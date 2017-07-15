All
Larry Satterfield: Making “Spark” Fly at Cisco

Larry Satterfield

Cisco’s Larry Satterfield has a vision for the company: He wants to use technology to increase diversity, inclusion, and productivity in the workplace.  As Video Sales Specialist, Satterfield knows that Cisco is in a perfect position to implement collaboration technology to achieve those goals. With more than 20 years in sales, Satterfield brings his knowledge of technology to Cisco’s sales department.

Can you tell us about your career path at Cisco?
I started my career at Cisco in 2010 as a result of Cisco’s acquisition of Tandberg. My initial role was Area Vice President in Telepresence Sales. In the summer of 2012, I left to join Acano, a software and hardware infrastructurestart up. As Acano’s Global Sales leader, I helped to build a business that was doing about $50M in revenue with over 2000 enterprise and federal customers. Then, in the middle of our third year in business, Cisco purchased the company for $700M, and I accepted an offer to return as Area Vice President for Spark video sales.

How do you see technology’s role in influencing corporate culture now and in the future?
Technology will continue to explode and increase productivity in the workplace. The influence on corporate culture will depend on the company. There are those companies that will embrace the new ways of communicating and collaborating, and those are the companies that I believe will thrive with high levels of employee satisfaction. Teams will be able to work and collaborate around the globe without tremendous sacrifice to their families and other interests. Corporate cultures will become globalized in a richer way than just financials. More and more, collaboration solutions are making cross-GEO teams the norm rather than the exception.

How will Cisco technology specifically factor into that future, and Cisco-Larry Satterfieldhow will it drive more inclusion?
Cisco is already enabling inclusion and innovation through our collaboration technology, such as WebEx and TelePresence. And we’re continuing to lead in this area with new solutions like Cisco Spark Board — a digital whiteboard, wireless presentation device, and video unit all in one. Spark Board has the potential to greatly impact inclusion, especially for the K-12 and higher education markets. It will provide diverse students with access to rich technology long before they enter the workforce. And its video capability enables inclusion and collaboration across organizations, regardless of where teams physically reside. At Cisco, we believe a diverse and inclusive work culture is fundamental, but enhanced collaboration is where the ROI is realized.

Can you describe any situations from your own career that involved obstacles or bias you had to overcome and share what you learned from those situations?
My career has been full of roadblocks, but also sponsorship from mentors who took an interest in my potential. As a young African American guy selling technology, I figured out early that building relationships with clients would not be easy. I could not count on familiarity (similar background) and would have to do more to gain the trust of my potential clients. Not only did I have to understand my product and the customers’ needs better than my competitors, I had to execute at a higher level of responsiveness to gain credibility. The social aspect of selling did not appear to be available to me. I recall one of my original sales leaders commenting that my expense reports were always low in comparison to my peers. I did not take clients to lunch or dinner as much as they did. It was eye-opening because I did invite clients out, but for the most part, they preferred to meet in the office. Therefore, social selling was never a great option for me. As I gained credibility with my clients by demonstrating a thorough understanding of the technology and how it would help their environment, I was able to overcome my competitors. At the end of the day, most clients chose what was best for their company over who they were most friendly with. I am sure I lost a few deals because of familiarity, but I think I won more deals due to my credibility and my ability to create trusted relationships as a result of my knowledge and preparation.

Larry Satterfield-Cisco

As a leader, what general advice do you have for someone just starting out or looking for a new career path?
The most important advice I could give to someone just starting out is to pick something you have a strong aptitude for and where your experience and training provides value. This requires a great deal of self-awareness, which can be developed over time and throughout your career. Second, pick a career that can start you on a journey to financial independence. Third, do not limit yourself to a specific geography. Broaden your scope so your opportunities are more abundant. Finding the right career can be competitive, so the more opportunities you have the better.

How is Cisco supporting inclusion and collaboration in the workplace?
In my 35-year career, there are two companies that truly viewed inclusion as significant to the success of the company achieve revenue and its ability to achieve revenue and profit goals. Cisco is one of those companies. The commitment to diversity and inclusion of women and minorities is on display every day at Cisco. It is seen as strategic to the success of all functions. Cisco’s Multiplier Effect initiative is just one example. Executives take a pledge to sponsor one diverse candidate and challenge three of their peers to do the same. This is a game-changing idea, and one concrete way we can change the stats for diversity in the Tech industry. Sponsorship for career growth has always been the key driver for upward mobility, but in my opinion it’s typically been limited to the white, male population. In my personal career, I have been blessed with this rare sponsorship at least six times, but most of my associates have never experienced it in a meaningful way. They have had multiple mentors, which have helped, but to have a sponsor that makes your success his or her priority is a massive leap forward. Cisco’s CEO, Chuck Robbins, signed the Multiplier Effect Pledge, which will change the landscape at Cisco and significantly increase the opportunities to attract the best and brightest talent around the globe.

How can a culture of inclusion and diversity make Cisco more relevant with customers?
There are two very important ways that inclusion and diversity impact our customers. First, by being diverse we attract the brightest and best talent around the globe. This makes us more innovative and results in the best products and best ideas for solving our customer’s challenges. Second, from a sales standpoint, a diverse workforce helps us appeal to a broader set of clients —and anyone in sales knows that the more opportunities you have, the more revenue you will generate.

Source: Cisco

California Mom And Two Daughters Build Empire With 13 McDonald’s Franchises

Between the three of them, they employ more than 700 people.

For Patricia Williams, owning McDonald’s franchises runs in the family. More than 30 years ago, Williams was inspired by a family member who owned McDonald’s franchises to take a chance and go through the certification process of becoming a McDonald’s owner.

She and her husband cashed out their retirement plans and took out a small business loan to support their next career move. Their first McDonald’s location in Compton was a success, and they purchased a second location. After she and her husband parted ways, Williams bought his shares in the company and continued to work on improving customer service and increasing revenue. In 1995, Williams made a boss move by selling her two McDonald’s locations and buying five more.

Although she didn’t plan it, Williams’ two daughter, Nicole Enearu and Kerri Harper-Howie, eventually became involved in the McDonald’s franchises.



Will the Real John Legend Please Stand Up?

We all know John Legend as the uber talented singer, songwriter, music producer, and family man married to his gorgeous model wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their baby, but do we know the real John Legend? Catapulting onto the world stage in 2004 with his Grammy Award nominated album, “Get Lifted,” Legend has utilized his stardom to effect change on a larger stage.

Not satisfied with sharing the spotlight alone, Legend has become a leading voice for diversity in Hollywood, among other issues, such as the “Black Lives Matter” campaign.

In 2015, Legend received a coveted Oscar award for his collaboration with hip-hop recording artist and actor Common on the song “Glory” for the acclaimed movie Selma. While it would be easy for Legend to take his 8 ½-pound, 24-karat gold Oscar statuette and run, Legend has used his Hollywood power to challenge the industry to do better.

In an interview with E Online, Legend spoke passionately about the issue of diversity in Hollywood, stating that he thinks “it’s important for the Academy to come closer to reflecting what the real population looks like…I don’t think it’s the Academy’s responsibility solely because so much of the Academy is fed by who’s working in the industry, and if people aren’t getting jobs in the industry, they can’t be in the Academy because they aren’t working,” he explained. “It runs through Hollywood, and it’s a bigger problem than the Oscars themselves and a bigger issue than just the Academy’s membership.”

Awards
74th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: John Legend, Presenter, at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

Showing his own commitment to diversity, just recently, Legend partnered with the virtual reality start-up Baobab Studios to create a new virtual reality series called Rainbow Crow. The series is based on a Native American folk tale that follows a singing crow (voiced by Legend) on its journey of self-discovery and acceptance in a rainforest. Legend told the Screen Daily that the film’s messages can apply to people “from all walks of life.” “Rainbow Crow brings storytelling and music together in a way no one else has yet in virtual reality,” he said. “It’s an incredible medium for inspiring a journey of self-discovery and finding your way in times [of] darkness.”

Rainbow Crow comes on the heels of Legend producing and starring in the 2016 Oscar-nominated film La La Land, and being the executive producer of the WGN America top-rated show Underground, which tells the story of a group of enslaved people attempting to escape slavery.

As a further example of his commitment to diversity in the arts, in 2015, Legend teamed with the A&E Network and other music stars Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys for a one-hour special entitled “Shining a Light: Conversations on Race and America.” The special brought nationwide attention to the issues facing members of the Charleston, Baltimore, and Ferguson communities. Committed to those on the frontlines of these issues, to the surprise of protesters, Legend and his wife sent food trucks to the site of a Black Lives Matter New York protest to help feed and encourage the protesters.

Oscars
THE OSCARS(r) – The 89th Oscars(r) broadcasts live on Oscar(r) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2017, on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Adam Rose)
JOHN LEGEND

Legend’s work does not end with his activism. He also is on several nonprofit boards, including the Equality Project, Stand for Children, Teach for America, the Harlem Village Academies, and PopTech, a unique innovation network dedicated to accelerating the positive impact of world-changing people, projects, and ideas.

Inspired by his song “Show Me,” in 2007, Legend established the nonprofit, “The Show Me Campaign,” birthed out of his desire to break the cycle of poverty through proven solutions and by impacting education and preparing young adults for the future through partnerships with other nonprofits, such as Teach for America and Teach for All, and Harlem Village Academies.

When InStyle Magazine asked Legend in 2015 why he supports educational causes, Legend responded, “I grew up in a family that didn’t have a lot of money, but I knew education was the path to success.”

Buddy
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE — Episode 13200 — Pictured: (l-r) Trevor Noah, John Legend — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Legend also doubles as the national spokesperson for Management Leadership for Tomorrow, a nonprofit organization that assists the next generation of minority business leaders. In partnership with Samsung, Legend supports education initiatives with a special focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). For example, in 2011, Legend partnered with Samsung for a $1M education initiative for the best community-driven curriculum.

Legend also is passionate about issues of mass incarceration. Under “The Show Me Campaign” organization, Legend started the #FreeAmerica campaign, which focuses on criminal prison reform and bringing an end to mass incarceration.

Legend has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2010 BET Humanitarian of the Year honoree, and in 2015, a Triumph Awardee for his philanthropy and community service.

Recognizing the importance of having great role models and mentors, earlier this year, Legend told Billboard Magazine that he counts the great musician and philanthropist Quincy Jones among his role models. He stated, “He’s hugely influential to me, and he’s always been a role model to me. Both of us have been in a position where music has opened up a lot of doors for us and given us a lot of influence, and we wanted to carry that into other areas and particularly into film because music and film are so related.”

Perhaps most interesting about Legend is that he comes from humble beginnings. Born John Roberts Stephens in Springfield, Ohio, Legend’s mother was a seamstress and his father a factory worker and former National Guardsman. Like many artists, he first started singing in his church choir at the age of 4, and he started playing the piano at the age of 7. He also directed his church choir for many years and in college was musical director of a co-ed jazz and pop a cappella group called the Counterparts.

Destined for greatness, Legend was both smart and popular as a young child and teen. At a young age, he won his local spelling bee competition. In high school, he was student body president and prom king. Interestingly, Legend was homeschooled for many years by his mother.

Headshot
THE VOICE — “Team Adam Battle Reality” — Pictured: John Legend — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied English with an emphasis on African-American literature, Legend moved to New York City, where he pursued his passion for music, while also working as a management consultant for the Boston Consulting Group. Legend had his big break when he met singer Lauryn Hill and had the opportunity to play piano on her beloved song “Everything is Everything.” He later met then rising hip-hop artist Kanye West and was the voice on some of West’s most celebrated early songs. And right before his shows, Legend likes to eat rotisserie chicken — go figure!

So as aspiring leaders and change agents, what do we learn from Legend?

  • Nothing comes easy — it requires hard work, dedication, and believing in your vision
  • Sometimes you must pull double duty — working a job, while also doing other things to pursue your true passion
  • When opportunity knocks, be prepared and ready to take the bull by the horns
  • To whom much is given, much is required

And most importantly, Legend teaches us that we must have a cause that we are willing to live and stand for. Legend said it best when he said, “When we think about equality and freedom and justice, we know we’ve got more work to do, and we’re going to do that work. We want to do that work, and we hope that our song is inspiration for those who want to do that work as well.”

We applaud and thank Legend for his gift of music to our world. More importantly, we applaud and thank him for his contribution of his time, money, and resources to issues and causes that matter, serving as an example for us all.


About the author:
Reddock-Wright is an employment and labor law attorney, mediator, and arbitrator in Los Angeles and enjoys writing about thought leaders and influencers of our time.

How to Leverage Your Minority Identity

By Jordan Summers, Program Manager at Reaching Out MBA

Diversity Recruitment. Inclusion. Minorities.

In the business world, companies are putting more time, money, and effort into creating an inclusive workforce by way of diversity, or hiring from minority communities. It’s no longer just the responsibility of the human resources department. Job titles such as Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Chief Diversity Officer, and Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are becoming more popular. Diversity is trending.

There are companies who go about the business of hiring minorities for the wrong reasons. They may be looking for people to hire based on what diversity checkmark they can add to the company, paying little attention to other qualifications. The ones who are doing it right have a different attitude about it. They understand that by diversifying the work force they are providing space for different viewpoints, experiences, and opinions. This “diversity of thought” can make a team stronger, ideas more creative and robust, and business better.

Many articles and reports have been written about the correlation between businesses with gender and racial diversity and the overall annual performance of the business. Data analysis shows that diversity cannot be defined as an equation, where hiring candidates A, B, and C will increase business profits by X. It does show however that there is a general trend for businesses to perform positively overall when the workforce is comprised of people of different backgrounds, be that ethnicity, race, gender, sexual orientation, or other identities. Studies have shown that companies who engage in diversity initiatives, workshops, and trainings to promote a safe and inclusive work culture tend to have a higher level of employee satisfaction and thus employee retention. Additionally, by opening job opportunities to a more diverse and larger group of applicants, companies are more likely to capture those who are the most qualified.

So, the companies are looking for you (someone with a minority identity), but how do they find you? There may not be a place to indicate your background on your resume, but there are other things you can do. Register with or join a professional association for the community you identify with. Sure, this adds a little something to your resume, but by engaging with the organization you gain so much more. You open yourself to opportunities for networking, educational and professional development, socializing, and maybe even a job offer. When companies go through targeted recruiting for diversity initiatives, these are the types of organizations they want to collaborate with.

We are beginning to see more people of color and women in top executive positions. These are some of the results of diversity initiatives and the efforts of individual people from minority communities. We see this less so for those of different sexual orientations and gender expressions, but that is likely due to how much work still needs to be done to adapt legal policies in the workplace. Every time someone from a minority steps into one of these positions, they open the door for someone else to do the same. Hopefully this trend will continue and we will see new levels of diversity in the future.

 

Dr. Nadine Wheat To Serve As Union’s New Leadership Program Director

Dr. Wheat

CINCINNATI, OH – Dr. Nadine C. Wheat has one goal – to make better leaders.

Dr. Wheat, the new Union Institute & University Director of the Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL), Bachelor of Science with a major in Organizational Leadership  and Undergraduate Business programs, brings corporate and academic experience to the position.

“I worked in corporate America for over 20 years providing analytical and problem solving skills while resolving discrepancies, utilizing leadership skills to several organizations regarding the use of psychological principles and research methods to increase workplace productivity, management efficiency, and employee working styles,” said Dr. Wheat. “I understand the problems of the working adult trying to get ahead in today’s complex workplace. The solution is to learn the skills and knowledge needed to prepare current and emerging managers to solve complex issues through critical and analytical thinking, problem solving skills, and creative solutions.”

Her passion for helping individuals succeed led her to UI&U. “Union’s legacy is transforming the lives of adults by offering the chance to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility. I wanted to be part of that tradition. UI&U’s unique focus of including social justice was especially exciting to me. In today’s society a leader has to be well rounded in all aspects and social justice is an important component of 21st Century leadership,” said Dr. Wheat. “As Director, I will be able to influence a generation to become better and more effective leaders.”

The Organizational Leadership programs at Union both at the undergraduate and graduate level equip students to lead strategically and effectively introducing advanced concepts of critical and systems thinking, social justice and inclusion.

Today is the day to take charge of your career and become an effective leader through the UI&U Bachelor of Science with a major in Organizational Leadership or Master of Science in Organizational Leadership program or call 1-800-861-6400.

About Nadine C. Wheat, Ph.D.

Dr. Wheat holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Capella University, Minneapolis, MN, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from St. John’s University, Queens, NY, and a B.S. in Economics, Minor in Psychology from Iona College, New Rochelle, NY.

Dr. Wheat has taught at the college level for over ten years and served as a Department Chair over a Graduate School of Business. She has served on many dissertation committees and chaired over 20 dissertations. As a consultant for corporations her experience as an Organizational Developer includes training of executive leadership in Fortune 500 companies with the use of psychological principles, business aptitude and research methods to solve problems in the workplace and improve the quality of organizational culture. Dr. Wheat has a penchant for diversity and inclusion issues.

This includes, but is not limited to, matters associated with recruitment, selection and placement, training and development and performance measurement in an effort to increase workplace productivity, management efficiency, and employee working styles.

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University is a non-profit, regionally accredited university specializing in providing quality higher education degrees for adults nationwide. Founded in 1964, Union’s academic programs and services are the result of more than five decades of identifying and refining ways to structure and deliver education to meet the needs of adults. Distinguished as the pioneer in adult education, Union perfected the concepts now common in higher education such as the hybrid model, a blend of online and traditional classroom instruction, interdisciplinary studies, and student centered education with socially relevant and applicable learning outcomes in its undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degree programs. The university is guided by its core mission to educate highly motivated adults who seek academic programs to engage, enlighten, and empower them to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility.

Union is a national university with five academic centers located in: Ohio, Florida, California, and Vermont.

For more information about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1- 800-861-6400.

###

This 10-Year-Old Is Creating A Device To Prevent Infants From Dying In Hot Cars

After Bishop Curry heard his neighbor’s 6-month-old infant died from being in an overheated car, he decided to create a life-saving device to prevent incidents like this from reoccurring ― as any responsible 10-year-old would.

“It kind of came in my head,” Bishop told HuffPost of his device, the Oasis.

The Oasis would respond to rising temperatures by emitting cool air and use an antenna to signal parents and authorities. At the moment, Bishop only has a 3-D clay model of the device, but his father, Bishop Curry IV, began a GoFundMe campaign for the Oasis in January.

“I got lots of help from my parents,” Bishop said.

Attorneys advised the family that the minimum amount they’d need for prototyping and manufacturing fees, as well as a patent for the device, is $20,000.

The GoFundMe campaign has already exceeded that $20,000 goal and, as of Monday, has raised over $23,700. Bishop, who will begin sixth grade in the fall, told Fox News last week that in addition to his parents, his classmates and friends are fully behind him on his projects.

“They want to work for me,” he said.



How to Dress for Success at a Conference

Conference Attire

Dressing professionally and appropriately is an important aspect of attending a conference. Conferences are a great opportunity to present your work, network with other professionals, and to expand your knowledge of the profession. First-time conference goers, however, may be faced with a very important question—what do I wear?

Know the Event
Some conferences will include guidelines for attire along with the information they provide about the event. As a rule of thumb, 1-day conferences usually require more professional attire. For these events, you’ll want to dress nicer than you typically would for work—think interview wear. Pull out that 3-piece suit, shine your shoes, and stick to conservative accessories.

Conferences that occur over a few days, however, will typically have slightly more relaxed dress codes. Business casual is appropriate for these events, and this can include slacks, skirts, button-down shirts and blouses, and dresses. If there are no dress code details available, ask! Don’t be afraid to ask the organizers of the conference or colleagues who have attended the conference in the past. You can even tap into your network of professionals and ask about appropriate dress for the event on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Be Prepared
Conferences often hold social and networking events in the evenings that may require you to dress up or down. But if you are traveling to the event, bringing many clothing options may not be possible. Instead of stuffing your suitcase full of clothes for every possible event, pack basic pieces in neutral colors for versatility.

Layering will help to achieve different looks—and will keep you warm in cold conference rooms. Blazers can make an outfit more professional, while cardigans can turn a dressier look more casual. Accessories, such as jewelry and belts, can help to dress up your outfit. For women, shoes can also help set the tone of an outfit—flats will create a more casual look, while heels will set a dressier tone.

Polished Casual
No matter the official dress code for the conference, always look polished and professional. You are representing yourself and your school or company. If the attire is casual, leave your well-loved acid wash jeans at home and opt instead for dark wash denim free of frayed edges and holes. Polos and blouses are appropriate, and the whole look can be brought together with some simple accessories.

Tips for Travel
If you are traveling to a conference, try on all outfits before you pack them to be sure you are comfortable in the clothes and to prevent any wardrobe malfunctions. If you have room, pack extra clothing, just in case. Upon arriving, unpack and hang-up your professional wear immediately to avoid wrinkles.

Source: PharmacyTimes

Solar Jobs Are Booming Nationwide!

Solar Engineer

The Solar Foundation released late March data on the number of solar jobs in every state, metropolitan area, county, and congressional district, revealing the impact of the nation’s historic solar jobs boom down to the local level.

This data can be found on an interactive Solar Jobs Map available at SolarStates.org. The new Solar Jobs Map is part of the data collection effort for The Solar Foundation’s Solar Jobs Census 2016, the seventh annual report on solar employment in the United States. In addition to the map, The Solar Foundation produced 50 state-level fact sheets and released an analysis of the economic impact of the solar labor market nationwide and in five states: California, Florida, New York, Ohio, and Texas.

The Solar Jobs Census 2016 found that employment increased by a historic 25 percent nationwide from 2015 to 2016, for a total of 260,077 solar workers. This growth occurred across all regions of the country — the number of solar jobs increased in 44 of the 50 states from 2015 to 2016. In 21 of the 50 states, solar jobs grew by 50 percent or more.

Metropolitan areas across the nation also saw historic solar jobs growth from 2015 to 2016, as the data in the Solar Jobs Map shows. For example, solar jobs in the Cleveland, Ohio metropolitan area doubled, for a total of 1,632 solar workers in 2016. The number of jobs in the San Antonio, Texas metro area increased by 146 percent to 1,767 solar workers.

Jobs in the Albuquerque, New Mexico metro area increased 78 percent to 1,771 solar workers. Jobs in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida increased 40 percent to 1,215 solar workers. The Atlanta, Georgia metro area had 2,406 solar workers, a 15 percent increase from 2015; and jobs in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin metro area increased 20 percent to 1,033 solar workers.

“The solar industry is generating well-paying jobs everywhere from Detroit to Miami to Salt Lake City, and in states from Ohio to Texas to South Carolina,” said Andrea Luecke, President and Executive Director of The Solar Foundation. “America’s solar energy boom adds tens of billions of dollars to our economy each year, all while providing an affordable, reliable, and local energy source.”

The top 25 metropolitan areas based on the total number of solar workers are listed below, along with the percentage increase or decrease from 2015. The Solar Jobs Map provides complete data on solar jobs in all 50 states, along with details on jobs by solar employment sector, percentages of women and veterans in the solar workforce, and more. Users can toggle between 2015 and 2016 data to compare the number of solar jobs year over year.

In 2016, The Solar Foundation found that with 260,077 solar workers nationwide, the solar industry produced $62.5 billion in direct sales. The solar industry’s broader labor impact that includes direct, indirect, and induced jobs amounted to nearly 789,000 U.S. jobs. These jobs paid more than $50 billion in salaries, wages, and benefits and produced $154 billion in total economic activity for the United States in 2016. State-based economic impact data for California, Florida, New York, Ohio, and Texas are available via fact sheets at SolarStates.org.

Apple hires first VP of diversity

Apple has hired its first head of diversity.

Longtime Apple employee Denise Young Smith has taken on a new role as vice president of inclusion and diversity. The company hasn’t had someone heading up those efforts since Jeffrey Siminoff left the company to join Twitter in 2015. He had been director of inclusion and diversity since 2013.

Smith, who has been at Apple since 1997, will report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook, a source familiar with the company told CNNTech.

The news of Smith’s new position was first reported by 9 to 5 Mac. Smith, who started in her new role on Monday, had already updated her LinkedIn page with her new title.

Smith has held prominent positions at Apple. Most recently, she was vice president of global talent and human resources; she was also part of the leadership team that built out Apple’s retail business.



The Dos and Don’ts of Selling to Top Procurement Executives

AT&T, Boeing, Microsoft, SDOT, Starbucks, Union Bank and Northwest Mountain MSDC prepare MBEs for effective engagement 

While engaging with potential buyers may serve as a well-developed skill for seasoned sales professionals, it may still pose a challenge for some business owners and managers, whether they are expanding to a new industry or introducing their products and services to a Fortune 500 corporation.

The Northwest Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council invited procurement executives from member corporations and public agencies to provide direction on how to leverage essential tools for business engagement.  The Council worked with supplier diversity and procurement executives from AT&T, The Boeing Company, City of Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), Microsoft Corporation, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and Starbucks Corporation to help participating minority business enterprises (MBEs) develop strong capabilities statements and effective introductory communication, commonly referred to as a sales pitch or elevator pitch.

Based on panel discussions and presentations, the Council presented the top three elements for strong capabilities statements as: (1) know your audience – do research and build relevant value propositions that illustrate an alignment of corporate cultures and values. (2) Articulate your differentiating factor – substantiate “what makes you different” with current case studies, proof of concept and documented results, and (3) be succinct – be careful with statements that are longer than 1-2 sentences, focus on a product/service and its benefits, and present it in a clean, organized and creative way.

How many pages should a capabilities statement have? The range is between 1-4 pages and definitely no more than 8-10 pages.  What not to do?  Don’t try to sell everything, don’t use a generic email address, don’t present a wall of text (with no creative format, graphics, metrics, or examples), avoid typographic errors (typos reflect poor attention to detail), and don’t present conflicting information between capabilities statements, websites and online profiles.

The introductory communication should reflect what is in the capabilities statement.  The top three elements were: (1) start with key differentiators – an effective way to capture attention and steer the conversation in a positive direction.  Information that is relevant to the target audience can be used as a starting point followed with a solution or proposal. (2) Present case studies, proof of concept, innovation, as well as results based on metrics, and (3) be authentic – personalize the message, draw on your inner passion and genuine interests.  Make the communication memorable and open up possibilities.

How long should introductory communication last?  Introducing a company in a nutshell should not exceed 2 minutes. To develop confidence, practice in front of a mirror and take every opportunity to speak in public.  What not to do?  Don’t rely on written notes or anything that can distract from making eye contact, don’t begin with “I’m a minority business so you have to do business with me,” and don’t dominate the conversation by not engaging your prospective customer.

“Preparing for Effective Engagement” is a three-part series designed to build skill and confidence among MBEs.  Parts one and two were held on April 27and May 18.  Led by Fernando Martinez, President and CEO of the Council, a panel of six supplier diversity and procurement executives met with fifteen MBEs and presented information on how to do business with their respective companies, how to develop a strong capabilities statement and how to deliver a 2-minute introductory communication.  They reviewed MBE capabilities statements and introductory communication with feedback and recommendations for improvement.  Part three of the series will coincide with the 2017 Annual Conference on June 14 at the University of Washington where MBEs will have the opportunity to apply what they learned from the series.  They will come face-to-face with procurement executives and decision makers.  The Council will count on each MBE to make a lasting impression. “The purpose of the series is to create a learning space for minority business owners and managers where they can understand real decision-making processes from companies they seek to do business with,” said Martinez.  “Our objective is to equip MBEs with the exposure they need to gain more confidence – and ultimately, a greater chance of securing contracts.”

To learn more, or to participate in the next implementation of the series, contact the Northwest Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council at 253-243-6959 or visit the Council website, www.nwmtnmsdc.org.

About the Council

Founded in 1978, the Northwest Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to drive economic value by equalizing opportunities.  As an affiliate of the National MSDC, the Council certifies minority owned businesses and provides access to supplier development, supply chain inclusion, networking events and even formal introductions. The Council serves the states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming

This Black-Owned Construction Firm Will Replace 18,000+ Contaminated Water Pipes In Flint

W.T. Stevens Construction was awarded a contract to help replace the corroded water lines.

“Frustrated” doesn’t even begin to explain the years that have gone by and Flint, Michigan’s residents still have no access to clean water.  Along with the recent developments regarding the federal magistrate mandated settlement, W.T. Stevens Construction, a Black-owned construction firm, has been awarded a multi-million dollar service contract to replace more than 18,000 lead corroded pipes across the city of Flint, per BlackBusiness.org. The construction firm, made-up of 25 employees, is one of just four companies recently contracted under a court order to complete the project.

Starting in 2014, the Flint water crisis started when over 100,000 residents were potentially exposed to high levels of lead in the drinking water, causing a declaration of federal state of emergency in 2016. Flint residents were instructed to use only bottled or filtered water for drinking, cooking, cleaning, and bathing. While water quality has returned to acceptable levels this year, residents are told to continue to use bottled or filtered water until all the lead pipes have been replaced.

In March 2017, a $97 million settlement (from both state and federal funds) was approved by a federal magistrate mandating that thousands of pipes be replaced. Additionally, the state of Michigan has committed to reserving an additional $10 million in case the job requires it.

W.T. Stevens was founded by the late Black entrepreneur, W.T. Stevens back in the 1990’s. His daughter, Rhonda Grayer, now serves as vice president of the company and works along with her husband Jeff Grayer, who serves as a project manager. Both are natives of Flint, Michigan, and Jeff is also a former NBA player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks for more than 10 years. So, their history with Michigan is richly cemented.



5 Easy Steps to Push Through to the Next Level

By: Deborah Peters, International Business Accelerator

One way of looking at your life, your relationships, your health and your business or career is identifying what you don’t want it to look like or what you don’t like about it. It is human nature to see things or observe circumstances that we don’t want and is often the catalyst to identifying what we do want.

Many people get stuck here. If you are looking at what you don’t want and giving it your attention then what you don’t want becomes more dominate in your thoughts, your vision and your feelings.

For instance; let’s say there is someone in your life that kind of rubs you the wrong way. This person is annoying, they say things you don’t agree with or behave in ways you find don’t fit with your belief systems or ideas of the way things should be done, so you talk about that with others and you even talk about them with others. It seems like a problem with no solution.

The people you talk with about the situation or the person have many opinions but no solution. So, you talk about the idea of this even more because you are truly feeling annoyed about the whole thing. Then what begins to happen is your friends or colleagues start asking you about the situation. They begin to check in with you about it to “see how you’re dealing with it all” and so you talk about it some more. How bad it is, how annoying that person is, the ridiculous things he or she said or how they made another major error in judgment….and it continues to escalate.

But the escalation isn’t in them, it is in you. You have just created this massive block of energy around what you don’t want to have going on in your life and you’ve made it a thing. It’s now occupying not only your thoughts; but also the thoughts of the people around you with whom you’ve repeatedly discussed the problem.

What has happened is you’ve lost sight of what is good in your life, where you are headed! Instead you’ve created a magnetic pull into more negativity. What we think about the most is what we experience in life. Further, you’ve taken your focus off your path to success by repeatedly shining a light on someone or something that you don’t want to be experiencing.

Let me give you my 5 Steps to Push Through to The Next Level so instead you can use the circumstances and experiences that you don’t want, as leverage to create what you do want, and begin using your circumstances to your advantage.

Step I: Meditate! The running of your Mind is the key to success in every area of your life. It’s simple and free. You don’t require any special classes or instruction. Every morning before you let the world into your Mind, sit down for 15 minutes and Mediate. I have tons of tips and even a guided meditation on my YouTube Channel. Here is an episode on Mindfulness that will help you explore the notion that you can indeed run your Mind.

Step II: Make a decision to never talk about another person or a problem. If there is something someone does that is truly untoward then find an acceptable way to address the issue. In communication, we don’t address the person as if they are the problem, but rather we address the issue WITH the appropriate person. Taking ownership of how you feel is the first step. No one can make you feel anything unless you let them. If it is a problem in your life, business or a relationship simply begin to focus on what IS working and turn your attention away from the problem and TOWARD what is working, toward a goal, toward a happy experience. This is an easy tool to train your Mind. It is like a bicep or quadricep….it requires consistent training to become that which you want.

Step III: Set some goals that are interesting, inspiring, exciting and that you are passionate about. Turn your focus to your own up-level. Having tangible and measurable outcomes to focus on is a very powerful tool. It is important you set goals you believe in yet goals that are challenging. If you are generating $100,000 in sales/year and you want to hit $1MM in sales and don’t believe it, you’ll sabotage yourself. Additionally, pushing through money blocks that keep you stuck at a certain earning or sales or growth level means a shift in belief systems which come from some program that no longer serves you.

Step IV: Ask better questions. I’m not talking about the questions you ask others, although that is very important. I’m talking about the questions, the quality of the questions you ask yourself. Inherent in the results we get in life are the quality of the questions we’ve been asking ourselves. I like to ask loads of “What would it take” questions and “What else is possible” questions. You can apply these questions to any situation.

Step V: Success leaves Clues! And so, does failure. Look at what you’ve done in the past and use that as leverage to move forward. If you did something and it had a dismal result, use that as Feedback. Be honest with yourself; what you were thinking, what you were believing, what you were expecting, what you were feeling….take stock of what was going on within you more, more so than what happened tangibly. Pick a Success and take stock of that journey. Were you happy? Were you expecting to win? Were you feeling better about yourself and taking guided steps toward your goal with a big measure of faith that you would indeed get what you wanted?

A miracle is simply the achievement of something most people don’t think could happen. Due to their fears and doubts when an outcome shows up for someone or even themselves that they doubted, they refer to it as a miracle.

The impossible is happening all the time. The degree to which we believe is what enables us to get into a state of KNOWING.

When you KNOW something is destined to succeed that energy is what draws it to fruition. Countless hours of work without knowing that you are working on is a success, is in my opinion, a waste of time.

Put yourself into STATE every day before you begin. If necessary put yourself into state frequently throughout the day. If you are feeling negative, fearful, doubtful or observing yourself focusing on what has failed, or who has said something you don’t like that is an indication to shift.

Pushing Through to the Next Level is a practice from the inside out.

Deborah Peters is an International Business Coach living a laptop lifestyle globally. She has worked with Fortune 500 companies, Entrepreneurs, Small Business owners and Mid-Size companies in 15 countries as well as Heads of State and Law Enforcement. Deborah is a Professional Speaker, Trainer, Author and her Podcast Neuro Science for Success has a new VLOG series called The Journey of The Mastery of Your Mind. After 20+ years Coaching Deborah designed The Business Success Blueprint System to enable you to Push Through to the Next Level & Thrive! Deborah recently released her first book: Scale-UP; Your Business, Your Relationships, Your SELF & Your Life. You can reach her at 310-459-5111 and info@nei-mind.com.

Robin Hood Turns to Ex-Paratrooper, Citigroup Veteran as CEO

Wes Moore, a Rhodes Scholar who served in combat in Afghanistan, is taking an elite command post in the fight against poverty.

New York’s Robin Hood Foundation, the Wall Street-funded nonprofit that works with the city’s poor, picked Moore to be its chief executive officer, said Larry Robbins, the group’s chairman and founder of Glenview Capital Management. He’ll start at the end of June.

Moore’s background includes about six years in finance, a stint at the White House and founding BridgeEdU, a startup to help students transition to college. A graduate with honors from Johns Hopkins University, he landed at Oxford shortly after the attacks of Sept. 11 and wrote his thesis on Islam.

But his time in Afghanistan as a paratrooper and captain with the 1st Brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army stands out in shaping his views.

“I came back understanding and realizing that the greatest opportunities we have in this country will not be won by our air force machinery nor the bombs we can drop,” Moore said. They “are going to be fought and found with our ability to unearth every drop of human potential we have.”

Succeeds Saltzman

Moore, 38, said he takes a holistic view of poverty, and wants to fight it by working with government agencies and other partners.

“Philanthropy alone is not going to fix this,” Moore said. “Part of our role is to be a convener, the secretary of the future.”

Moore succeeds David Saltzman, who stepped down in December and has joined the board. In almost three decades, Saltzman transformed an idea he had with Paul Tudor Jones and other hot-shot investors into a powerhouse philanthropy known for seeding new ventures, its metrics and the huge amount of money raised at its annual benefit. Last year, Robin Hood distributed $133.3 million in grants and initiatives for more than 200 nonprofits and provided support valued at $51.6 million to charter high schools.

If there’s a hole in Moore’s resume, it’s that he has no experience leading an organization with nearly 100 employees and annual total costs for salaries and overhead of almost $37 million as of last year.

He did, however, lead 1,800 troops against the Taliban between 2005 and 2006. His “experiences in educational equity, social justice and veterans’ affairs” give him “confidence and credibility,” Robbins said.

Rocky Start

Part of his credibility to take on poverty in New York comes from his own rocky start. The Baltimore native was three when his father died and his Jamaican-born mother moved the family to live with her parents in the Bronx.

He shuttled between private Riverdale Country School and his graffiti- and crack-filled neighborhood — earning low grades, a record of truancy and a brush with police handcuffs — until military school whipped him into shape. Others he left behind didn’t fare as well.

“I really feel like this fight against poverty comes from a very personal place for me,” he said. “This is not white paper stuff, it’s something I’ve seen and understand first hand.”



