Aisha Tyler to Host 11th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, Jesse Williams to Receive All-Star Award

ADCOLOR returns to Los Angeles on September 19th for this year’s awards.

ADCOLOR, the premier organization celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, is proud to announce that Aisha Tyler will host this year’s ADCOLOR Awards, and will be awarding Jesse Williams the organization’s esteemed All-Star Award.

“We are honored to have stars like Aisha Tyler and Jesse Williams involved with our event,” said ADCOLOR Founder and President Tiffany R. Warren. “They are great examples of individuals who use their talent and celebrity to champion important causes on behalf of those who aren’t able to wield the limelight. This idea of reaching back to help others is a core value of ADCOLOR.”

Aisha Tyler is a celebrated actor, comedian, director, author and activist who is currently co-host of the hit CBS daytime talk show The Talk. She is also known for voicing spy Lana Kane on F/X’s edgy hit comedy Archer and her role in CBS’s Criminal Minds. In addition to her work in the entertainment space, Aisha is deeply dedicated to charity and volunteerism. She serves on the board of Planned Parenthood, acts as spokesperson the American Red Cross and consults with the trust for Public Land’s Parks for People Project.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting the 11th Annual ADCOLOR Awards,” Aisha Tyler said. “Diversity in perspective, experience, background and vision makes our nation strong and our stories affecting. ADCOLOR is leading the way with its empowerment and mentorship initiatives.”

Jesse Williams will receive this year’s All-Star Award, having been identified as public figure who has used his celebrity to challenge the status quo and champion important causes. The organization is proud to recognize Jesse’s unique contributions to the entertainment industry, which have provided the platform for unlimited progress in diversity & inclusion.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious recognition at this year’s ADCOLOR Awards and Conference.” said actor Jesse Williams. “Activism and awareness has always played a central role in my life and as ADCOLOR knows, it is up to all of us to use the information at our disposal to improve the quality of life for those around us.”

Williams is in his 8th season as Dr. Jackson Avery in ABC’s hit series “Grey’s Anatomy”.  He most recently served as senior producer and correspondent for EPIX docuseries “America Divided” with Norman Lear and executive produced the documentary “Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement”. His feature credits also include Lee Daniels’ The Butler, The Cabin in the Woods and Brooklyn’s Finest. Williams is founder of the production company, farWord Inc. and the executive producer of Question Bridge: Black Males, a series of transmedia art installations, films, and website. He also sits on the Board of Directors of Advancement Project and Sankofa.org.

The show will provide an opportunity for the organization to honor those who embody ADCOLOR’s motto “Rise Up and Reach Back”.  Those honored not only excel in their own careers, but also give back to the community and support their peers. The goal is to create a network of diverse professionals to encourage and celebrate one another.

The event will take place in Los Angeles, at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on September 19th, 2017.

The 11th Annual ADCOLOR Conference & Awards is presented by GSD&M and Omnicom Group and sponsored by DIAGEO NA, ADWEEK, Apple, DAS Global Group of Companies, AOL, Squeaky, BBDO, DDB OmnicomMediaGroup, TBWA\. 2017 Corporate Members are The Advertising Club of New York, American Advertising Federation, AOL, DIAGEO NA, Edelman, Facebook, Omnicom Group, Snake Nation Co., Wieden + Kennedy.

About ADCOLOR®

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. www.adcolor.org

CVS Health Presents: Executive Learning Series for Diverse Suppliers

Learn and grow with CVS Health and the Center for Workforce & Professional Development at the Roger Williams University School of Continuing Studies.

At CVS Health, pursuing diversity within our supply chain is critical to our mission of helping people on their path to better health. Because we’re present in so many moments, big and small, we’re able to positively influence health behavior and shape the future of health care for people, businesses and communities.

As a pharmacy innovation company, we rely on our suppliers to collaborate with our more than 243,000 colleagues across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Brazil to solve cost, quality and access issues in the evolving health care landscape.

CVS Health is committed to helping diverse suppliers learn and grow to prepare them to do business with us and other companies that value supplier diversity. Fifteen business owners and executives will be selected and introduced to the values and competencies held by CVS Health.

The program delivers:

  1. An intensive curriculum designed to expand your capacity, skill level and growth potential in critical areas in both classroom and online forums.
  2. Practical experience, including an opportunity to respond to a sample Request for Proposal.
  3. Support for introductions and relationship building with CVS Health procurement professionals.
  4. The opportunity to join peers in a mutually supportive and lasting network.

The curriculum for this executive training program was established based on the following:

  • CVS Health’s mission, vision and core values support educating the diversity supplier community, with an aim of increasing the success of the diversity-based businesses
  • Feedback given to CVS Health from selected national diversity chamber and council leaders regarding the mission and values of a diverse business.  The chosen national diversity leaders include members of the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, National Minority Supplier Development Council and its affiliates US Business Leadership Network (DSDP), US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce, US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and its Regional Partner Organizations.
  • Feedback provided by students who have completed and been successful with Roger Williams University Center for Workforce & Professional Development executive and administrative series training programs.

Click here to submit your application!

National Minority Supplier Development Council Hosts: Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C.

NMSDC

America’s Leading Corporate Member Organization Looks to Elevate Visibility  And Streamline Policy in Nation’s Capital

On April 26, 2017, The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) will host an Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill. The overall goal of Advocacy Day is to ensure equivalent opportunities for minority businesses in federal entrepreneurship policies and contracting, as well as amplify NMSDC’s thought leadership stance in advocating for minority business growth and development.

The Advocacy Day will be focused on the activities and communications needed to provide legislators with informative data and statistics that reflect the value their Network delivers.  This is the best way to ensure that government officials are well-informed on NMSDC’s value to National corporate members, certified MBEs, and the American economy.

According to President Joset Wright-Lacy of NMSDC, “We want to establish NMSDC’s authority as the go-to resource for comprehensive information and advice concerning policies, regulations, and legislation concerning minority-owned businesses. NMSDC also urges the Trump Administration and Congress to fully enforce existing federal rules concerning MBE diversity and inclusion for direct and federally assisted contracting.”

The overall impact of MBEs on the US economy is over $400 billion dollars, which results in creation and preservation of more than 2.2 million jobs held by minority executives. NMSDC’s Advocacy Day aims to shed more light on the great impact MBEs have upon our nation’s economic growth.

The events participants look to enlighten federal policymakers and others in how NMSDC’s minority supplier development policies and strategies are synonymous with best practices and are key tools for growing mature minority businesses of scale and size across all industry sectors. Every MBE aims to modernize and improve minority business/DBE certification processes and particularly federal certification requirements to better correspond to market realities.

About NMSDC

NMSDC advances business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises and connects them to corporate members. One of the country’s leading corporate membership organizations, NMSDC was chartered in 1972 to provide increased procurement and business opportunities for minority businesses of all sizes. The NMSDC Network includes a National Office in New York and 23 affiliate regional councils across the country. The network also includes five international partner organizations located in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, China and South Africa.

To meet the growing need for supplier diversity, NMSDC matches its 12,000 certified minority-owned businesses to our network of more than 1,400 corporate members who wish to purchase their products, services and solutions. NMSDC, a unique and specialized player in the field of minority business enterprise, is proud of its unwavering commitment to advance Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American suppliers in a globalized corporate supply chain. For more information, visit www.NMSDC.org.

Minority Business Development Agency Seeking Nominations For 2017 MED Week Awards

Agency Marks 35th Anniversary of MED Week Celebration

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) is seeking nominations for the 2017 National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week Awards. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the annual awards designed to honor organizations, businesses and individuals that have demonstrated leadership and commitment in advancing the minority business community and our Nation’s economy.

“This is an excellent opportunity to recognize the many champions within the minority business community on a national stage,” said Acting MBDA National Director Edith J. McCloud. “These awards are part of MBDA’s legacy and we’re extremely proud to host them each year. We encourage everyone to submit their nominations as soon as possible.”

There are three main award categories: Minority-Owned Firms, Champions of Minority Business Development, and Individual Recognition (a complete list of categories is available online at http://medweek.mbda.gov ).

MBDA encourages nominations from chambers of commerce, business and trade associations, prime contractors, federal, state and local government agencies, and individual business owners (self-nominations are allowed). All nominations must be submitted online  at http://medweek.mbda.gov no later than May 1, 2017.

The 2017 MED Week award winners are scheduled to be announced in July and the winners will receive their awards during National MED Week October 22-28, 2017, in Detroit.

For questions, please contact the MBDA National MED Week Program Coordinator Antavia Grimsley at 202-482-7458

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

MBDA, www.mbda.gov, is the only Federal agency dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority-owned businesses. Our programs and services better equip minority-owned firms to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues and expand regionally, nationally and internationally. Services are provided through a network of MBDA Business Centers. After 47 years of service, MBDA continues to be a dedicated strategic partner to all U.S. minority-owned businesses, committed to providing programs and services that build size, scale and capacity through access to capital, contracts and markets. Follow us on Twitter @usmbda.

###

PRISM Presents: D&I Best Practice Leadership Forum for ERGs & Diversity Councils

Are your ERGs and Diversity Councils having real impact?

Are their efforts impacting key organizational & business objectives?

The Best Practice Leadership Forum for ERGs & Diversity Councils provides learning that can be immediately applied. This interactive experience will increase knowledge, skills and leadership capability for improving Employee Resource Group and Diversity Council performance.

Thursday, March 9th in Charlotte, NC

This is an on-site complimentary event.

Attendees will:  This is an on-site complimentary event.
Breakfast & lunch included.

  • Develop breakthrough strategies to improve performance and value
  • Learn some of the latest thinking to increase your capability
  • Gain tools, techniques and methodologies for addressing critical organizational challenges

Program & Presenters

  Employee Resource Groups & Diversity Councils Forum
  Driving Results Through ERG Collaboration
  Unconscious Bias
  SRGs & Councils: Driving Performance, Creating Impact

For more information and to register for this event please visit: prismdiversity.com/cgi-local

National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Annual Convention Set for Launch!

More Than 10,000 Attendees to Address the Theme ‘Engineering Your Foundation’

Two years ago, the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) set a bold, ambitious goal for itself: to lead the United States to graduate 10,000 new black engineers annually by 2025, up from 3,501 African-American engineering graduates in 2014. NSBE’s plan to achieve this goal requires development of a stronger base for the organization and its members: a foundation composed of academic excellence, professional success and commitment to advancement of African-American culture and community.

On March 29–April 2, 2017, at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Mo., NSBE will demonstrate and discuss the underpinnings of its plan to reach its “10K goal,” during the National Society of Black Engineers’ 43rd Annual Convention (#NSBE43). Attendance at the convention will exceed 10,000 aspiring and practicing engineers; educators; members of the Greater Kansas City community and representatives of more than 200 academic institutions, government agencies, corporations and nonprofit organizations. The theme of the event is “Engineering Your Foundation.”

Among the many highlights of the convention’s four-day agenda are high-profile speakers, panel discussions, 120 workshops, networking sessions, company tours, community engagement events, technical and scientific competitions, hands-on engineering and science activities and the premier career fair geared toward African Americans in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). NSBE’s largest event, the Annual Convention showcases black students and professionals who have a passion for STEM, who are high achievers in these fields and who are channeling their dedication to advance their communities and society at large.

“At a time when our organization and the world around us are constantly in flux, we want to ensure our members and the black community have the foundational skills and aspirations to thrive in the international economy,” said Kendra A. Allen, chair of NSBE’s 2017 Annual Convention Planning Committee. “By providing professional development, personal enrichment and service to the community, we hope to inspire our attendees to move forward with a newfound enthusiasm in NSBE’s mission.”

“The Convention Planning Committee has done an excellent job of creating an event with broad appeal and broad social relevance,” said NSBE National Chair Matthew C. Nelson. “The work we will do and the information we will exchange in Kansas City will benefit the African-American community and the U.S. as a whole.”

In addition to events and activities geared toward undergraduates in engineering and other STEM fields, the NSBE Annual Convention includes three “mini-conferences” designed for the Society’s other membership demographics: the Pre-College Initiative (PCI) Conference, for elementary, middle and high school students; the Graduate School Conference (GSC) for current and prospective graduate students; and the Technical Professionals Conference (TPC) for practicing professionals. The TPC is coordinated by NSBE Professionals, the organization for technical professional members of the National Society of Black Engineers.

Richard Z. White is national chair of NSBE Professionals.

“The Annual Convention will be the culmination of a year of breakthroughs for our organization,” White said. “The Technical Professionals Conference will feature our first-ever Chapter Leadership Luncheon as well as a number of other improvements to better engage our NSBE Professionals membership. We urge all STEM workers to get involved!”

“NSBE is grateful for the generous support provided by hundreds of corporate, government, academic and other organizations to make our event possible,” said NSBE Executive Director Karl W. Reid, Ed.D. “NSBE’s 43rd Annual Convention is proof that the future is bright for diversity and inclusion in the field of engineering in America.”

More information about NSBE’s 43rd Annual Convention is available online at convention.nsbe.org. A small sample of newsworthy activities at NSBE’s 43rd Annual Convention follows.

About NSBE

With 278 chapters and nearly 16,000 active members in the U.S. and abroad, the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) is one of the largest student-governed organizations based in the United States. NSBE, founded in 1975, supports and promotes the aspirations of collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in engineering and technology. NSBE’s mission is “to increase the number of culturally responsible black engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally and positively impact the community.” For more information, visit www.nsbe.org.

Sign up to follow NSBE on social media.

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

YouTube

Read about NSBE’s “Be 1 of 10,000” Campaign at Graduate10K.NSBE.org.

Read about NSBE’s #BlackSTEMLikeMe Campaign at BlackSTEMLikeMe.NSBE.org.

NSBE 43rd Annual Convention

PRESS CONFERENCE

Thursday, March 30, 10–11:30 a.m.
Kansas City Convention Center, Room 2209
(Near the 13th Street Underpass)

Speakers:

  • The Honorable Sylvester (“Sly”) James, Mayor, City of Kansas City, Missouri
  • Mark Bedell, Ed.D., Superintendent, Kansas City Public Schools
  • Matthew C. Nelson, NSBE National Chair
  • Kendra A. Allen, Chair, NSBE 2017 Annual Convention Planning Committee
  • Karl W. Reid, Ed.D., NSBE Executive Director

RSVP to Yvette Watson at ywatson@nsbe.org

SAMPLE EVENTS

Career Fair
Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31
Kansas City Convention Center
Participants: All

With more than 200 major employers and academic institutions exhibiting, the NSBE Annual Convention Career Fair offers unmatched opportunities for professional and educational development of attendees.

Executive Roundtables
Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31
Kansas City Marriott Downtown
Participants: Professional

The Executive Roundtables, a signature program of the Technical Professionals Conference, provide premiere speaking opportunities for executive leaders to engage experienced technical and business professionals. This event features a facilitated discussion among vice president and higher senior-level executives covering select topics and critical issues. This year’s Executive Roundtable topics are as follows:

  • Diversity and Inclusion: Navigating a Multigenerational Workforce
  • Women in Leadership: Paths to the C-Suite – Insights from the Top
  • Technology and Innovation: Artificial Intelligence – Can It Go Too Far?
  • Career Advancement: Advancing Your Career with Social Networking
  • Global and Community Impact: Collective Impact – Making 10K by 2025 a Reality

Mr. and Miss #NSBE43 Pageant
Thursday, March 30, 8–10 p.m.
Kansas City Convention Center
Participants: All

#NSBE43 Pageant is an event to empower young, aspiring STEM professionals of NSBE. Participants will benefit from the opportunity to improve their public speaking, boost their self-confidence and promote academic excellence. Mr. and Miss. NSBE for 2017 will be crowned during the convention.

Innovations Lab
Friday, March 31, 7 a.m.–11 p.m.
Kansas City Convention Center
Participants: Pre-College

The Innovations Lab is an event with a show-and-tell format for people of all ages that will bring out the kid in all of us. This unique learning activity will inspire participants to become innovators and gain interest in a STEM field. The lab will showcase incredible projects and provide opportunities for hands-on learning.

Inside the Executive Suite Breakfast
Brought to You by TE Connectivity
Friday, March 31, 9–10:30 a.m.
Kansas City Marriott Downtown
Participants: Professional, Corporate

This event features a one-on-one interview with a high-profile corporate executive, government official, nonprofit leader or celebrity figure with relevance to STEM.

CEO Spotlight
Friday, March 31, 2–3 p.m.
Kansas City Marriott Downtown
Participants: All

Twitter Cofounder and CEO Jack Dorsey leads “The Evolution of Twitter: Tweets for Change,”  a conversation on the history and future of the social media powerhouse. Joining the conversation will be key Twitter influencers Angela Rye, Jamilah Lemieux, April Reign, Johnetta (“Netta”) Elzie and Brittany Packnett to discuss how they use Tweets to drive change for communities and amplify their causes.

‘Dream Big: Engineering Our World’ Screening and Outreach Event
Friday, March 31, 6:15–11:15 p.m.
Cinetopia Theatre and Prairie Fire Museum, Overland Park, Kansas
Participants: All

“Dream Big,” directed by MacGillivray Freeman, is the first giant-screen film that seeks to inspire kids of diverse backgrounds to get involved in STEM, to become the innovators who will improve the lives of people across our entire planet as we move into the heart of the 21st century and beyond. NSBE, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and Bechtel Corporation will team up to screen the movie at two locations.

NSBE Hackathon
Powered by Google, Inc.; Supported by Cox Automotive, Rockwell Collins and Two Sigma
Friday, March 31, 8 p.m.–Saturday, April 1, 2 p.m.
Kansas City Convention Center
Participants: All

The Hackathon showcases the technical and design skills of NSBE members. This event gives participants the opportunity to bring new and innovative ideas to life by building a working prototype alongside industry professionals. This overnight, 18-hour event includes food, snacks and caffeine to keep the hackers energized, as well as great prizes for the winners.

A Walk For Education
Saturday, April 1, 9–11 a.m.
Benjamin Banneker Charter Academy of Technology
Participants: Collegiate

A Walk for Education (AWFE) is a grassroots program in which NSBE members go door to door in underserved black communities and hand out information on college application and enrollment, scholarships, SAT/ACT preparation tools, NSBE membership and the benefits of majoring in STEM fields. The goal of AWFE is to increase awareness of the opportunities available through education, particularly in STEM, and to shatter myths about African Americans studying and working in these fields

NSBE Golden Torch Awards
Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m.
Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City Convention Center
Participants: All

Now celebrating their 20th year, the NSBE Golden Torch Awards are the highest honors given by the National Society of Black Engineers. These awards recognize individuals and organizations that exemplify NSBE’s ideals of academic excellence, professional success and dedication to the advancement of the black community. Since their inception, the NSBE Golden Torch Awards have provided millions of dollars in scholarships for talented high school seniors.

SAMPLE WORKSHOPS

From Impostor to Influencer: Strategies to Get Your Seat at the Table 
Thursday, March 30, 1–2 p.m.

Kansas City Marriott Downtown

Participants: Professional

This workshop, presented by NSBE’s Women in Science and Engineering Special Interest Group, will help reinforce the skills and techniques that women need to battle “the impostor syndrome” and consistently position themselves to be among the decision makers.

Hidden Figures No More: Women Leaders in STEM
Friday, March 31, 1:30–2:30 p.m.
Kansas City Marriott Downtown
Participants: Collegiate, Graduate, Professional

This special presentation and panel discussion, led by NSBE’s Public Policy Special Interest Group, explores the impact women have made on STEM, and the policies that support the advancement of women to leadership positions in industry, academia and government.

###

MBDA and Partners Host Special Upcoming Events!

The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), a job-creating agency, leads Federal efforts to promote the growth and global competitiveness of America’s minority business community.

The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) was originally established as the Office of Minority Business Enterprise by President Richard M. Nixon on March 5, 1969. By establishing a federal agency dedicated exclusively to minority business enterprise, President Nixon recognized the impact of minority businesses on the nation’s economy and on the general welfare of the country.

See the upcoming events MBDA will host with partners below!

Click here to register for this event!

For more information and to register for this event please visit: mbda.gov/openhouse

Click here to register for this event! 

ERG & Council Honors Award™ Application is Now Open!

The ERG & Council Honors Award™ is the premiere annual national award that recognizes, honors and celebrates the outstanding contributions and achievements of Employee Resource Groups and Diversity Councils. These groups lead the diversity and inclusion process within their organizations and demonstrate results in their workforce, workplace and marketplace.

Applicants complete an online application that opens February 21st and closes June 29th. For more information about the award application process. visit Award Application.

The TOP 25 recipients are honored and awarded and their rankings revealed at the 9th annual 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ ceremony during the 2017 ERG & Council Conference set for October 4th-6th at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida.

In its ninth year, the ERG & Council Honors Award™ was established in 2008 by the Association of ERGs & Councils  a practice group of diversity and inclusion consulting and training firm PRISM International, Inc.

ERGs and Diversity Councils are vital links for improving organizational results,” said Linda Stokes, President & CEO of PRISM. “They need opportunities to improve and grow by learning and sharing best practices, gaining important insights, knowledge and skills to increase their impact and effectiveness. They also need to be recognized and awarded for the contribution and results. This is the purpose behind the annual Conference and Honors Award,” concluded Stokes.

Fernando Serpa, Executive Director of the Association of ERGs & Councils remarked,”Our intent is to enable ERGs and Diversity Councils to use this application as a way to learn what they are doing well and how they can continue to improve their impact.”

Please visit the ERG & Council website for more information. 

How to Apply for the 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award

The 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ application process is now open!

The ERG & Council Honors Award™ is the premiere annual national award that recognizes, honors and celebrates the outstanding contributions and achievements of Employee Resource Groups and Diversity Councils.

Completing the application provides your ERG/Diversity Council with a comprehensive process for internal assessment and measurement.  Additionally, all applicants receive their 2017 ERG & Council Application Summary Report that provides their results in comparison with those of the TOP 10, TOP 25 and all applicants.

Achieving the TOP 25 provides national recognition, prestige and credibility and proves that your ERGs and Diversity Councils has met an externally recognized standard of excellence.

This webinar will enable your Employee Resource Groups and Diversity Councils to effectively identify strengths and develop opportunities to improve their impact.

Click here to register for this webinar! 

Small Business Expo Upcoming Events!

The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country’s top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits.

Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit and financing, strategies for increasing revenue and team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans and much more.

Small Business Expo expects to have more than 4,500+ registered attendees from across the Miami metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers. “Experts tell us that more and more Miami residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap,” says event founder Zachary Lezberg, “but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don’t think they can” he adds, “With the program we’ve put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day.”

See the complete list of events below:

Click here for links, registration information, and more!

Upcoming NABA Conferences!

The mission of NABA, Inc. is to address the professional needs of its members and to build leaders that shape the future of the accounting and finance profession with an unfaltering commitment to inspire the same in their successors. The Association shall unite through membership accountants, finance and business related professionals and students who have similar interests and ideals, are committed to professional and academic excellence, possess a sense of professional and civic responsibility, and are concerned with enhancing opportunities for minorities in the accounting, finance and business related professions. The goals of the Association include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • To promote and develop the professional skills of our members.
  • To encourage and assist minority students entering the accounting profession.
  • To provide opportunities for members to fulfill their civic responsibilities.
  • To promote public confidence in our members and the services they provide.
  • To encourage cordial relations among members and cooperative relationships with other professionals.
  • To represent the interests of current and prospective minority accounting professionals.
  • To ensure long-term financial stability and provide adequate resources to implement chapter, regional, and national programs.

Please see the upcoming conferences below!

The 2017 NABA National Convention & Expo will prepare accounting, finance, and consulting professionals to succeed in the uncertainty of the emerging professional landscape as bold leaders who can thrive in a constantly changing global economy.   By enhancing an understanding of how accounting and finance intersect with other fields and operations, attendees will learn to navigate a future which rewards those with the courage to be first, to pioneer new approaches, and to boldly rethink standard practices.

Proficiency in one area of expertise may no longer be enough to advance, yet opportunity abounds for problem-solvers and change agents with the ability to connect people, technologies, disciplines, cultures, and ideas from cross-sections of industry and society in new and more effective ways.   The 2017 NABA National Convention & Expo will position registrants to enhance their professional competencies, refine technical skills, and build personal brands as disruptors of the status quo with the competence, context, and capacity to DARE to LEAD.

Click here for more information and to register for this event!

The 2017 NABA Southern Region Student Conference (SRSC)  will be held in Atlanta, GA, September 21 – 23!  Last year, the  SRSC hosted over 500 students from approximately 60 colleges and universities. NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs. They bring together hundreds of professional and student members, academics, and corporate representatives in a venue focused on the unique needs of minority students pursuing an accounting or finance degree.

Registration for this event will be open soon!

Please check the website for further details. 

The 2017 NABA Western Region Student Conference (WRSC) will be held in Houston, TX, October 12-14, 2017!   Simply stated, the WRSC creates a platform for building brand awareness and professional development of college students.  In 2016, the conference hosted over 300 students from approximately 50 colleges and universities!  NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs. They bring together hundreds of professional and student members, academics, and corporate representatives in a venue focused on the unique needs of minority students pursuing an accounting or finance degree.

Click here for more information!

The 2017 NABA Eastern Region Student Conference (ERSC) will be held in Norfolk, VA, October 5-7, 2017!   NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs.  The ERSC hosts tailored workshops, seminars, and interview sessions designed to better prepare minority students for careers in accounting, financial management, and other business-related disciplines.  At the 2016 ERSC, over the course of the weekend, we were fortunate to have the participation of 622 students and 271 professionals.  With the help of our Corporate Partners, we awarded 32 outstanding students with a total of $37,994 in scholarships and 429 interviews were conducted by our Corporate Partners.  I think we can say that the ERSC was a HUGE SUCCESS!

We encourage your to join us for the 2017 NABA ERSC.  In an effort to continue developing our outstanding students and encourage them to be greater than the status quo, our theme for the upcoming ERSC is “DARE to Lead.” We are in the midst of planning a thorough schedule that will assist participants in refining and enhancing their technical and professional skills.

Click here for more information! 

The 2017 NABA Central Region Student Conference (CRSC)  will be held in Milwaukee, WI, September 28 – 30!  Last year, the CSRC hosted over 250 students from 50 colleges and universities.  NABA’s Regional Student Conferences are one of our largest and most diverse annual student programs. They bring together hundreds of professional and student members, academics, and corporate representatives in a venue focused on the unique needs of minority students pursuing an accounting or finance degree.

The NABA members that volunteered at the Central Region Student Conference did an outstanding job producing another successful conference providing students and corporate sponsors with a great experience!

Click here for further details! 

Black Women in Science and Engineering (BWISE) Present: Careers & Conversations

BWISE is a group to empower and develop Black women who have degrees in the sciences, math and engineering (even if you no longer work in that field) and who would like to connect with others. If you want to share career experiences and be encouraged by your sisters, then this is the group for you. We will focus on moving our careers forward through personal and professional development as well as industry networking and entrepreneurship.

Join BWISE on February 22 at 6pm CST for Careers and Conversations with Dima Elissa, CEO/Founder of VisMed-3d. Hear from a leading entrepreneur in 3D printing about her career journey and how she started her business!

http://vismed3d.com/

Dima Elissa is CEO and founder of VisMed-3D, a biomedical design and consulting firm that has emerged as the leader for 3D biomedical visualization and printing in personalized medicine. Dima was selected by Chicago magazine as one of the top Women in Tech, ChicagoInno’s 50 on Fire, MakeItBetter’s Top Chicago Women in Science and by Chicago Tribune’s BlueSky Vault as one of the Top 100 entrepreneurs in Chicago. Her current venture, VisMed-3D, a biomedical design and consulting firm, is in keeping with her thirst for new technology and innovation. Alongside this novel start-up, she is pursuing her passion — devoting time, energy and guidance to women founders and entrepreneurs. As an adjunct faculty member or Entrepreneur-in-residence, teaching Entrepreneurship or as an in-demand speaker, she exemplifies her commitment to giving back and paying it forward. Her most recent designation as the American Medical Woman’s Association (AMWA) Tech and Innovation Leadunder the Diversity, Inclusion & Innovation (DI&I) sector, she is building an accelerator to drive STEMM for girls and women seeking healthcare careers or who want to commercialize business ideas to improve the practice of medicine.

Click here to register for this event! 

The Small Business Expo- Philadelphia

Small Business Expo is Philadelphia’s largest & most anticipated national business networking event, trade show & conference for business owners, senior management, business professionals & company decision-makers. If you are looking to make Business-to-Business connections, learn about products & services that will help your business grow, and attend cutting-edge workshops & speed networking, Small Business Expo is the place for you to be.

Please visit the link for the complete list of events and for information on each event: thesmallbusinessexpo.com/shows

