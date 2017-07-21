Oscar and Grammy winner Common surprised a group of New York students by donating $10,000 to help their teachers buy supplies like calculators and science kits.
The rapper-actor partnered with the nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington Stores to give Renaissance School of the Arts in Harlem the funds on Thursday. Students cheered loudly after they learned the musician was at their school.
“I always felt like one of my biggest duties and purposes is to hit the youth with something that’s inspiring, hit young people with something that can motivate them to be in their greatness,” Common, 45, said in an interview with The Associated Press after the event.
Common encouraged the students to keep their grades up and to persevere – in school and in life. He spoke about pushing through when setbacks occur, telling the students about not getting some acting roles he wanted and competing with other musicians to create a song for the film “Selma.” His song from the movie about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. – “Glory” with John Legend – went on to win the Academy Award for best original song in 2015.
Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., said he started writing poetry and songs at age 12.
We all know John Legend as the uber talented singer, songwriter, music producer, and family man married to his gorgeous model wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their baby, but do we know the real John Legend? Catapulting onto the world stage in 2004 with his Grammy Award nominated album, “Get Lifted,” Legend has utilized his stardom to effect change on a larger stage.
Not satisfied with sharing the spotlight alone, Legend has become a leading voice for diversity in Hollywood, among other issues, such as the “Black Lives Matter” campaign.
In 2015, Legend received a coveted Oscar award for his collaboration with hip-hop recording artist and actor Common on the song “Glory” for the acclaimed movie Selma. While it would be easy for Legend to take his 8 ½-pound, 24-karat gold Oscar statuette and run, Legend has used his Hollywood power to challenge the industry to do better.
In an interview with E Online, Legend spoke passionately about the issue of diversity in Hollywood, stating that he thinks “it’s important for the Academy to come closer to reflecting what the real population looks like…I don’t think it’s the Academy’s responsibility solely because so much of the Academy is fed by who’s working in the industry, and if people aren’t getting jobs in the industry, they can’t be in the Academy because they aren’t working,” he explained. “It runs through Hollywood, and it’s a bigger problem than the Oscars themselves and a bigger issue than just the Academy’s membership.”
Showing his own commitment to diversity, just recently, Legend partnered with the virtual reality start-up Baobab Studios to create a new virtual reality series called Rainbow Crow. The series is based on a Native American folk tale that follows a singing crow (voiced by Legend) on its journey of self-discovery and acceptance in a rainforest. Legend told the Screen Daily that the film’s messages can apply to people “from all walks of life.” “Rainbow Crow brings storytelling and music together in a way no one else has yet in virtual reality,” he said. “It’s an incredible medium for inspiring a journey of self-discovery and finding your way in times [of] darkness.”
Rainbow Crow comes on the heels of Legend producing and starring in the 2016 Oscar-nominated film La La Land, and being the executive producer of the WGN America top-rated show Underground, which tells the story of a group of enslaved people attempting to escape slavery.
As a further example of his commitment to diversity in the arts, in 2015, Legend teamed with the A&E Network and other music stars Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys for a one-hour special entitled “Shining a Light: Conversations on Race and America.” The special brought nationwide attention to the issues facing members of the Charleston, Baltimore, and Ferguson communities. Committed to those on the frontlines of these issues, to the surprise of protesters, Legend and his wife sent food trucks to the site of a Black Lives Matter New York protest to help feed and encourage the protesters.
Legend’s work does not end with his activism. He also is on several nonprofit boards, including the Equality Project, Stand for Children, Teach for America, the Harlem Village Academies, and PopTech, a unique innovation network dedicated to accelerating the positive impact of world-changing people, projects, and ideas.
Inspired by his song “Show Me,” in 2007, Legend established the nonprofit, “The Show Me Campaign,” birthed out of his desire to break the cycle of poverty through proven solutions and by impacting education and preparing young adults for the future through partnerships with other nonprofits, such as Teach for America and Teach for All, and Harlem Village Academies.
When InStyle Magazine asked Legend in 2015 why he supports educational causes, Legend responded, “I grew up in a family that didn’t have a lot of money, but I knew education was the path to success.”
Legend also doubles as the national spokesperson for Management Leadership for Tomorrow, a nonprofit organization that assists the next generation of minority business leaders. In partnership with Samsung, Legend supports education initiatives with a special focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). For example, in 2011, Legend partnered with Samsung for a $1M education initiative for the best community-driven curriculum.
Legend also is passionate about issues of mass incarceration. Under “The Show Me Campaign” organization, Legend started the #FreeAmerica campaign, which focuses on criminal prison reform and bringing an end to mass incarceration.
Legend has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2010 BET Humanitarian of the Year honoree, and in 2015, a Triumph Awardee for his philanthropy and community service.
Recognizing the importance of having great role models and mentors, earlier this year, Legend told Billboard Magazine that he counts the great musician and philanthropist Quincy Jones among his role models. He stated, “He’s hugely influential to me, and he’s always been a role model to me. Both of us have been in a position where music has opened up a lot of doors for us and given us a lot of influence, and we wanted to carry that into other areas and particularly into film because music and film are so related.”
Perhaps most interesting about Legend is that he comes from humble beginnings. Born John Roberts Stephens in Springfield, Ohio, Legend’s mother was a seamstress and his father a factory worker and former National Guardsman. Like many artists, he first started singing in his church choir at the age of 4, and he started playing the piano at the age of 7. He also directed his church choir for many years and in college was musical director of a co-ed jazz and pop a cappella group called the Counterparts.
Destined for greatness, Legend was both smart and popular as a young child and teen. At a young age, he won his local spelling bee competition. In high school, he was student body president and prom king. Interestingly, Legend was homeschooled for many years by his mother.
After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied English with an emphasis on African-American literature, Legend moved to New York City, where he pursued his passion for music, while also working as a management consultant for the Boston Consulting Group. Legend had his big break when he met singer Lauryn Hill and had the opportunity to play piano on her beloved song “Everything is Everything.” He later met then rising hip-hop artist Kanye West and was the voice on some of West’s most celebrated early songs. And right before his shows, Legend likes to eat rotisserie chicken — go figure!
So as aspiring leaders and change agents, what do we learn from Legend?
Nothing comes easy — it requires hard work, dedication, and believing in your vision
Sometimes you must pull double duty — working a job, while also doing other things to pursue your true passion
When opportunity knocks, be prepared and ready to take the bull by the horns
To whom much is given, much is required
And most importantly, Legend teaches us that we must have a cause that we are willing to live and stand for. Legend said it best when he said, “When we think about equality and freedom and justice, we know we’ve got more work to do, and we’re going to do that work. We want to do that work, and we hope that our song is inspiration for those who want to do that work as well.”
We applaud and thank Legend for his gift of music to our world. More importantly, we applaud and thank him for his contribution of his time, money, and resources to issues and causes that matter, serving as an example for us all.
About the author:
Reddock-Wright is an employment and labor law attorney, mediator, and arbitrator in Los Angeles and enjoys writing about thought leaders and influencers of our time.
In a world where dozens of podcasts are occupying space in our libraries, one podcast is hoping to stand out by providing the experiences and narratives of first-generation Americans.
1stGens is the brainchild of Perrine DeShield and Skye Wilson. Perrine and Skye created 1stGens to highlight the parallels between their experiences as Liberian-Americans to other first-generation Americans.
When asked what motivated them to start the podcast, Perrine says that it first came to her while getting into other podcasts, encouraged by Skye, whom she calls the “podcast expert” and says she’s listened to over 100. “We both have broadcast backgrounds,” said Perrine. “I was kind of really missing the void of broadcasting. After listening to Serial, I was reminded of how great storytelling was.”
She says she thought there was a space that 1stGens could fill in the podcast realm and Skye was the perfect person to do one with. “We always talk. We’re cousins. We share a lot of similarities and we share a lot of similarities in finding out our identity. I was literally driving and listening to a podcast and asked my friend is there a podcast about being a first-generation American and there wasn’t. I saw a void there and wanted to fill in that void.”
Skye, on the other hand, was a bit skeptical at first. “At first I was hesitant. I thought the podcast market was oversaturated, but it is so much out there.” But come to find out, she just underestimated its impact. “I didn’t even realize how novel this idea would be for others to listen to. I talked to my friends who aren’t first gens who said this was a great idea and realized something that is normal for us isn’t normal for everyone else,” she said.
Both Skye and Perrine shared stories of when they first realized that they were first-generation Americans. By being black in America, African-Americans have to reckon with the identity of being black, but children of immigrants have to deal with dual identities. Skye’s first experience came in kindergarten. “I remember being in kindergarten and saying the Pledge of Allegiance and coming home and telling my mother, and she told me not to do that anymore and explained our heritage as Liberians to me.”
A 19-year-old is making history and disrupting the wealthy white male-dominated sport of polo at the same time.
On June 30, Shariah Harris of Philadelphia became the first black woman to play high-goal polo, the top tier of polo in the U.S. This summer, the Cornell University sophomore hit the field at the Tony Greenwich Polo Club in Connecticut to play for the Postage Stamp Farm team in the Silver Cup tournament.
Harris told HuffPost that she’s excited about this barrier-breaking opportunity.
“It’s great. Everything’s going by really fast, actually so it’s been great. This is something I’ve always wished I could do but never thought would happen. It’s pretty amazing.”
Harris became interested in the sport at age 8 or 9 after her mom took a wrong turn while driving. The wrong turn led them to grounds where other black children were riding horses. Harris and her mom were intrigued and found that the stables were run by a non-profit called Work to Ride. The program allows underprivileged inner-city kids to work in the stables and care for the horses. In return, the kids learn about horsemanship and equine sports.
“As a mother of three children on a single income, I saw it as an opportunity to make their lives better,” her mom, Sharmell Harris, told the Hartford Courant. “Instead of a soccer mom, I became a barn mom.”
Harris would report to the stables early in the morning to feed the horses, clean the barns, do maintenance work and other tasks. Though she admits that she wasn’t that good at riding in the beginning, she found a sense of comfort being on the horses.
At 12, she joined the organization’s team and found a passion in polo. She would watch videos of the best players in the world and aspire to play at that level. So she incorporated some of their moves into her sport and challenged herself by playing with the boys of the program.
She carried her practice into college and became a force on Cornell’s polo team. In 2016 Harris was named the Polo Training Foundation’s 2016 national interscholastic player of the year. The animal science major helped lead Cornell’s arena polo team into the finals this year. She credits much of her success to Work to Ride.
Jackson’s music will soundtrack the story of a young duo named Vincent and Victoria who “accidentally” meet on Halloween night. Alongside a dog named Ichabod, Vincent and Victoria wind up at 777 Jackson Street at the mysterious – and aptly named – This Place Hotel (a reference to the Jackson’s 1980 song of the same name). Inside the This Place Hotel, Victoria, Vincent and Ichabod embark on a journey that ends with a dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson.
The special will star MacGyver‘s Lucas Till as Vincent and Kiersey Clemons (Transparent, the upcoming The Flash movie) as Victoria. An array of CBS talent also signed on including Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory), Lucy Liu (Elementary), Christine Baranski (The Good Wife, The Good Fight), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), George Eads (CSI) and Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond).
The telecom conglomerate is sending thousands of middle school age minority boys to HBCU’s this summer.
Everyone talks about the lack of diversity in tech but when it comes to taking actionable steps to nurture a more inclusive landscape, Verizon is putting their money where their mouth is. In an ongoing effort to introduce more minority males into the Silicon Valley ecosystem, the telecom conglomerate is sending thousands of middle school age minority boys to college campuses this summer, for hands-on STEM workshops to take tech courses and learn tech fundamentals, adopt mentors, and gain valuable lessons in entrepreneurship.
Launched in 2015, The Verizon Innovative Learning program boasts partnerships with 16 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and Hispanic Serving Institutions. On Monday Verizon announced that Tennessee State University, Florida International University, California State University, and Dillard University will be joining the program’s roster. This expansion is in lock step with the #weneedmore hashtag campaign outlined on the program’s website, “#weneedmorekids to see the world of possibilities waiting for them.”
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actress Karyn Parsons has come quite a ways since she was pardoning herself for being so attractive as a self-obsessed Hilary Banks.
But these days, she has a thing or two to teach us about black history.
In 2005, Parsons founded Sweet Blackberry, an organization that creates short animated films that present the stories of lesser-known black history figures. The films are played in libraries and schools nationwide, and can be streamed on Netflix.
“We tend to celebrate a handful of black people and achievements,” Parsons told HuffPost on Thursday. “It’s getting better, but when we only talk about a few people that did great things, I feel the subliminal message is, ‘Hey, every now and then a special black person came along and did something good.’”
She said the idea for Sweet Blackberry stemmed from learning about Henry “Box” Brown from her mother. Brown was a former slave who mailed his way to freedom by hiding in a box to be shipped from Virginia to Philadelphia.
“I couldn’t get over the fact that I never heard that story,” she said.
Parsons said in addition to not being able to get Brown’s legacy off her mind, she was pregnant with her first child and began to think about the knowledge she’d pass on to her daughter.
“I started to think about my role as a parent supplementing her education,” she said.
So just two years after welcoming her firstborn, Parsons founded Sweet Blackberry in February 2005.
Of course, Sweet Blackberry’s first animated short would be “The Journey of Henry ‘Box’ Brown,” narrated by Alfre Woodard. The film was met with rave reviews and even earned a Parent’s Choice award.
The organization has since put out two other short films on black icons Janet Collins and Garrett Morgan, with Chris Rock and Queen Latifah serving as the films’ narrators. All three of the films are available for streaming on Netflix.
Tabay Atkins donates 100 percent of the proceeds from his classes to those with cancer.
Tabay Atkins is one of the youngest certified yoga instructors in the country. He received the first of his four yoga certifications just a week before his 11th birthday last August.
HuffPost spoke Wednesday with Tabay and his mom, Sahel Anvarinejad, whose battle with cancer first inspired Tabay to get involved with the practice.
Tabay, who is currently on a working vacay in Maui, Hawaii, with his family, was just 6 years old when his mother was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
In 2012, just two weeks after Anvarinejad’s recovery from the disease ― which hampered her ability to walk, among other setbacks ― she began to turn to yoga to aid in her physical healing. She was so enamored by the practice that she began to teach yoga herself, eventually opening her own kids’ yoga studio, Care4Yoga, that same year.
When Tabay realized the restorative powers of the practice and his mother’s love for it, he wanted to get involved.
“When my mom started yoga, I saw how much it was helping her heal,” Tabay told HuffPost. “I decided that I wanted to teach yoga so I could help others heal the way yoga helps heal my mom.”
So Anvarinejad began letting Tabay, who remained by his mother’s side throughout her illness, practice yoga alongside her.
Eventually, he decided to get his own certification, the first of which was a 200-hour Vinyasa Yoga license, which he puts to use at his mother’s studio.
Not only did Tabay become one of the country’s youngest yoga teachers, he’s also one of the most charitable. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the three to four weekly classes he teaches ― to both kids and adults ― benefit kids with cancer.
Naturally, his mama couldn’t be prouder.
“Not only is he the youngest [teacher] but he’s so selfless by wanting to just help people,” Anvarinejad said. “In all his classes, people are so touched and inspired by him [wanting] to give all of the money he makes at the yoga studio to kids with cancer. [It’s] a very special, very beautiful thing.”
“I worked in corporate America for over 20 years providing analytical and problem solving skills while resolving discrepancies, utilizing leadership skills to several organizations regarding the use of psychological principles and research methods to increase workplace productivity, management efficiency, and employee working styles,” said Dr. Wheat. “I understand the problems of the working adult trying to get ahead in today’s complex workplace. The solution is to learn the skills and knowledge needed to prepare current and emerging managers to solve complex issues through critical and analytical thinking, problem solving skills, and creative solutions.”
Her passion for helping individuals succeed led her to UI&U. “Union’s legacy is transforming the lives of adults by offering the chance to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility. I wanted to be part of that tradition. UI&U’s unique focus of including social justice was especially exciting to me. In today’s society a leader has to be well rounded in all aspects and social justice is an important component of 21st Century leadership,” said Dr. Wheat. “As Director, I will be able to influence a generation to become better and more effective leaders.”
The Organizational Leadership programs at Union both at the undergraduate and graduate level equip students to lead strategically and effectively introducing advanced concepts of critical and systems thinking, social justice and inclusion.
Dr. Wheat holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Capella University, Minneapolis, MN, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from St. John’s University, Queens, NY, and a B.S. in Economics, Minor in Psychology from Iona College, New Rochelle, NY.
Dr. Wheat has taught at the college level for over ten years and served as a Department Chair over a Graduate School of Business. She has served on many dissertation committees and chaired over 20 dissertations. As a consultant for corporations her experience as an Organizational Developer includes training of executive leadership in Fortune 500 companies with the use of psychological principles, business aptitude and research methods to solve problems in the workplace and improve the quality of organizational culture. Dr. Wheat has a penchant for diversity and inclusion issues.
This includes, but is not limited to, matters associated with recruitment, selection and placement, training and development and performance measurement in an effort to increase workplace productivity, management efficiency, and employee working styles.
“Queen Sugar” wasted no time announcing its boldness. Debuting on the Oprah Winfrey Network last September, the very first scene of the series opened with a tight shot of Nova (Rutina Wesley) in bed. She was an image of African-American beauty rarely seen on television — flowing dreadlocks, a tattooed arm, and lean and muscular legs — while the cool tone of the lighting enhanced the richness of her dark brown skin.
The show, which returns for its second season on June 20, is also representative of something more: a recognition that both critical hosannas and business success can be had with intelligent scripted programming for, and about, black lives in America.
Broadcast TV networks have increasingly pursued this audience with black-themed shows like “Empire” on Fox or Shonda Rhimes’s Thursday night lineup on ABC, headlined by “Scandal.” And two black-oriented cable networks, OWN and Black Entertainment Television, facing a television landscape more competitive than ever, have been prodded to add creative ambition to their business models, and now heavily invest in scripted programming that reflects the lives of their predominantly African-American female audiences and their families.
The result: vastly improved ratings, and in the case of OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” created by Ava DuVernay (the director of the Oscar-nominated “Selma” and “13th”), a growing reputation for developing prestige drama.
Whether this moment of black-themed scripted shows will last is unclear. “To call this the golden age of African-Americans on TV is a little too much, maybe we’ll just say, ‘It’s a silver age,’” said Beretta Smith-Shomade, a professor of media and film studies at Emory University. “This is a time in which black shows are being looked at and funded in ways that they haven’t in the past. But, we know this stuff changes. One show gets on, a few will sell, and a couple shows go off, and then we go back to the white TV land we’ve had before.”
This creative awakening stems in large part from a bottom-line revelation: What was once considered only a niche market is now valued as an eager and highly engaged television audience.
“For marketers, our data shows that 73 percent of whites and 67 percent of Hispanics believe African-Americans influence mainstream culture,” said Andrew McCaskill, the senior vice president of communications and multicultural marketing at Nielsen. “Creating smart, culturally relevant advertising campaigns that are inclusive of minority populations allows brands to build loyalty within communities of color while maintaining general population acceptance.”
Chance the Rapper wants all of his fans to get the most out of his shows—especially those with hearing impairments.
Prior to performing in Tampa, Florida, earlier this week, the 24-year-old Chicago artist announced he has hired American Sign Language interpreters for the remainder of his Be Encouraged Tour. The group hired for the job is Atlanta-based DEAFinitely Dope, an organization founded by Matthew Maxey with the goal of uniting “the hearing and deaf communities through music and signing.”
“We’ve all been close to tears since we met him, because we just can’t believe that he’s willing to provide interpreters on his own,” interpreter Kelly Kurdi told 10 News.
Kurdi, who is now on the road with Chance, explained many deaf or hard-of-hearing concert-goers are forced to bring their own interpreter, or request one from the venue.
Maxey, who is also a hard-of-hearing individual, joined Chance in a Facebook video to announce the big news:
“We will have interpreters at the show, which will be a new thing going forward, to help everybody experience the show,” he said in the backstage video, as Maxey interpreted. “If you know anyone that’s deaf or hard-of-hearing please invite them to the show. We just want to turn up.”
Last week, the campus officially opened at Google’s Mountain View, California, headquarters with about 25 rising Howard juniors and seniors majoring in computer science. That first 12-week program will be taught by senior Google engineers and Howard faculty.
The central goal of Howard West, officials said, is to bolster the hiring of African-American software engineers, helping remedy the lack of racial diversity at the tech giant and other companies in Silicon Valley.
Google and other tech companies have struggled for years to promote diversity in their ranks, especially when it comes black representation, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported. Just 1 percent of Google’s workforce is black, according to its most recent diversity report. Overall, only 2 percent of the tech industry is black.
Within five years, Howard officials said they expect 740 students will have completed the program.
It’s important to help light that fire in students, but that can be challenging, industry leaders say.
For Matthew Sutton, the president of CH2M’s private client sector business, the spark that drew him into the STEM fields was the moment he realized his town dump backed up to a tidal river that ran through the estuary behind his house – a place he spent afternoons as a young boy catching frogs, snakes and turtles.
“I watched that creek, that stream and all the animals I knew in it slowly disappear,” he said Thursday at the 2017 U.S. News STEM Solutions conference in San Diego. “That was the switch for me. For me, that was the time the fire was lit.”
He pursued chemical engineering with the explicit intent of finding out how chemicals were made and how they could be reverse engineered to have as little impact on the environment as possible.
“We need to find the opportunity to start that fire for students that are out there today,” he said.
Many students lack access to advanced math and science classes, especially those in schools that serve large percentages of low-income students. Many girls and students of color have never seen someone that looks like them in employed in a STEM field. And math and science are often thought of as the more difficult subjects, making it OK for students to not be good at them.
“I think everyone can fall in love with STEM, but it’s hard work to get into math and science,” said Andrew Liveris, chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company. “Kids are more attracted to the easier paths. We need to get the kids excited to put in the hard work. We need to motivate early.”