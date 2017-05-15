The world of late night comedy is getting another dose of blackness.

Comedian and actress Franchesca Ramsey is heading back to Comedy Central, but this time she is calling the shots. Tuesday, Comedy Central announced that a yet-to-be-named late night comedy pilot will be executive produced by Ramsey as part of its 2017-2018 line-up of development shows.

Known to the online community as Chescaleigh, the rising star is known to be blunt and keep it real. Combining laughter and activism, she speaks out on issues of race and pop culture.

Ramsey got her start on YouTube video blogging. She did a writing stint on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, hosting the segment ‘#HashItOut With Francesca.’ Currently the host of MTV’s Decoded, her show is nominated for a Webby Award for Public Service and Activism.

NBCBLK caught up with Ramsey to talk about her new and upcoming project on Comedy Central, digital activism, and the podcast that changed her life.

Congratulations on your new pilot on Comedy Central! We know you can’t tell us everything about your pilot project, but give us some juice. How did this project come about?

For me I feel like this is a natural progression and it’s what I’ve always wanted to do. It’s just so cool that I’ve been able to start on YouTube doing my hair in my bathroom and in my living room making parodies, to MTV, to Comedy Central and now the chance to do my own show.

So it’s really just been what I’ve always wanted to do and I’m just so fortunate that I’ve got an amazing manager, Kara Welker at Generate who has developed the show with me along with producers Eric Brown and Andrew Kornhaber, they’ve helped coordinate and develop MTV Decoded which is my web series. With Decoded we get to touch on so many great topics, but we only have five minutes. So we said, ‘We gotta really figure out a way to create a 22-minute show that really gets to address some of the issues we’re not seeing other people talk about.’ So that’s what we’re going to do.

When can we see this kick off? Is it going to be this summer, fall, or next year?

I don’t have any dates. Right now we’re still in the pilot stage so we’re still assembling a team and I’m really excited because I got a list of people I want to work with. People I got to work with at Nightly Show and people I’ve always admired and dreamed of working with. The goal is really to just try and get the most creative people together and really create something that is different from what everyone else is doing on TV right now.

Speaking of creating something different from what everyone else is doing right now, you have the opportunity to bring something new to late night. Give an idea of some things you plan to bring.

For us it’s really important to talk about people and identity. There’s such an incredible opportunity to shed light on different types of people and different issues that affect people from various walks of life.

In light of this most recent election we really saw that there are a lot of people who are misinformed about different types of people that live in this country and around the world. So we want to give them an opportunity to make their voices heard in a really funny and really smart way to hopefully educate people but also change the perspective and challenge some of the preconceived notions that they have been carrying around, maybe that they didn’t even realize they’ve been harboring.

