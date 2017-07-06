All
How to Leverage Your Minority Identity

By Jordan Summers, Program Manager at Reaching Out MBA

Diversity Recruitment. Inclusion. Minorities.

In the business world, companies are putting more time, money, and effort into creating an inclusive workforce by way of diversity, or hiring from minority communities. It’s no longer just the responsibility of the human resources department. Job titles such as Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Chief Diversity Officer, and Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are becoming more popular. Diversity is trending.

There are companies who go about the business of hiring minorities for the wrong reasons. They may be looking for people to hire based on what diversity checkmark they can add to the company, paying little attention to other qualifications. The ones who are doing it right have a different attitude about it. They understand that by diversifying the work force they are providing space for different viewpoints, experiences, and opinions. This “diversity of thought” can make a team stronger, ideas more creative and robust, and business better.

Many articles and reports have been written about the correlation between businesses with gender and racial diversity and the overall annual performance of the business. Data analysis shows that diversity cannot be defined as an equation, where hiring candidates A, B, and C will increase business profits by X. It does show however that there is a general trend for businesses to perform positively overall when the workforce is comprised of people of different backgrounds, be that ethnicity, race, gender, sexual orientation, or other identities. Studies have shown that companies who engage in diversity initiatives, workshops, and trainings to promote a safe and inclusive work culture tend to have a higher level of employee satisfaction and thus employee retention. Additionally, by opening job opportunities to a more diverse and larger group of applicants, companies are more likely to capture those who are the most qualified.

So, the companies are looking for you (someone with a minority identity), but how do they find you? There may not be a place to indicate your background on your resume, but there are other things you can do. Register with or join a professional association for the community you identify with. Sure, this adds a little something to your resume, but by engaging with the organization you gain so much more. You open yourself to opportunities for networking, educational and professional development, socializing, and maybe even a job offer. When companies go through targeted recruiting for diversity initiatives, these are the types of organizations they want to collaborate with.

We are beginning to see more people of color and women in top executive positions. These are some of the results of diversity initiatives and the efforts of individual people from minority communities. We see this less so for those of different sexual orientations and gender expressions, but that is likely due to how much work still needs to be done to adapt legal policies in the workplace. Every time someone from a minority steps into one of these positions, they open the door for someone else to do the same. Hopefully this trend will continue and we will see new levels of diversity in the future.

 

Dr. Nadine Wheat To Serve As Union’s New Leadership Program Director

Dr. Wheat

CINCINNATI, OH – Dr. Nadine C. Wheat has one goal – to make better leaders.

Dr. Wheat, the new Union Institute & University Director of the Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL), Bachelor of Science with a major in Organizational Leadership  and Undergraduate Business programs, brings corporate and academic experience to the position.

“I worked in corporate America for over 20 years providing analytical and problem solving skills while resolving discrepancies, utilizing leadership skills to several organizations regarding the use of psychological principles and research methods to increase workplace productivity, management efficiency, and employee working styles,” said Dr. Wheat. “I understand the problems of the working adult trying to get ahead in today’s complex workplace. The solution is to learn the skills and knowledge needed to prepare current and emerging managers to solve complex issues through critical and analytical thinking, problem solving skills, and creative solutions.”

Her passion for helping individuals succeed led her to UI&U. “Union’s legacy is transforming the lives of adults by offering the chance to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility. I wanted to be part of that tradition. UI&U’s unique focus of including social justice was especially exciting to me. In today’s society a leader has to be well rounded in all aspects and social justice is an important component of 21st Century leadership,” said Dr. Wheat. “As Director, I will be able to influence a generation to become better and more effective leaders.”

The Organizational Leadership programs at Union both at the undergraduate and graduate level equip students to lead strategically and effectively introducing advanced concepts of critical and systems thinking, social justice and inclusion.

Today is the day to take charge of your career and become an effective leader through the UI&U Bachelor of Science with a major in Organizational Leadership or Master of Science in Organizational Leadership program or call 1-800-861-6400.

About Nadine C. Wheat, Ph.D.

Dr. Wheat holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Capella University, Minneapolis, MN, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from St. John’s University, Queens, NY, and a B.S. in Economics, Minor in Psychology from Iona College, New Rochelle, NY.

Dr. Wheat has taught at the college level for over ten years and served as a Department Chair over a Graduate School of Business. She has served on many dissertation committees and chaired over 20 dissertations. As a consultant for corporations her experience as an Organizational Developer includes training of executive leadership in Fortune 500 companies with the use of psychological principles, business aptitude and research methods to solve problems in the workplace and improve the quality of organizational culture. Dr. Wheat has a penchant for diversity and inclusion issues.

This includes, but is not limited to, matters associated with recruitment, selection and placement, training and development and performance measurement in an effort to increase workplace productivity, management efficiency, and employee working styles.

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University is a non-profit, regionally accredited university specializing in providing quality higher education degrees for adults nationwide. Founded in 1964, Union’s academic programs and services are the result of more than five decades of identifying and refining ways to structure and deliver education to meet the needs of adults. Distinguished as the pioneer in adult education, Union perfected the concepts now common in higher education such as the hybrid model, a blend of online and traditional classroom instruction, interdisciplinary studies, and student centered education with socially relevant and applicable learning outcomes in its undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degree programs. The university is guided by its core mission to educate highly motivated adults who seek academic programs to engage, enlighten, and empower them to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility.

Union is a national university with five academic centers located in: Ohio, Florida, California, and Vermont.

For more information about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1- 800-861-6400.

###

How to Dress for Success at a Conference

Conference Attire

Dressing professionally and appropriately is an important aspect of attending a conference. Conferences are a great opportunity to present your work, network with other professionals, and to expand your knowledge of the profession. First-time conference goers, however, may be faced with a very important question—what do I wear?

Know the Event
Some conferences will include guidelines for attire along with the information they provide about the event. As a rule of thumb, 1-day conferences usually require more professional attire. For these events, you’ll want to dress nicer than you typically would for work—think interview wear. Pull out that 3-piece suit, shine your shoes, and stick to conservative accessories.

Conferences that occur over a few days, however, will typically have slightly more relaxed dress codes. Business casual is appropriate for these events, and this can include slacks, skirts, button-down shirts and blouses, and dresses. If there are no dress code details available, ask! Don’t be afraid to ask the organizers of the conference or colleagues who have attended the conference in the past. You can even tap into your network of professionals and ask about appropriate dress for the event on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Be Prepared
Conferences often hold social and networking events in the evenings that may require you to dress up or down. But if you are traveling to the event, bringing many clothing options may not be possible. Instead of stuffing your suitcase full of clothes for every possible event, pack basic pieces in neutral colors for versatility.

Layering will help to achieve different looks—and will keep you warm in cold conference rooms. Blazers can make an outfit more professional, while cardigans can turn a dressier look more casual. Accessories, such as jewelry and belts, can help to dress up your outfit. For women, shoes can also help set the tone of an outfit—flats will create a more casual look, while heels will set a dressier tone.

Polished Casual
No matter the official dress code for the conference, always look polished and professional. You are representing yourself and your school or company. If the attire is casual, leave your well-loved acid wash jeans at home and opt instead for dark wash denim free of frayed edges and holes. Polos and blouses are appropriate, and the whole look can be brought together with some simple accessories.

Tips for Travel
If you are traveling to a conference, try on all outfits before you pack them to be sure you are comfortable in the clothes and to prevent any wardrobe malfunctions. If you have room, pack extra clothing, just in case. Upon arriving, unpack and hang-up your professional wear immediately to avoid wrinkles.

Source: PharmacyTimes

Solar Jobs Are Booming Nationwide!

Solar Engineer

The Solar Foundation released late March data on the number of solar jobs in every state, metropolitan area, county, and congressional district, revealing the impact of the nation’s historic solar jobs boom down to the local level.

This data can be found on an interactive Solar Jobs Map available at SolarStates.org. The new Solar Jobs Map is part of the data collection effort for The Solar Foundation’s Solar Jobs Census 2016, the seventh annual report on solar employment in the United States. In addition to the map, The Solar Foundation produced 50 state-level fact sheets and released an analysis of the economic impact of the solar labor market nationwide and in five states: California, Florida, New York, Ohio, and Texas.

The Solar Jobs Census 2016 found that employment increased by a historic 25 percent nationwide from 2015 to 2016, for a total of 260,077 solar workers. This growth occurred across all regions of the country — the number of solar jobs increased in 44 of the 50 states from 2015 to 2016. In 21 of the 50 states, solar jobs grew by 50 percent or more.

Metropolitan areas across the nation also saw historic solar jobs growth from 2015 to 2016, as the data in the Solar Jobs Map shows. For example, solar jobs in the Cleveland, Ohio metropolitan area doubled, for a total of 1,632 solar workers in 2016. The number of jobs in the San Antonio, Texas metro area increased by 146 percent to 1,767 solar workers.

Jobs in the Albuquerque, New Mexico metro area increased 78 percent to 1,771 solar workers. Jobs in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida increased 40 percent to 1,215 solar workers. The Atlanta, Georgia metro area had 2,406 solar workers, a 15 percent increase from 2015; and jobs in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin metro area increased 20 percent to 1,033 solar workers.

“The solar industry is generating well-paying jobs everywhere from Detroit to Miami to Salt Lake City, and in states from Ohio to Texas to South Carolina,” said Andrea Luecke, President and Executive Director of The Solar Foundation. “America’s solar energy boom adds tens of billions of dollars to our economy each year, all while providing an affordable, reliable, and local energy source.”

The top 25 metropolitan areas based on the total number of solar workers are listed below, along with the percentage increase or decrease from 2015. The Solar Jobs Map provides complete data on solar jobs in all 50 states, along with details on jobs by solar employment sector, percentages of women and veterans in the solar workforce, and more. Users can toggle between 2015 and 2016 data to compare the number of solar jobs year over year.

In 2016, The Solar Foundation found that with 260,077 solar workers nationwide, the solar industry produced $62.5 billion in direct sales. The solar industry’s broader labor impact that includes direct, indirect, and induced jobs amounted to nearly 789,000 U.S. jobs. These jobs paid more than $50 billion in salaries, wages, and benefits and produced $154 billion in total economic activity for the United States in 2016. State-based economic impact data for California, Florida, New York, Ohio, and Texas are available via fact sheets at SolarStates.org.

Apple hires first VP of diversity

Apple has hired its first head of diversity.

Longtime Apple employee Denise Young Smith has taken on a new role as vice president of inclusion and diversity. The company hasn’t had someone heading up those efforts since Jeffrey Siminoff left the company to join Twitter in 2015. He had been director of inclusion and diversity since 2013.

Smith, who has been at Apple since 1997, will report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook, a source familiar with the company told CNNTech.

The news of Smith’s new position was first reported by 9 to 5 Mac. Smith, who started in her new role on Monday, had already updated her LinkedIn page with her new title.

Smith has held prominent positions at Apple. Most recently, she was vice president of global talent and human resources; she was also part of the leadership team that built out Apple’s retail business.

Continue onto CNN Money to read the complete article.

This Black-Owned Construction Firm Will Replace 18,000+ Contaminated Water Pipes In Flint

W.T. Stevens Construction was awarded a contract to help replace the corroded water lines.

“Frustrated” doesn’t even begin to explain the years that have gone by and Flint, Michigan’s residents still have no access to clean water.  Along with the recent developments regarding the federal magistrate mandated settlement, W.T. Stevens Construction, a Black-owned construction firm, has been awarded a multi-million dollar service contract to replace more than 18,000 lead corroded pipes across the city of Flint, per BlackBusiness.org. The construction firm, made-up of 25 employees, is one of just four companies recently contracted under a court order to complete the project.

Starting in 2014, the Flint water crisis started when over 100,000 residents were potentially exposed to high levels of lead in the drinking water, causing a declaration of federal state of emergency in 2016. Flint residents were instructed to use only bottled or filtered water for drinking, cooking, cleaning, and bathing. While water quality has returned to acceptable levels this year, residents are told to continue to use bottled or filtered water until all the lead pipes have been replaced.

In March 2017, a $97 million settlement (from both state and federal funds) was approved by a federal magistrate mandating that thousands of pipes be replaced. Additionally, the state of Michigan has committed to reserving an additional $10 million in case the job requires it.

W.T. Stevens was founded by the late Black entrepreneur, W.T. Stevens back in the 1990’s. His daughter, Rhonda Grayer, now serves as vice president of the company and works along with her husband Jeff Grayer, who serves as a project manager. Both are natives of Flint, Michigan, and Jeff is also a former NBA player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks for more than 10 years. So, their history with Michigan is richly cemented.

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

Robin Hood Turns to Ex-Paratrooper, Citigroup Veteran as CEO

Wes Moore, a Rhodes Scholar who served in combat in Afghanistan, is taking an elite command post in the fight against poverty.

New York’s Robin Hood Foundation, the Wall Street-funded nonprofit that works with the city’s poor, picked Moore to be its chief executive officer, said Larry Robbins, the group’s chairman and founder of Glenview Capital Management. He’ll start at the end of June.

Moore’s background includes about six years in finance, a stint at the White House and founding BridgeEdU, a startup to help students transition to college. A graduate with honors from Johns Hopkins University, he landed at Oxford shortly after the attacks of Sept. 11 and wrote his thesis on Islam.

But his time in Afghanistan as a paratrooper and captain with the 1st Brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army stands out in shaping his views.

“I came back understanding and realizing that the greatest opportunities we have in this country will not be won by our air force machinery nor the bombs we can drop,” Moore said. They “are going to be fought and found with our ability to unearth every drop of human potential we have.”

Succeeds Saltzman

Moore, 38, said he takes a holistic view of poverty, and wants to fight it by working with government agencies and other partners.

“Philanthropy alone is not going to fix this,” Moore said. “Part of our role is to be a convener, the secretary of the future.”

Moore succeeds David Saltzman, who stepped down in December and has joined the board. In almost three decades, Saltzman transformed an idea he had with Paul Tudor Jones and other hot-shot investors into a powerhouse philanthropy known for seeding new ventures, its metrics and the huge amount of money raised at its annual benefit. Last year, Robin Hood distributed $133.3 million in grants and initiatives for more than 200 nonprofits and provided support valued at $51.6 million to charter high schools.

If there’s a hole in Moore’s resume, it’s that he has no experience leading an organization with nearly 100 employees and annual total costs for salaries and overhead of almost $37 million as of last year.

He did, however, lead 1,800 troops against the Taliban between 2005 and 2006. His “experiences in educational equity, social justice and veterans’ affairs” give him “confidence and credibility,” Robbins said.

Rocky Start

Part of his credibility to take on poverty in New York comes from his own rocky start. The Baltimore native was three when his father died and his Jamaican-born mother moved the family to live with her parents in the Bronx.

He shuttled between private Riverdale Country School and his graffiti- and crack-filled neighborhood — earning low grades, a record of truancy and a brush with police handcuffs — until military school whipped him into shape. Others he left behind didn’t fare as well.

“I really feel like this fight against poverty comes from a very personal place for me,” he said. “This is not white paper stuff, it’s something I’ve seen and understand first hand.”

Continue onto Bloomberg to read the complete article.

Want To Start A B2B Tech Company? Here Are 5 Tips From A Millennial Entrepreneur

Peter Barnes didn’t take the traditional route. After briefly studying at Chicago State University and Parkland College, Barnes ended his studies because his family couldn’t afford to support his education during the 2008 financial crisis. Despite that setback, Barnes’ education never actually stopped.

He spent time reading at the library, he worked in the insurance and airline industries and also went on to start entertainment and production companies. Now, his latest venture helps small business owners find clients, and use data analytics to grow their businesses.

This July, the 27-year-old entrepreneur is set to launch, Ulturnative, a platform that connects users to deals from local businesses. He’s also developing three other similar platforms: Cheffingthyme, a platform for booking personal chefs and local catering companies, Allurefix, which lets users book hair and nail appointments, and Retailturnative, which will give business owners deals on operational supplies and equipment.

For other black millennials looking to launch their own B2B companies, Barnes has a five tips for making your business happen.

1. Keep learning.

Barnes read library books and kept abreast of what’s happening across different industries by following reports from Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. He also believes in learning by doing, jokingly calling the practice “the janky monastery.” He recommends to meet up with other professionals in your industry, ask questions and don’t be afraid of sounding like you don’t know anything. “I put myself in uncomfortable situations,” Barnes said. “I’m not afraid to say ‘I like to be the dumbest person in the room.’ There are things that I’m still learning and will continue to learn.”

2. Find your niche.

There are already companies, like LivingSocial and Groupon, connecting customers with big and small businesses, so Barnes had to find a way to standout. To do that, he spoke with business owners to figure out what their growing pains were, and how he could help. He soon discovered he could supply small businesses with consumer data analytics that bigger companies have, and bring them customers, without taking as much from their profits as other platforms. During his conversations with business owners in different industries, he figured out that beauticians have different needs from shop owners or restaurateurs. He said, “What I learned was that each market they had a different pain,” Barnes said. “That’s what led me to separate them and develop them,” he added, referring to the separate aforementioned platforms.

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

eBay’s First Chief Diversity Officer on Humanizing Diversity and Inclusion

eBay Chief Diversity Officer

“I’m not going to give you the solution to diversity and inclusion in tech.”

“I don’t have any D&I data for you.”

“I’m going to ask you to leave your ‘representative’ behind today.”

These are not the disclaimers you might expect from eBay’s first Chief Diversity Officer, who held roles at Google as its Diversity Strategist and at Uber as its first Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion. But Damien Hooper-Campbell isn’t your traditional leader when it comes to his approach to diversity and inclusion. Each step in his life and career — from front-of-the-house manager at an organic Chinese food restaurant in Harlem to Assistant Director of Admissions at Harvard Business School to Vice President at Goldman Sachs — has shaped how he views diversity and inclusion, whether it’s through hospitality, education or its manifestation in some of the most influential industries.

Drawing from his First Round CEO Summit talk (which received a standing ovation) and follow-up conversations, Hooper-Campbell shares how he believes we can humanize an increasingly popular discussion that’s otherwise at risk of becoming a rote phrase in tech: diversity and inclusion (D&I). He shares a snapshot of the state of affairs of D&I in technology and suggests how it can be approached differently to generate more authentic, effective and — wait for it — inclusive conversations. Lastly, he offers a few exercises and tactical takeaways that every leader can try at her organization.

(Literally) Searching for Diversity in Tech

Let’s start by getting a quick, unscientific pulse of how D&I is being covered before jumping into what should be discussed. If you’ve ever Googled “diversity in tech,” you’ll get a smattering of headlines, such as these:

Imagine how entangled this issue can be if there’s this level of contradiction and questioning in the headlines. “It took just minutes of searching to come up with these titles and more. What’s happened with this conversation? It’s supposed to be about people and something good. In many ways it’s become a bastardized, sticky conversation to have,” says Hooper-Campbell. “Add in the backdrop of the United States and the racially polarizing acts that we’re seeing happening across all of our cities. Add in the backdrop of what’s happening in the UK with Brexit. Add in the backdrop of what’s happening in Germany with refugees. This has not become the most fun discussion to have. It’s not for lack of trying to start the conversation.”

The Current State of Affairs

The intensity and complexity of the issues involved in conversations around diversity and inclusion has sent the tech sector in a number of different directions in search of meaningful change. Hooper-Campbell has noted some common patterns:

  • D&I leadership roles. “We hire a Chief Diversity Officer.”

  • Progress via percentages. “We double down on recruiting because there is a narrow and almost singular definition of progress as having a higher percentage of women, of Blacks and Latinos than you had last year.”
  • Formal trainings. “Many of us do D&I programs. Usually it’s in the form of trainings. For example, unconscious bias has become the buzzword of the last few years. Training after training takes place. People who are underrepresented minorities feel forced to speak up and represent more than their individual feelings, and people who might not self-identify as underrepresented minorities are sometimes scared to speak at all in fear of saying the wrong thing.”

Take A Different Step First

It’s not that Hooper-Campbell believes that investments of money, resources and time is ineffectual — it’s just usually that they’re often applied in a silo without considering the human element that is at the foundation of this conversation. “It will seem cliché to some or too simple to others, but the first — and most often skipped — step is to humanize this issue. This is not just about metrics and percentages. Yes, ultimately, those are absolutely necessary for progress. But what I’m going to ask us to do is to put the trainings aside for today. Toss out the money for a second, too,” says Hooper-Campbell. “For those of you who have been afraid to talk about it with your teams, go through the following steps so you can encourage them to join you, too. This is especially important for leaders of early-stage startups because you have the best opportunity to make a change here. I’m going to push you to have a conversation, so you can push them to have a conversation. It’s not rocket science. Let’s kick this off.”

Continue onto First Review to read the complete article.

Soft Skills: Necessary, and Not Just a Temporary Buzz Word

Use of the term ‘soft skills’ or ‘people skills’ has been thrown around a lot but what are professionals really doing to improve these skills?

By Ericka Harney, Executive Director, Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance
The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance (AFWA) began addressing these skills, in 2015 to complement the technical education members receive from conferences, local chapters, and employers. AFWA’s move to include more skills to help members build relationships and emotional intelligence (EQ), was supported by research and industry publications. The Journal of Accountancy and Journal of Finance have published several articles on the need to develop EQ and other skills, for professionals as well as college students.

The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance (AFWA) began addressing these skills, in 2015 to complement the technical education members receive from conferences, local chapters, and employers. AFWA’s move to include more skills to help members build relationships and emotional intelligence (EQ), was supported by research and industry publications. The Journal of Accountancy and Journal of Finance have published several articles on the need to develop EQ and other skills, for professionals as well as college students.

Defining Soft Skills
Soft Skills, EQ, People Skills – these encompass many aspects of human behavior, which again lends to the nebulous nature of the topic. I like to break the laundry list of facets into categories that help me focus better on individual skills.

Communication
Communication is vast, so let’s break this down further into verbal, non-verbal, written, and listening. Be mindful of word choice and jargon depending on your audience. Something as simple as leaving a clear voicemail or writing an aggression-free email needs active thought and intention. Non-verbal communication, how you stand, or when you smile, also sends an impactful message. Finally, know how to ask for and use feedback as well as provide objective and useful feedback in a non-critical way.

Action
Probably the easiest area to define is action, such as your ability to project manage, find creative solutions, dig into work, and flexibility to change. Most of us know if we are left-brained or right-brained. Project manage based on how your brain works and processes information. Also, realize that initiative and reliability are huge traits in today’s workforce. Know your tolerance for ambiguity and work with yourself to learn from both your mistakes and wins.

Relationships
Nothing is certain when other people are involved, so accept that you cannot control everyone else’s behavior. But you can make sure of few key things. Know how to handle difficult conversations – and admit when you’ve made a mistake. Take self-reflection of your emotions seriously. If you know a particular person or issue causes anxiety or fear, identify it and how to cope. While you need to know yourself well, you also need to be able to ‘read’ others, be socially aware, and able to interact and develop positive working relationships. Understand the importance of mentoring and advising, especially peer to peer. Having an outside perspective or ability to tap into someone’s experiences is invaluable to strengthen soft skills.

Developing and Selling Your Soft Skill Ability
Development of your soft skills is going to require initiative and work. Utilize assessments, like the DiSC Profile or Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, to understand the many facets of your personality, your strengths and areas of opportunity. Recognize the need for self-reflection to identify your skills needing strengthening. Once identified, utilize webinars, articles, blogs and other resources to support your growth. I’ll be the first to admit when helping others with resumes, I’m the proponent of ‘quantify, quantify’, sometimes missing on the opportunity display soft skills. I recommend keeping a working draft of a resume so you can pick and choose what goes into a job application. In addition to demonstration of hard skills, use this document to articulate soft skills and what they accomplished. For example, were you part of a 6-member team that found an innovative solution? Not only describe what, but how – did you communicate in person or virtually? Did you take a leadership role or were you an integral team member? Were there challenges you overcame and how? Be as lengthy as you need to be in this document, you can edit later. Making a conscious effort to strengthen soft skills is one of the best investments in yourself. Utilize networks, your employer, and resources to your advantage. Take each opportunity as it comes and remember it is a journey unto itself.

DiversityBusiness.com rebrands as Omnikal

omnikal

DiversityBusiness has changed its name, focus and more – to serve and to be in step with a rapidly-changing business world.

What was wrong with “Diversity Business?”

The word “diversity” has outlived its time. “Diversity” means seeing and labeling differences.

“Inclusion” is the word, the energy and the meaning the world is increasingly demanding.

“Inclusion” in business means an ideal, level playing field where all supplier/vendor firms are seen and hired based on their qualifications, abilities and quality, with no regard to separating issues of ethnicity, gender, etc. “Inclusion”means more choices for buyers. “Inclusion” means more opportunities for sellers.

So we chose to rebrand with a new name.

DiversityBusiness.com is now OMNIKAL™.

The same leadership, the same decades of deep experience in technology and business sectors, with over 2 million members already in our growing database and community. All wrapped up with a new focus on leading-edge social change and a passionate desire to lift all businesses to their rightful levels of success.

Membership: Win-Win-Win-Win….

OMNIKAL Member Businesses get mentoring and training to learn how to grow and scale up to become a Premiere-Level Supplier to Fortune 1000 organizations. OMNIKAL Corporate Members get an enormous, ever-growing choice of qualified, varied suppliers and vendors to match their internal or external audience, culture and makeup, which will help create critical public enthusiasm for their brand and company culture.

Financial success. Ethical success. Social success. Cultural success.

Join The OMNIKAL Revolution.

Spread the word, follow us, join us as a Member, join us in New York City, May 17th, 2017 for the Omni50 and Omni500 awards, workshops and more.  After all, you’re many things to us: a leader ready to make this a better world, a hero to millions, and to us, an Omni50 Award winner.

NMSDC Affiliate Councils and MBES to Take Up the Challenge!

NMSDC Affiliates

“WE ARE NMSDC”

National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), Celebrating 45 Years, Kicks Off Campaign to Showcase Its Network’s Achievements and Impact

This week the National Minority Supplier Development Council (nmsdc.org), the global leader in advocacy for minority business enterprises (MBEs), launches a campaign — “WE ARE NMSDC” — to commemorate its 45th Anniversary. This inspirational campaign is the first of its kind and will engage the entire NMSDC network. Working with its corporate members, NMSDC and its network of certified MBEs and regional affiliate MSDCs will challenge one another to celebrate the successes and economic impact of minority supplier diversity.

MBEs have many great stories to tell about their achievements in starting up and expanding business, and the support they create for minority communities. Likewise, corporations will share their stories of successful mentorships and partnerships with certified MBEs, and regional councils will offer their stories of advocating, connecting and developing lasting relationships among corporate members and MBEs. Their stories, shared on social media platforms — Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and the like — will highlight NMSDC’s impressive accomplishments in diversifying the nation’s supply chains since 1972.

Each month, NMSDC will spotlight different industry groups through widely distributed video presentations by corporations, and MBEs and MSDC diversity professionals will challenge each other to prove the exceptional value of their NMSDC affiliation. In March, kicking off the campaign, healthcare will be in focus, with video acknowledgements of the role of NMSDC in advocating for and connecting minority businesses with corporate procurement departments. Succeeding months will focus on new industry groups: in April, Advertising, Entertainment, Media and Sports; May, Utilities; June, Technology; July, Petrochemical and Energy; August, Financial Services; September, Consumer Products; and October, Automotive. The campaign culminates with the NMSDC’s annual Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange, to be held this year October 22-25 at Detroit’s Cobo Center.*

The first short videos to be unfurled by NMSDC and its partners on their websites and social media platforms will be messages from NMSDC’s president, Joset Wright-Lacy, and from Kendra Burris-Austin, Director of Supplier Diversity for Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefit management service provider from St. Louis, MO. Ms. Wright-Lacy notes, “Doing business with minority business is good for America. In our 2014 Impact Study, we learned that our MBEs deliver one billion dollars of economic output to our economy every day!” Says Ms. Burris-Austin, “Diverse suppliers promote creativity, innovation, and they increase competition. And it allows us to be good stewards in the community in which we live and work. We’re committed to advancing the economic growth in our communities […] Happy 45th Anniversary!” New videos will be posted on a regular basis.

*The NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange is the nation’s premier forum for minority supplier development. For four days, more than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from the top multinational companies, as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations will convene in Detroit, Michigan to re-energize their collective efforts to Certify > Develop > Connect > and Advocate for solid minority firms in the global corporate supply chain.

#     #     #

Business Spotlight!

Read how three different DOBE’s pursued a career in their respective fields. Each one has brought their own vision and narrative to their businesses and are ready to give insight as to what entrepreneurship, certification, investment and what standing apart from the competition means to them.

Why did you go into business for yourself?

Ray: I believe entrepreneurship is the gateway to freedom, ever since I was a young teenager I was fascinate with commercials, promotions and how businesses created cool campaigns or slogans to attract customers to buy their products or services. I truly began to admire the processes between the customer and business and how the relationship was cultivated. I love to called it a WIN/WIN !

Keel: To create amazing rain gear products like no other!

Willie: I founded All About Technology because I saw an opportunity in a niche market and a great way to turn my love for helping people with computer problems into a full time profession.

What was your thought behind the industry/niche you chose?

Willie: I have always been fascinated by computers, electronics and the Internet. Computer programming and computer hacking were hobbies at first, but then I sharpened my skills and made a conscious decision that I would make a living doing it. I was amazed when I took my first look inside a computer and was determined to learn how every piece operated. It wasn’t long before I started to actually start building my own line of custom computers. Later, I stumbled on the term “open source” and fell in love with the concept of ultimate freedom.

Keel: Umbrellas have around for hundreds of years and no one was really innovating in the space. I wanted to tackle that aspect of the market.

Ray: One day I had a tee shirt with an inspirational message on it and a total stranger said “cool shirt”, where did you get it? I reply I designed it and gave my card and let him know he can order one online. In that moment I knew we all had a time where we want to wear our inspiration, whether you are fighting cancer with someone or believing in something bigger than yourself and you want the world to know it! So why not wear a tee shirt that represents that! Whether you are company or individual Ray Grand Apparel’s delivery a shirt that expresses that emotion.

What is your company’s mission?

Keel: To become the most recognized fashion-forward rain gear company that produces stunning, high fashion and durable rain gear products; while impacting the lives of veterans and nonprofit organizations alike.

Ray: Ray Grand Apparel’s mission is to design a company or individual message that expresses desired emotion through apparel.

Willie: Our mission is to bridge the digital divide and make technology affordable and accessible for all.

What is your motivation–gets you up every morning and keeps you focused as a business owner?

Willie: My motivation stems from a burning desire to succeed against all odds while pursuing my passion for serving the community and helping others.

Ray: It’s all about perspective, keep doing new things, creating, innovating and approaching business in a new way until we get it right! That’s the motivation of it all, it’s not easy! It’s hard, very hard and not everyone can make it happen and create a successful profitable business. Once this is accomplished, I can create 10 more businesses with ease and pass the baton to the next hungry entrepreneur.

Keel: That one day I will run a fortune 500 company with thousands of employees while impacting millions of lives through our product and company.

What has been your biggest challenge/risk? And did it work out?

Willie: My biggest risk was when I decided to dedicate myself to starting and nurturing All About Technology and leaving the career I prepared my entire life for which was my only source of income. There have been ups and downs since I started in 2001, but it all worked out and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Today, All About Technology is profitable and is staffed by great employees. Best of all, we get to know and do what’s best for our customers.

Keel: That one day I will run a fortune 500 company with thousands of employees while impacting millions of lives through our product and company.

Ray: The greatest challenge was the physical part of being disable paralyzed from the waist down and using a wheelchair. This was very frustrating, especially with my energy depleted with so much do and there are so many processes for everything I do in a wheelchair, for example getting out the car, finding a ramp, elevator, not able to reach something in a store, etc So I learn to work smarter and build mental toughness to complete a task without using so much energy.

What has been your biggest investment in your business- and was it worth it?

Ray: The biggest investment is commitment, when sales are not great, friends and family expressing their opinion that can be discouraging but there is this great feeling in my belly that won’t let me quit! Every entrepreneur knows this feeling very well but the commitment to the business growth and change until the end! Time tells all truths and it is truly a great asset when used properly. The value in hard work and learning life lessons through business is invaluable!

Keel: I invested all of my savings from my tour in the Middle East.

Willie: My biggest investment in the business was forgetting everything that I thought I knew and starting over from scratch. I thought like a startup company and completed several minority business enterprise training programs offered by the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. As a result, my passion was renewed as I reassessed and refined our business plan to reposition it for massive organic growth. I created more jobs and delegated more tasks that I used to complete on a daily basis. I streamlined our service offering, redefined our unique value proposition and executed a strategy that would leverage a wide array of digital technologies for business growth. As a result of being able to launch effective marketing campaigns and create immediate value for our clients, All About Technology continues to be an operational force in the marketplace.

Why was it important to apply for and maintain national certification through USBLN?

Keel: To explore and leverage my certification to gain more opportunities to build my resume.

Willie: Certification through USBLN is important for a disability owned business enterprise, like All About Technology because it provided me with exposure and access to corporate contacts. In addition, it is the preeminent organization consistently working for the advancement of the disabled population by leveraging disability inclusion in the workplace, supply chain and the marketplace.

Ray: A national certification from USBLN gives us credibility and most importantly the opportunity to engage with corporations and other disability own businesses to do business on a larger scale. In business and life, relationships are crucial for success at any capacity. The essence of maintaining certification is building the relationships to ensure quality, rapport and delivery on everything we do!

What is the single most important bit of advice you would give to a disability entrepreneur who is just starting out?

Ray: Health is Everything! Operating, managing, and growing any business it is lots of work. Whether its physically, mentally and emotionally, there has to be a balance, which is imperative to truly realize your company goals and most importantly to be healthy and have fun doing it! “Don’t be afraid to fail”

Willie: Learn everything there is to know about your targeted customer, and serve them better than anyone else. Go above and beyond the call of duty and network, and you’ll have no problem in business.

Keel: Persistent, don’t let anyone tell you NO!

What makes you stand apart from your competition?

Willie: I give clients more than they would ever expect and stand behind our products and services. More importantly, rather than just make a transaction, I connect with my clients on a personal level. I have discovered that people are a little tighter with their money when there’s not much of it to go around, but if you serve your client well, the referrals will be endless, doors will open and opportunities will appear.

Ray: Our culture sets us apart and our creative approach to designing with purpose!

Keel: We are making a better quality umbrella. We also offer our corporate client full customization of their umbrellas significantly less than our competitors.

Did you have a mentor or someone you leaned on for advice? If so, who?

Keel: No but I would like a mentor. Preferably with knowledge of raising VC or someone with experience in product placement with big box retailers.

Willie: My certification as a disability owned business enterprise through USBLN has afforded me access to senior level corporate mentors. Cassondra Devine (Wells Fargo) and Kathleen Castore (Sanofi) both have offered encouragement and support in addition to sharing their experiences and knowledge to succeed in business. I am also thankful for my mentors that I met in grade school, Shirley Williams, James Maxwell and Jim Pierson because I developed a shared sense of caring, respect, trust and consequently belief that I could achieve! Most importantly, their collective energies inspired a lifelong passion for learning and serving others.

Ray: Yes, I had a mentor in my earlier stages in business and he helped guide me through the processes with business planning, book keeping, and price structures. Joseph Mahoney, a teacher from the Network For Teaching Entrepreneurship, a non profit that teaches disadvantage youth from the inner city and persons with disabilities.

What are three words that best describes you?

Ray: Integrity, Inspiration, Handsome

Keel: Driven, Open-minded, Optimistic

Willie: Authentic, Capable, and Reliable.

About the Interviewees

Ray Grand, Owner, Ray Grand Apparel
Ray Grand Apparel is selling “celebration” through creative apparel design.  The goal is to create an identity such that when members of the public come in contact with the Ray Grand logo, they immediately recognize the power in what it represents; the ability to overcome any obstacle set before them.  The Ray Grand Apparel brand is all about fostering a movement that represents strength, hard work, and determination to impact the world. Consumer benefits include creativity, freedom of self-expression, and empowerment.Ray Grand Apparel strives to convey motivation and style through durable clothing. The company will offer several lines of apparel to fit key message themes, which include “GRAND STYLE”. “ADVERSITY” and “GRAND”!  Through a mix of products that include both standardized and customized items, the company will serve the needs of a range of market segments.Ray Grand Apparel is based in Stillwater, OK and is a USBLN Certified Disability-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE®). To learn more about Ray Grand Apparel, click here: http://www.raygrand.com

Keel Russell, CEO, Icy Talent Group dba Umbree Rain Gear

Umbree Rain Gear is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned umbrella and outerwear manufacturing company, known for its durable and fashionable umbrellas. The company manufactures and markets umbrellas, accessories and outwear in the USA.Keel Russell, the CEO and Founder, has worked tirelessly since 2013 to build Umbree from a fledgling startup to an inspiring, industry-disrupting force. As a retired military veteran, supporting veterans and socially conscious capitalism are issues central to Keel’s heart.We sell rain gear products with a socially conscious business strategy. Umbree Rain Gear was founded on the premise that we would produce rain gear products that are high quality, super durable and fashionable. With this in mind, we aspire to introduce creative fashion to the rain gear industry.Icy Talent Group is located in Coconut Creek, FL. To learn more, click here: https://umbree.com

Willie Brake, President, All About Technology

Willie E. Brake is an employee of All About Technology and the author of a published Personal Technology column. He is committed to building a bridge to the digital divide by providing computer sales and service for the community.Prior to All About Technology, Willie spent more than 12 years holding increasingly responsible positions at Fortune 100 companies in the automobile, consulting, education and manufacturing industries in locations around the world, where he developed a passion and skill for solving problems. Willie is simultaneously the Executive Director and a board member for a local nonprofit and an adjunct faculty member at Wayne State University and The University of Phoenix.Willie has been recognized by Corp! and Business Magazine for his achievements. He also serves as an employment partner and provides insight from a marketplace perspective to help youth, through internships and job shadows gain meaningful work experience.Willie is a duly initiated member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and earned a bachelor degree from Wayne State University and a MBA degree from The University of Phoenix and completed executive education programs at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth University and Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.A native of Detroit, Michigan, Willie is the proud father of one daughter, Olivia Madison.

