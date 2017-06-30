All
featured
Education
Entertainment
Careers
Government
Events
Business
Finance
Technology
Conferences

Karyn Parsons Is Telling The Stories Of Little-Known Black Icons

Education
LinkedIn

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actress Karyn Parsons has come quite a ways since she was pardoning herself for being so attractive as a self-obsessed Hilary Banks.

But these days, she has a thing or two to teach us about black history.

In 2005, Parsons founded Sweet Blackberry, an organization that creates short animated films that present the stories of lesser-known black history figures. The films are played in libraries and schools nationwide, and can be streamed on Netflix.

“We tend to celebrate a handful of black people and achievements,” Parsons told HuffPost on Thursday. “It’s getting better, but when we only talk about a few people that did great things, I feel the subliminal message is, ‘Hey, every now and then a special black person came along and did something good.’”

She said the idea for Sweet Blackberry stemmed from learning about Henry “Box” Brown from her mother. Brown was a former slave who mailed his way to freedom by hiding in a box to be shipped from Virginia to Philadelphia.

“I couldn’t get over the fact that I never heard that story,” she said.

Parsons said in addition to not being able to get Brown’s legacy off her mind, she was pregnant with her first child and began to think about the knowledge she’d pass on to her daughter.

“I started to think about my role as a parent supplementing her education,” she said.

So just two years after welcoming her firstborn, Parsons founded Sweet Blackberry in February 2005.

Of course, Sweet Blackberry’s first animated short would be “The Journey of Henry ‘Box’ Brown,” narrated by Alfre Woodard. The film was met with rave reviews and even earned a Parent’s Choice award.

The organization has since put out two other short films on black icons Janet Collins and Garrett Morgan, with Chris Rock and Queen Latifah serving as the films’ narrators. All three of the films are available for streaming on Netflix.

Continue onto Huffington Post to read the complete article.

Rapper Common surprises students at NY school, donates money

EducationEntertainment
LinkedIn

Oscar and Grammy winner Common surprised a group of New York students by donating $10,000 to help their teachers buy supplies like calculators and science kits.

The rapper-actor partnered with the nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington Stores to give Renaissance School of the Arts in Harlem the funds on Thursday. Students cheered loudly after they learned the musician was at their school.

“I always felt like one of my biggest duties and purposes is to hit the youth with something that’s inspiring, hit young people with something that can motivate them to be in their greatness,” Common, 45, said in an interview with The Associated Press after the event.

Common encouraged the students to keep their grades up and to persevere – in school and in life. He spoke about pushing through when setbacks occur, telling the students about not getting some acting roles he wanted and competing with other musicians to create a song for the film “Selma.” His song from the movie about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. – “Glory” with John Legend – went on to win the Academy Award for best original song in 2015.

Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., said he started writing poetry and songs at age 12.

Continue onto WFSB Eyewitness News to read the complete article.

How This Unique Podcast Is Amplifying The Voices Of First Generation Americans

Education
LinkedIn

In a world where dozens of podcasts are occupying space in our libraries, one podcast is hoping to stand out by providing the experiences and narratives of first-generation Americans.

1stGens is the brainchild of Perrine DeShield and Skye Wilson. Perrine and Skye created 1stGens to highlight the parallels between their experiences as Liberian-Americans to other first-generation Americans.

When asked what motivated them to start the podcast, Perrine says that it first came to her while getting into other podcasts, encouraged by Skye, whom she calls the “podcast expert” and says she’s listened to over 100.  “We both have broadcast backgrounds,” said Perrine. “I was kind of really missing the void of broadcasting. After listening to Serial, I was reminded of how great storytelling was.”

She says she thought there was a space that 1stGens could fill in the podcast realm and Skye was the perfect person to do one with. “We always talk. We’re cousins. We share a lot of similarities and we share a lot of similarities in finding out our identity. I was literally driving and listening to a podcast and asked my friend is there a podcast about being a first-generation American and there wasn’t. I saw a void there and wanted to fill in that void.”

Skye, on the other hand, was a bit skeptical at first. “At first I was hesitant. I thought the podcast market was oversaturated, but it is so much out there.” But come to find out, she just underestimated its impact. “I didn’t even realize how novel this idea would be for others to listen to. I talked to my friends who aren’t first gens who said this was a great idea and realized something that is normal for us isn’t normal for everyone else,” she said.

Both Skye and Perrine shared stories of when they first realized that they were first-generation Americans. By being black in America, African-Americans have to reckon with the identity of being black, but children of immigrants have to deal with dual identities. Skye’s first experience came in kindergarten. “I remember being in kindergarten and saying the Pledge of Allegiance and coming home and telling my mother, and she told me not to do that anymore and explained our heritage as Liberians to me.”

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

When It Comes To Black Boys In Tech, Verizon Says #WeNeedMore

Education
LinkedIn

The telecom conglomerate is sending thousands of middle school age minority boys to HBCU’s this summer.

Everyone talks about the lack of diversity in tech but when it comes to taking actionable steps to nurture a more inclusive landscape, Verizon is putting their money where their mouth is. In an ongoing effort to introduce more minority males into the Silicon Valley ecosystem, the telecom conglomerate is sending thousands of middle school age minority boys to college campuses this summer, for hands-on STEM workshops to take tech courses and learn tech fundamentals, adopt mentors, and gain valuable lessons in entrepreneurship.

Launched in 2015, The Verizon Innovative Learning program boasts partnerships with 16 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and Hispanic Serving Institutions. On Monday Verizon announced that Tennessee State University, Florida International University, California State University, and Dillard University will be joining the program’s roster. This expansion is in lock step with the #weneedmore hashtag campaign outlined on the program’s website, “#weneedmorekids to see the world of possibilities waiting for them.”

Continue onto Blavity to read more about this initiative.

Dr. Nadine Wheat To Serve As Union’s New Leadership Program Director

BusinessCareersEducation
LinkedIn
Dr. Wheat

CINCINNATI, OH – Dr. Nadine C. Wheat has one goal – to make better leaders.

Dr. Wheat, the new Union Institute & University Director of the Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL), Bachelor of Science with a major in Organizational Leadership  and Undergraduate Business programs, brings corporate and academic experience to the position.

“I worked in corporate America for over 20 years providing analytical and problem solving skills while resolving discrepancies, utilizing leadership skills to several organizations regarding the use of psychological principles and research methods to increase workplace productivity, management efficiency, and employee working styles,” said Dr. Wheat. “I understand the problems of the working adult trying to get ahead in today’s complex workplace. The solution is to learn the skills and knowledge needed to prepare current and emerging managers to solve complex issues through critical and analytical thinking, problem solving skills, and creative solutions.”

Her passion for helping individuals succeed led her to UI&U. “Union’s legacy is transforming the lives of adults by offering the chance to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility. I wanted to be part of that tradition. UI&U’s unique focus of including social justice was especially exciting to me. In today’s society a leader has to be well rounded in all aspects and social justice is an important component of 21st Century leadership,” said Dr. Wheat. “As Director, I will be able to influence a generation to become better and more effective leaders.”

The Organizational Leadership programs at Union both at the undergraduate and graduate level equip students to lead strategically and effectively introducing advanced concepts of critical and systems thinking, social justice and inclusion.

Today is the day to take charge of your career and become an effective leader through the UI&U Bachelor of Science with a major in Organizational Leadership or Master of Science in Organizational Leadership program or call 1-800-861-6400.

About Nadine C. Wheat, Ph.D.

Dr. Wheat holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Capella University, Minneapolis, MN, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from St. John’s University, Queens, NY, and a B.S. in Economics, Minor in Psychology from Iona College, New Rochelle, NY.

Dr. Wheat has taught at the college level for over ten years and served as a Department Chair over a Graduate School of Business. She has served on many dissertation committees and chaired over 20 dissertations. As a consultant for corporations her experience as an Organizational Developer includes training of executive leadership in Fortune 500 companies with the use of psychological principles, business aptitude and research methods to solve problems in the workplace and improve the quality of organizational culture. Dr. Wheat has a penchant for diversity and inclusion issues.

This includes, but is not limited to, matters associated with recruitment, selection and placement, training and development and performance measurement in an effort to increase workplace productivity, management efficiency, and employee working styles.

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University is a non-profit, regionally accredited university specializing in providing quality higher education degrees for adults nationwide. Founded in 1964, Union’s academic programs and services are the result of more than five decades of identifying and refining ways to structure and deliver education to meet the needs of adults. Distinguished as the pioneer in adult education, Union perfected the concepts now common in higher education such as the hybrid model, a blend of online and traditional classroom instruction, interdisciplinary studies, and student centered education with socially relevant and applicable learning outcomes in its undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degree programs. The university is guided by its core mission to educate highly motivated adults who seek academic programs to engage, enlighten, and empower them to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility.

Union is a national university with five academic centers located in: Ohio, Florida, California, and Vermont.

For more information about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1- 800-861-6400.

###

Here’s a look at what Howard’s new Silicon Valley outpost looks like

Education
LinkedIn

Howard’s new West coast Outpost is open for business.

In March, Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) announced plans to create Howard West, a campus of sorts for the D.C.-based historically black college to address diversity in the tech industry.

Last week, the campus officially opened at Google’s Mountain View, California, headquarters with about 25 rising Howard juniors and seniors majoring in computer science. That first 12-week program will be taught by senior Google engineers and Howard faculty.

The central goal of Howard West, officials said, is to bolster the hiring of African-American software engineers, helping remedy the lack of racial diversity at the tech giant and other companies in Silicon Valley.

Google and other tech companies have struggled for years to promote diversity in their ranks, especially when it comes black representation, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported. Just 1 percent of Google’s workforce is black, according to its most recent diversity report. Overall, only 2 percent of the tech industry is black.

Within five years, Howard officials said they expect 740 students will have completed the program.

Continue onto the Washington Business Journal to read more about Howard University West!

How to Spark Interest in STEM

Education
LinkedIn

It’s important to help light that fire in students, but that can be challenging, industry leaders say.

For Matthew Sutton, the president of CH2M’s private client sector business, the spark that drew him into the STEM fields was the moment he realized his town dump backed up to a tidal river that ran through the estuary behind his house – a place he spent afternoons as a young boy catching frogs, snakes and turtles.

“I watched that creek, that stream and all the animals I knew in it slowly disappear,” he said Thursday at the 2017 U.S. News STEM Solutions conference in San Diego. “That was the switch for me. For me, that was the time the fire was lit.”

He pursued chemical engineering with the explicit intent of finding out how chemicals were made and how they could be reverse engineered to have as little impact on the environment as possible.

“We need to find the opportunity to start that fire for students that are out there today,” he said.

But that’s not an easy task, as this year’s U.S. News STEM Leadership Hall of Fame recipients explained.

Many students lack access to advanced math and science classes, especially those in schools that serve large percentages of low-income students. Many girls and students of color have never seen someone that looks like them in employed in a STEM field. And math and science are often thought of as the more difficult subjects, making it OK for students to not be good at them.

“I think everyone can fall in love with STEM, but it’s hard work to get into math and science,” said Andrew Liveris, chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company. “Kids are more attracted to the easier paths. We need to get the kids excited to put in the hard work. We need to motivate early.”

Read the complete article on U.S. News & World Report.

Watch the U.S. News STEM Solution National Leadership Conference re-cap here!

Remember to save the date! 

The 2018 conference will take place in Washington, D.C., in the spring. For more details and updates, please visit http://usnewsstemsolutions.com/updates/.

Diversity in the Workplace Starts with Diversity in Higher Education

Education
LinkedIn

By Deborah Bial, Ed.D.

There are close to 3,000 four-year colleges and universities in the United States. A small percentage are considered elite institutions of higher education. Degrees from these particular institutions are golden tickets, giving the recipients special access to the best opportunities in the American workforce.

Who, exactly, gets the opportunity to receive these golden tickets? In a country where the demographics are changing rapidly, we should expect its rich diversity to be reflected in all our educational institutions and certainly at our top colleges. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

SAT scores still play a significant role in determining who has access to these institutions. Many see the SAT as one of the most important parts of a college application and believe (incorrectly) that a higher score is equal to greater intelligence. Many want the SAT to be the determining arbiter of who is admitted. Though the College Board defends the SAT as a good predictor of first year GPA and even persistence in college, its most recent report shows that students with lower scores can and do compete in many instances with the same success as their high–scoring counterparts.

In 2014, The Posse Foundation took a look at the top-ranked colleges and universities in the United States to determine how many Black and Hispanic students they would need to admit each year if they were to reflect the percentage of Blacks and Hispanics in the American population. We found that the top-ranked 150 liberal arts colleges and national research universities (combined) would need approximately 50,000 Black students and 58,0000 Hispanic students entering their first–year classes each year in order to achieve this goal.

Then, we looked at how Black and Hispanic students were performing on the SAT. The College Board reported in 2014 that 9,700 Black students and 22,000 Hispanic students scored 1200 or more on the math and reading sections of the SAT. Clearly, if these top institutions continue to rely too heavily on SAT scores, they will never achieve the kind of representational diversity they say they hope to achieve.

The most selective institutions of higher education are gatekeepers to the most lucrative opportunities in the workforce. Those that care about race and also understand that students who merit admission may show their talents and capabilities in myriad ways, do better with diversity. In the absence of this, we see an unfair reliance on test scores which helps to perpetuate a power structure in the workforce that is race-based.

The U.S. Senate, in 2016, was 93 percent white. Of the country’s four-year college and university presidents, 88 percent are white. Those who own the teams in the NBA, the NFL and MLB are 98, 97 and 98 percent white, respectively. (Yet look at who the players are.)

It is no secret that industry-leading companies recruit from the most selective institutions of higher education. (And, unfortunately, some major corporations and firms ask for SAT scores when interviewing candidates to help eliminate applicants.) If the student bodies from which they are recruiting are mostly white, it is not surprising that those companies are mostly white as well. This, combined with persisting race biases in hiring and promotion, sets the stage for segregation in the workforce.

The nation’s Fortune 500 chief executive officers are almost all white and almost all male. In 2014, California State Sen. Ed Hernandez completed his annual study of senior executives in Fortune 100 companies, wondering if maybe a more diverse leadership was trickling up. He found that 88 percent of the executive teams of these companies were white. In 2014, The American Lawyer took a look at the racial breakdown of the partners at the big American law firms and found that 92 percent of them are white. In fact, in the year 2000, 88.8 percent of the attorneys at these firms were white and in 2010, a decade later, that number had hardly changed: it was 88.1 percent.

We have been way too slow in addressing the inequities that exist within the American population, a population that becomes more diverse every year. The perception that test scores like the SAT should be the most important defining factor in whether or not a student is admitted to an elite college is dangerous. The college admission process is, as it should be, a subjective one.

When putting together a new class of students, admissions experts think about establishing a community. Do they need violinists for the orchestra, a strong running back for the football team, students interested in physics or French literature? These considerations are valid. But no less important is the consideration of diversity.

We must consider race in college admissions. We must believe that admitting and graduating diverse student bodies from our best colleges and universities is critically important for the nation as a whole. We must act on this belief. Otherwise we perpetuate a kind of segregation that breeds severe inequities. And these inequities directly lead to the divisions and discontent we see in our country right now. The needs of a very diverse population cannot be adequately understood or met by a homogenous group of generally white men. We need our leaders in every industry to represent the diversity of this nation, in research and science and medicine. We need it in corporate America, in non-profits, and in government. Diverse voices at the tables where decisions are made bring the interests of everyone to the table, better represent the experiences of different groups, and result in more thoughtful, comprehensive, solutions to complex social problems.

The United States embraces the idea that it can be a meritocracy, that everyone can have the same chance to succeed if they work hard, if they study, and if they care. We cannot be content with a system that promotes stratification and exclusion. We have to figure out a way to be a national community and make sure that the American dream remains a possibility for all of its citizens.

About the Author

Deborah Bial, Ed.D. is founder of The Posse Foundation which works with top colleges and universities. She is also a MacArthur Fellow.

Experts Discuss How to Find – and Keep – Teachers of Color

Education
LinkedIn

Dante Little, a former public middle school teacher in Boston, Massachusetts, was one of only a few black males teaching in the city. But then he reached his breaking point. While he was administering a state test, the assistant principal came in to ask if all the students had handed in their cell phones. Even though they told him they had, he wasn’t satisfied and began to search and frisk each of them to be sure. According to Little, the students were treated that way regularly. “This isn’t a prison,” he said before he decided to quit. “I’m just done.”

There’s a national shortage of teachers of color, and as Dante Little’s experience highlights, it has as much or more to do with retention than recruitment. Teachers of color leave the profession at a higher rate than white teachers, with most reporting dissatisfaction with working conditions, like the criminalization of students, as the main reason.

“We need to fix and change the way schools are run and organized,” Richard Ingersoll, a University of Pennsylvania professor and expert on teacher workplace issues, said at panel discussion at the 2017 Education Writers Association National Seminar on June 1, “Finding and Keeping Teachers of Color.”

The vast majority of initiatives focus on recruiting teachers of color, which has been relatively successful, particularly in hard to staff low-income schools. But those schools are hard to staff for a reason – conditions are difficult when resources are scarce. Without focusing on improving the school conditions that will keep teachers from leaving, investment on recruitment will be lost.

He said the problem is like a leaky bucket.

“We need to take some mud and fix some of the working conditions to repair the holes in the bottom of the bucket.”

Read the complete article here.

African American families rely on resourcefulness to pay for college according to MassMutual’s College Planning and Saving Study

EducationFinance
LinkedIn

Springfield, Mass., June 7th, 2017— The majority of African American parents (82 percent) agree that a college education is important and nearly the same amount (81 percent) agree that saving for college is a high priority. However, nearly 3 out of 5 (58 percent) are concerned about paying for college and half (49 percent) are concerned about the affordability in the future, according to new research from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).

MassMutual’s College Planning and Saving Study examined the attitudes, behaviors and needs of families related to planning for and funding higher education. The study provides a deeper understanding of the importance placed on education and how ethnicity affects family decisions and financial behavior.

For African American parents college is seen as the path towards high-paying careers, financial security, and respect.

“Overwhelmingly, we heard parents emphasize the importance of an education, especially in today’s world, to help their children not only secure their financial futures but to help safeguard them against discrimination and other societal woes,” said Evan Taylor, a director of multicultural markets with MassMutual. “Many view an education as a critical tool for their children to move toward more equal footing in society as a college degree is something that can never be taken away. For this reason, most parents expect their children to go to college and are savvy in finding ways to pay for it.”

Top ways to pay for college cited by African American respondents to the survey included college-sponsored scholarships (48 percent), federal student aid (42 percent), own savings (37 percent) and work-study programs (35 percent). In fact, more African Americans cited having a child participate in a work-study program as a source of funding than any other group.

Based on the study’s insights, MassMutual offers three practical tips to help African American families plan and save for college:

1. Hope is not a plan. Begin with a clear picture of your family’s finances. Then identify priorities, budget for the unexpected, and start saving as early as you can. The birth of a child is a great time to begin saving for your child’s education. Time is on your side. The money will work for you as it earns interest, which compounds over the years. There are many tools and calculators to help you figure out how much you need to save. Visit the MassMutual savings calculator.

2. Continue to be resourceful. Get your child involved in exploring scholarships, grants and work-study programs.

3. Talk early and often. Sit down with your child and talk about their dreams and aspirations before choosing a college and major. Help your child balance being realistic with aspirational when choosing what colleges to apply to. Help them think about what schools and majors will help them land a job in their chosen career after graduation. Lastly, discuss how some careers may require further education, like graduate school.

The findings of this research study come on the heels of MassMutual’s launch of its newly refreshed brand, which was designed to better reflect and build on the legacy and the core values that have guided the company since its founding. The new brand recognizes that while the world celebrates independence, true happiness comes from interdependence and our reliance on one another.

“We’re here to help educate African American parents about options for their families, and then help them make their financial goals a reality,” concluded Taylor.

Methodology

MassMutual’s College Planning and Saving Study was conducted for MassMutual by New American Dimensions, LLC in December 2016 to examine the attitudes and needs of families related to education planning and funding. Qualitatively, 22 mini focus groups were conducted with five ethnic groups (Hispanic/Latino, African American/Black, Chinese American, Korean American, and Asian Indian American) in English and in-language. Quantitatively, a 20-minute online questionnaire, conducted in English, comprised 1,750 interviews; within the total number of surveys, 150 completes were obtained for each of the five ethnic groups. Both qualitative and quantitative research was conducted with men and women age 30 to 64 with children age 5 to 15 for whom they are financially responsible. Respondents also met a minimum household income requirement ($50,000+) and participate in financial decision-making for their household. Results for the total were weighted to the 2010 U.S. Census distributions for ethnicity to be representative of American families in this age and income bracket.

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. MassMutual offers a wide range of financial products and services, including life insurance, disability income insurance, long term care insurance, annuities, retirement plans and other employee benefits. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

###

Oprah Celebrates Magical Young Black Women By Attending Their Grad Ceremonies

EducationEntertainment
LinkedIn

She is supporting nine girls graduating from American colleges and universities who attended her school in South Africa.

Oprah may be the epitome of black girl magic but even she can’t get enough of the amazing accomplishments from young black girls around the country. So she’s joining in on the celebration.

This graduation season, the queen of media herself is going to commencement ceremonies for all of the young women who attended the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa and are graduating from American colleges or universities this year.

Oprah ― who opened the academy in 2007 to provide young women in the country with an opportunity to learn, grow and graduate high school ― said she wants to support each of the nine academy alumni who will receive college degrees in the U.S. this year, marking a special moment not just for the girls but one for Oprah, too.

“Seeing these students walk across the stage at graduation and accept their diploma – I am filled with a pride I didn’t know existed,” Oprah told HuffPost. “I would have to say it’s one the biggest rewards in my life – to see these girls become the women I always knew they would become.”

So far, Oprah has traveled across states to attend six graduation ceremonies, three of which she was chosen to be a guest commencement speaker, including: Agnes Scott College, Smith College, and Skidmore college. She also attended ceremonies at Johnson C. Smith University, Elon University, and Colorado College.

This is the second year that 100 percent of the OWLAG graduates who have completed their studies and earned degrees in America. There are currently 16 young women who are attending colleges or universities in the states. To date, there is a total of 393 OWLAG graduates who have gone to colleges and universities around the world and 310 students who are currently in attendance.

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read the complete article.

Three Generations Of Women In One Family Graduate At The Same Time

Education
LinkedIn

When LaWanda Flennoy organized a photo shoot to celebrate her daughters’ and granddaughter’s graduations this year, the girls insisted she be part of it.

Flennoy’s two older daughters graduated from college this month, her youngest finished high school and her granddaughter graduated from kindergarten. But the grandmother was also celebrating a big accomplishment this spring ― her own college graduation.

Photographer Darryl Hammond captured the three generations of graduates together at his Chicago studio.

“The photo makes me feel proud, for a couple of reasons,” Flennoy told HuffPost. “First, that I have been a role model for these ladies and second, that they have set out and accomplished their goals. Graduating was not an easy task for any of us, as we’ve all had setbacks and feelings of uncertainty. But this year, we’ve conquered them all.”

All of the ladies’ hard work has paid off. Flennoy’s daughter Amari graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago with a degree in industrial engineering and has accepted a position with Ford Motor Company. Her daughter Paris graduated from Chicago State University with a degree in public relations and will go on to work for Apple.

After high school graduation, her daughter Jade will attend Illinois State University to study criminal justice, and her granddaughter Brooklyn is a proud kindergarten graduate.

Flennoy said Paris was the original mastermind behind the graduation photo shoot and insisted she take part in some photos. The grandmother is set to graduate from South Suburban College with a degree in psychology later this month.

She said looking at the group picture makes her feel great. “These ladies are awesome, and I’m so proud of them!” Flennoy said.

The photo appeared on the Facebook page Because of Them We Can, where it received over 7,000 likes.

“I have always taught my girls that they can be whatever they want to be. A solid education and unwavering belief in themselves are great foundations for success,” Flennoy told HuffPost. “I hope people realize that with determination, focus and a good support system, anyone can meet their potential.”

Read the complete article on the Huffington Post.

NABA Adds Four New Scholarships to the NABA Scholarship Program

Education
LinkedIn

The National Association of Black Accountants, Inc. (NABA) is proud to announce the following dedicated scholarships recently added to the NABA Scholarship Program

  • Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Hidden Figures Scholarship
  • Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Scholarship
  • Claudette Griffin Memorial Scholarship
  • Ralph and Valerie Thomas Scholarship

These four new scholarships bring NABA’s total dedicated scholarships to fourteen.  Since its inception, NABA has provided more than $11 million in scholarship funds to deserving students preparing to enter various accounting, finance and business professions. In the past two fiscal years (FY2015 and FY2016), NABA awarded over $250,000 and the amount continues to grow annually. Through the generous contributions of individuals, groups, and organizations that share NABA’s desire to break through the economic barriers that students of color often experience.  National scholarship presentations will be made June 7 at the Celebration of Scholars Luncheon during the 2017 NABA National Convention & Expo, to be held this year in New Orleans, LA, June 6-10.

Prospective donors can donate directly to those scholarship funds, donate to any of our legacy scholarships or make a general donation to support the National Scholarship Program.  To view complete list of scholarships, CLICK HERE.

**************************************************************************************************************************************

About the National Association of Black Accountants, Inc. (NABA)

The National Association of Black Accountants, Inc. (NABA), is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to bridging the opportunity gap for people of color in the Accounting, Finance, Consulting, Information Technology and other related business professions. Representing more than 200,000 people of color in these fields, NABA, Inc. advances people, advances careers and advances the mission by providing education, resources and meaningful career connections to both professional and student members, fulfilling the principle of our motto: Lifting As We Climb. To learn more on how NABA addresses the professional needs of its members and to build leaders that shape the future of the accounting and finance profession, visit www.nabainc.org.

About the NABA Convention & Expo

The 2017 NABA National Convention & Expo (June 6-10 in New Orleans, LA) annually brings together nearly 2,000 participants from across the country from multiple disciplines in the industry.  This an exceptional gathering of accounting, finance and business professionals, targeted towards minorities and gives attendees the opportunity to learn best practices from industry leaders and experts.  The NABA National Convention & Expo showcases cutting edge and timely topics impacting accounting and finance professionals in the marketplace and workplace, as well as provide opportunities to connect with subject matter experts for the exchange of ideas.  To learn more, visit www.nabainc.org/convention.

America's Leading African American Business and Career Magazine