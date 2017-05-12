Judner Aura

With 131,000 Twitter followers, 107,000 on Instagram, and more than 946,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, Judner Aura has made a name for himself in the social media sphere. On his channel, UrAvgConsumer, you can find him giving in-depth detail on his reviews for phones, headphones, game devices, PC/Mac products, and every other type of consumer tech product. His videos have been named both useful for tech aficionados debating between certain products and informative for average consumers who are not familiar with tech jargon. Ultimately, what reels people in is Aura’s likable and relatable persona on camera, and that may well be his ticket to creating a monster following.

Chime Edwards

Viewers love to tune into Chime Edward’s YouTube channel for tips on styling hair. But unlike many other channels dedicated to cosmetics and beauty, Chime’s has a less superficial intention. Chime Edwards, who wears her hair naturally, wants to teach other women that there is nothing wrong with so called “kinky” hair, and that, despite what thousands of years of Eurocentric beauty standards may suggest, black hair can be beautiful, chic, and modern. In her videos, the YouTube channel of which has 334,000 subscribers, Chime is all smiles as she’s more than happy to teach her viewers how they can style and show off their black hair—without taking away its natural texture.

Todrick Hall



You might remember Todrick Hall from his early stardom days as the semifinalist of American Idol’s 9th season, but his name has since exploded all over the Internet. Todrick Hall has 771,000 followers on Instagram, 263,000 followers on Twitter, and a whopping 11.5 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. His voice may have been the talent that caught everyone’s ear, but it’s his bright and inviting character that has viewers pressing the Like and Subscribe buttons. As an entertainer, his videos have featured songs, dances, and intricately orchestrated flash mobs, including a Beyoncé themed video that has accumulated over 14 million views since January 2016.

Makeup Shayla

Want to stand out with some dazzling one-of-a-kind makeup, but don’t know how to get started? Makeup Shayla is your go-to pro. A true entrepreneur with her set of collaborated makeup kits, she is living the American Dream, and it’s all thanks in part to her Instagram and social media channels. But before she reached 2.1 million followers on Instagram, Makeup Shayla was simply Shayla doing makeup for Nordstrom and living the eight-hour workday. Fitting the definition of hustling, Shayla did bang-up makeup on her customers for eight hours each day, until one day she decided to finally quit her job to make a name for herself. As she can be heard saying on her videos, Shayla was a self-starter, posting 3-4 times each day, until gradually a small number of followers turned into 337,000 YouTube subscribers.

Kimberly Bryant

Kimberly Bryant has an impressive resume behind her that includes a large audience on social media—263,000 on Twitter, in fact—but her large online presence has a lot to do with what she has accomplished in real life. An electrical engineer, Kimberly Bryant founded the organization Black Girls Code, which also happens to have a following of 59,700 on its Twitter page. With the mission to help young and preteen black girls and young women of color enter into the fields of technology and engineering, Bryant’s organization has provided mentoring, workshops, and the opportunity for them to learn real skills in the field that will benefit them in their future careers.

Marques Brownlee

The former Senior Vice President, Social, for Google has called this YouTuber “the best technology reviewer on the planet right now…” and, based on the numbers, he’s certainly not the only one to think so. Marques Brownlee, who goes by the name MKBHD on YouTube, has 3.9 million subscribers to his channel, 846, 000 Twitter followers, and more than 580,000 followers on Instagram. The reason why he’s so popular? MKBHD communicated effectively with his audience, and that’s a commonality you’ll find among other big-name YouTube stars.