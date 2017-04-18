All
Google logo pays tribute to Esther Afua Ocloo, ‘microlending’ pioneer

EducationGovernment
LinkedIn
Esther Afua Ocloo

Google is using its logo Tuesday to honor the birthday of one of the world’s most important entrepreneurs.

April 18 marks the 98th birthday of Esther Afua Ocloo, a businesswoman from Ghana who helped pioneer microlending, which focuses on lending budding entrepreneurs smaller loans.

Ocloo had less than a dollar when she started a business selling marmalade. She traveled to England to study food processing, sharing skills with other women in Ghana, as well as insight on starting and managing a business.

In 1979, she helped found Women’s World Banking, which offers small loans to low-income women.

“On what would have been her 98th birthday, today’s Doodle shows Esther empowering the women of Ghana with the tools to improve their lives and communities,” reads an excerpt from Google’s Doodle archive on Ocloo’s legacy.

Source: USA Today

The Power of a Plant: A Teacher’s Odyssey to Grow Healthy Minds and Schools

EducationTechnology
LinkedIn
Stephen Ritz

An inspiring story about how incorporating gardening and plants into teaching curriculum moved the graduation rate of students from 17% to 100% and improved attendance to 93% in his South Bronx high school.

In The Power of a Plant, globally acclaimed teacher Stephen Ritz shows readers how, in one of the nation’s poorest communities, his students thrive in school and in life by growing, cooking, eating, and sharing the bounty of their green classroom. His innovative program began by accident. When a flower broke up a brawl among burly teenagers at a tough South Bronx high school, Stephen saw a teachable moment to connect students with nature.

By using plants as an entry point for all learning, he witnessed nothing short of a transformation. Attendance soared from 40 to 93 percent. Disciplinary issues plummeted. In a school with a 17 percent graduation rate and high crime rate, every one of his students finished school and stayed out of jail. More than 50,000 pounds of vegetables later, he has figured out how to bring the magic of gardening into the heart of the school day for students of all ages.

Green Bronx Machine Bronx Green Machine

The Power of a Plant, shares Stephen’s practical solutions for growing his favorite crop: organically grown citizens. His approach Stephen Ritzhas attracted attention from the White House to the Vatican. For anyone worried about rising childhood obesity rates, better access to healthy, affordable food, and job opportunities to lift families out of poverty, he has hard-earned answers.

Read more about the Green Bronx Machine and pre-order your copy of “The Power of a Plant” today! https://stephenritz.com/the-power-of-a-plant/

From Refugee to the House of Representatives

Government
LinkedIn
House of Representatives-refugee

Ilhan Omar made history last fall as the nation’s first Somali-American legislator, winning a seat in the House of Representatives for state of Minnesota. She is the first Somali-American, Muslim woman in the nation to hold public office at this level.

An experienced policy analyst, Omar is a progressive Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) activist, coalition builder and community educator. Most recently, she served as the Director of Policy Initiatives at Women Organizing Women, where she empowered East African woman to take civic leadership roles in their community.

Omar fell in love with politics at the age of 14, when she acted as her grandfather’s interpreter so he could participate in their local DFL caucus, in the district she now represents. Watching neighbors come together to advocate for change at the grassroots-level inspired her to get involved in the democratic process. Committed to unity and justice, Omar is focused on advancing important issues, including raising the minimum to $15 an hour, closing the opportunity gap, and fighting for environmental justice and racial equity.

After advocating as a student organizer at Edison High School, Omar worked as a community health educator at the University of Minnesota, at Minnesota Department of Education and, most recently, a senior Policy Aide for Minneapolis City Council Member Andrew Johnson.

Omar holds degrees in business administration, political science and international studies. She completed a Policy Fellowship at University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. She has also served on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Legal Rights Center, YMCA, Confederation of Somali Community of MN, and the DFL State Central Committee. She is currently the vice president of the DFL Feminist Caucus. Omar has received multiple accolades and awards, including the Rising Star Award from DFL Women’s Hall of Fame and a Community Leadership Award from the Mshale Newspaper for outstanding leadership.

Omar’s policy advocacy accomplishments include:

  • Supporting working families by winning paid parental leave for city employees. Omar also created advisory round tables for businesses run by immigrants, women, and people of color through the Small Business Initiative.
  • Banning environmentally harmful containers, requiring commercial recycling, lifting restrictions on urban agriculture, and restricting the use of pollinator-harming pesticides.
  • Expanding the use of restorative justice in Minneapolis, passing the Indigenous Peoples Day resolution, and forming a task force to examine the disproportionate impact pollution has on communities of color.
  • Securing collaborative urban educator funding from the Minnesota State Legislature to support Augsburg College’s East African Student to Teacher program.
  • Promoting awareness and involvement in the electoral process in city, county and statewide races. As co-founder and chair of the New Americans PAC, she encouraged community members to contribute to the political process and informed them of important political issues.
  • Passing a Minneapolis city ordinance (the first of its kind) to allow businesses to extend their hours 35 days a year to honor, respect and accommodate Muslims celebrating Ramadan.

Source: ilhanomar.com

Chicago Student Gets Into 23 HBCUs, Earns $300,000 In Scholarships

Education
LinkedIn
HBCUs

Ariyana Davis said it was important for her to go to a school “that feels like home.”

A Chicago high school student was accepted into each of the 24 colleges she applied to ― and 23 of those schools are historically black colleges and universities.

Ariyana Davis, 18, applied to so many schools via the Common Black College Application, according to ABC News. It allows students to apply to up to 50 of the more than 100 HBCUs for a one-time fee of $35.

The Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School student, who took college prep courses during lunch at her school, told the outlet that attending an HBCU was a priority for her.

“They are known for producing successful black professionals,” she said. “It was important for me to go to an institution that feels like home.”

Davis shared on Twitter that she received acceptance letters from prestigious colleges including Howard University, Spelman College, Xavier University, Hampton University and Tuskegee University. The one predominately white institution she applied to and got accepted to was Eastern Illinois University.

Davis was also awarded a combined $300,000 in scholarships,

The teen has chosen to attend Alcorn State University in Mississippi and major in accounting in the fall.

“I love the family-oriented environment and close-knitted community, and the opportunity they will provide to me when I join the honors courses,” Davis said.

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read the complete article.

Katherine Johnson to Deliver 147th HU Commencement Address

Education
LinkedIn
Katherine Johnson

Hampton University is pleased to announce that Katherine G. Johnson, one of the leading inspirations behind the Hollywood feature film Hidden Figures, will serve as the University’s 147th Commencement speaker on May 14, 2017. Commencement will be held at Armstrong Stadium at 10 a.m.

Considered to be one of NASA’s human ‘computers,’ Johnson performed the complex calculations that enabled humans to successfully achieve space flight. In 1961, Johnson was tasked with plotting the path for Alan Shepard’s journey to space, the first in American history. Johnson was later responsible for verifying calculations of the “machines” and giving the “go-ahead” to propel John Glenn into successful orbit in 1962.

Johnson has been honored with an array of awards for her groundbreaking work. Among them are the 1967 NASA Lunar Orbiter Spacecraft and Operations team award, and the National Technical Association’s designation as its 1997 Mathematician of the Year. On Nov. 24, 2015, Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, from President Barack Obama.

“With her razor-sharp mathematical mind, Katherine G. Johnson helped broaden the scope of space travel, charting new frontiers for humanity’s exploration of space, and creating new possibilities for all humankind,” said Obama. “From sending the first American to space to the first moon landing, she played a critical role in many of NASA’s most important milestones. Katherine Johnson refused to be limited by society’s expectations of her gender and race while expanding the boundaries of humanity’s reach.”

Johnson earned a B.S. degree in mathematics and French from West Virginia State College. In 1999, that university named Johnson “Outstanding Alumnus of the Year.”

Johnson had three daughters with her late husband James Goble. All of the daughters are graduates of Hampton University: Joylette Goble Hylick, ’62, Constance Goble Garcia (deceased), ’73, and Katherine Goble Moore, ’70. Johnson is married to Lt. Col. USA(ret) James A. Johnson, ‘52. Johnson has six grandchildren (three of whom graduated from HU) and 11 great-grandchildren.

Continue onto Hampton University’s newsroom to read more about the commencement speech.

Rep. McNerney Leads Bipartisan Effort to Save the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

Government
LinkedIn
MBDA

In response to President Donald Trump’s proposal to defund the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) led two bipartisan letters to the House Appropriations Committee imploring Congress to fund the MBDA in the FY2018 appropriations, and recommending that MBDA provide an annual policy report to Congress to address gaps in equity between minority and non-minority owned firms.

The MBDA was established by President Richard Nixon in 1969 for “the establishment, preservation, and strengthening of minority business enterprise.” President Trump’s FY18 budget blueprint would defund the MBDA, which is the sole federal agency with the mission to promote the growth of minority-owned businesses.

“This is a historic and exciting time for minority-owned businesses, which are expanding in ever increasing numbers, beyond neighborhood retail and service industries and into modern high-tech and manufacturing,” said Rep. McNerney. “We must make every effort to empower and support the growth of minority-owned businesses; their contributions to local economies and communities cannot be overstated.”

The MBDA, which is a part of the Department of Commerce, is different from other federal agencies in that it focuses on the unique needs of minority-owned businesses and facilitates middle market and private equity financing among other customized and technical services. In addition, MBDA recruits export-ready Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) for Secretarial trade missions, multilateral partnerships, and global supply chains. Furthermore, MBDA assists select MBEs with diversifying revenues from federal to private sector contracting and consumer markets, and assists MBEs with partnering, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions.

“Companies are looking at minority communities as powerful consumers, and we as Americans should look to the same communities as innovators and job creators. MBDA has a significant role in the ecosystem of entrepreneurship and community development. Funding MBDA is and will remain a priority,” said Rep. McNerney.

“The National Urban League has always supported efforts such as the MBDA to help create and grow businesses in communities of color. African American businesses are one of the fastest growing segments in the economy, however unemployment in the African American community is still unacceptably high. MBDA Business Centers in addition to the National Urban League’s Entrepreneurship Centers help grow African American businesses to scale to help them hire other people of color, which African Americans are more likely to do than other races. Any budget cuts to MBDA or other programs that help create jobs are counterproductive and should be voted down. We strongly support Representative McNerney’s efforts to increase funding for MBDA and similar efforts that help to ensure jobs in communities of color,” said Donald Cravins, Jr., Senior Vice President for Policy and Executive Director of the National Urban League Washington Bureau.

Continue onto Rep. McNerney’s newsroom to read the complete press release.

 

Columbia University partners with HBCUs to fight lack of business diversity

Education
LinkedIn
HBCUs

Scholarship program with 10 schools pays for a master’s degree, internship and help finding Fortune 500 jobs

It’s no surprise that the lack of diversity in the professional workforce is a common problem.

A quick internet search will unearth countless studies confirming that women and minorities, especially African-Americans, are underrepresented across most industries. Although there are thousands of qualified African-Americans in all fields, many companies maintain that they are eager to hire African-Americans but candidates are hard to find.

It’s something that Jason Wingard, professor and dean of Columbia University’s School of Professional Studies, immediately noticed and still finds troubling. Wingard decided to turn the experience into a positive one for certain students from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) through a Columbia University scholarship program with a $100,000 value. For the first time this summer, Columbia is opening its doors to two students from each of the top 10 HBCUs as ranked by The Wall Street Journal.

The chosen students will get the opportunity to earn a one-year master’s degree from their choice of 40 programs of study and 14 areas of discipline. They’ll also receive access to industry mentors, career coaches and Columbia’s alumni network, followed by a paid summer internship and the possibility of a job offer from one of the program’s 11 Fortune 500 partners.

“As an African-American male myself, it’s disheartening to hear corporations say we can’t find qualified African-Americans to come and work at our companies,” Wingard said. “And I would say, well, there are plenty of African-Americans who are going to college, who are doing well in their studies, who are ripe candidates for what you’re looking for. The problem becomes either those companies don’t know where to look, or when they do know where to look, they’re not able to articulate why they are interested in this particular population and how they are adjusting their cultures to be responsive to the employees’ needs.”

Continue onto The Undefeated to read more about this fellowship and the participating colleges.

Why Zendaya is Helping Bring Tech to Kids in Need

EducationEntertainmentTechnology
LinkedIn

Career-wise, Zendaya has pretty much done it all. On top of starring in and producing one of Disney Channel’s biggest shows ever, K.C. Undercover, Z has landed roles in two huge films (Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman on Earth), along with inking a record deal, designing her own fashion line, and starting her own Zendaya app. Whew!

But even as amazing opportunities have come her way, Z has always spoken out on behalf of others, whether she’s raising awareness of the water crisis in Michigan and the Black Lives Matter movement, or marching on Washington for women’s equality.

So in a very Zendaya move, she’s now partnering with Verizon’s #WeNeedMore campaign to bring technology and immersive hands-on learning to students in underserved communities across the country. The hope is that a more diverse wave of students will enter STEM fields and build brighter futures for themselves — and the world.

Seventeen.com sat for a Q&A with Zendaya to learn more about her personal connection to the campaign — and how she’s using technology to shine a light on issues that matter most to her.

What were your main reasons for getting involved with the #WeNeedMore campaign?

It’s something that I directly I connect to because it deals with children, education and technology. It’s something that my mother — a teacher who served in an underprivileged school with very little funding or resources for technology — did on her own. I really wish there had been a program like this when she was teaching in that school, because there are so many kids in need.

What makes the #WeNeedMore campaign special?

A lot of people glamorize being famous — an athlete or a singer. And that’s awesome and if you want to do that, sure. But a lot of kids don’t realize there are other options — that it’s possible for them to be an engineer or a sound technician. There are a gazillion different jobs out that the are creative, interesting, and different, and not every kid has to follow what they see in the media as cool jobs. Cool jobs, to me, are very different. So this is just opening their eyes and allowing these young people to have access to these resources so that they can see themselves in a different light.

How will you be working with Verizon to help students in underserved schools?

What they’re doing is getting technology into those schools. It’s a program that allows kids to have it in their hands so they explore it, use it, touch it in a tangible way. It’s a different, more creative way of learning — because the same way doesn’t always work for everyone. When my mother was teaching, she didn’t have a program like this. She implemented and brought tech into her school on her own, and it really helped her students. It helped them to learn how to use movie-editing software and put together projects in ways beyond writing an essay. There are so many ways to educate and to learn in this era, and we should take advantage of that.

Read Zendaya’s complete interview on Seventeen.

Chance The Rapper Announces New Arts And Literature Fund For Chicago Kids

CareersEducation
LinkedIn

The rapper is teaming up with the Chicago Bulls who donated $1 million to the program.

Fame has yet to take this artist away from his roots.

Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper announced the creation of the New Chance Arts and Literature Fund, his latest philanthropic project in conjunction with the Children First Fund for Chicago public schools. Chance used Periscope to livestream his press conference with reporters.

A native of Chicago, Chance has used his platform to speak out about the issues facing the city. This new fund will be a partnership with Ingenuity, a local arts education advocacy group. He said that the program will work towards giving supplies and equipment for reading and arts programs in schools that have seen a decrease in five-year graduation rates. The funding will begin in the fall for the 2017-2018 school year.

“As an artist and an after-school teacher, I know that the arts are essential. They teach kids invaluable lessons,” Chance told reporters.

“We’re working with Ingenuity. There are literally thousands of arts programs we want to implement,” the rapper said.

Chicago public schools are a passion project for Chance. His latest announcement follows a personal $1 million donation earlier this month. That donation was announced after a meeting with Gov. Bruce Rauner, which the rapper said was disappointing in an interview with The Chicago Tribune. Chance wouldn’t comment further on it when asked during his press conference.

“This is, you know, a philanthropic effort and a charitable effort,” Chance said on Periscope. “The legal stuff, the election process, government…that’s all you guys’ choice individually. I’d like to think by constantly discussing it and you guys reporting on it, and us all becoming involved, the other sides besides philanthropic will get dealt with.”

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read more about Chance the Rapper’s initiative for Chicago Public Schools.

Booz Allen Hamilton’s Problem Solvers Campaign Celebrates Women Of Color In STEM Careers

Education
LinkedIn
Women in STEM

While the names and enormous accomplishments of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson were left out of history books, these brilliant African American women are now getting the recognition they deserve with the release of the blockbuster film “Hidden Figures” in 2016.

In honor of Black History Month in February, Booz Allen Hamilton held a series of “Hidden Figures” screenings in theaters across the country. The firm encouraged its employees not just to attend the film, but to start conversations around diversity and inclusion that bridge differences across its social channels.

The firm continued the conversation in March, Women’s History Month, by launching a series of profiles featuring Booz Allen’s own brilliant women engineers. The series explores why these women chose STEM-related careers and how their technical skills and contributions are making a difference to solve some of the biggest challenges of today. And Velma Deleveaux, Ph.D., pictured above right, principal at Booz Allen Hamilton, is one of those women. As a child, Velma emigrated to the U.S. from Crooked Island, Bahamas, population: 250. Now, in her 13th year at Booz Allen, she’s a principal in the firm’s civil and commercial business. With a background in industrial systems, and manufacturing engineering, Velma examines every angle of a problem to design truly optimized systems, strategies, and solutions.

Velma finds inspiration in attacking big challenges and helping people see beyond their circumstances to understand their true potential. “I love the look on people’s faces when the light turns on and they realize what they’re capable of.”

To ensure equality for women and minorities in the workplace, Velma says, “It’s essential to find and promote diverse talent for the sake of performance, not just diversity for its own sake. Studies show diverse teams derive better solutions because they bring diverse perspectives.”

Read the complete story on 3BL Media.

 

Nonprofit Launches Scholarships For Queer Black Men Attending HBCU

Education
LinkedIn

“Being gay is not considered much of a ‘norm,’ especially on HBCU campuses,” said the program’s co-founder.

Morehouse College freshman Jauan Durbin may not have been able to pursue his degree if not for the mentorship he received from Black, Gifted and Whole, a nonprofit organization that dedicates itself to the empowerment of young, queer black men.

Its most recent extension of this initiative is the launch of the Ambassador Program, which awards partial scholarships to black queer men attending historically black colleges and universities, or HBCUs. Last September, Durbin became the program’s first scholarship recipient. But he won’t be its last.

BGW co-founders Guy Anthony and George Johnson told The Huffington Post that while Durbin was their inspiration for the program, they also recognized that young, black queer men attending HBCUs don’t receive much support on campus. Each school year, the program will award up to five scholarships.

“Being gay is not considered much of a ‘norm,’ especially on HBCU campuses,” Johnson said.

Only 21 of the 105 HBCUs in the U.S. have LGBTQ organizations, according to a report by the University of Pennsylvania.

“Dealing with living as an openly gay person, in addition to problems we deal with in the black church around homophobia and masculinity issues can create an environment that isn’t very conducive to learning, growth and nurturing for these men,” Johnson continued.

Students with the Ambassador Program will receive support and mentorship from BGW throughout their college experience. Johnson and Anthony raise money for the scholarships through GoFundMe campaigns, private donors, galas and grant submissions.

“Our goal is to ensure that these young men know that they don’t have to live their lives in pieces and can truly embody the essence of what it means to be black, gifted and whole,” Johnson said.

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read the complete article.

‘One Of The Guys’: Alachua County Welcomes First Black Female Firefighter

Government
LinkedIn

Alexandria Rolle-Polk is the first black American woman hired as a firefighter by Alachua County Fire Rescue.

The 28-year-old Tallahassee native went to Florida A&M University, completed fire school at Tallahassee Community College and started orientation with Alachua County on Feb. 6.

She’s set to finish training on March 31.

In a video call with WUFT News, Rolle-Polk talked about how she came into the job and what it’s like to be the only woman in a training class of 19.

WUFT: What made you want to become a firefighter?

Rolle-Polk: [I] always wanted to help people. I’m very pro-making someone happy, making someone feel like they deserve another chance at life.

So if I can be that person that saves their lives or gives them a chance of hope, then that’s what I look forward to.

Can you tell me a little bit about your journey to becoming a firefighter?

At first, I was sitting at a desk. I worked for the state, for the Florida Retirement System — just was not enjoying myself anymore. It was just 8 to 5, sitting at a desk — just wasn’t fun anymore.

I sat down and talked with one of my friends who I work out with, and she was a firefighter in Tallahassee. And she just kind of was like, “You should [become a firefighter]. It’s a great career.”

You work 24 hours on, 48 off. That’s a great career. So I just decided to take a leap of faith and went with it.

I found an article online about your CrossFit accomplishments back in Tallahassee. Do you still do CrossFit?

Not as much as I want to, just because of all the training that we’re doing. Once orientation and everything settles down, I definitely plan on getting back into it because I love it. It’s a hard workout, but very, how do I say it — it feels good after.

Do you think that doing CrossFit helped you in your fire-rescue career?

Oh, for sure. It made me a lot stronger, a lot mentally stronger, as well, because sometimes I would walk into a CrossFit workout and be like, “I can’t do this.” And the coach would be like, “Yes, you can.” And I might have moved as slow as a snail, but I made it happen and got through it.

So that definitely helped me. I would say definitely mentally more than physically.

I also read that you’re 5 feet 1 inch. Do you think that has hindered you on the job at all?

In some aspects, like pulling a hose off of a truck. I definitely find myself having to crawl up and put my whole body into it trying to get it down.

But I make it work. There’s steps of how I can make it work for how short I am.

Have you ever experienced discrimination in the workplace due to your gender and/or race?

Not really, not here at least. They’re all sweet guys at [Alachua County Fire Rescue], treat me just like one of the guys.

Sometimes when I’m struggling, they won’t help me. They’re like, “You’re going to have to do this in real life, and you’ve got to figure out how to do it.” And then in some aspects, they will help me. This will be a team thing, so someone will usually be here to help you. So they’ll help me out.

They don’t treat me any different. So I wouldn’t say there’s been any discrimination.

Where do you draw inspiration to accomplish your goals?

I would probably say my grandfather. He’s no longer with us, but he would always have a smile on his face. Even if it was something terrible, he would be like, “It could be worse.”

So I draw my inspiration a lot from him. I have things that remind me of him that I wear, like a necklace. I have a tattoo on me. It just kind of keeps me grounded.

It’s funny because my sister will get pissed, and I’m like, “Dude, it’s no biggie.” Watching some of the comments on Facebook about my article, and she’s like, “Oh, I’m about to go off.”

And it’s like, don’t let that man bother you. It’s not worth it. He’s not worth your time whatsoever. I think he’s my inspiration for most of it.

Continue onto WUFT News to read the complete interview.

African Americans are Important to the Survival of National Parks

Government
LinkedIn

By Rosario B. Diaz

The beauty of Yosemite’s trails and wilderness is what first drew hiking enthusiast Teresa Baker into frequenting more national parks. Like the hundreds of other visitors to the parks, Baker’s attention was turned to the natural landscape, but when the young African American decided to engage in a little people-watching, she noticed something striking. “On one of my Yosemite visits in 2012,” she tells High Country News, “I started to take notice of how many African Americans I encountered. At the end of my second day in the park, I had not seen one other African American.”

This promptly spurred Baker to research people of color and their participation in national parks, and she found that the numbers were not only lacking in visitation, but in the entire makeup of its workforce. In fact, according to PBS News, commissioned studies have found that of the 4 million visitors that parks like Yosemite receive each year, about three quarters are white. Their workforce, meanwhile, doesn’t fare any better, with people of color making up only 27 percent of its workforce.

So where does this gap stem from exactly? Why is it that we see such low turnouts for people in the African American community and in other minority communities? The National Park Service Agency, along with other individuals like Teresa Baker, is tackling those questions and more.

Myron F. Floyd, a scholar at North Carolina State University, has studied ethnicity and race in outdoor recreation and suggests that the issue might stem from two particular reasons. The first explanation suggests that as African Americans and people of color have historically been excluded from such locations and activities, the concept of visiting these parks has never developed in these communities, and thus have never been passed down in generations, like they have with white families.

Floyd’s second explanation points to the same barriers that have consistently barred people of color from entering into higher institutions—not being able to afford to go, no transportation, and not knowing enough about them.

What’s more, African Americans and people of color may not perceive these environments as inviting or welcoming, especially when advertisements marketing such recreational activities fail to display any minorities.

Though it’ll take some time to get these numbers to increase, the National Parks Agency have already begun making efforts to reach out to ethnic communities and make these locations more inviting for them. Bringing on interns from diverse communities and making informational brochures more accessible for visitors who don’t speak English are just some examples of these measures to reach out, but perhaps one of their most substantial efforts is their acknowledging and highlighting of the people of color who have contributed to the development of these parks.

This history is certainly something that Teresa Baker appreciates. In an interview with High Country News, she discusses the Buffalo Soldiers, an African American regiment who were the first regiments to garrison Sequoia, Kings Canyon National Parks, and Yosemite. “Here I am, in love with Yosemite and concerned with the lack of African Americans in our national parks, then one day I find out the very first rangers in our national parks were African Americans. I was beside myself with pride and curiosity.” Moved by this relevancy, Teresa has since gone on to organize events like the Buffalo Soldiers Trail Retracing, and African American National Parks events in order to encourage others in her community to engage more with national parks.

The need for more diversity in the country’s national parks is an important one that both Teresa and the National Park Agency fully appreciate, but the need stems from more than just including communities of color in enriching experiences. Their very presence is crucial to the survival and preservation of these great parks and to the wildlife that inhabits them. It’s estimated that people of color will outnumber Caucasians in the United States before 2050, which means that the inclusion of minorities now into national parks will better serve to aid the continuation of these parks for years to come.

