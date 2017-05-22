Read how three different DOBE’s pursued a career in their respective fields. Each one has brought their own vision and narrative to their businesses and are ready to give insight as to what entrepreneurship, certification, investment and what standing apart from the competition means to them.



Why did you go into business for yourself?

Ray: I believe entrepreneurship is the gateway to freedom, ever since I was a young teenager I was fascinate with commercials, promotions and how businesses created cool campaigns or slogans to attract customers to buy their products or services. I truly began to admire the processes between the customer and business and how the relationship was cultivated. I love to called it a WIN/WIN !

Keel: To create amazing rain gear products like no other!

Willie: I founded All About Technology because I saw an opportunity in a niche market and a great way to turn my love for helping people with computer problems into a full time profession.

What was your thought behind the industry/niche you chose?

Willie: I have always been fascinated by computers, electronics and the Internet. Computer programming and computer hacking were hobbies at first, but then I sharpened my skills and made a conscious decision that I would make a living doing it. I was amazed when I took my first look inside a computer and was determined to learn how every piece operated. It wasn’t long before I started to actually start building my own line of custom computers. Later, I stumbled on the term “open source” and fell in love with the concept of ultimate freedom.

Keel: Umbrellas have around for hundreds of years and no one was really innovating in the space. I wanted to tackle that aspect of the market.

Ray: One day I had a tee shirt with an inspirational message on it and a total stranger said “cool shirt”, where did you get it? I reply I designed it and gave my card and let him know he can order one online. In that moment I knew we all had a time where we want to wear our inspiration, whether you are fighting cancer with someone or believing in something bigger than yourself and you want the world to know it! So why not wear a tee shirt that represents that! Whether you are company or individual Ray Grand Apparel’s delivery a shirt that expresses that emotion.

What is your company’s mission?

Keel: To become the most recognized fashion-forward rain gear company that produces stunning, high fashion and durable rain gear products; while impacting the lives of veterans and nonprofit organizations alike.

Ray: Ray Grand Apparel’s mission is to design a company or individual message that expresses desired emotion through apparel.

Willie: Our mission is to bridge the digital divide and make technology affordable and accessible for all.

What is your motivation–gets you up every morning and keeps you focused as a business owner?

Willie: My motivation stems from a burning desire to succeed against all odds while pursuing my passion for serving the community and helping others.

Ray: It’s all about perspective, keep doing new things, creating, innovating and approaching business in a new way until we get it right! That’s the motivation of it all, it’s not easy! It’s hard, very hard and not everyone can make it happen and create a successful profitable business. Once this is accomplished, I can create 10 more businesses with ease and pass the baton to the next hungry entrepreneur.

Keel: That one day I will run a fortune 500 company with thousands of employees while impacting millions of lives through our product and company.

What has been your biggest challenge/risk? And did it work out?

Willie: My biggest risk was when I decided to dedicate myself to starting and nurturing All About Technology and leaving the career I prepared my entire life for which was my only source of income. There have been ups and downs since I started in 2001, but it all worked out and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Today, All About Technology is profitable and is staffed by great employees. Best of all, we get to know and do what’s best for our customers.

Ray: The greatest challenge was the physical part of being disable paralyzed from the waist down and using a wheelchair. This was very frustrating, especially with my energy depleted with so much do and there are so many processes for everything I do in a wheelchair, for example getting out the car, finding a ramp, elevator, not able to reach something in a store, etc So I learn to work smarter and build mental toughness to complete a task without using so much energy.

What has been your biggest investment in your business- and was it worth it?

Ray: The biggest investment is commitment, when sales are not great, friends and family expressing their opinion that can be discouraging but there is this great feeling in my belly that won’t let me quit! Every entrepreneur knows this feeling very well but the commitment to the business growth and change until the end! Time tells all truths and it is truly a great asset when used properly. The value in hard work and learning life lessons through business is invaluable!

Keel: I invested all of my savings from my tour in the Middle East.

Willie: My biggest investment in the business was forgetting everything that I thought I knew and starting over from scratch. I thought like a startup company and completed several minority business enterprise training programs offered by the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. As a result, my passion was renewed as I reassessed and refined our business plan to reposition it for massive organic growth. I created more jobs and delegated more tasks that I used to complete on a daily basis. I streamlined our service offering, redefined our unique value proposition and executed a strategy that would leverage a wide array of digital technologies for business growth. As a result of being able to launch effective marketing campaigns and create immediate value for our clients, All About Technology continues to be an operational force in the marketplace.

Why was it important to apply for and maintain national certification through USBLN?

Keel: To explore and leverage my certification to gain more opportunities to build my resume.

Willie: Certification through USBLN is important for a disability owned business enterprise, like All About Technology because it provided me with exposure and access to corporate contacts. In addition, it is the preeminent organization consistently working for the advancement of the disabled population by leveraging disability inclusion in the workplace, supply chain and the marketplace.

Ray: A national certification from USBLN gives us credibility and most importantly the opportunity to engage with corporations and other disability own businesses to do business on a larger scale. In business and life, relationships are crucial for success at any capacity. The essence of maintaining certification is building the relationships to ensure quality, rapport and delivery on everything we do!

What is the single most important bit of advice you would give to a disability entrepreneur who is just starting out?

Ray: Health is Everything! Operating, managing, and growing any business it is lots of work. Whether its physically, mentally and emotionally, there has to be a balance, which is imperative to truly realize your company goals and most importantly to be healthy and have fun doing it! “Don’t be afraid to fail”

Willie: Learn everything there is to know about your targeted customer, and serve them better than anyone else. Go above and beyond the call of duty and network, and you’ll have no problem in business.

Keel: Persistent, don’t let anyone tell you NO!

What makes you stand apart from your competition?

Willie: I give clients more than they would ever expect and stand behind our products and services. More importantly, rather than just make a transaction, I connect with my clients on a personal level. I have discovered that people are a little tighter with their money when there’s not much of it to go around, but if you serve your client well, the referrals will be endless, doors will open and opportunities will appear.

Ray: Our culture sets us apart and our creative approach to designing with purpose!

Keel: We are making a better quality umbrella. We also offer our corporate client full customization of their umbrellas significantly less than our competitors.

Did you have a mentor or someone you leaned on for advice? If so, who?

Keel: No but I would like a mentor. Preferably with knowledge of raising VC or someone with experience in product placement with big box retailers.

Willie: My certification as a disability owned business enterprise through USBLN has afforded me access to senior level corporate mentors. Cassondra Devine (Wells Fargo) and Kathleen Castore (Sanofi) both have offered encouragement and support in addition to sharing their experiences and knowledge to succeed in business. I am also thankful for my mentors that I met in grade school, Shirley Williams, James Maxwell and Jim Pierson because I developed a shared sense of caring, respect, trust and consequently belief that I could achieve! Most importantly, their collective energies inspired a lifelong passion for learning and serving others.

Ray: Yes, I had a mentor in my earlier stages in business and he helped guide me through the processes with business planning, book keeping, and price structures. Joseph Mahoney, a teacher from the Network For Teaching Entrepreneurship, a non profit that teaches disadvantage youth from the inner city and persons with disabilities.

What are three words that best describes you?

Ray: Integrity, Inspiration, Handsome

Keel: Driven, Open-minded, Optimistic

Willie: Authentic, Capable, and Reliable.

About the Interviewees

Ray Grand, Owner, Ray Grand Apparel

Ray Grand Apparel is selling “celebration” through creative apparel design. The goal is to create an identity such that when members of the public come in contact with the Ray Grand logo, they immediately recognize the power in what it represents; the ability to overcome any obstacle set before them. The Ray Grand Apparel brand is all about fostering a movement that represents strength, hard work, and determination to impact the world. Consumer benefits include creativity, freedom of self-expression, and empowerment.Ray Grand Apparel strives to convey motivation and style through durable clothing. The company will offer several lines of apparel to fit key message themes, which include “GRAND STYLE”. “ADVERSITY” and “GRAND”! Through a mix of products that include both standardized and customized items, the company will serve the needs of a range of market segments.Ray Grand Apparel is based in Stillwater, OK and is a USBLN Certified Disability-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE®). To learn more about Ray Grand Apparel, click here: http://www.raygrand.com

Keel Russell, CEO, Icy Talent Group dba Umbree Rain Gear

Umbree Rain Gear is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned umbrella and outerwear manufacturing company, known for its durable and fashionable umbrellas. The company manufactures and markets umbrellas, accessories and outwear in the USA.Keel Russell, the CEO and Founder, has worked tirelessly since 2013 to build Umbree from a fledgling startup to an inspiring, industry-disrupting force. As a retired military veteran, supporting veterans and socially conscious capitalism are issues central to Keel’s heart.We sell rain gear products with a socially conscious business strategy. Umbree Rain Gear was founded on the premise that we would produce rain gear products that are high quality, super durable and fashionable. With this in mind, we aspire to introduce creative fashion to the rain gear industry.Icy Talent Group is located in Coconut Creek, FL. To learn more, click here: https://umbree.com

Willie Brake, President, All About Technology

Willie E. Brake is an employee of All About Technology and the author of a published Personal Technology column. He is committed to building a bridge to the digital divide by providing computer sales and service for the community.Prior to All About Technology, Willie spent more than 12 years holding increasingly responsible positions at Fortune 100 companies in the automobile, consulting, education and manufacturing industries in locations around the world, where he developed a passion and skill for solving problems. Willie is simultaneously the Executive Director and a board member for a local nonprofit and an adjunct faculty member at Wayne State University and The University of Phoenix.Willie has been recognized by Corp! and Business Magazine for his achievements. He also serves as an employment partner and provides insight from a marketplace perspective to help youth, through internships and job shadows gain meaningful work experience.Willie is a duly initiated member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and earned a bachelor degree from Wayne State University and a MBA degree from The University of Phoenix and completed executive education programs at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth University and Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.A native of Detroit, Michigan, Willie is the proud father of one daughter, Olivia Madison.