NABA Adds Four New Scholarships to the NABA Scholarship Program
The National Association of Black Accountants, Inc. (NABA) is proud to announce the following dedicated scholarships recently added to the NABA Scholarship Program:
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Hidden Figures Scholarship
- Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Scholarship
- Claudette Griffin Memorial Scholarship
- Ralph and Valerie Thomas Scholarship
These four new scholarships bring NABA’s total dedicated scholarships to fourteen. Since its inception, NABA has provided more than $11 million in scholarship funds to deserving students preparing to enter various accounting, finance and business professions. In the past two fiscal years (FY2015 and FY2016), NABA awarded over $250,000 and the amount continues to grow annually. Through the generous contributions of individuals, groups, and organizations that share NABA’s desire to break through the economic barriers that students of color often experience. National scholarship presentations will be made June 7 at the Celebration of Scholars Luncheon during the 2017 NABA National Convention & Expo, to be held this year in New Orleans, LA, June 6-10.
Prospective donors can donate directly to those scholarship funds, donate to any of our legacy scholarships or make a general donation to support the National Scholarship Program. To view complete list of scholarships, CLICK HERE.
About the National Association of Black Accountants, Inc. (NABA)
The National Association of Black Accountants, Inc. (NABA), is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to bridging the opportunity gap for people of color in the Accounting, Finance, Consulting, Information Technology and other related business professions. Representing more than 200,000 people of color in these fields, NABA, Inc. advances people, advances careers and advances the mission by providing education, resources and meaningful career connections to both professional and student members, fulfilling the principle of our motto: Lifting As We Climb. To learn more on how NABA addresses the professional needs of its members and to build leaders that shape the future of the accounting and finance profession, visit www.nabainc.org.
About the NABA Convention & Expo
The 2017 NABA National Convention & Expo (June 6-10 in New Orleans, LA) annually brings together nearly 2,000 participants from across the country from multiple disciplines in the industry. This an exceptional gathering of accounting, finance and business professionals, targeted towards minorities and gives attendees the opportunity to learn best practices from industry leaders and experts. The NABA National Convention & Expo showcases cutting edge and timely topics impacting accounting and finance professionals in the marketplace and workplace, as well as provide opportunities to connect with subject matter experts for the exchange of ideas. To learn more, visit www.nabainc.org/convention.