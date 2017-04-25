All
Beyoncé announces college scholarship for women in honor of ‘Formation’ anniversary

Entertainment
LinkedIn
Beyonce

All right, scholars, now let’s get in formation.

On Monday evening, Beyoncé updated her website with the announcement of a new scholarship in honor of the anniversary of her landmark album Lemonade.

The scholarship, called Formation Scholars, will “support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.”

Four scholarships will be awarded in total to four undergraduate or graduate students at eligible schools, though only one student per school will be chosen. Queen of Education Beyoncé chose two historically black colleges, Howard and Spelman, and two arts-focused colleges, Berklee School of Music and Parsons School of Design, as the institutions where the scholarships are available.

The scholarships are available to women seeking degrees in the creative arts, literature, music or African-American studies.

Continue onto Mic to read more about this scholarship.

Will Smith and Jessica Chastain Join Pedro Almodóvar on Cannes Festival Jury

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Pedro Almodóvar will preside over a jury that includes Jessica Chastain and Will Smith at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the festival announced on Tuesday.

The other jurors for the festival’s 70th edition are the German director Maren Ade, whose “Toni Erdmann” was a hit at the festival last year and was nominated for an Academy Award; the Italian director Paolo Sorrentino; the Chinese actress Fan Bingbing; the French actress and singer Agnès Jaoui; the Korean director Park Chan-wook; and the French composer Gabriel Yared.

Among the directors with films competing for the Palme d’Or this year are Sofia Coppola, Noah Baumbach, Todd Haynes and Hong Sang-soo. The festival will take place May 17-28.

Source: New York Times

Franchesca Ramsey Heads to Comedy Central With New Pilot

Entertainment
LinkedIn
Franchesca Ramsey

The world of late night comedy is getting another dose of blackness.

Comedian and actress Franchesca Ramsey is heading back to Comedy Central, but this time she is calling the shots. Tuesday, Comedy Central announced that a yet-to-be-named late night comedy pilot will be executive produced by Ramsey as part of its 2017-2018 line-up of development shows.

Known to the online community as Chescaleigh, the rising star is known to be blunt and keep it real. Combining laughter and activism, she speaks out on issues of race and pop culture.

Ramsey got her start on YouTube video blogging. She did a writing stint on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, hosting the segment ‘#HashItOut With Francesca.’ Currently the host of MTV’s Decoded, her show is nominated for a Webby Award for Public Service and Activism.

NBCBLK caught up with Ramsey to talk about her new and upcoming project on Comedy Central, digital activism, and the podcast that changed her life.

Congratulations on your new pilot on Comedy Central! We know you can’t tell us everything about your pilot project, but give us some juice. How did this project come about?

For me I feel like this is a natural progression and it’s what I’ve always wanted to do. It’s just so cool that I’ve been able to start on YouTube doing my hair in my bathroom and in my living room making parodies, to MTV, to Comedy Central and now the chance to do my own show.

So it’s really just been what I’ve always wanted to do and I’m just so fortunate that I’ve got an amazing manager, Kara Welker at Generate who has developed the show with me along with producers Eric Brown and Andrew Kornhaber, they’ve helped coordinate and develop MTV Decoded which is my web series. With Decoded we get to touch on so many great topics, but we only have five minutes. So we said, ‘We gotta really figure out a way to create a 22-minute show that really gets to address some of the issues we’re not seeing other people talk about.’ So that’s what we’re going to do.

When can we see this kick off? Is it going to be this summer, fall, or next year?

I don’t have any dates. Right now we’re still in the pilot stage so we’re still assembling a team and I’m really excited because I got a list of people I want to work with. People I got to work with at Nightly Show and people I’ve always admired and dreamed of working with. The goal is really to just try and get the most creative people together and really create something that is different from what everyone else is doing on TV right now.

Speaking of creating something different from what everyone else is doing right now, you have the opportunity to bring something new to late night. Give an idea of some things you plan to bring.

For us it’s really important to talk about people and identity. There’s such an incredible opportunity to shed light on different types of people and different issues that affect people from various walks of life.

In light of this most recent election we really saw that there are a lot of people who are misinformed about different types of people that live in this country and around the world. So we want to give them an opportunity to make their voices heard in a really funny and really smart way to hopefully educate people but also change the perspective and challenge some of the preconceived notions that they have been carrying around, maybe that they didn’t even realize they’ve been harboring.

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete interview.

John Legend to Voice, Executive Produce Virtual Reality Animated Series

Entertainment
LinkedIn
John Legend

John Legend is making his foray into virtual reality with Rainbow Crow, an animated series from VR startup Baobab Studios.

In teaming up with Baobab, Legend executive produces and provides the voice of the title character in the series, which is directed by the VR studio’s co-founder (and Madagascar director) Eric Darnell. Legend’s longtime partner and collaborator, Ty Stiklorius, has also boarded the creative team.

Inspired by Lenape folklore, Rainbow Crow tells the story of a bird with the most dazzling plumage and mellifluous voice, who, after the planet turns dark and cold, must journey far from home to bring light back to the world. Its themes include diversity, self-acceptance and sacrifice.

Rainbow Crow brings storytelling and music together in a way no one else has yet in virtual reality,” said Legend. “It’s an incredible medium for inspiring a journey of self-discovery and finding your way in times of darkness. In light of what’s going on in today’s world, it’s a message of deep meaning that people from all walks of life can embrace.”

The series will be narrated by Kiowa-Caddo tribal elder, Randy Edmonds, an 82-year-old lifelong crusader for Native American rights and founder of the National Urban Indian Council.    “All Native American tales have a tradition of deep meaning and that’s why we tell the stories, sharing down the generations,” explains Edmonds, who left Oklahoma in 1954 for Southern California as part of the Indian Relocation Act. “When I look at the impact these legends have, the insights they represent, taking that storytelling to a modern medium is extremely exciting.”

Read the complete article on the Hollywood Reporter.

 

The Art of Influence

Entertainment
LinkedIn
The Art of Influence

Judner Aura

With 131,000 Twitter followers, 107,000 on Instagram, and more than 946,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, Judner Aura has made a name for himself in the social media sphere. On his channel, UrAvgConsumer, you can find him giving in-depth detail on his reviews for phones, headphones, game devices, PC/Mac products, and every other type of consumer tech product. His videos have been named both useful for tech aficionados debating between certain products and informative for average consumers who are not familiar with tech jargon. Ultimately, what reels people in is Aura’s likable and relatable persona on camera, and that may well be his ticket to creating a monster following.

‘Black-ish’ star Yara Shahidi accepted into every college where she applied

Entertainment
LinkedIn
Yara Shahidi

For 17-year-old “Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi, the college application process has been different from most young girls her age.

For one, she received a recommendation letter from First Lady Michelle Obama and now she’s telling Seventeen magazine that she was accepted into every college to which she applied.

“I did get all of my college acceptances and I’m keeping them close to the belt as of right now, but I got into every college I applied to,” she told the magazine. “So that’s really exciting. I found all of that out last week. My college plans are all up in the air, but I will choose within the next month.”

Wherever she ends up, Shahidi won’t be taking it easy. The Minnesota native plans to double major.

“As much as I want free time, I love to challenge myself. And so it really goes back to the point that I want to study as much as possible and [doing] a double major is the solution,” she added. “I have not decided on a minor. I don’t know if I am going to go more creative and do something in the arts or if I am going to do a social justice minor, so that is still up for debate.”

Shahidi also isn’t taking lightly the fact that she’s on an acclaimed TV show that tackles tough issues, including about race relations, in the United States.

“Our lives are ingrained in the beauty that we see and so to be one of the many faces representing our girls is really special to me, to have the opportunity,” she said. “If I can be one of the faces that somebody is able to relate to, I’m happy to do that.”

Continue onto ABC7 to read more about Yara’s future endeavors and see what the future holds for her upcoming tv show.

Edward Enninful as British Vogue Editor: A Barrier-Breaking Choice

Entertainment
LinkedIn
edward enninful

He had been rumored to be a contender from the beginning, but most people didn’t believe it would ever happen. Not because Edward Enninful, the renowned image-maker, friend of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, isn’t supremely talented, but because he is a black man, born in Ghana, raised in London and working in New York.

To give Mr. Enninful the reins of one of the most storied woman’s fashion magazines would be to make a statement about diversity and gender that would resonate far beyond hemlines, upending decades of tradition and assumptions about men’s and women’s roles and reaffirming the importance of a global viewpoint for the fashion industry at a time when barriers are going up around the world.

But on Monday, Jonathan Newhouse, the chief executive of Condé Nast International, did just that, naming Mr. Enninful the first male editor of British Vogue since its founding in 1916, and the first black editor of any edition of Vogue.

Though Mr. Newhouse, contacted by email, was reluctant to engage in discussion of paradigm-shifting, other magazine insiders — and many on social media — were not. Twitter lit up with the news, and “British Vogue” became a trending topic.

Anna Wintour, artistic director of Condé Nast and editor of American Vogue, where Mr. Enninful is a former contributor, said: “It is a brilliant choice, and I am thrilled for him. Edward will undoubtedly shake things up in a way that will be so exciting to watch.”

Stefano Tonchi, the editor of W (and one of the few men atop a women’s fashion magazine), who hired Mr. Enninful as creative and fashion director in 2011, said, “It’s a really historic moment.”

Of the 22 global editions of Vogue, three others are edited by men: Kullawit Laosuksri at Vogue Thailand, Kwang Ho Shin at Korean Vogue and Emanuele Farneti at Italian Vogue. The two editors of Italian and British Vogue, which along with American Vogue are arguably the most influential of the Vogues, were appointed this year. Mr. Enninful and Mr. Farneti were picked to replace two of the highest-profile, longest-serving female editors of any Vogue: Franca Sozzani at Italian Vogue and Alexandra Shulman at British Vogue.

Continue onto the New York Times to read the complete article.

Why Zendaya is Helping Bring Tech to Kids in Need

EducationEntertainmentTechnology
LinkedIn

Career-wise, Zendaya has pretty much done it all. On top of starring in and producing one of Disney Channel’s biggest shows ever, K.C. Undercover, Z has landed roles in two huge films (Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman on Earth), along with inking a record deal, designing her own fashion line, and starting her own Zendaya app. Whew!

But even as amazing opportunities have come her way, Z has always spoken out on behalf of others, whether she’s raising awareness of the water crisis in Michigan and the Black Lives Matter movement, or marching on Washington for women’s equality.

So in a very Zendaya move, she’s now partnering with Verizon’s #WeNeedMore campaign to bring technology and immersive hands-on learning to students in underserved communities across the country. The hope is that a more diverse wave of students will enter STEM fields and build brighter futures for themselves — and the world.

Seventeen.com sat for a Q&A with Zendaya to learn more about her personal connection to the campaign — and how she’s using technology to shine a light on issues that matter most to her.

What were your main reasons for getting involved with the #WeNeedMore campaign?

It’s something that I directly I connect to because it deals with children, education and technology. It’s something that my mother — a teacher who served in an underprivileged school with very little funding or resources for technology — did on her own. I really wish there had been a program like this when she was teaching in that school, because there are so many kids in need.

What makes the #WeNeedMore campaign special?

A lot of people glamorize being famous — an athlete or a singer. And that’s awesome and if you want to do that, sure. But a lot of kids don’t realize there are other options — that it’s possible for them to be an engineer or a sound technician. There are a gazillion different jobs out that the are creative, interesting, and different, and not every kid has to follow what they see in the media as cool jobs. Cool jobs, to me, are very different. So this is just opening their eyes and allowing these young people to have access to these resources so that they can see themselves in a different light.

How will you be working with Verizon to help students in underserved schools?

What they’re doing is getting technology into those schools. It’s a program that allows kids to have it in their hands so they explore it, use it, touch it in a tangible way. It’s a different, more creative way of learning — because the same way doesn’t always work for everyone. When my mother was teaching, she didn’t have a program like this. She implemented and brought tech into her school on her own, and it really helped her students. It helped them to learn how to use movie-editing software and put together projects in ways beyond writing an essay. There are so many ways to educate and to learn in this era, and we should take advantage of that.

Read Zendaya’s complete interview on Seventeen.

Baron Davis and The Black Santa Company are doing good things all year long

Entertainment
LinkedIn

New coloring book celebrates 15 African-American heroes

Two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis and The Black Santa Company are the gifts that keep on giving. They have launched the Historic Icons Coloring Book and the Dream Collection, a clothing line inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech, to encourage diversity, inclusivity, giving back and bringing people together.

The Black Santa Company offers innovative holiday products, branded apparel and other culturally relevant consumer items year-round.

The Historic Icons Coloring Book was written by Davis and Carl Reid with illustrations by Bill Maus. It highlights the contributions of 15 celebrated and unsung heroes, including Daniel Hale, Bessie Coleman, the Obama family, Richard Pryor and James Weldon Johnson.

“So much of what I do as a company is about telling stories,” said Davis, the founder of the Black Santa Company. “We wrote and created the coloring book because beautiful tools make beautiful brains and to help families and friends read stories together. By making the book available on our website and on Amazon, we are seeing our book in offices, museums, gatherings and nursery schools to high schools.

African-American Heroes

“There’s so much to be said for sparking interest in history at an early age or as an adult,” Davis added. “If we all started off thinking that history was full of exciting details, events and characters, who wouldn’t want to learn more? The illustrations help tie the historical facts [segregation, activism, empowerment] to expand educational opportunities through communication, inspiration and play. We believe that learning and interacting with art and colors provides important guidelines to explore ourselves, the world around us to create something that is unique and belongs to us.”

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

Disneyland honors 6 Tuskegee Airmen during flag ceremony

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Six men, most of them in their nineties, proudly stood at attention as the Disneyland Band played “Wild Blue Yonder,” the official song of the U.S. Air Force.

The men were Tuskegee Airmen, and were there to be honored during the Flag Retreat Ceremony in Town Square at Disneyland on Friday, March 23, 2017.

“I was the last operations officer in the combat organization,” said retired Lt. Col. Bob Friend, 97, of Irvine.

Friend and the others are members of the Los Angeles chapter of the organization of African Americans who served in that branch during World War II.

He was also a pilot, and flew 142 missions in a P-51. He was based in Italy and provided coverage for the bombers as they would make their way to their targets, over the targets and then back to base.

“I would also strafe the enemy and more,” he said.

Tuskegee Airmen
Tuskegee Airmen, Dr. Isaac Walker, greet Mickey Mouse after a flag lowering ceremony at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Friday, March 24, 2017.
The Tuskegee Airmen were honored during the daily flag retreat ceremony in Town Square at the base of Main Street U.S.A.
(Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Friend stayed in the military until he retired in 1971.

“I loved to fly airplanes,” he said.

As his Air Force career continued, he qualified to fly jets, too. His family also became members of the Airmen, but for a different reason.

“My sisters all married Tuskegee Airmen.”

Retired Lt. Col. Ted Lumpkin, 97, of Los Angeles, is also a member of the group, but on the ground.

“I was drafted,” he said.

His eyes were not good enough for him to become a pilot; so instead, he became an intelligence officer.

“I would brief the pilots before the missions, then debrief them when they came back,” he said.

The pilots were the best of the best, Lumpkin said, adding that they were in the best physical shape and had strong egos. But those egos didn’t matter at the end of some missions.

Read the complete story at the OC Register.

Hamilton makes NASCAR history as first black race director

Entertainment
LinkedIn
Hamilton Nascar History

Jusan Hamilton grew up working on cars in his grandfather’s garage, and he has been in love with motorsports ever since.

He dreamed of driving all the way from upstate New York’s dirt tracks to the bright lights of NASCAR. When it didn’t work out behind the wheel, he poured himself into a career behind the scenes of racing.

Hamilton hit a milestone Saturday when he debuted as a NASCAR race director for the Xfinity Series event at Fontana. He is the first black race director in NASCAR history, and his co-workers say the 26-year-old can go any direction he chooses in the sport he loves.

“I think this sport is open to everyone,” Hamilton said. “Like myself, if you find a passion in this sport and it’s something you enjoy, I think there’s an opportunity for everyone to come into the sport.”

Hamilton likens a race director to a quarterback. Wearing a headset in the control tower high above Auto Club Speedway, Hamilton communicates with track and race officials while overseeing everything that occurs in the race, including penalties, crashes and cleanups.

Hamilton has to make quick decisions involving safety personnel and even emergency services, and he had plenty to do in an eventful Xfinity race that featured several yellow flags and plenty of car damage.

Just three weeks after getting married to his college sweetheart, Hamilton ran his first race without a significant hitch.

After getting extensive experience in other areas of NASCAR’s operation, Hamilton has been preparing for this new role for several months. He oversaw the practice sessions at Fontana earlier in the week before his first chance to run the show in a real race.

“Having a really good understanding of racing coming in has definitely benefited me,” Hamilton said. “I’ve been observing, and I’ve been on the radio for a while now.”

Continue onto USA Today to read Hamilton’s complete story.

Ava DuVernay And Chance The Rapper Land On ‘World’s Greatest Leaders’ List

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Fortune magazine’s list also features the likes of LeBron James and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Ava DuVernay is among the several black influencers who have been named on Fortune magazine’s annual “World’s Greatest Leaders” list.

Now in its fourth year, the list highlights people around the world who “excel at leading effectively in today’s environment.” This includes, according to Fortune, offering hope, bringing people physically together, and building bridges.

DuVernay is No. 6 on the list, which was released Thursday. The magazine praises her for continuing “to draw attention to Hollywood’s need for better representation of women and minorities both in front of, and behind, the camera.”

Chicago native Chance The Rapper is No. 46, thanks to his rise in the music industry as an independent artist, and his activism surrounding police violence in predominantly black communities.

Continue onto Huffington Post to read more about the other black leaders who have made the list.

Mostly Lit: The Multicultural Millennials Using Their Podcast To Make Reading Cool Again

Entertainment
LinkedIn

The Mostly Lit Podcast is hosted by a diverse trio who met on social media and has become one of iTunes ‘Best of 2016’ podcasts, introducing many guests and literary topics to its growing audience. The hosts of this podcast have compelling individual stories which prove that the millennial generation is more determined than ever to find beauty in the traditional, not just the modern.

Derek Wiltshire, 28, never read a book cover to cover until the age of 23. After a research methods lecture on the importance of reading, Derek found himself perusing the English literature section of his university library where he discovered D.H. Lawrence. He stumbled upon Mostly Lit after having an argument with Alex Reads, one of two co-hosts at the time, about the literary merit of Junot Diaz’s This Is How You Lose Her, which subsequently, led to him becoming a host. Being on the show has given Derek an outlet for his musing on literature and philosophy and has put him in a position to encourage the young, black and mentally isolated boys he sees around him to read and find their place in the world.

Rai is a 20-something East Londoner hailing from East Africa. She is a proud black Muslim Woman with interests in post-colonial literature, Jane Austen, and philosophy. She started her literary interest in the corridors of an east London school where she could not speak English (her first language was Swahili). By finding comfort in books such as Elma the Patchwork Elephant, she learned to read and speak the language that she would go on to further study at university – English Literature. “Mostly Lit has been one of my greatest achievements as I can bring my passion for literature and black culture together to get people ‘thinking better’ and being better.” – Rai

Alex Reads is a reader and writer from London, and a professional journalist working in the media. The lack of opportunity in publishing led Alex to train as a reporter and become part of a diversity scheme. His passion for reading and writing came from years of fighting against the notion of ‘doing what real boys do’ and as such, kept his imagination alive by engrossing himself in works of fantasy, crime fiction and later poetry. Finding it difficult to find his place in the world through adolescence and childhood as a black boy who wanted to read, he sought solace in books such as Harry Potter, His Dark Materials and Noughts and Crosses, to help him challenge his own questions about his identity whether racial, sexual or political.

After years of trying to fit into this masculine stereotype, Alex began writing his first short stories and performing poetry, giving him the creative expression and confidence he gained through reading. As a writer in London, Alex wanted to create a space where people spoke about books and topics of pop-culture simultaneously. He met Rai and Derek through social media, and as a trio, the show has gone from success to success.

Read more about Mostly Lit on Blavity.

 

