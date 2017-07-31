Misty Copeland, who made history as the first African-American female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, is now the newest face of Estée Lauder’s Modern Muse fragrance.
The beauty brand announced that Copeland, 34, will front the campaign across digital, TV and print starting August 2017 in a press release Monday, July 31.
“I am so honored to represent Estée Lauder Modern Muse,” the dancer said in the release. “My two passions are dance and giving back, and I love passing on knowledge to the next generation. I also have a strong connection to the scents I wear when I perform. The Modern Muse campaign is the perfect way to see another side of my story.”
The new Muse also sat down with Estée Lauder to share what beauty means to her in a new interview. “Uniqueness,” she explained, is how she defines the term. “Being different, not fitting into the mold, all of these things — not being able to compare yourself to someone else and say, ‘Oh, I’m just like them.’ Being different makes me beautiful.”
The ‘Scandal’ star will be honored alongside Instagram COO Marne Levine and SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell at a brunch in Beverly Hills this September.
Kerry Washington is one of three recipients of the sixth annual Women Making History awards, an honor bestowed by the National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) to women making significant contributions in their fields.
Each year, the award is presented to groundbreaking women both in Los Angeles and in D.C., where the museum is located. Alongside Washington, this year’s L.A. honorees include Instagram COO Marne Levine and SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell — all of whom are not only making waves in their respective industries, but are also deeply involved in philanthropic endeavors that support young women. The trio will be honored on Sept. 16 during a special brunch event at the Beverly Hills Hotel, sponsored by Glamour magazine and Lifeway Foods.
“We are extremely proud to honor three women with such innovative and extensive bodies of work,” said NWHM board chair Susan Whiting in a release. “Kerry Washington broke barriers by becoming the first African-American woman to headline a network TV drama since 1974,” she added of the actress’ portrayal of the sharp and chic Olivia Pope on Scandal,a role that has earned the actress SAG, Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. The 40-year-old’s role as Anita Hill in the HBO movie Confirmation also earned her SAG and Golden Globe nominations this year.
Oscar and Grammy winner Common surprised a group of New York students by donating $10,000 to help their teachers buy supplies like calculators and science kits.
The rapper-actor partnered with the nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington Stores to give Renaissance School of the Arts in Harlem the funds on Thursday. Students cheered loudly after they learned the musician was at their school.
“I always felt like one of my biggest duties and purposes is to hit the youth with something that’s inspiring, hit young people with something that can motivate them to be in their greatness,” Common, 45, said in an interview with The Associated Press after the event.
Common encouraged the students to keep their grades up and to persevere – in school and in life. He spoke about pushing through when setbacks occur, telling the students about not getting some acting roles he wanted and competing with other musicians to create a song for the film “Selma.” His song from the movie about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. – “Glory” with John Legend – went on to win the Academy Award for best original song in 2015.
Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., said he started writing poetry and songs at age 12.
We all know John Legend as the uber talented singer, songwriter, music producer, and family man married to his gorgeous model wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their baby, but do we know the real John Legend? Catapulting onto the world stage in 2004 with his Grammy Award nominated album, “Get Lifted,” Legend has utilized his stardom to effect change on a larger stage.
Not satisfied with sharing the spotlight alone, Legend has become a leading voice for diversity in Hollywood, among other issues, such as the “Black Lives Matter” campaign.
In 2015, Legend received a coveted Oscar award for his collaboration with hip-hop recording artist and actor Common on the song “Glory” for the acclaimed movie Selma. While it would be easy for Legend to take his 8 ½-pound, 24-karat gold Oscar statuette and run, Legend has used his Hollywood power to challenge the industry to do better.
In an interview with E Online, Legend spoke passionately about the issue of diversity in Hollywood, stating that he thinks “it’s important for the Academy to come closer to reflecting what the real population looks like…I don’t think it’s the Academy’s responsibility solely because so much of the Academy is fed by who’s working in the industry, and if people aren’t getting jobs in the industry, they can’t be in the Academy because they aren’t working,” he explained. “It runs through Hollywood, and it’s a bigger problem than the Oscars themselves and a bigger issue than just the Academy’s membership.”
Showing his own commitment to diversity, just recently, Legend partnered with the virtual reality start-up Baobab Studios to create a new virtual reality series called Rainbow Crow. The series is based on a Native American folk tale that follows a singing crow (voiced by Legend) on its journey of self-discovery and acceptance in a rainforest. Legend told the Screen Daily that the film’s messages can apply to people “from all walks of life.” “Rainbow Crow brings storytelling and music together in a way no one else has yet in virtual reality,” he said. “It’s an incredible medium for inspiring a journey of self-discovery and finding your way in times [of] darkness.”
Rainbow Crow comes on the heels of Legend producing and starring in the 2016 Oscar-nominated film La La Land, and being the executive producer of the WGN America top-rated show Underground, which tells the story of a group of enslaved people attempting to escape slavery.
As a further example of his commitment to diversity in the arts, in 2015, Legend teamed with the A&E Network and other music stars Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys for a one-hour special entitled “Shining a Light: Conversations on Race and America.” The special brought nationwide attention to the issues facing members of the Charleston, Baltimore, and Ferguson communities. Committed to those on the frontlines of these issues, to the surprise of protesters, Legend and his wife sent food trucks to the site of a Black Lives Matter New York protest to help feed and encourage the protesters.
Legend’s work does not end with his activism. He also is on several nonprofit boards, including the Equality Project, Stand for Children, Teach for America, the Harlem Village Academies, and PopTech, a unique innovation network dedicated to accelerating the positive impact of world-changing people, projects, and ideas.
Inspired by his song “Show Me,” in 2007, Legend established the nonprofit, “The Show Me Campaign,” birthed out of his desire to break the cycle of poverty through proven solutions and by impacting education and preparing young adults for the future through partnerships with other nonprofits, such as Teach for America and Teach for All, and Harlem Village Academies.
When InStyle Magazine asked Legend in 2015 why he supports educational causes, Legend responded, “I grew up in a family that didn’t have a lot of money, but I knew education was the path to success.”
Legend also doubles as the national spokesperson for Management Leadership for Tomorrow, a nonprofit organization that assists the next generation of minority business leaders. In partnership with Samsung, Legend supports education initiatives with a special focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). For example, in 2011, Legend partnered with Samsung for a $1M education initiative for the best community-driven curriculum.
Legend also is passionate about issues of mass incarceration. Under “The Show Me Campaign” organization, Legend started the #FreeAmerica campaign, which focuses on criminal prison reform and bringing an end to mass incarceration.
Legend has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2010 BET Humanitarian of the Year honoree, and in 2015, a Triumph Awardee for his philanthropy and community service.
Recognizing the importance of having great role models and mentors, earlier this year, Legend told Billboard Magazine that he counts the great musician and philanthropist Quincy Jones among his role models. He stated, “He’s hugely influential to me, and he’s always been a role model to me. Both of us have been in a position where music has opened up a lot of doors for us and given us a lot of influence, and we wanted to carry that into other areas and particularly into film because music and film are so related.”
Perhaps most interesting about Legend is that he comes from humble beginnings. Born John Roberts Stephens in Springfield, Ohio, Legend’s mother was a seamstress and his father a factory worker and former National Guardsman. Like many artists, he first started singing in his church choir at the age of 4, and he started playing the piano at the age of 7. He also directed his church choir for many years and in college was musical director of a co-ed jazz and pop a cappella group called the Counterparts.
Destined for greatness, Legend was both smart and popular as a young child and teen. At a young age, he won his local spelling bee competition. In high school, he was student body president and prom king. Interestingly, Legend was homeschooled for many years by his mother.
After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied English with an emphasis on African-American literature, Legend moved to New York City, where he pursued his passion for music, while also working as a management consultant for the Boston Consulting Group. Legend had his big break when he met singer Lauryn Hill and had the opportunity to play piano on her beloved song “Everything is Everything.” He later met then rising hip-hop artist Kanye West and was the voice on some of West’s most celebrated early songs. And right before his shows, Legend likes to eat rotisserie chicken — go figure!
So as aspiring leaders and change agents, what do we learn from Legend?
Nothing comes easy — it requires hard work, dedication, and believing in your vision
Sometimes you must pull double duty — working a job, while also doing other things to pursue your true passion
When opportunity knocks, be prepared and ready to take the bull by the horns
To whom much is given, much is required
And most importantly, Legend teaches us that we must have a cause that we are willing to live and stand for. Legend said it best when he said, “When we think about equality and freedom and justice, we know we’ve got more work to do, and we’re going to do that work. We want to do that work, and we hope that our song is inspiration for those who want to do that work as well.”
We applaud and thank Legend for his gift of music to our world. More importantly, we applaud and thank him for his contribution of his time, money, and resources to issues and causes that matter, serving as an example for us all.
About the author:
Reddock-Wright is an employment and labor law attorney, mediator, and arbitrator in Los Angeles and enjoys writing about thought leaders and influencers of our time.
A 19-year-old is making history and disrupting the wealthy white male-dominated sport of polo at the same time.
On June 30, Shariah Harris of Philadelphia became the first black woman to play high-goal polo, the top tier of polo in the U.S. This summer, the Cornell University sophomore hit the field at the Tony Greenwich Polo Club in Connecticut to play for the Postage Stamp Farm team in the Silver Cup tournament.
Harris told HuffPost that she’s excited about this barrier-breaking opportunity.
“It’s great. Everything’s going by really fast, actually so it’s been great. This is something I’ve always wished I could do but never thought would happen. It’s pretty amazing.”
Harris became interested in the sport at age 8 or 9 after her mom took a wrong turn while driving. The wrong turn led them to grounds where other black children were riding horses. Harris and her mom were intrigued and found that the stables were run by a non-profit called Work to Ride. The program allows underprivileged inner-city kids to work in the stables and care for the horses. In return, the kids learn about horsemanship and equine sports.
“As a mother of three children on a single income, I saw it as an opportunity to make their lives better,” her mom, Sharmell Harris, told the Hartford Courant. “Instead of a soccer mom, I became a barn mom.”
Harris would report to the stables early in the morning to feed the horses, clean the barns, do maintenance work and other tasks. Though she admits that she wasn’t that good at riding in the beginning, she found a sense of comfort being on the horses.
At 12, she joined the organization’s team and found a passion in polo. She would watch videos of the best players in the world and aspire to play at that level. So she incorporated some of their moves into her sport and challenged herself by playing with the boys of the program.
She carried her practice into college and became a force on Cornell’s polo team. In 2016 Harris was named the Polo Training Foundation’s 2016 national interscholastic player of the year. The animal science major helped lead Cornell’s arena polo team into the finals this year. She credits much of her success to Work to Ride.
Jackson’s music will soundtrack the story of a young duo named Vincent and Victoria who “accidentally” meet on Halloween night. Alongside a dog named Ichabod, Vincent and Victoria wind up at 777 Jackson Street at the mysterious – and aptly named – This Place Hotel (a reference to the Jackson’s 1980 song of the same name). Inside the This Place Hotel, Victoria, Vincent and Ichabod embark on a journey that ends with a dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson.
The special will star MacGyver‘s Lucas Till as Vincent and Kiersey Clemons (Transparent, the upcoming The Flash movie) as Victoria. An array of CBS talent also signed on including Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory), Lucy Liu (Elementary), Christine Baranski (The Good Wife, The Good Fight), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), George Eads (CSI) and Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond).
Tabay Atkins donates 100 percent of the proceeds from his classes to those with cancer.
Tabay Atkins is one of the youngest certified yoga instructors in the country. He received the first of his four yoga certifications just a week before his 11th birthday last August.
HuffPost spoke Wednesday with Tabay and his mom, Sahel Anvarinejad, whose battle with cancer first inspired Tabay to get involved with the practice.
Tabay, who is currently on a working vacay in Maui, Hawaii, with his family, was just 6 years old when his mother was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
In 2012, just two weeks after Anvarinejad’s recovery from the disease ― which hampered her ability to walk, among other setbacks ― she began to turn to yoga to aid in her physical healing. She was so enamored by the practice that she began to teach yoga herself, eventually opening her own kids’ yoga studio, Care4Yoga, that same year.
When Tabay realized the restorative powers of the practice and his mother’s love for it, he wanted to get involved.
“When my mom started yoga, I saw how much it was helping her heal,” Tabay told HuffPost. “I decided that I wanted to teach yoga so I could help others heal the way yoga helps heal my mom.”
So Anvarinejad began letting Tabay, who remained by his mother’s side throughout her illness, practice yoga alongside her.
Eventually, he decided to get his own certification, the first of which was a 200-hour Vinyasa Yoga license, which he puts to use at his mother’s studio.
Not only did Tabay become one of the country’s youngest yoga teachers, he’s also one of the most charitable. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the three to four weekly classes he teaches ― to both kids and adults ― benefit kids with cancer.
Naturally, his mama couldn’t be prouder.
“Not only is he the youngest [teacher] but he’s so selfless by wanting to just help people,” Anvarinejad said. “In all his classes, people are so touched and inspired by him [wanting] to give all of the money he makes at the yoga studio to kids with cancer. [It’s] a very special, very beautiful thing.”
“Queen Sugar” wasted no time announcing its boldness. Debuting on the Oprah Winfrey Network last September, the very first scene of the series opened with a tight shot of Nova (Rutina Wesley) in bed. She was an image of African-American beauty rarely seen on television — flowing dreadlocks, a tattooed arm, and lean and muscular legs — while the cool tone of the lighting enhanced the richness of her dark brown skin.
The show, which returns for its second season on June 20, is also representative of something more: a recognition that both critical hosannas and business success can be had with intelligent scripted programming for, and about, black lives in America.
Broadcast TV networks have increasingly pursued this audience with black-themed shows like “Empire” on Fox or Shonda Rhimes’s Thursday night lineup on ABC, headlined by “Scandal.” And two black-oriented cable networks, OWN and Black Entertainment Television, facing a television landscape more competitive than ever, have been prodded to add creative ambition to their business models, and now heavily invest in scripted programming that reflects the lives of their predominantly African-American female audiences and their families.
The result: vastly improved ratings, and in the case of OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” created by Ava DuVernay (the director of the Oscar-nominated “Selma” and “13th”), a growing reputation for developing prestige drama.
Whether this moment of black-themed scripted shows will last is unclear. “To call this the golden age of African-Americans on TV is a little too much, maybe we’ll just say, ‘It’s a silver age,’” said Beretta Smith-Shomade, a professor of media and film studies at Emory University. “This is a time in which black shows are being looked at and funded in ways that they haven’t in the past. But, we know this stuff changes. One show gets on, a few will sell, and a couple shows go off, and then we go back to the white TV land we’ve had before.”
This creative awakening stems in large part from a bottom-line revelation: What was once considered only a niche market is now valued as an eager and highly engaged television audience.
“For marketers, our data shows that 73 percent of whites and 67 percent of Hispanics believe African-Americans influence mainstream culture,” said Andrew McCaskill, the senior vice president of communications and multicultural marketing at Nielsen. “Creating smart, culturally relevant advertising campaigns that are inclusive of minority populations allows brands to build loyalty within communities of color while maintaining general population acceptance.”
Chance the Rapper wants all of his fans to get the most out of his shows—especially those with hearing impairments.
Prior to performing in Tampa, Florida, earlier this week, the 24-year-old Chicago artist announced he has hired American Sign Language interpreters for the remainder of his Be Encouraged Tour. The group hired for the job is Atlanta-based DEAFinitely Dope, an organization founded by Matthew Maxey with the goal of uniting “the hearing and deaf communities through music and signing.”
“We’ve all been close to tears since we met him, because we just can’t believe that he’s willing to provide interpreters on his own,” interpreter Kelly Kurdi told 10 News.
Kurdi, who is now on the road with Chance, explained many deaf or hard-of-hearing concert-goers are forced to bring their own interpreter, or request one from the venue.
Maxey, who is also a hard-of-hearing individual, joined Chance in a Facebook video to announce the big news:
“We will have interpreters at the show, which will be a new thing going forward, to help everybody experience the show,” he said in the backstage video, as Maxey interpreted. “If you know anyone that’s deaf or hard-of-hearing please invite them to the show. We just want to turn up.”
When Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. climbs into the iconic Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 car this weekend at Pocono Raceway, he will become the first African-American driver to compete in NASCAR’s Cup Series since Bill Lester in 2006.
The 23-year-old Wallace is subbing for Aric Almirola, who broke his back in a fiery crash at Kansas Speedway on May 13. Wallace is a fellow Ford driver with Roush Fenway Racing, which will suspend its team operations for the No. 6 Xfinity team after this weekend at Pocono.
Richard Petty Motorsports had put Regan Smith in the No. 43 car for the All-Star Race, Coca-Cola 600 and this past Sunday’s race at Dover. The team is hoping for better results from Wallace, who is will remain Almirola’s replacement driver until he is ready to return from his back injury, which could be the middle of August at the latest of his 8-12 week recovery timeline.
“We are very proud of Bubba and his development at Roush Fenway Racing,” Roush Fenway Racing president Steve Newmark said in a statement. “We believe that Bubba has tremendous potential and will continue to excel in NASCAR’s top series. He has been a great representative of our organization both on and off the track and we’ve enjoyed being part of his growth as a driver.
“Our entire team is excited to see him take the next step in his career and make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut in the No. 43.”
Breaking NASCAR barriers is nothing new for Wallace, who in 2013 also became the first African-American driver since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott to win a race in one of NASCAR’s three national series when he won at Martinsville in the Truck Series.
‘Sasha Savvy Loves to Code’ works to destroy stereotypical STEM images.
We have another dope way to fight negative STEM stereotypes!
Sasha Ariel Alston, a 19-year-old from Washington D.C., has written Sasha Savvy Loves to Code, a semi-autobiographical story about a 10-year-old black girl and her friends attending an all-girls coding camp. The book is meant to inspire young girls to pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while also teaching some programming basics.
After completing the book during her sophomore year at Pace University’s Lubin School of Business, Alston launched a Kickstarter to raise $5,000, hitting that goal in a wildly-impressive four days. By the end of the campaign, Alston had raised $17,602.
Speaking with The Renewal Project, Alston described the stereotypical image of someone interested in STEM, as being a glasses-wearing “white male or boy.”
Alston first became aware of how little she fit the image of a STEM professional during a coding internship at Microsoft, where the diversity problem was a rude awakening.
“With all of my internships, I noticed that I was either the only girl or only African American,” Alston said. “My school was mostly African American so I didn’t really know how to interact with anybody else … going into the spaces at the beginning felt very challenging and difficult to me.”
After Alston attempted to explain coding during a radio interview, her mother, Tracy Chiles McGhee, urged her to write a children’s book to break it down. Throughout the process, Alston was engulfed by a supportive maternal village: fellow writers, a librarian and a school teacher.
Having been teased for her interests, Alston hopes her book will light a fire in the next generation of STEM sisters. Sasha Savvy Loves to Code is sure to be a huge boost for young girls interested in STEM, especially in a time when society is starting to move away from stigmatizing the field for young black girls!
“It’s such a pleasure to support a program that has an immediate impact on students facing hardship,” Myra Anderson, president of the Sean Anderson Foundation and Sean’s mother, said in the release. “The HIGH Program, through its support and encouragement offered to students, is making a difference in their lives. We are excited to offer our support through the foundation.”
Sean’s latest philanthropic effort comes on the heels of the March launch of his blended educational curriculum, “Mogul Prep,” and his foundation raising $100,000 in January to support residents affected by Flint’s water crisis.
She is supporting nine girls graduating from American colleges and universities who attended her school in South Africa.
Oprah may be the epitome of black girl magic but even she can’t get enough of the amazing accomplishments from young black girls around the country. So she’s joining in on the celebration.
This graduation season, the queen of media herself is going to commencement ceremonies for all of the young women who attended the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa and are graduating from American colleges or universities this year.
Oprah ― who opened the academy in 2007 to provide young women in the country with an opportunity to learn, grow and graduate high school ― said she wants to support each of the nine academy alumni who will receive college degrees in the U.S. this year, marking a special moment not just for the girls but one for Oprah, too.
“Seeing these students walk across the stage at graduation and accept their diploma – I am filled with a pride I didn’t know existed,” Oprah told HuffPost. “I would have to say it’s one the biggest rewards in my life – to see these girls become the women I always knew they would become.”
So far, Oprah has traveled across states to attend six graduation ceremonies, three of which she was chosen to be a guest commencement speaker, including: Agnes Scott College, Smith College, and Skidmore college. She also attended ceremonies at Johnson C. Smith University, Elon University, and Colorado College.
This is the second year that 100 percent of the OWLAG graduates who have completed their studies and earned degrees in America. There are currently 16 young women who are attending colleges or universities in the states. To date, there is a total of 393 OWLAG graduates who have gone to colleges and universities around the world and 310 students who are currently in attendance.