are. That was the big thing about wanting to focus it around a daughter and a father.

Continue onto PBS to read the complete article.

Ballerina Misty Copeland Is Named the New Face of Estee Lauder’s Modern Muse Fragrance

Misty Copeland, who made history as the first African-American female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, is now the newest face of Estée Lauder’s Modern Muse fragrance. 

The beauty brand announced that Copeland, 34, will front the campaign across digital, TV and print starting August 2017 in a press release Monday, July 31.

“I am so honored to represent Estée Lauder Modern Muse,” the dancer said in the release. “My two passions are dance and giving back, and I love passing on knowledge to the next generation. I also have a strong connection to the scents I wear when I perform. The Modern Muse campaign is the perfect way to see another side of my story.”

The new Muse also sat down with Estée Lauder to share what beauty means to her in a new interview. “Uniqueness,” she explained, is how she defines the term. “Being different, not fitting into the mold, all of these things —  not being able to compare yourself to someone else and say, ‘Oh, I’m just like them.’ Being different makes me beautiful.”

Continue onto US Weekly to read the complete article.

21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Business Leaders

The African American community both struggles and succeeds in American society. Here are compelling thoughts from those who have attained success

There is a surge of African American culture in our media today. It can cause many in business (and politics) to think that the playing field is equal. But it doesn’t take much digging to see that the black leaders in business continue to battle great odds and obstacles to achieve success.

I choose to honor these pioneering captains of industry and revere the contributions they make to our lives. Below are 21 quotations from entrepreneurs and executives on how to find success in business and life.

1Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you.” – Oprah Winfrey

2. “I had to make my own living and my own opportunity. But I made it! Don’t sit down and wait for the opportunities to come. Get up and make them.” – Madam C.J. Walker

3. “Belief in oneself and knowing who you are, I mean, that’s the foundation for everything great.” – Jay-Z

4. “Many people don’t focus enough on execution. If you make a commitment to get something done, you need to follow through on that commitment.” – Kenneth Chenault

5. “If everything was perfect, you would never learn and you would never grow.” – Beyonce Knowles

6. “If you wake up deciding what you want to give versus what you’re going to get, you become a more successful person. In other words, if you want to make money, you have to help someone else make money.” – Russell Simmons

7. “People from all walks of life and all over the world look at me and know my humble beginnings and know that everything I’ve done has been through hard work. People respect me as a marketer and brand builder.” – Sean Combs

8. “I want to stop transforming and just start being.” – Ursula Burns

9. “I built a conglomerate and emerged the richest black man in the world in 2008 but it didn’t happen overnight. It took me 30 years to get to where I am today. Youths of today aspire to be like me but they want to achieve it overnight. It’s not going to work. To build a successful business, you must start small and dream big. In the journey of entrepreneurship, tenacity of purpose is supreme.” – Aliko Dangote

10. “History has always been a series of pendulum swings, but the individual doesn’t have to get caught in that.” – Robert L. Johnson

Continue onto INC. to read the complete list of inspirational quotes.

Kerry Washington to be Honored with Women Making History Award

The ‘Scandal’ star will be honored alongside Instagram COO Marne Levine and SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell at a brunch in Beverly Hills this September.

Kerry Washington is one of three recipients of the sixth annual Women Making History awards, an honor bestowed by the National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) to women making significant contributions in their fields.

Each year, the award is presented to groundbreaking women both in Los Angeles and in D.C., where the museum is located. Alongside Washington, this year’s L.A. honorees include Instagram COO Marne Levine and SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell — all of whom are not only making waves in their respective industries, but are also deeply involved in philanthropic endeavors that support young women. The trio will be honored on Sept. 16 during a special brunch event at the Beverly Hills Hotel, sponsored by Glamour magazine and Lifeway Foods.

“We are extremely proud to honor three women with such innovative and extensive bodies of work,” said NWHM board chair Susan Whiting in a release. “Kerry Washington broke barriers by becoming the first African-American woman to headline a network TV drama since 1974,” she added of the actress’ portrayal of the sharp and chic Olivia Pope on Scandal, a role that has earned the actress SAG, Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. The 40-year-old’s role as Anita Hill in the HBO movie Confirmation also earned her SAG and Golden Globe nominations this year.

Continue onto the Hollywood Reporter to read more about this award.

California Mom And Two Daughters Build Empire With 13 McDonald’s Franchises

Between the three of them, they employ more than 700 people.

For Patricia Williams, owning McDonald’s franchises runs in the family. More than 30 years ago, Williams was inspired by a family member who owned McDonald’s franchises to take a chance and go through the certification process of becoming a McDonald’s owner.

She and her husband cashed out their retirement plans and took out a small business loan to support their next career move. Their first McDonald’s location in Compton was a success, and they purchased a second location. After she and her husband parted ways, Williams bought his shares in the company and continued to work on improving customer service and increasing revenue. In 1995, Williams made a boss move by selling her two McDonald’s locations and buying five more.

Although she didn’t plan it, Williams’ two daughter, Nicole Enearu and Kerri Harper-Howie, eventually became involved in the McDonald’s franchises.

Continue onto Blavity to read more about these women.

Rapper Common surprises students at NY school, donates money

Oscar and Grammy winner Common surprised a group of New York students by donating $10,000 to help their teachers buy supplies like calculators and science kits.

The rapper-actor partnered with the nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington Stores to give Renaissance School of the Arts in Harlem the funds on Thursday. Students cheered loudly after they learned the musician was at their school.

“I always felt like one of my biggest duties and purposes is to hit the youth with something that’s inspiring, hit young people with something that can motivate them to be in their greatness,” Common, 45, said in an interview with The Associated Press after the event.

Common encouraged the students to keep their grades up and to persevere – in school and in life. He spoke about pushing through when setbacks occur, telling the students about not getting some acting roles he wanted and competing with other musicians to create a song for the film “Selma.” His song from the movie about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. – “Glory” with John Legend – went on to win the Academy Award for best original song in 2015.

Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., said he started writing poetry and songs at age 12.

Continue onto WFSB Eyewitness News to read the complete article.

Will the Real John Legend Please Stand Up?

We all know John Legend as the uber talented singer, songwriter, music producer, and family man married to his gorgeous model wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their baby, but do we know the real John Legend? Catapulting onto the world stage in 2004 with his Grammy Award nominated album, “Get Lifted,” Legend has utilized his stardom to effect change on a larger stage.

Not satisfied with sharing the spotlight alone, Legend has become a leading voice for diversity in Hollywood, among other issues, such as the “Black Lives Matter” campaign.

In 2015, Legend received a coveted Oscar award for his collaboration with hip-hop recording artist and actor Common on the song “Glory” for the acclaimed movie Selma. While it would be easy for Legend to take his 8 ½-pound, 24-karat gold Oscar statuette and run, Legend has used his Hollywood power to challenge the industry to do better.

In an interview with E Online, Legend spoke passionately about the issue of diversity in Hollywood, stating that he thinks “it’s important for the Academy to come closer to reflecting what the real population looks like…I don’t think it’s the Academy’s responsibility solely because so much of the Academy is fed by who’s working in the industry, and if people aren’t getting jobs in the industry, they can’t be in the Academy because they aren’t working,” he explained. “It runs through Hollywood, and it’s a bigger problem than the Oscars themselves and a bigger issue than just the Academy’s membership.”

Awards
74th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: John Legend, Presenter, at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

Showing his own commitment to diversity, just recently, Legend partnered with the virtual reality start-up Baobab Studios to create a new virtual reality series called Rainbow Crow. The series is based on a Native American folk tale that follows a singing crow (voiced by Legend) on its journey of self-discovery and acceptance in a rainforest. Legend told the Screen Daily that the film’s messages can apply to people “from all walks of life.” “Rainbow Crow brings storytelling and music together in a way no one else has yet in virtual reality,” he said. “It’s an incredible medium for inspiring a journey of self-discovery and finding your way in times [of] darkness.”

Rainbow Crow comes on the heels of Legend producing and starring in the 2016 Oscar-nominated film La La Land, and being the executive producer of the WGN America top-rated show Underground, which tells the story of a group of enslaved people attempting to escape slavery.

As a further example of his commitment to diversity in the arts, in 2015, Legend teamed with the A&E Network and other music stars Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys for a one-hour special entitled “Shining a Light: Conversations on Race and America.” The special brought nationwide attention to the issues facing members of the Charleston, Baltimore, and Ferguson communities. Committed to those on the frontlines of these issues, to the surprise of protesters, Legend and his wife sent food trucks to the site of a Black Lives Matter New York protest to help feed and encourage the protesters.

Oscars
THE OSCARS(r) – The 89th Oscars(r) broadcasts live on Oscar(r) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2017, on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Adam Rose)
JOHN LEGEND

Legend’s work does not end with his activism. He also is on several nonprofit boards, including the Equality Project, Stand for Children, Teach for America, the Harlem Village Academies, and PopTech, a unique innovation network dedicated to accelerating the positive impact of world-changing people, projects, and ideas.

Inspired by his song “Show Me,” in 2007, Legend established the nonprofit, “The Show Me Campaign,” birthed out of his desire to break the cycle of poverty through proven solutions and by impacting education and preparing young adults for the future through partnerships with other nonprofits, such as Teach for America and Teach for All, and Harlem Village Academies.

When InStyle Magazine asked Legend in 2015 why he supports educational causes, Legend responded, “I grew up in a family that didn’t have a lot of money, but I knew education was the path to success.”

Buddy
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE — Episode 13200 — Pictured: (l-r) Trevor Noah, John Legend — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Legend also doubles as the national spokesperson for Management Leadership for Tomorrow, a nonprofit organization that assists the next generation of minority business leaders. In partnership with Samsung, Legend supports education initiatives with a special focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). For example, in 2011, Legend partnered with Samsung for a $1M education initiative for the best community-driven curriculum.

Legend also is passionate about issues of mass incarceration. Under “The Show Me Campaign” organization, Legend started the #FreeAmerica campaign, which focuses on criminal prison reform and bringing an end to mass incarceration.

Legend has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2010 BET Humanitarian of the Year honoree, and in 2015, a Triumph Awardee for his philanthropy and community service.

Recognizing the importance of having great role models and mentors, earlier this year, Legend told Billboard Magazine that he counts the great musician and philanthropist Quincy Jones among his role models. He stated, “He’s hugely influential to me, and he’s always been a role model to me. Both of us have been in a position where music has opened up a lot of doors for us and given us a lot of influence, and we wanted to carry that into other areas and particularly into film because music and film are so related.”

Perhaps most interesting about Legend is that he comes from humble beginnings. Born John Roberts Stephens in Springfield, Ohio, Legend’s mother was a seamstress and his father a factory worker and former National Guardsman. Like many artists, he first started singing in his church choir at the age of 4, and he started playing the piano at the age of 7. He also directed his church choir for many years and in college was musical director of a co-ed jazz and pop a cappella group called the Counterparts.

Destined for greatness, Legend was both smart and popular as a young child and teen. At a young age, he won his local spelling bee competition. In high school, he was student body president and prom king. Interestingly, Legend was homeschooled for many years by his mother.

Headshot
THE VOICE — “Team Adam Battle Reality” — Pictured: John Legend — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied English with an emphasis on African-American literature, Legend moved to New York City, where he pursued his passion for music, while also working as a management consultant for the Boston Consulting Group. Legend had his big break when he met singer Lauryn Hill and had the opportunity to play piano on her beloved song “Everything is Everything.” He later met then rising hip-hop artist Kanye West and was the voice on some of West’s most celebrated early songs. And right before his shows, Legend likes to eat rotisserie chicken — go figure!

So as aspiring leaders and change agents, what do we learn from Legend?

  • Nothing comes easy — it requires hard work, dedication, and believing in your vision
  • Sometimes you must pull double duty — working a job, while also doing other things to pursue your true passion
  • When opportunity knocks, be prepared and ready to take the bull by the horns
  • To whom much is given, much is required

And most importantly, Legend teaches us that we must have a cause that we are willing to live and stand for. Legend said it best when he said, “When we think about equality and freedom and justice, we know we’ve got more work to do, and we’re going to do that work. We want to do that work, and we hope that our song is inspiration for those who want to do that work as well.”

We applaud and thank Legend for his gift of music to our world. More importantly, we applaud and thank him for his contribution of his time, money, and resources to issues and causes that matter, serving as an example for us all.


About the author:
Reddock-Wright is an employment and labor law attorney, mediator, and arbitrator in Los Angeles and enjoys writing about thought leaders and influencers of our time.

Larry Satterfield: Making “Spark” Fly at Cisco

Larry Satterfield

Cisco’s Larry Satterfield has a vision for the company: He wants to use technology to increase diversity, inclusion, and productivity in the workplace.  As Video Sales Specialist, Satterfield knows that Cisco is in a perfect position to implement collaboration technology to achieve those goals. With more than 20 years in sales, Satterfield brings his knowledge of technology to Cisco’s sales department.

Can you tell us about your career path at Cisco?
I started my career at Cisco in 2010 as a result of Cisco’s acquisition of Tandberg. My initial role was Area Vice President in Telepresence Sales. In the summer of 2012, I left to join Acano, a software and hardware infrastructurestart up. As Acano’s Global Sales leader, I helped to build a business that was doing about $50M in revenue with over 2000 enterprise and federal customers. Then, in the middle of our third year in business, Cisco purchased the company for $700M, and I accepted an offer to return as Area Vice President for Spark video sales.

How do you see technology’s role in influencing corporate culture now and in the future?
Technology will continue to explode and increase productivity in the workplace. The influence on corporate culture will depend on the company. There are those companies that will embrace the new ways of communicating and collaborating, and those are the companies that I believe will thrive with high levels of employee satisfaction. Teams will be able to work and collaborate around the globe without tremendous sacrifice to their families and other interests. Corporate cultures will become globalized in a richer way than just financials. More and more, collaboration solutions are making cross-GEO teams the norm rather than the exception.

How will Cisco technology specifically factor into that future, and Cisco-Larry Satterfieldhow will it drive more inclusion?
Cisco is already enabling inclusion and innovation through our collaboration technology, such as WebEx and TelePresence. And we’re continuing to lead in this area with new solutions like Cisco Spark Board — a digital whiteboard, wireless presentation device, and video unit all in one. Spark Board has the potential to greatly impact inclusion, especially for the K-12 and higher education markets. It will provide diverse students with access to rich technology long before they enter the workforce. And its video capability enables inclusion and collaboration across organizations, regardless of where teams physically reside. At Cisco, we believe a diverse and inclusive work culture is fundamental, but enhanced collaboration is where the ROI is realized.

Can you describe any situations from your own career that involved obstacles or bias you had to overcome and share what you learned from those situations?
My career has been full of roadblocks, but also sponsorship from mentors who took an interest in my potential. As a young African American guy selling technology, I figured out early that building relationships with clients would not be easy. I could not count on familiarity (similar background) and would have to do more to gain the trust of my potential clients. Not only did I have to understand my product and the customers’ needs better than my competitors, I had to execute at a higher level of responsiveness to gain credibility. The social aspect of selling did not appear to be available to me. I recall one of my original sales leaders commenting that my expense reports were always low in comparison to my peers. I did not take clients to lunch or dinner as much as they did. It was eye-opening because I did invite clients out, but for the most part, they preferred to meet in the office. Therefore, social selling was never a great option for me. As I gained credibility with my clients by demonstrating a thorough understanding of the technology and how it would help their environment, I was able to overcome my competitors. At the end of the day, most clients chose what was best for their company over who they were most friendly with. I am sure I lost a few deals because of familiarity, but I think I won more deals due to my credibility and my ability to create trusted relationships as a result of my knowledge and preparation.

Larry Satterfield-Cisco

As a leader, what general advice do you have for someone just starting out or looking for a new career path?
The most important advice I could give to someone just starting out is to pick something you have a strong aptitude for and where your experience and training provides value. This requires a great deal of self-awareness, which can be developed over time and throughout your career. Second, pick a career that can start you on a journey to financial independence. Third, do not limit yourself to a specific geography. Broaden your scope so your opportunities are more abundant. Finding the right career can be competitive, so the more opportunities you have the better.

How is Cisco supporting inclusion and collaboration in the workplace?
In my 35-year career, there are two companies that truly viewed inclusion as significant to the success of the company achieve revenue and its ability to achieve revenue and profit goals. Cisco is one of those companies. The commitment to diversity and inclusion of women and minorities is on display every day at Cisco. It is seen as strategic to the success of all functions. Cisco’s Multiplier Effect initiative is just one example. Executives take a pledge to sponsor one diverse candidate and challenge three of their peers to do the same. This is a game-changing idea, and one concrete way we can change the stats for diversity in the Tech industry. Sponsorship for career growth has always been the key driver for upward mobility, but in my opinion it’s typically been limited to the white, male population. In my personal career, I have been blessed with this rare sponsorship at least six times, but most of my associates have never experienced it in a meaningful way. They have had multiple mentors, which have helped, but to have a sponsor that makes your success his or her priority is a massive leap forward. Cisco’s CEO, Chuck Robbins, signed the Multiplier Effect Pledge, which will change the landscape at Cisco and significantly increase the opportunities to attract the best and brightest talent around the globe.

How can a culture of inclusion and diversity make Cisco more relevant with customers?
There are two very important ways that inclusion and diversity impact our customers. First, by being diverse we attract the brightest and best talent around the globe. This makes us more innovative and results in the best products and best ideas for solving our customer’s challenges. Second, from a sales standpoint, a diverse workforce helps us appeal to a broader set of clients —and anyone in sales knows that the more opportunities you have, the more revenue you will generate.

Source: Cisco

America's Leading African American Business and Career Magazine