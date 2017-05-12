14-Year-Old is Graduating Texas Christian University With Degree in Physics

Getting through school at any age is already tough enough, but imagine being 14 and graduating with a college degree. Seems kind of impossible, right? Well, for one young prodigy, the impossible isn’t so farfetched.

This Saturday, 14-year-old, Carson Huey-You will graduate from Texas Christian University, as the University’s young student ever, Dallas News reports. The news of a teenage college graduate may seem shocking on its own, but here’s the even more incredible part: Carson is graduating with a physics diploma, and a double minor in math and Chinese.

Rest assured though, even the superstar admits that surviving higher education can be difficult. He told Dallas News that it didn’t come easily. While some of us struggle to make it through physics class without getting in trouble, Carson knew what he loved pretty early on.

“I knew I wanted to do physics when I was in high school, but then quantum physics was the one that stood out to me, because it was abstract,” he said. “You can’t actually see what’s going on, so you have to sort of rely on the mathematics to work everything out.”

Carson’s family and educators took notice of his interest in education, too. His mother, Claretta Kimp, revealed that Carson asked if “he could learn calculus at the age of 3” and his former high school physics teacher told the Dallas Morning News that he “sometimes forgets Carson’s so young because he’s so advanced.”

Carson isn’t just interested in physics though; he loves music and enjoys hanging out with friends and family, particularly his younger brother Cannan, who will start college in the fall, at the tender age of 11. We think the two brothers should also start a study group with Will Maillis, a 9-year-old college student from Pennsylvania.

Claretta says there’s no secret behind raising two very smart sons, but she does encourage other parents to allow their kids to fly in the direction they want to fly in and go at their own pace. “It’s not just about schooling, she said. “You have to know your child and make sure they are healthy — physically, emotionally and spiritually. If you know they are OK, then they will just take off.”

You’re probably wondering what’s next for the 14-year-old. Well, he’ll be headed back to Texas Christian University in the fall for graduate studies. Meanwhile, we just discovered we can backspace on our iPhone calculator app by swiping.

Continue onto Teen Vogue to read the complete article.