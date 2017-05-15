All
‘The Fate of the Furious’: F. Gary Gray is the First African American To Direct a Billion-Dollar Movie

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” is the most profitable title of the year; F. Gary Gray’s “The Fate of the Furious” earned over $1 billion worldwide.

You have to savor the irony: African Americans comprise a tiny portion of film directors; we all know the argument that black movies don’t play overseas. And in F. Gary Gray’s “The Fate of the Furious,” we now we have the first billion-dollar movie from a black director…and it was driven overwhelmingly by the overseas gross.

While Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” will be the most profitable title of the year, “The Fate of the Furious” just made F. Gary Gray the first African American to join an even more elite rank: He directed a film that’s earned over $1 billion worldwide.

The eighth entry in the “Furious” franchise currently stands at about $1.2 billion, with more than 80% of that business outside North America — making this the unusual (and welcome) case of a black director’s film making the bulk of its money outside the U.S.

Continue onto Indie Wire to read the complete article.

This 15-Year-Old Is Getting His Own NBA Bowtie Collection

Entertainment
LinkedIn

A 15-year-old entrepreneur is teaming up with the NBA for the deal of a lifetime.

Moziah Bridges, who founded his bowtie company Mo’s Bows at age 9, scored a licensing partnership with the league, allowing the company to manufacture his products with team and club logos, according to Forbes. The NBA, who initiated the deal, will distribute the products through their website and retail stores.

Lisa Piken Koper, the NBA’s Vice President of Global Partnerships, told Forbes that they are happy to be working with the Memphis teen, who served as the fashion correspondent for the 2015 NBA Draft.

“Moziah’s creativity and entrepreneurial spirit are an inspiration, and we are thrilled about the launch of the Mo’s Bows NBA Collection,” Koper said. “We are always looking for ways to diversify our merchandise offerings and cater to our fashionable fan base, and couldn’t be more excited that fans will have a fun and unique way to show support for their favorite NBA teams.”

In 2014, when he was 12, Bridges appeared on “Shark Tank” with his mom; FUBU founder and judge Daymond John decided to take him on as a mentor. Not long after, Neiman Marcus approached Bridges with a deal to distribute his collection in their stores. He was also invited to the White House in 2015 to show off his ties to then-President Barack Obama.

Since appearing on Shark Tank, Bridges, who learned how to machine sew bowties from his grandmother, has hired five employees and sold more than $300,000 worth of men’s accessories.

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read the complete article.

Venus Williams to Produce, Appear in Female Entrepreneur Unscripted Series

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Venus Williams is teaming with production company 3 Ball Entertainment on a new unscripted series about female entrepreneurs called “Deals in Heels,” Variety has learned.

Williams, a world champion tennis player, founder and CEO of design firm V*STARR Interiors, and founder of athletic apparel line EleVen, will appear in the series alongside a panel of other female magnates who will serve as mentors for standout businesswomen before making final investment offers.

“As an advocate for gender and pay equality, I’m thrilled to be working with 3 Ball Entertainment on this project that fosters and supports trailblazing women who are actively pursuing their professional aspirations,” Williams said.

According to a December 2016 report by Fortune magazine, by the end of Q1 2017 just 27 Fortune 500 companies will be helmed by female CEOs–a mere 5.4%. A 2016 TechCrunch study also found that only 10% of venture capital funding, over a five-year period, went to women-owned businesses.

In each episode, five up-and-coming entrepreneurs pitch the panel, and the two women whose businesses show the most promise will be invited up to the “executive suite” for a deeper dive into their companies. If their business plans measure up, the panel will dedicate one month toward mentoring the entrepreneurs on all aspects of their businesses in preparation for critical upcoming sales benchmarks. At the end of the month, the two entrepreneurs return to the executive suite to re-pitch, but after review and negotiations only one startup will receive an investment from the panel.

Continue onto Variety to read the complete article.

The Obamas Will Donate $2 Million To Support Summer Jobs In Chicago This Year

Entertainment
LinkedIn

The former president said he wanted to get to work on his presidential center right away to combat the perception Chicago is a dangerous place.

Former President Barack Obama said Wednesday that he and Michelle Obama would personally donate $2 million to support summer jobs for Chicago young people this year.

Obama made the announcement while presenting preliminary plans for his presidential library and center in Chicago’s Jackson Park neighborhood. Construction will take four years, but Obama said he wanted the facility to start offering programs immediately.

“We don’t want to wait for a building,” he said. “One of the things that we will be starting this year is Michelle and I personally are going to donate $2 million to our summer jobs programs here in the community, so that right away, young people can get to work and we can start providing opportunities to all of them.”

Obama, who has faced criticism for making paid speeches to Wall Street since leaving the White House, said one reason he wanted his presidential center to begin offering programs is to combat the perception that Chicago is a dangerous city besieged by gun violence.

“As somebody who has not been right here in Chicago over the last couple years, whenever I visit, I tell people, Chicago’s never looked more beautiful. It has, it has never sparkled more,” Obama said. “And yet, if you ask a lot of people outside of Chicago about Chicago, what’s the first thing they talk about? They talk about the violence.”

Obama didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name, but Trump has repeatedly painted Chicago as dangerous. Trump has tweeted about “horrible carnage” in the city and threatened to send in federal agents. Homicides in Chicago had been decreasing for several years, but ticked up last year. Trump has said the national murder rate is the highest it has been in nearly a half-century ― a claim that’s untrue.

Obama said his presidential center’s programming will aim to make a lasting impact on the community.

“We’ll be working with the city, we’ll be working with the county, we’ll be working with businesses, because part of what we want to do is reach young people who might be at risk if they don’t have something to do during the summers,” Obama said. “But part of what we also want to do is to reach older youth who may be prepared for apprenticeships because one of the things that this project is going to do is generate jobs. We want to make sure that some of those young people can get trained so people don’t say, ‘Why didn’t you hire anybody from the neighborhood?’”

Obama estimated the presidential center would create 200 to 300 permanent jobs, and 1,400 to 1,500 jobs during construction. Economic development as a result of the library would produce an additional 2,000 jobs, he added.

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read the complete article.

The Art of Influence

Entertainment
LinkedIn
The Art of Influence

Judner Aura

With 131,000 Twitter followers, 107,000 on Instagram, and more than 946,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, Judner Aura has made a name for himself in the social media sphere. On his channel, UrAvgConsumer, you can find him giving in-depth detail on his reviews for phones, headphones, game devices, PC/Mac products, and every other type of consumer tech product. His videos have been named both useful for tech aficionados debating between certain products and informative for average consumers who are not familiar with tech jargon. Ultimately, what reels people in is Aura’s likable and relatable persona on camera, and that may well be his ticket to creating a monster following.

Chime Edwards

Viewers love to tune into Chime Edward’s YouTube channel for tips on styling hair. But unlike many other channels dedicated to cosmetics and beauty, Chime’s has a less superficial intention. Chime Edwards, who wears her hair naturally, wants to teach other women that there is nothing wrong with so called “kinky” hair, and that, despite what thousands of years of Eurocentric beauty standards may suggest, black hair can be beautiful, chic, and modern. In her videos, the YouTube channel of which has 334,000 subscribers, Chime is all smiles as she’s more than happy to teach her viewers how they can style and show off their black hair—without taking away its natural texture.

Todrick Hall

You might remember Todrick Hall from his early stardom days as the semifinalist of American Idol’s 9th season, but his name has since exploded all over the Internet. Todrick Hall has 771,000 followers on Instagram, 263,000 followers on Twitter, and a whopping 11.5 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. His voice may have been the talent that caught everyone’s ear, but it’s his bright and inviting character that has viewers pressing the Like and Subscribe buttons. As an entertainer, his videos have featured songs, dances, and intricately orchestrated flash mobs, including a Beyoncé themed video that has accumulated over 14 million views since January 2016.

Makeup Shayla

Want to stand out with some dazzling one-of-a-kind makeup, but don’t know how to get started? Makeup Shayla is your go-to pro. A true entrepreneur with her set of collaborated makeup kits, she is living the American Dream, and it’s all thanks in part to her Instagram and social media channels. But before she reached 2.1 million followers on Instagram, Makeup Shayla was simply Shayla doing makeup for Nordstrom and living the eight-hour workday. Fitting the definition of hustling, Shayla did bang-up makeup on her customers for eight hours each day, until one day she decided to finally quit her job to make a name for herself. As she can be heard saying on her videos, Shayla was a self-starter, posting 3-4 times each day, until gradually a small number of followers turned into 337,000 YouTube subscribers.

Kimberly Bryant

Kimberly Bryant has an impressive resume behind her that includes a large audience on social media—263,000 on Twitter, in fact—but her large online presence has a lot to do with what she has accomplished in real life. An electrical engineer, Kimberly Bryant founded the organization Black Girls Code, which also happens to have a following of 59,700 on its Twitter page. With the mission to help young and preteen black girls and young women of color enter into the fields of technology and engineering, Bryant’s organization has provided mentoring, workshops, and the opportunity for them to learn real skills in the field that will benefit them in their future careers.

Marques Brownlee

The former Senior Vice President, Social, for Google has called this YouTuber “the best technology reviewer on the planet right now…” and, based on the numbers, he’s certainly not the only one to think so. Marques Brownlee, who goes by the name MKBHD on YouTube, has 3.9 million subscribers to his channel, 846, 000 Twitter followers, and more than 580,000 followers on Instagram. The reason why he’s so popular? MKBHD communicated effectively with his audience, and that’s a commonality you’ll find among other big-name YouTube stars.

Now You Can Buy Gabby Douglas’ ‘Shero’ Barbie Doll In Stores

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Gabby Douglas’ Barbie Doll is finally available to buy in stores across the country.

The Olympic gymnast announced that Barbie was making a doll in her likeness last July right before the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics began. The doll is part of Barbie’s “Shero” line, which features other badass women like director Ava DuVernay, actress Emmy Rossum and ballerina Misty Copeland.

Now, fans can buy Douglas’ new “Shero” doll in stores nationwide.

“I’m super honored to be a part of the ‘Shero’ collection,” Douglas told HuffPost. “I hope through my partnership with Barbie that I can continue to inspire boys and girls to strive for their own dreams and their own passions.”

Douglas said she worked closely with Barbie to design the doll.

“It’s so important in the African American community to have that doll that looks like you. For me that’s really big because it sends a positive message saying, you know what you can go out there and achieve your goals no matter what your hair looks like, no matter what color your skin is,” she told HuffPost.

Continue onto Huffington Post to read more about the ‘Shero’ doll.

Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Award-Winning Book Is Coming To The Apollo Stage

Entertainment
LinkedIn

‘Between the World and Me’ will be adapted into a performance at the Harlem theater next April.

Ta-Nehisi Coates’ bold 2015 book exploring race in America is set to make its debut on the Apollo Theater stage.

On Wednesday, the Harlem theater announced Coates’ award-winning Between the World and Me will be adapted into a multimedia performance for the Apollo’s 2017-2018 season. Directed by Apollo Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes with music commissioned by jazz musician Jason Moran, the performance event will present “excerpted selections, read monologue-style by notable guest artists, interspersed with music and visual projection design,” according to a press release.

In an effort to recreate her personal experience of reading the No. 1 New York Times’ best-seller, Forbes told NYT that she wants the special performance to expand on the book’s “solitary experience.”

“The second I put the book down, I wanted to call everyone who had read the book, and who would stay up with me at 3 a.m.,” she said. “The hope is that we’re taking that solitary experience of reading the book and expanding that to a collective experience.”

Forbes added that Coates will provide “creative guidance” and may possibly appear in the production, which is set to debut in April 2018.

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read the complete article.

Amandla Stenberg spoke about how audiences want inclusivity in movies

Entertainment
LinkedIn

As if we needed another reason to absolutely love her, in a new interview Amandla Stenberg has spoken about how audiences want diversity in movies, and we couldn’t agree with her more.

Despite only being 18 years old, Amandla Stenberg is one heck of an inspiring person. The actor has spoken previously about her attitudes towards sexuality and gender identity and how she embraced her natural hair, and what she had to say was pretty wise. What’s more, the star shares some pretty great stuff on social media, too, encouraging people to live happy and healthy lives, and it’s a message that we can certainly get behind.

Now, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Amandla Stenberg has opened up about the importance and need for inclusivity and diversity in movies.

Stenberg is currently promoting her new movie, an adaptation of YA novel Everything Everything, and she sat down with EW to talk about the movie, and spoke about how, when she was growing up, she didn’t feel like she had any role models because of her race.

“As a 13-, 14-, 15-year-old there aren’t necessarily… you don’t see roles for black girls that age,” she said.

Continuing, the star noted that when she first started out in her career there weren’t that many roles for her to play. But now, she argues, people are fed up of the lack of inclusivity.

“People are bored,” she said, “and it’s the responsibility of studios and the mainstream media to catch up to what people want.”

Indeed, she added, diversity in movies is a good way to reach those people who might live in communities that aren’t that inclusive.

“I definitely think it’s important to balance creating content that speaks directly on race and content that doesn’t talk about it all, but it speaks for itself,” she said. “It can be more powerful to create a film like Everything, Everything and then get distributed to kids in the Midwest who maybe don’t live in very diverse communities and get to see this black girl in the lead, you know? In many ways they’ll be able to understand that much more than they’ll be able to understand an article about representation.”

Continue onto HelloGiggles to read the complete article.

Ne-Yo makes his first move into tech with an investment in a coding school

Entertainment
LinkedIn

R&B artist and producer Ne-Yo is making his first move into tech via an investment in the Holberton School for full-stack software engineers. Yup, it turns out Ne-Yo participated in the $2.3 million round Holberton announced in February. He’s also joining the school’s board of trustees in order to help attract people from underrepresented groups to learn how to code.

“Everybody knows that tech and all these things are the wave of the future,” Ne-Yo told me. “I just love the fact of what they’re doing with the school — that they’re making it easier for underrepresented people in the world of tech. They’re giving them a platform and access to this knowledge that they probably wouldn’t get otherwise. I think that’s one of the coolest things about this whole situation.”

Unlike other coding schools, Holberton doesn’t take your money until you get a job. Assuming that you do get a job, Holberton asks for 17 percent of your salary for the first three years of their new job. It’s also an IRL school that offers a two-year program, instead of a multi-week bootcamp, as well as mentors from companies like Google, LinkedIn, Uber and Instagram.

And when it comes to the selection process, Holberton has a system in place that aims to reduce human bias. Holberton’s current class is 40% female and 53% people of color, which is pretty solid, but Ne-Yo wants to help make it even more diverse.

Continue onto Tech Crunch to read the complete article.

Will Smith and Jessica Chastain Join Pedro Almodóvar on Cannes Festival Jury

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Pedro Almodóvar will preside over a jury that includes Jessica Chastain and Will Smith at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the festival announced on Tuesday.

The other jurors for the festival’s 70th edition are the German director Maren Ade, whose “Toni Erdmann” was a hit at the festival last year and was nominated for an Academy Award; the Italian director Paolo Sorrentino; the Chinese actress Fan Bingbing; the French actress and singer Agnès Jaoui; the Korean director Park Chan-wook; and the French composer Gabriel Yared.

Among the directors with films competing for the Palme d’Or this year are Sofia Coppola, Noah Baumbach, Todd Haynes and Hong Sang-soo. The festival will take place May 17-28.

Source: New York Times

Beyoncé announces college scholarship for women in honor of ‘Formation’ anniversary

Entertainment
LinkedIn
Beyonce

All right, scholars, now let’s get in formation.

On Monday evening, Beyoncé updated her website with the announcement of a new scholarship in honor of the anniversary of her landmark album Lemonade.

The scholarship, called Formation Scholars, will “support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.”

Four scholarships will be awarded in total to four undergraduate or graduate students at eligible schools, though only one student per school will be chosen. Queen of Education Beyoncé chose two historically black colleges, Howard and Spelman, and two arts-focused colleges, Berklee School of Music and Parsons School of Design, as the institutions where the scholarships are available.

The scholarships are available to women seeking degrees in the creative arts, literature, music or African-American studies.

Continue onto Mic to read more about this scholarship.

Franchesca Ramsey Heads to Comedy Central With New Pilot

Entertainment
LinkedIn
Franchesca Ramsey

The world of late night comedy is getting another dose of blackness.

Comedian and actress Franchesca Ramsey is heading back to Comedy Central, but this time she is calling the shots. Tuesday, Comedy Central announced that a yet-to-be-named late night comedy pilot will be executive produced by Ramsey as part of its 2017-2018 line-up of development shows.

Known to the online community as Chescaleigh, the rising star is known to be blunt and keep it real. Combining laughter and activism, she speaks out on issues of race and pop culture.

Ramsey got her start on YouTube video blogging. She did a writing stint on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, hosting the segment ‘#HashItOut With Francesca.’ Currently the host of MTV’s Decoded, her show is nominated for a Webby Award for Public Service and Activism.

NBCBLK caught up with Ramsey to talk about her new and upcoming project on Comedy Central, digital activism, and the podcast that changed her life.

Congratulations on your new pilot on Comedy Central! We know you can’t tell us everything about your pilot project, but give us some juice. How did this project come about?

For me I feel like this is a natural progression and it’s what I’ve always wanted to do. It’s just so cool that I’ve been able to start on YouTube doing my hair in my bathroom and in my living room making parodies, to MTV, to Comedy Central and now the chance to do my own show.

So it’s really just been what I’ve always wanted to do and I’m just so fortunate that I’ve got an amazing manager, Kara Welker at Generate who has developed the show with me along with producers Eric Brown and Andrew Kornhaber, they’ve helped coordinate and develop MTV Decoded which is my web series. With Decoded we get to touch on so many great topics, but we only have five minutes. So we said, ‘We gotta really figure out a way to create a 22-minute show that really gets to address some of the issues we’re not seeing other people talk about.’ So that’s what we’re going to do.

When can we see this kick off? Is it going to be this summer, fall, or next year?

I don’t have any dates. Right now we’re still in the pilot stage so we’re still assembling a team and I’m really excited because I got a list of people I want to work with. People I got to work with at Nightly Show and people I’ve always admired and dreamed of working with. The goal is really to just try and get the most creative people together and really create something that is different from what everyone else is doing on TV right now.

Speaking of creating something different from what everyone else is doing right now, you have the opportunity to bring something new to late night. Give an idea of some things you plan to bring.

For us it’s really important to talk about people and identity. There’s such an incredible opportunity to shed light on different types of people and different issues that affect people from various walks of life.

In light of this most recent election we really saw that there are a lot of people who are misinformed about different types of people that live in this country and around the world. So we want to give them an opportunity to make their voices heard in a really funny and really smart way to hopefully educate people but also change the perspective and challenge some of the preconceived notions that they have been carrying around, maybe that they didn’t even realize they’ve been harboring.

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete interview.

John Legend to Voice, Executive Produce Virtual Reality Animated Series

Entertainment
LinkedIn
John Legend

John Legend is making his foray into virtual reality with Rainbow Crow, an animated series from VR startup Baobab Studios.

In teaming up with Baobab, Legend executive produces and provides the voice of the title character in the series, which is directed by the VR studio’s co-founder (and Madagascar director) Eric Darnell. Legend’s longtime partner and collaborator, Ty Stiklorius, has also boarded the creative team.

Inspired by Lenape folklore, Rainbow Crow tells the story of a bird with the most dazzling plumage and mellifluous voice, who, after the planet turns dark and cold, must journey far from home to bring light back to the world. Its themes include diversity, self-acceptance and sacrifice.

Rainbow Crow brings storytelling and music together in a way no one else has yet in virtual reality,” said Legend. “It’s an incredible medium for inspiring a journey of self-discovery and finding your way in times of darkness. In light of what’s going on in today’s world, it’s a message of deep meaning that people from all walks of life can embrace.”

The series will be narrated by Kiowa-Caddo tribal elder, Randy Edmonds, an 82-year-old lifelong crusader for Native American rights and founder of the National Urban Indian Council.    “All Native American tales have a tradition of deep meaning and that’s why we tell the stories, sharing down the generations,” explains Edmonds, who left Oklahoma in 1954 for Southern California as part of the Indian Relocation Act. “When I look at the impact these legends have, the insights they represent, taking that storytelling to a modern medium is extremely exciting.”

Read the complete article on the Hollywood Reporter.

 

