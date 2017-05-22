All
This Black-Owned Construction Firm Will Replace 18,000+ Contaminated Water Pipes In Flint

W.T. Stevens Construction was awarded a contract to help replace the corroded water lines.

“Frustrated” doesn’t even begin to explain the years that have gone by and Flint, Michigan’s residents still have no access to clean water.  Along with the recent developments regarding the federal magistrate mandated settlement, W.T. Stevens Construction, a Black-owned construction firm, has been awarded a multi-million dollar service contract to replace more than 18,000 lead corroded pipes across the city of Flint, per BlackBusiness.org. The construction firm, made-up of 25 employees, is one of just four companies recently contracted under a court order to complete the project.

Starting in 2014, the Flint water crisis started when over 100,000 residents were potentially exposed to high levels of lead in the drinking water, causing a declaration of federal state of emergency in 2016. Flint residents were instructed to use only bottled or filtered water for drinking, cooking, cleaning, and bathing. While water quality has returned to acceptable levels this year, residents are told to continue to use bottled or filtered water until all the lead pipes have been replaced.

In March 2017, a $97 million settlement (from both state and federal funds) was approved by a federal magistrate mandating that thousands of pipes be replaced. Additionally, the state of Michigan has committed to reserving an additional $10 million in case the job requires it.

W.T. Stevens was founded by the late Black entrepreneur, W.T. Stevens back in the 1990’s. His daughter, Rhonda Grayer, now serves as vice president of the company and works along with her husband Jeff Grayer, who serves as a project manager. Both are natives of Flint, Michigan, and Jeff is also a former NBA player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks for more than 10 years. So, their history with Michigan is richly cemented.

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

Robin Hood Turns to Ex-Paratrooper, Citigroup Veteran as CEO

Wes Moore, a Rhodes Scholar who served in combat in Afghanistan, is taking an elite command post in the fight against poverty.

New York’s Robin Hood Foundation, the Wall Street-funded nonprofit that works with the city’s poor, picked Moore to be its chief executive officer, said Larry Robbins, the group’s chairman and founder of Glenview Capital Management. He’ll start at the end of June.

Moore’s background includes about six years in finance, a stint at the White House and founding BridgeEdU, a startup to help students transition to college. A graduate with honors from Johns Hopkins University, he landed at Oxford shortly after the attacks of Sept. 11 and wrote his thesis on Islam.

But his time in Afghanistan as a paratrooper and captain with the 1st Brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army stands out in shaping his views.

“I came back understanding and realizing that the greatest opportunities we have in this country will not be won by our air force machinery nor the bombs we can drop,” Moore said. They “are going to be fought and found with our ability to unearth every drop of human potential we have.”

Succeeds Saltzman

Moore, 38, said he takes a holistic view of poverty, and wants to fight it by working with government agencies and other partners.

“Philanthropy alone is not going to fix this,” Moore said. “Part of our role is to be a convener, the secretary of the future.”

Moore succeeds David Saltzman, who stepped down in December and has joined the board. In almost three decades, Saltzman transformed an idea he had with Paul Tudor Jones and other hot-shot investors into a powerhouse philanthropy known for seeding new ventures, its metrics and the huge amount of money raised at its annual benefit. Last year, Robin Hood distributed $133.3 million in grants and initiatives for more than 200 nonprofits and provided support valued at $51.6 million to charter high schools.

If there’s a hole in Moore’s resume, it’s that he has no experience leading an organization with nearly 100 employees and annual total costs for salaries and overhead of almost $37 million as of last year.

He did, however, lead 1,800 troops against the Taliban between 2005 and 2006. His “experiences in educational equity, social justice and veterans’ affairs” give him “confidence and credibility,” Robbins said.

Rocky Start

Part of his credibility to take on poverty in New York comes from his own rocky start. The Baltimore native was three when his father died and his Jamaican-born mother moved the family to live with her parents in the Bronx.

He shuttled between private Riverdale Country School and his graffiti- and crack-filled neighborhood — earning low grades, a record of truancy and a brush with police handcuffs — until military school whipped him into shape. Others he left behind didn’t fare as well.

“I really feel like this fight against poverty comes from a very personal place for me,” he said. “This is not white paper stuff, it’s something I’ve seen and understand first hand.”

Continue onto Bloomberg to read the complete article.

Want To Start A B2B Tech Company? Here Are 5 Tips From A Millennial Entrepreneur

Peter Barnes didn’t take the traditional route. After briefly studying at Chicago State University and Parkland College, Barnes ended his studies because his family couldn’t afford to support his education during the 2008 financial crisis. Despite that setback, Barnes’ education never actually stopped.

He spent time reading at the library, he worked in the insurance and airline industries and also went on to start entertainment and production companies. Now, his latest venture helps small business owners find clients, and use data analytics to grow their businesses.

This July, the 27-year-old entrepreneur is set to launch, Ulturnative, a platform that connects users to deals from local businesses. He’s also developing three other similar platforms: Cheffingthyme, a platform for booking personal chefs and local catering companies, Allurefix, which lets users book hair and nail appointments, and Retailturnative, which will give business owners deals on operational supplies and equipment.

For other black millennials looking to launch their own B2B companies, Barnes has a five tips for making your business happen.

1. Keep learning.

Barnes read library books and kept abreast of what’s happening across different industries by following reports from Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. He also believes in learning by doing, jokingly calling the practice “the janky monastery.” He recommends to meet up with other professionals in your industry, ask questions and don’t be afraid of sounding like you don’t know anything. “I put myself in uncomfortable situations,” Barnes said. “I’m not afraid to say ‘I like to be the dumbest person in the room.’ There are things that I’m still learning and will continue to learn.”

2. Find your niche.

There are already companies, like LivingSocial and Groupon, connecting customers with big and small businesses, so Barnes had to find a way to standout. To do that, he spoke with business owners to figure out what their growing pains were, and how he could help. He soon discovered he could supply small businesses with consumer data analytics that bigger companies have, and bring them customers, without taking as much from their profits as other platforms. During his conversations with business owners in different industries, he figured out that beauticians have different needs from shop owners or restaurateurs. He said, “What I learned was that each market they had a different pain,” Barnes said. “That’s what led me to separate them and develop them,” he added, referring to the separate aforementioned platforms.

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

eBay’s First Chief Diversity Officer on Humanizing Diversity and Inclusion

eBay Chief Diversity Officer

“I’m not going to give you the solution to diversity and inclusion in tech.”

“I don’t have any D&I data for you.”

“I’m going to ask you to leave your ‘representative’ behind today.”

These are not the disclaimers you might expect from eBay’s first Chief Diversity Officer, who held roles at Google as its Diversity Strategist and at Uber as its first Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion. But Damien Hooper-Campbell isn’t your traditional leader when it comes to his approach to diversity and inclusion. Each step in his life and career — from front-of-the-house manager at an organic Chinese food restaurant in Harlem to Assistant Director of Admissions at Harvard Business School to Vice President at Goldman Sachs — has shaped how he views diversity and inclusion, whether it’s through hospitality, education or its manifestation in some of the most influential industries.

Drawing from his First Round CEO Summit talk (which received a standing ovation) and follow-up conversations, Hooper-Campbell shares how he believes we can humanize an increasingly popular discussion that’s otherwise at risk of becoming a rote phrase in tech: diversity and inclusion (D&I). He shares a snapshot of the state of affairs of D&I in technology and suggests how it can be approached differently to generate more authentic, effective and — wait for it — inclusive conversations. Lastly, he offers a few exercises and tactical takeaways that every leader can try at her organization.

(Literally) Searching for Diversity in Tech

Let’s start by getting a quick, unscientific pulse of how D&I is being covered before jumping into what should be discussed. If you’ve ever Googled “diversity in tech,” you’ll get a smattering of headlines, such as these:

Imagine how entangled this issue can be if there’s this level of contradiction and questioning in the headlines. “It took just minutes of searching to come up with these titles and more. What’s happened with this conversation? It’s supposed to be about people and something good. In many ways it’s become a bastardized, sticky conversation to have,” says Hooper-Campbell. “Add in the backdrop of the United States and the racially polarizing acts that we’re seeing happening across all of our cities. Add in the backdrop of what’s happening in the UK with Brexit. Add in the backdrop of what’s happening in Germany with refugees. This has not become the most fun discussion to have. It’s not for lack of trying to start the conversation.”

The Current State of Affairs

The intensity and complexity of the issues involved in conversations around diversity and inclusion has sent the tech sector in a number of different directions in search of meaningful change. Hooper-Campbell has noted some common patterns:

  • D&I leadership roles. “We hire a Chief Diversity Officer.”

  • Progress via percentages. “We double down on recruiting because there is a narrow and almost singular definition of progress as having a higher percentage of women, of Blacks and Latinos than you had last year.”
  • Formal trainings. “Many of us do D&I programs. Usually it’s in the form of trainings. For example, unconscious bias has become the buzzword of the last few years. Training after training takes place. People who are underrepresented minorities feel forced to speak up and represent more than their individual feelings, and people who might not self-identify as underrepresented minorities are sometimes scared to speak at all in fear of saying the wrong thing.”

Take A Different Step First

It’s not that Hooper-Campbell believes that investments of money, resources and time is ineffectual — it’s just usually that they’re often applied in a silo without considering the human element that is at the foundation of this conversation. “It will seem cliché to some or too simple to others, but the first — and most often skipped — step is to humanize this issue. This is not just about metrics and percentages. Yes, ultimately, those are absolutely necessary for progress. But what I’m going to ask us to do is to put the trainings aside for today. Toss out the money for a second, too,” says Hooper-Campbell. “For those of you who have been afraid to talk about it with your teams, go through the following steps so you can encourage them to join you, too. This is especially important for leaders of early-stage startups because you have the best opportunity to make a change here. I’m going to push you to have a conversation, so you can push them to have a conversation. It’s not rocket science. Let’s kick this off.”

Continue onto First Review to read the complete article.

Soft Skills: Necessary, and Not Just a Temporary Buzz Word

Use of the term ‘soft skills’ or ‘people skills’ has been thrown around a lot but what are professionals really doing to improve these skills?

By Ericka Harney, Executive Director, Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance
The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance (AFWA) began addressing these skills, in 2015 to complement the technical education members receive from conferences, local chapters, and employers. AFWA’s move to include more skills to help members build relationships and emotional intelligence (EQ), was supported by research and industry publications. The Journal of Accountancy and Journal of Finance have published several articles on the need to develop EQ and other skills, for professionals as well as college students.

The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance (AFWA) began addressing these skills, in 2015 to complement the technical education members receive from conferences, local chapters, and employers. AFWA’s move to include more skills to help members build relationships and emotional intelligence (EQ), was supported by research and industry publications. The Journal of Accountancy and Journal of Finance have published several articles on the need to develop EQ and other skills, for professionals as well as college students.

Defining Soft Skills
Soft Skills, EQ, People Skills – these encompass many aspects of human behavior, which again lends to the nebulous nature of the topic. I like to break the laundry list of facets into categories that help me focus better on individual skills.

Communication
Communication is vast, so let’s break this down further into verbal, non-verbal, written, and listening. Be mindful of word choice and jargon depending on your audience. Something as simple as leaving a clear voicemail or writing an aggression-free email needs active thought and intention. Non-verbal communication, how you stand, or when you smile, also sends an impactful message. Finally, know how to ask for and use feedback as well as provide objective and useful feedback in a non-critical way.

Action
Probably the easiest area to define is action, such as your ability to project manage, find creative solutions, dig into work, and flexibility to change. Most of us know if we are left-brained or right-brained. Project manage based on how your brain works and processes information. Also, realize that initiative and reliability are huge traits in today’s workforce. Know your tolerance for ambiguity and work with yourself to learn from both your mistakes and wins.

Relationships
Nothing is certain when other people are involved, so accept that you cannot control everyone else’s behavior. But you can make sure of few key things. Know how to handle difficult conversations – and admit when you’ve made a mistake. Take self-reflection of your emotions seriously. If you know a particular person or issue causes anxiety or fear, identify it and how to cope. While you need to know yourself well, you also need to be able to ‘read’ others, be socially aware, and able to interact and develop positive working relationships. Understand the importance of mentoring and advising, especially peer to peer. Having an outside perspective or ability to tap into someone’s experiences is invaluable to strengthen soft skills.

Developing and Selling Your Soft Skill Ability
Development of your soft skills is going to require initiative and work. Utilize assessments, like the DiSC Profile or Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, to understand the many facets of your personality, your strengths and areas of opportunity. Recognize the need for self-reflection to identify your skills needing strengthening. Once identified, utilize webinars, articles, blogs and other resources to support your growth. I’ll be the first to admit when helping others with resumes, I’m the proponent of ‘quantify, quantify’, sometimes missing on the opportunity display soft skills. I recommend keeping a working draft of a resume so you can pick and choose what goes into a job application. In addition to demonstration of hard skills, use this document to articulate soft skills and what they accomplished. For example, were you part of a 6-member team that found an innovative solution? Not only describe what, but how – did you communicate in person or virtually? Did you take a leadership role or were you an integral team member? Were there challenges you overcame and how? Be as lengthy as you need to be in this document, you can edit later. Making a conscious effort to strengthen soft skills is one of the best investments in yourself. Utilize networks, your employer, and resources to your advantage. Take each opportunity as it comes and remember it is a journey unto itself.

DiversityBusiness.com rebrands as Omnikal

omnikal

DiversityBusiness has changed its name, focus and more – to serve and to be in step with a rapidly-changing business world.

What was wrong with “Diversity Business?”

The word “diversity” has outlived its time. “Diversity” means seeing and labeling differences.

“Inclusion” is the word, the energy and the meaning the world is increasingly demanding.

“Inclusion” in business means an ideal, level playing field where all supplier/vendor firms are seen and hired based on their qualifications, abilities and quality, with no regard to separating issues of ethnicity, gender, etc. “Inclusion”means more choices for buyers. “Inclusion” means more opportunities for sellers.

So we chose to rebrand with a new name.

DiversityBusiness.com is now OMNIKAL™.

The same leadership, the same decades of deep experience in technology and business sectors, with over 2 million members already in our growing database and community. All wrapped up with a new focus on leading-edge social change and a passionate desire to lift all businesses to their rightful levels of success.

Membership: Win-Win-Win-Win….

OMNIKAL Member Businesses get mentoring and training to learn how to grow and scale up to become a Premiere-Level Supplier to Fortune 1000 organizations. OMNIKAL Corporate Members get an enormous, ever-growing choice of qualified, varied suppliers and vendors to match their internal or external audience, culture and makeup, which will help create critical public enthusiasm for their brand and company culture.

Financial success. Ethical success. Social success. Cultural success.

Join The OMNIKAL Revolution.

Spread the word, follow us, join us as a Member, join us in New York City, May 17th, 2017 for the Omni50 and Omni500 awards, workshops and more.  After all, you’re many things to us: a leader ready to make this a better world, a hero to millions, and to us, an Omni50 Award winner.

NMSDC Affiliate Councils and MBES to Take Up the Challenge!

NMSDC Affiliates

“WE ARE NMSDC”

National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), Celebrating 45 Years, Kicks Off Campaign to Showcase Its Network’s Achievements and Impact

This week the National Minority Supplier Development Council (nmsdc.org), the global leader in advocacy for minority business enterprises (MBEs), launches a campaign — “WE ARE NMSDC” — to commemorate its 45th Anniversary. This inspirational campaign is the first of its kind and will engage the entire NMSDC network. Working with its corporate members, NMSDC and its network of certified MBEs and regional affiliate MSDCs will challenge one another to celebrate the successes and economic impact of minority supplier diversity.

MBEs have many great stories to tell about their achievements in starting up and expanding business, and the support they create for minority communities. Likewise, corporations will share their stories of successful mentorships and partnerships with certified MBEs, and regional councils will offer their stories of advocating, connecting and developing lasting relationships among corporate members and MBEs. Their stories, shared on social media platforms — Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and the like — will highlight NMSDC’s impressive accomplishments in diversifying the nation’s supply chains since 1972.

Each month, NMSDC will spotlight different industry groups through widely distributed video presentations by corporations, and MBEs and MSDC diversity professionals will challenge each other to prove the exceptional value of their NMSDC affiliation. In March, kicking off the campaign, healthcare will be in focus, with video acknowledgements of the role of NMSDC in advocating for and connecting minority businesses with corporate procurement departments. Succeeding months will focus on new industry groups: in April, Advertising, Entertainment, Media and Sports; May, Utilities; June, Technology; July, Petrochemical and Energy; August, Financial Services; September, Consumer Products; and October, Automotive. The campaign culminates with the NMSDC’s annual Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange, to be held this year October 22-25 at Detroit’s Cobo Center.*

The first short videos to be unfurled by NMSDC and its partners on their websites and social media platforms will be messages from NMSDC’s president, Joset Wright-Lacy, and from Kendra Burris-Austin, Director of Supplier Diversity for Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefit management service provider from St. Louis, MO. Ms. Wright-Lacy notes, “Doing business with minority business is good for America. In our 2014 Impact Study, we learned that our MBEs deliver one billion dollars of economic output to our economy every day!” Says Ms. Burris-Austin, “Diverse suppliers promote creativity, innovation, and they increase competition. And it allows us to be good stewards in the community in which we live and work. We’re committed to advancing the economic growth in our communities […] Happy 45th Anniversary!” New videos will be posted on a regular basis.

*The NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange is the nation’s premier forum for minority supplier development. For four days, more than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from the top multinational companies, as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations will convene in Detroit, Michigan to re-energize their collective efforts to Certify > Develop > Connect > and Advocate for solid minority firms in the global corporate supply chain.

#     #     #

Business Spotlight!

Read how three different DOBE’s pursued a career in their respective fields. Each one has brought their own vision and narrative to their businesses and are ready to give insight as to what entrepreneurship, certification, investment and what standing apart from the competition means to them.

Why did you go into business for yourself?

Ray: I believe entrepreneurship is the gateway to freedom, ever since I was a young teenager I was fascinate with commercials, promotions and how businesses created cool campaigns or slogans to attract customers to buy their products or services. I truly began to admire the processes between the customer and business and how the relationship was cultivated. I love to called it a WIN/WIN !

Keel: To create amazing rain gear products like no other!

Willie: I founded All About Technology because I saw an opportunity in a niche market and a great way to turn my love for helping people with computer problems into a full time profession.

What was your thought behind the industry/niche you chose?

Willie: I have always been fascinated by computers, electronics and the Internet. Computer programming and computer hacking were hobbies at first, but then I sharpened my skills and made a conscious decision that I would make a living doing it. I was amazed when I took my first look inside a computer and was determined to learn how every piece operated. It wasn’t long before I started to actually start building my own line of custom computers. Later, I stumbled on the term “open source” and fell in love with the concept of ultimate freedom.

Keel: Umbrellas have around for hundreds of years and no one was really innovating in the space. I wanted to tackle that aspect of the market.

Ray: One day I had a tee shirt with an inspirational message on it and a total stranger said “cool shirt”, where did you get it? I reply I designed it and gave my card and let him know he can order one online. In that moment I knew we all had a time where we want to wear our inspiration, whether you are fighting cancer with someone or believing in something bigger than yourself and you want the world to know it! So why not wear a tee shirt that represents that! Whether you are company or individual Ray Grand Apparel’s delivery a shirt that expresses that emotion.

What is your company’s mission?

Keel: To become the most recognized fashion-forward rain gear company that produces stunning, high fashion and durable rain gear products; while impacting the lives of veterans and nonprofit organizations alike.

Ray: Ray Grand Apparel’s mission is to design a company or individual message that expresses desired emotion through apparel.

Willie: Our mission is to bridge the digital divide and make technology affordable and accessible for all.

What is your motivation–gets you up every morning and keeps you focused as a business owner?

Willie: My motivation stems from a burning desire to succeed against all odds while pursuing my passion for serving the community and helping others.

Ray: It’s all about perspective, keep doing new things, creating, innovating and approaching business in a new way until we get it right! That’s the motivation of it all, it’s not easy! It’s hard, very hard and not everyone can make it happen and create a successful profitable business. Once this is accomplished, I can create 10 more businesses with ease and pass the baton to the next hungry entrepreneur.

Keel: That one day I will run a fortune 500 company with thousands of employees while impacting millions of lives through our product and company.

What has been your biggest challenge/risk? And did it work out?

Willie: My biggest risk was when I decided to dedicate myself to starting and nurturing All About Technology and leaving the career I prepared my entire life for which was my only source of income. There have been ups and downs since I started in 2001, but it all worked out and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Today, All About Technology is profitable and is staffed by great employees. Best of all, we get to know and do what’s best for our customers.

Keel: That one day I will run a fortune 500 company with thousands of employees while impacting millions of lives through our product and company.

Ray: The greatest challenge was the physical part of being disable paralyzed from the waist down and using a wheelchair. This was very frustrating, especially with my energy depleted with so much do and there are so many processes for everything I do in a wheelchair, for example getting out the car, finding a ramp, elevator, not able to reach something in a store, etc So I learn to work smarter and build mental toughness to complete a task without using so much energy.

What has been your biggest investment in your business- and was it worth it?

Ray: The biggest investment is commitment, when sales are not great, friends and family expressing their opinion that can be discouraging but there is this great feeling in my belly that won’t let me quit! Every entrepreneur knows this feeling very well but the commitment to the business growth and change until the end! Time tells all truths and it is truly a great asset when used properly. The value in hard work and learning life lessons through business is invaluable!

Keel: I invested all of my savings from my tour in the Middle East.

Willie: My biggest investment in the business was forgetting everything that I thought I knew and starting over from scratch. I thought like a startup company and completed several minority business enterprise training programs offered by the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. As a result, my passion was renewed as I reassessed and refined our business plan to reposition it for massive organic growth. I created more jobs and delegated more tasks that I used to complete on a daily basis. I streamlined our service offering, redefined our unique value proposition and executed a strategy that would leverage a wide array of digital technologies for business growth. As a result of being able to launch effective marketing campaigns and create immediate value for our clients, All About Technology continues to be an operational force in the marketplace.

Why was it important to apply for and maintain national certification through USBLN?

Keel: To explore and leverage my certification to gain more opportunities to build my resume.

Willie: Certification through USBLN is important for a disability owned business enterprise, like All About Technology because it provided me with exposure and access to corporate contacts. In addition, it is the preeminent organization consistently working for the advancement of the disabled population by leveraging disability inclusion in the workplace, supply chain and the marketplace.

Ray: A national certification from USBLN gives us credibility and most importantly the opportunity to engage with corporations and other disability own businesses to do business on a larger scale. In business and life, relationships are crucial for success at any capacity. The essence of maintaining certification is building the relationships to ensure quality, rapport and delivery on everything we do!

What is the single most important bit of advice you would give to a disability entrepreneur who is just starting out?

Ray: Health is Everything! Operating, managing, and growing any business it is lots of work. Whether its physically, mentally and emotionally, there has to be a balance, which is imperative to truly realize your company goals and most importantly to be healthy and have fun doing it! “Don’t be afraid to fail”

Willie: Learn everything there is to know about your targeted customer, and serve them better than anyone else. Go above and beyond the call of duty and network, and you’ll have no problem in business.

Keel: Persistent, don’t let anyone tell you NO!

What makes you stand apart from your competition?

Willie: I give clients more than they would ever expect and stand behind our products and services. More importantly, rather than just make a transaction, I connect with my clients on a personal level. I have discovered that people are a little tighter with their money when there’s not much of it to go around, but if you serve your client well, the referrals will be endless, doors will open and opportunities will appear.

Ray: Our culture sets us apart and our creative approach to designing with purpose!

Keel: We are making a better quality umbrella. We also offer our corporate client full customization of their umbrellas significantly less than our competitors.

Did you have a mentor or someone you leaned on for advice? If so, who?

Keel: No but I would like a mentor. Preferably with knowledge of raising VC or someone with experience in product placement with big box retailers.

Willie: My certification as a disability owned business enterprise through USBLN has afforded me access to senior level corporate mentors. Cassondra Devine (Wells Fargo) and Kathleen Castore (Sanofi) both have offered encouragement and support in addition to sharing their experiences and knowledge to succeed in business. I am also thankful for my mentors that I met in grade school, Shirley Williams, James Maxwell and Jim Pierson because I developed a shared sense of caring, respect, trust and consequently belief that I could achieve! Most importantly, their collective energies inspired a lifelong passion for learning and serving others.

Ray: Yes, I had a mentor in my earlier stages in business and he helped guide me through the processes with business planning, book keeping, and price structures. Joseph Mahoney, a teacher from the Network For Teaching Entrepreneurship, a non profit that teaches disadvantage youth from the inner city and persons with disabilities.

What are three words that best describes you?

Ray: Integrity, Inspiration, Handsome

Keel: Driven, Open-minded, Optimistic

Willie: Authentic, Capable, and Reliable.

About the Interviewees

Ray Grand, Owner, Ray Grand Apparel
Ray Grand Apparel is selling “celebration” through creative apparel design.  The goal is to create an identity such that when members of the public come in contact with the Ray Grand logo, they immediately recognize the power in what it represents; the ability to overcome any obstacle set before them.  The Ray Grand Apparel brand is all about fostering a movement that represents strength, hard work, and determination to impact the world. Consumer benefits include creativity, freedom of self-expression, and empowerment.Ray Grand Apparel strives to convey motivation and style through durable clothing. The company will offer several lines of apparel to fit key message themes, which include “GRAND STYLE”. “ADVERSITY” and “GRAND”!  Through a mix of products that include both standardized and customized items, the company will serve the needs of a range of market segments.Ray Grand Apparel is based in Stillwater, OK and is a USBLN Certified Disability-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE®). To learn more about Ray Grand Apparel, click here: http://www.raygrand.com

Keel Russell, CEO, Icy Talent Group dba Umbree Rain Gear

Umbree Rain Gear is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned umbrella and outerwear manufacturing company, known for its durable and fashionable umbrellas. The company manufactures and markets umbrellas, accessories and outwear in the USA.Keel Russell, the CEO and Founder, has worked tirelessly since 2013 to build Umbree from a fledgling startup to an inspiring, industry-disrupting force. As a retired military veteran, supporting veterans and socially conscious capitalism are issues central to Keel’s heart.We sell rain gear products with a socially conscious business strategy. Umbree Rain Gear was founded on the premise that we would produce rain gear products that are high quality, super durable and fashionable. With this in mind, we aspire to introduce creative fashion to the rain gear industry.Icy Talent Group is located in Coconut Creek, FL. To learn more, click here: https://umbree.com

Willie Brake, President, All About Technology

Willie E. Brake is an employee of All About Technology and the author of a published Personal Technology column. He is committed to building a bridge to the digital divide by providing computer sales and service for the community.Prior to All About Technology, Willie spent more than 12 years holding increasingly responsible positions at Fortune 100 companies in the automobile, consulting, education and manufacturing industries in locations around the world, where he developed a passion and skill for solving problems. Willie is simultaneously the Executive Director and a board member for a local nonprofit and an adjunct faculty member at Wayne State University and The University of Phoenix.Willie has been recognized by Corp! and Business Magazine for his achievements. He also serves as an employment partner and provides insight from a marketplace perspective to help youth, through internships and job shadows gain meaningful work experience.Willie is a duly initiated member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and earned a bachelor degree from Wayne State University and a MBA degree from The University of Phoenix and completed executive education programs at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth University and Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.A native of Detroit, Michigan, Willie is the proud father of one daughter, Olivia Madison.

Black Accessory Designers Alliance presented the work of Emerging Accessory Designers of Color For NY Fashion Week on February 15

Black Accessory Designers Alliance™ (BADA) presented the creations of emerging accessory designers of color at their semi-annual New York Fashion Week Pop Up Soirée.

The event, a celebration of talented, yet undiscovered artisans, took place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Unarthodox at 547 West 27 Street, Suite 300 in West Chelsea.  Wilbur Pack, Jr., the co-founder of BADA, was among the designers showcasing the newest styles of his bag line SK WiLBUR.  He says, “We are very proud to generate this opportunity for designers, like me, who would not normally be able to afford the cost of showing for New York Fashion Week.  With BADA, we are able to pool our monies to reach the shared goal of shining a spotlight on each individual and our community as a whole.”  Ursallie Smith, the interior design dynamo behind Rococo Design Interiors and the mastermind behind Pillow Throw and Tuck™ decorative pillows, presented her home accessories line for the third time with BADA.  “It’s gratifying to be a part of BADA sharing my aesthetic with a broad spectrum of people,” Smith admits.  Velvet Lattimore, the owner of Vedazzling Accessories Boutique in DUMBO, Brooklyn and co-founder of BADA presented accessories by a diverse group of designers carried in the store.  She says, “There is so much under-the-radar talent out here. With BADA and Vedazzling Accessories, I am able to introduce their work to the buying public and press, too.”

Dawn, owner of Fashion Trybe, TV interview

Adding to the style mix this season is the brand called Fashion Trybe.  Bold and colorful necklaces comprise the label that launched officially in November 2016 by a four woman collective.  In the planning stages since 2015, Christel Cole, Stacey Hebron, Dawn Holloway, and Francine Hunt were already in formation when Beyoncé made her declaration.  With many years experience in buying, merchandising, product development, and fashion styling, these black girls who rock are fully prepared to outfit all the classy, sassy ladies ready to up their fashion game.

Joshua with SK WiLBUR Bag

After more than ten years as a licensed optician working with A-list actors like Chris Noth, Blythe Danner, Amanda Seyfried, and Oscar© winner Meryl Streep on their eye care needs, Tanisha Middleton made the decision to focus on her own vision as a business owner and established Framed By Tee Tee.  Capitalizing on all her business relationships in the optical world, she was able to open up her very own online optical boutique in 2014.  Stylish yet affordable frames for both men and women populate the site noted for its excellent customer service.  Tanisha believes that an amazing shopping experience will have you wanting to come back for more and telling your friends, too.  Be on the lookout for Framed By Tee Tee at a Brooklyn outpost in the near future.

Ursallie shares a laugh
Plush Vodka display

Lauren Tatum, the boss chick behind Bunny Paige, became obsessed with jewelry as a child when a treasured vintage necklace her mother gave her broke and she was left with a pile of beads, rhinestones, and inspiration to work with.  From that moment, a love affair with handcrafting began.  She established Bunny Paige in 2012 after quitting her unfulfilling office job and traveling to Japan and South Korea where she was inspired by the culture’s bold, brash, bright, and funky street style.  When she returned home to Cleveland, she was ready to fully immerse herself in her passion.  Since then, Lauren has gotten orders from around the globe on her Etsy store, is carried by other local retailers, and is widely known for her subversive use of Swarovski® crystals.

Pamela Wright is the visionary responsible for the jewelry line House of Queen Charlotte.  She first started making jewelry while living in England where she was inspired by the beautiful European locales.  When she returned to the United States she found her niche as a makeup artist and skincare specialist.  After raising her children and becoming a grandmother, Pamela decided to take up jewelry making again and created her label.  Each piece of jewelry is made with love and created to be a work of art.

Premium liquor brand Plush Vodka was the sponsor for the event and conducted a tasting.  Plush Vodka is infused with plum, is six times distilled from corn grain, is made using only natural flavors, and is gluten free. Sweet plum fruit, used in the Far East for years to make plum wine, is one of the most complimentary fruits for pairing with a premium liquor. The result is the smoothest, most elegantly flavored vodka available.

Press Inquiries should be emailed to thebadaorg@gmail.com or contact Wilbur Pack, Jr. by phone at 917 520 4615.

Ten Tips to Help African American Women Succeed in Entrepreneurship

By Dr. Lisa Newton, Ph.D. Graduate of Union Institute & University

1. Know Thy Self. Have honest on-going evaluations of yourself that focuses on your needs, skills, goals and expectations.

Are you willing to consistently and persistently take the necessary steps to become an entrepreneur or to grow your business as an entrepreneur? Will you develop a business plan (that includes 1, 2 and 5 year activities as well as day to day activities), work the plan and if need be make the necessary adjustments along the way? Will you find experts to manage areas that you are not as strong in as others, areas that are necessary for successful business achievement? Briefly analyze your life patterns and experiences to see if you can apply your awareness of self to future growth and business solutions.

2. Plan regular business meetings with your family, friends, partners, sponsors, team players and mentors all of whom are willing in some way to take part in the creation of a business legacy not just for you or themselves but also for future generations.

Wealth and the knowledge of how to create wealth is often passed through the generations. Rarely does someone create business success overnight. Business success is often based on the knowledge and a repertoire of skills and talents. Therefore, when our youth grow up learning about business growth and success from their parents or mentors they are more likely to become entrepreneurs.

3. Know your Business Market.

Unless you have extensive resources, starting a new business may be more challenging than finding your niche in markets that have already begun to flourish. Identifying flaws and/or inconsistencies to fulfill unmet and untapped needs in the market place provides a great formula for success. Take the well needed time to study your market before starting your business and continue to provide ongoing data analysis once you are in business.

4. Don’t Just Talk About Your Passion and Life’s Purpose, Live It.

You are passionate about something for a reason and only you can live out your desire and enthusiasm for life. Ask yourself am I fulfilling my dreams and desires and/or am I doing my life’s work? If not, why or why not? How can I align my business plans with my visions and wishes? Even if you have done something totally opposite in your past, knowledge and experience are transferrable, use them in some way to follow your life dreams.

5. Access All Tools Available to You.

There are many funding sources, and support organizations for both startup and current businesses. They often require business plans, financial, banking and tax statements. These records are in many ways like money in the bank so treat them as such. You can also host several fund raiser and business campaigns to drive additional income. Consider using your online forums to create passive income streams with e-commerce and/or affiliate marketing. Once your business begins to grow you should highly consider becoming a public corporation by openly trading the stock of your business in the market place.

6. Know Your Business Processes and Health.

Understand your customers, services and operations. What are costs of doing business and the returns on your investments? What is your break-even point? Usually if your expenses are more than a third of your total return than you may decide to reconsider your profit loss strategy. Always collect potential customer and customer/sales data as often as possible. The information gathered will eventually fuel your business intelligence used to project sales/income and market strategies.

7. Your Word is as Good as Gold.

Be a business woman of your word. If you announce an opening date or operating hour do your best to fulfill your verbal obligation. If you give one price to your customer do your best to honor your word. If you say that a product is this or that make sure that you have determined that that is so. If you make a mistake or need to retract your word, try to do so in a professional manner without blaming others for your responsibilities.

8. Do not live out of the Gross Earnings.

Add your salary to the budget, save for the future and plan beyond month to month. Pay your taxes and expenses as you go. All the money made is not your profit. You cannot determine your profit before you have paid all your bills which must include your savings and salaries.

9. Take good care of yourself with good planning and follow through, you don’t have to sweat the small stuff.

If you are going into business be sure to add Exit and Contingency procedures as part of your business plan especially if you have partners or associates. If you are in business and you don’t have such plans make sure you develop them. This will minimize all kinds of stress in your business life. You want to make sure you take good care of yourself and that means always having a reserve. Therefore you should never use all your personal resources because when we begin to, we run on over load. When we encounter stressful situations never act unprofessionally, document your issues and give that information to the necessary people or organizations to handle.

10. Don’t limit Your Success!

The best time to start a business is when you are working and the best time to grow the business is when you have achieved some business success. Always look for opportunities to make passive and residual income while you are doing business. It is also a great idea to have some non-profit or heartfelt cause that you are passionate about to support and grow with. The relationship will incentivize your relationships, life goals and associations while helping others. Believe that you can be extremely successful in your business. Don’t think that because you are an African American woman people won’t do business with you. Go into each business situation and relationship with the mindset that most people are all in some way generally good. If you find they are otherwise make note of the experience, sometimes the reason is not always what we may perceive. Find joy and inspiration as you move forward to find your next customer and take good care of the customers you already have! The sky does not have to be your limit.

About Dr. Newton

Dr. Newton’s goal is for more African American women to soar and prosper as entrepreneurs. She is a 2016 Union Institute & University graduate with a Ph.D. in Ethical and Creative Leadership and a native of Cincinnati. Her dissertation, “An Investigation of Cultural Intergenerational Trauma or Collective Traumatic Memory as a Social, Economic Barrier for African American Women Entrepreneurs in Cincinnati, Ohio” examined the social cultural behaviors that may keep some African American women from the entrepreneur path. She is hopeful that her work may become one of the tracks that will improve the poverty rates in Cincinnati and around the country. Dr. Newton is the CEO of Illume Business Development.

Fund Your Business Without Sharing It

Whether it’s a new idea that needs money to start, or an existing business that needs money to grow, there are a lot of funding options that don’t require sharing ownership with investors.

Don’t get me wrong; I am an angel investor, a member of a group of us in Oregon. I’m not saying anything against the investors. But the fact is that taking in investment means sharing ownership and having new co-owners. You no longer own the business yourself. Even if you manage to bring in investors without losing majority control, all shareholders have rights. Your decisions are no longer your own.

Crowdfunding has finally, after years of delay, started. It was allowed by the JOBS Act of 2012, but required detailed regulations that are still coming slowly. If it goes well—the results aren’t in yet—it may offer another way to get investment for a business to start or grow. But it is still investment, which means shared ownership.

Funding from family and friends is also investment, and means distributed ownership amongst those parties. Friends and family funding normally means smaller amounts, contributed by individuals or groups a business owner or entrepreneur already knows.

But what are the other options? There are a lot of other ways to get some working capital and fund your business, without sharing the ownership.

Not All Businesses Need Funding

The common assumption that all businesses need funding is simply wrong. Millions of service businesses don’t require expensive assets and startup expenses to get going. The consultant, graphic artist, bookkeeper, and freelance writer, to name a few, can start a business without anything but expertise and a first client.

A variety of professionals, such as doctors, lawyers, architects, and accountants, need years of schooling, licenses, and certifications prior to launching and seeking funding for their business. Oftentimes, these professionals spend money on office space, office equipment, logos, websites, and branding—but they don’t have to initially.

For a lot of these businesses, what they need to start is a first client. Additional money is nice, but not needed.

The best financing is early sales.

I know of several people who turned to Kickstarter to successfully raise money from pre-sales. Where I live, there’s a healthy yoghurt business that raised $20,000 for startup equipment by offering bundles of future purchases at an attractive discount through Kickstarter. There’s also a healthy juice food cart that gave cloth shopping bags and pre-paid collections of juices (to be redeemed later, after the cart opened) to customers, before opening, to get funds to buy and outfit the cart. I even prepaid a book over Kickstarter to get an autographed copy when it finally came out.

I mention Kickstarter because it’s the biggest and most well-known crowdfunding platform, but it’s not the only site providing ways to let people pre-buy product or services to facilitate early capital. You can also research Indiegogo, Rockethub, and many more that are cropping up. The idea is giving people incentives in order that they buy products and services that aren’t yet available. Then startups can borrow money based on the commitments made over these sites.

Pre-ordering or pre-sales aren’t confined to such platforms. Even before the web, it was possible for a startup to get early money from a future customer, sometimes, by offering the right deal. For example, I know of a deal between a software company and a magazine, in which the magazine committed to buying 1,000 units of a software product before they were available. And sometimes a pre-order or pre-sale will help finance the development of a product or service. That’s unusual, but it happens.

And some businesses can focus on the low-hanging fruit in the business to get revenues quickly, and use the early revenues to fund later growth. The most obvious example is the person who rents a food cart and starts serving customers, then uses the money from successful food cart sales to eventually contract a location and open the full restaurant.

Bank Loans

Banks don’t invest in business plans. Banking law prohibits banks risking depositors’ money on a business plan.

Still, banks are nonetheless one of the most common sources of business financing. How can that be? Because small business owners borrow from banks, using personal assets like home equity, to finance their businesses. My wife and I had liens on our house for years because we were using a bank credit line to finance our software business. A business that has been around for a few years generates enough stability and assets to serve as collateral. Banks commonly make loans to small businesses backed by the company’s inventory or accounts receivable. Normally there are formulas that determine how much can be loaned, depending on how much is in inventory and in accounts receivable.

One of the most popular functions of the Small Business Administration (SBA) is to help fill the financing gaps for small businesses by guaranteeing loans that a lender makes to small businesses that they would otherwise not be able to finance. The SBA guarantees up to 85 percent of a business loan to support the business and offset risk to the bank. The majority of SBA loans are applied for and administered by local banks; however credit unions, non-profit lenders, and other lenders may also participate to provide SBA guaranteed loans. Your primary point of contact will be with a local lender throughout the process.

For startup loans, lenders participating in SBA’s programs will normally require an equity injection (investment) from the applicant small business in addition to any financing that the bank would provide. SBA does not have a minimum requirement for equity, and participating lenders apply reasonable and prudent standards based on the business’s ability to repay the proposed loan. Depending on the size of the loan, the lender must consider collateral such as any asset being financed with proceeds, other business and personal assets for collateral. Delegated Lenders participating in SBA programs can take as little as three days to approve an SBA-guaranteed loan to an eligible small business. If your own bank isn’t an approved SBA lender, you may contact your local SBA District Office (in every state) to request a list of participating lenders, or access additional information at www.sba.gov.

Non-Bank Business Loans

Aside from standard bank loans, an established small business can also turn to accounts receivable specialists to borrow against its accounts receivables.

The most common accounts receivable financing is used to support cash flow when working capital is hung up in accounts receivable. For example, if your business sells to distributors that take 60 days to pay, and the outstanding invoices waiting for payment (but not late) come to $100,000, your company can probably borrow more than $50,000. Interest rates and fees may be relatively high, but this is still often a good source of small business financing. In most cases, the lender doesn’t take the risk of payment—if your customer doesn’t pay you, you have to pay the money back anyhow. These lenders will often review your debtors, and choose to finance some or all of the invoices outstanding.

Another related business practice is called factoring. So-called factors actually purchase obligations, so if a customer owes you $100,000 you can sell the related paperwork to the factor for some percentage of the total amount. In this case, the factor takes the risk of payment, so discounts are obviously quite steep. Ask your banker for additional information about factoring.

In addition, equipment manufacturers often offer their own financing for major purchases. This is similar to a car loan to fund the purchase of a business van. It’s also common with equipment for restaurant kitchens, shrink wrapping, and other businesses.

Words of Warning 

Never, never spend somebody else’s money without first doing the legal work properly. Have the papers done by professionals, and make sure they’re signed.

Never, never spend money that has been promised but not delivered. Often companies get investment commitments and contract for expenses, and then the investment falls through. Avoid turning to friends and family for investment. The worst possible time to not have the support of friends and family is when your business is in trouble. You risk losing friends, family, and your business at the same time.

Summary

Most businesses are financed by home equity or savings as they start. Only a few can attract outside investment. Investor deals are extremely rare. Borrowing will always depend on collateral and guarantees, not on business plans or ideas.

Source: SBA

Starbucks Set to Add Three to Board, Making It More Diverse

Corporate executives often talk about the need for boardroom diversity, but few do much about it. Women still hold slightly less than 20 percent of public corporate board seats. African-Americans hold less than 9 percent, Asians even less, about 5 percent, and Hispanics only about 4 percent.

On Wednesday, Starbucks, the coffee giant, plans to announce it is adding three new directors to its board and in doing so will create what will be among the nation’s most diverse corporate boards.

The new directors, who will require shareholder approval, will be Rosalind Brewer, an African-American woman who is president and chief executive of Sam’s Club and vice president of Walmart Stores; Satya Nadella, an Indian-American who is chief executive of Microsoft Corporation; and Jorgen Vig Knudstorp, the Denmark-born executive chairman of the Lego Brand Group.

With the additions, the Starbuck’s board would grow to 14 people; would be 29 percent female and 36 percent ethnic minority; and would include a range of ages from millennials to baby boomers.

“I’ve tried to create an environment within the board that would be culturally similar to that of the company,” Howard Schultz, the company’s founder and chairman, said. “People with like-minded values, domain expertise, diverse and deeply committed to transparency with a comprehensive understanding of our aspirations to create a great enduring company balancing profit with conscience.”

Read the complete article on the New York Times.

Asia Newson has a business that’s literally lit

This 13-year-old entrepreneur from Detroit is the co-founder and CEO of Super Business Girl.

Asia Newson was just 5 years old when she watched her father Michael sell candles door to door in Detroit. She decided she wanted to learn the trade. She learned, she trained and she conquered and developed a sales pitch that people just couldn’t resist.

“Hi, my name is Asia Newson, and I’m known as Detroit’s youngest entrepreneur.” That’s her sales pitch. In 2014, she told ABC News’20/20 that sometimes she can be a little scripted but she’s learned to put her own personality into her pitch and approach. As a young entrepreneur, she has a great understanding of business concepts. Her goal was to have stores all over the country.

Eight years later, Asia makes and sells her candles, and she’s expanded her business into a training model — Super Business Girl. The company, of which she is co-founder and CEO, teaches children how to become entrepreneurs and make money for themselves. With the proceeds from sales, she buys clothes and food for needy children, as well as her own school and business supplies.

Asia runs the business with her parents. Her mother, LaTasha Thomas, is president of Super Business Girl and her father is director of sales. Her signature candle is a three-layered pink, yellow and light blue candle in a jar that sells for $14.99. She has four other candles (white tea, southern apple, sweet mango and cotton candy) that are sold on her website for $9.99 each. Her online store includes T-shirts, mugs, bags, jewelry and more.

Asia said she realizes that youth fades and her cute sales pitch may not withstand the passage of time, but she’s working hard to teach other young children to follow in her footsteps and live their dreams.

Super Business Girl Youth entrepreneurship workshops are geared toward middle- and high school students with a goal of encouraging entrepreneurship to those who have ever thought about starting their own business or cultivating a business idea. The workshop is a hands-on class with a curriculum that includes business techniques, entrepreneurship, merchandising, candle-making and innovation. The purpose of the class is to “empower students with tools to create their own opportunities, manage their finances and have funds for college while having fun.”

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article and to watch an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

America's Leading African American Business and Career Magazine