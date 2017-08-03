Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance Launches Directory of Accounting and Finance Professionals
AFWA’s Find A Pro Directory provides a resource for business owners and individuals to identify accounting and finance partners.
The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance (AFWA) has released a public directory of accounting and finance professionals. The national Directory features more than 200 members of the organization, mostly women. From CPAs to CFPs, and small business owners to the Big 4, AFWA members represent a wide variety of industries and areas of expertise.
AFWA’s Find a Pro Directory is a resource for business owners and individuals to identify accounting and finance professionals to support their personal or professional needs – from bookkeeping, to tax preparation and filing, to audit, to retirement planning and more.
“I’ve always known our members to be strong, intelligent, professionals, who I could rely on for guide and insight. I’m excited for others to have the opportunity to now utilize AFWA as a resource for connecting businesses and individuals with accounting and financial partners,” said AFWA National President, Lori Kelley, CPA.
The organization, which values empowerment, leadership, integrity, and passion, launched this directory in part to serve a public need to find trusted advisors and business partners.
“At AFWA Headquarters, we receive a surprising number of inquiries from individuals and business owners not looking for just any accountant or finance professional, but specifically a female professional. Woman business owners especially, say they feel more comfortable working with another woman,” said AFWA Executive Director, Ericka Harney.
AFWA expects the number of professionals participating in the directory to increase over the next several months. For more information and to browse AFWA’s Find A Pro Directory, visit https://www.afwa.org/find-a-pro
About The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance:
The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance promotes the professional growth of women in accounting and finance. Members of the nationwide association benefit from opportunities to connect with colleagues, advance their careers, and become industry leaders. For more than 75 years, the organization has proudly upheld its mission to enable women in all accounting and related fields to achieve their full potential and to contribute to their profession. Visit www.afwa.org for more information.